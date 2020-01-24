Rudy Giuliani: “I Won’t Stand By and Watch”….

President Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox and Friends to discuss the scale and scope of corruption he has identified within the story of how Joe Biden and Hunter Biden laundered money from Ukraine for their own financial interests.

Giuliani highlights a January 2016 meeting in the White House between Eric Ciaramella (2020 CIA Whistle-blower) while on the National Security Council, and several members from the former Ukraine government, where the Obama administration and Ukraine officials entered into an agreement to frame dirt against Donald Trump and his campaign.

Rudy Giuliani Website Launch HERE

The key to understanding the corrupt endeavor behind the fraudulent “whistle-blower” complaint, doesn’t actually originate with ICIG Atkinson. The key person is the former head of the DOJ National Security Division, Mary McCord.

Prior to becoming IC Inspector General, Michael Atkinson was the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division, Mary McCord.

It is very safe to say Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson have a working relationship from their time together in 2016 and 2017 at the DOJ-NSD. Atkinson was Mary McCord’s senior legal counsel; essentially her lawyer.

McCord was the senior intelligence officer who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House in 2017 to confront then White House Counsel Don McGahn about the issues with Michael Flynn and the drummed up controversy over the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak phone call.

Additionally, Mary McCord, Sally Yates and Michael Atkinson worked together to promote the narrative around the incoming Trump administration “Logan Act” violations. This silly claim (undermining Obama policy during the transition) was the heavily promoted, albeit manufactured, reason why Yates and McCord were presumably concerned about Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It was nonsense.

However, McCord didn’t just disappear in 2017 when she retired from the DOJ-NSD. She resurfaced as part of the Lawfare group assembly after the mid-term election in 2018.

THIS IS THE KEY.

Mary McCord joined the House effort to impeach President Trump; as noted in this article from Politico:

“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”

“That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added. (link)

Former DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord is currently working for the House Committee (Adam Schiff) who created the impeachment scheme.

Now it becomes critical to overlay that detail with how the “whistle-blower” complain was organized. Mary McCord’s former NSD attorney, Michael Atkinson, is the intelligence community inspector general who brings forth the complaint.

The “whistle-blower” had prior contact with the staff of the committee. This is admitted. So essentially the “whistle-blower” almost certainly had contact with Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.

There is the origination. That’s where the fraud starts.

The coordination between Mary McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.

It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.

Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.

In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:

Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018. What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of government.

Michael Atkinson and Mary McCord worked together in 2016/2017 on the stop-Trump surveillance operation (FISA application via DOJ-NSD). Then, following the 2018 mid-term election, in 2019 Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson team up again on another stop-Trump operation, each in a different position, and -working with others- coordinate the House impeachment plan via the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint.

While Devin Nunes is focused on the false statements of ICIG Michael Atkinson, the key is the contact between the ‘whistle-blower’ (Eric Ciaramella) and the House Intelligence Committee via Mary McCord.

There’s a very strong likelihood this entire impeachment construct was manufactured out of nothing to serve dual purposes: (1) Remove President Trump, and (2) protect the crew who were using Ukraine as a proxy political venue and source of financial gain.

National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate). Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance ally Mary McCord in her role within the House Intelligence Committee.  Mrs. McCord then helps Ciaramella create a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint and submit via her former colleague, now Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson….

…And that’s how this entire Impeachment operation gets started.

104 Responses to Rudy Giuliani: “I Won’t Stand By and Watch”….

  1. GuyMontag451 (@GuyMontag4516) says:
    January 24, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Amazing how thin on the ground the facts are these bozos have put forward given all of the access they have. Providential, some might say.

  2. GuyMontag451 (@GuyMontag4516) says:
    January 24, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    (i.e. the lack of evidence speaks to the remarkable lack of corruption…)

  3. Pedro Morales says:
    January 24, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Too difficult for the sheeple to follow. Rudy needs a specific illegal act. Find out Atkinson’s compromise and leverage it. There is an 8 month window for Barr and Durham prior to the 2020 elections. NEED PLEAS OR CONVICTIONS. SOON!

    • Raptors2020 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Rudy needs to follow Alinsky Rules: pick a target and personalize it. He’s giving out too many names and facts.

      Rudy also should concentrate on job titles, not names. Ukrainian names sound like “bla-bla” to American ears.
      It doesn’t help that Ambassador Yovanovitch was American.

      Rudy, stick to the Bidens, for now. Let Joe’s big mouth, and Hunter’s small brain, be their doom.

    • jeans2nd says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      Pedro, have you listened to Rudy’s Episode 1 on his website and youtube channel?
      If not, you must. Episode 1 is absolutely positively NOT too difficult. Rudy does go a wee bit too far in the weeds at one point, but otherwise it is an excellent presentation of facts.

      And Deplorables are definitely NOT sheeple.
      For shame, you saying that.

  4. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 24, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

  5. Elric VIII says:
    January 24, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” ― Edmund Burke

    It’s past time to do something.

  6. Perot Conservative says:
    January 24, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Follow the money. New progressive fraud book out by the author of Clinton Cash.

    Liked by 7 people

    • Bubby says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:45 pm

      What legal consequences for the Clinton’s came out of the “Clinton Cash” book? Will this book be any different? Seriously? Sundance lays all the fraud and corruption out so an old man like me can understand and what has happened to the main players in the coup/impeachment? Nothing. Isn’t Vindman still at the White House or has he been transferred like Ambassador Yuvonavich? They’re laughing at us as they continue the coup attempt through the impeachment trial in the Senate. Don’t think the Democrats won’t convince enough Republicans to call for witnesses to tie the impeachment up in courts over executive privilege for months as they continue to manufacture false allegations of illegalities by President Trump! I’m disgusted!

      Liked by 2 people

  7. repsort says:
    January 24, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    you can hear the frustration in Rudy’s voice as he tries to expose the depth of corruption he’s uncovered… is this the best way to go about it? To dump on on some podcast? Or is this the ONLY way he can find to get anyone to take it serious? Does this mean that Barr is a corrupt/worthless AG? Why would he not be banging Rudy’s door down trying to get this evidence?

    Liked by 14 people

    • Gavin Kirk says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      I was thinking the same thing. As much as I want to believe Barr is a straight shooter it could be that some of Rudy’s material is suspect or incomplete and Barr is already skating on thin ice investigating the deep state. Ukraine and Biden corruption could be a sideshow Barr doesn’t have the bandwidth (or strength) to take on. If Rudy is wrong then expect to see the Biden’s try to sue him or confront him in a court of law. Time will tell.

      • Eaglemom says:
        January 24, 2020 at 4:43 pm

        Rudy is starting to get on my last nerve. i don’t trust his Ukrainian associates Parnas and Fruman and question his judgement in getting so close to these guys. During an interview on the Laura Ingraham show Rudy even stated that he was the godfather to Parnas’ daughter. I think Rudy was played. But what really annoys me is that Rudy brought these two into President Trump’s orbit.

        Liked by 3 people

    • Dutchman says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:42 pm

      repsort,
      YES, he has been banging away, and NO ONE is listening.
      He broadcast on OANN, and nobody ‘picked it up’.
      They are deriding him as a kook, with unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, debunked (they never say by WHO?)
      and he is screaming it from the rafters.

      And Pompeo has been SOS, during the time State was blocking the Visas, and BARR has been AG, during the time Rudy TOOK this info to DOJ.

      He just SAID that, check the dates.
      And PUHLEASE, stop saying Barr/Durhams “gonna get em”!

      Fred flies free, and will continue to, since his demise is contingent on Barr/Durham prosecuting the coupists.

      Liked by 1 person

  8. jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    If President Trump’s legal team doesn’t make this argument, it should only be because they don’t want to give the DOJ’s case away … yet.

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Doppler says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Rudy’s podcast can be found by searching Rudy Giuliani Common Sense podcast. 35 minutes, it is well done as his argument for the President and why, as a legal and constitutional matter, the articles should be dismissed for failing to state an impeachable offense. As to the proof that Biden and Obama corruptly did in 2016 what Schiff alleges Trump was doing with his phone call, I.e., seeking foreign assistance in an election, he puts that off to following episodes, with strong hints/promises the evidence will be shocking.

    Liked by 6 people

  10. Nigella says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Love ya’ Rudy, but we have to have hard evidence

    Like

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:12 pm

      Many convictions have been attained with circumstantial evidence. Why should Joe Biden be immune?

      Liked by 5 people

      • Snellvillebob says:
        January 24, 2020 at 5:38 pm

        We have a video of Joe Biden bragging that he successfully bribed the Ukrainian president. That is all the hard evidence we need. He is doomed unless he can threaten or bribe Bill Barr. The day he is no longer running for president he should be arrested as a sign that there is hope for the FBI and DOJ.

        Like

    • markone1blog says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      Hasn’t the Democrats’ case been all about “it’s not the nature of the evidence, but the seriousness of the accusations?”

      Liked by 7 people

    • Mean Ol' Man says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      Ridiculous… You think these guys are going to make video recordings of their meetings and leave it on the doorstep. You don’t need “HARD EVIDENCE” to start an investigation. He has more than enough evidence.

      Hang’m

      Liked by 2 people

      • Dutchman says:
        January 24, 2020 at 5:48 pm

        Rudy has already said, he has sworn depositions, video taped, plus documents tracing the $ trail, to SHOW money laundering (one of the charges against Manafort, IIRC) and is building the case against not just Joe, but many others feeding at the Ukraine slop trough.

        And Rudy doesn’t say he has evidence, that he doesn’t,have. After all, he’s NOT Schiff!

        Liked by 2 people

  11. Bill says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    What is with these people eyes??!!

    Liked by 1 person

  12. skinner says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Kilmeade making sure he keeps his job…weasel

    Liked by 1 person

    • grumpyqs says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:55 pm

      Wondering if Fox has a “Hannity Overtalk” disease running thru a lot of their male hosts. In this one, Ainsley has class and grace as usual, but Doocie and Kilmeade are squirming like snakes trying to interrupt Rudy, but he gets louder and keeps going. I enjoy watching Ainsley, Maria or Harris; but turn off Doocie, Hannity, Leland and a few other flunkies.

      Like

  13. Bogeyfree says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    And AG Barr said they haven’t even begun to look into Ukraine!

    When are Americans going to press our Attorney General?

    A frickin impeachment of the President of United States that centers all around a fraudulent Ukrainian phone call claim by a never seen whistleblower and then when a packet of Ukraine evidence is provided to the government from Rudy it seemingly goes no where and yet the world has seen a video where it seems like a quid pro quo is admitted and again NOTHING!!

    NO ACTION.

    President Trump it is time to make a change.

    Americans deserve, truth, justice and transparency and someone with a little more pep in their step!

    Liked by 8 people

    • The Demon Slick says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:17 pm

      You keep hearing dems trying to claim that Barr is compromised and must recuse himself. Of course that’s nonsense but the enemedia is a powerful pretender. They pretended nothing into a special counsel. And now they’ve pretended nothing into a real impeachment trial in the Senate. By avoiding the issue of Ukraine, Barr is preventing the dems from making it an issue. After impeachment, then we’ll see what Barr does.

      Like

      • donna kovacevic says:
        January 24, 2020 at 5:29 pm

        Yup after this and after that blah blah time passes and Barr is still blowing his pipes. WTH has he been doing. To ME his nonchalant attitude says it all. That interview where he mentions he hasn’t even gotten to Ukraine, and Wray is doing a good job tells me over and over that Barr needs to “odjebi” not good vibes from him coming across to me. It has been 6 months since the Ukraine govna and it has been the center of attention to remove the best President ever and Barr is not even there yet. Odjebi again Billy Barr.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Snellvillebob says:
        January 24, 2020 at 5:46 pm

        Recuse as the Senators running for the Democratic nomination to face President Trump in November should have? Oh, that’s right, Democrats are above the law so they project that also on President Trump alone with Russia…

        Like

  14. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    I’m hope Rudy gets this Biden investigation rolling, but I bet Bill Barr will stonewall it.

    Liked by 5 people

  15. BigTalkers says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Ouestion…

    Is it known that VP Biden was working exclusively for his own account, or could he possibly also have been someone else’s designated “bag man?”

    Liked by 5 people

    • The Demon Slick says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      I believe that Hunter Biden didn’t get to keep all the money. A lot of it got kicked back to….. good question. Who eventually got the bulk of the money?

      Like

    • dpplr@sbcglobal.net says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      Go back and watch Biden’s boast about getting Shokin fired. He says he gave them the ultimatum, they said, “you’re not the president,” he said, “Call him.” “six hours. SOB he was fired.” So built right into his boast to the CFR, Biden asserts that Obama was backing him. Obama has never denied doing so. In his podcast, Rudy says he will shortly reveal in a coming podcast episode that many other corrupt Dems were getting lots of money through Ukraine.

      So I think the plan is to hold the evidence close to the chest, see if the Senate takes witnesses, and, if so, nail Joe and Hunter and others with the damning evidence Rudy has collected. Or if, as Rudy urges for constitutional reasons, the Senate dismisses for failure to state an impeachable offense, roll out all the evidence on top of the humiliation of the House for having not been able to state an impeachable offense. Just my speculation.

      Like

    • donna kovacevic says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      BigTalkers, does it matter if he was a designated bag man? He knew what he was doing was wrong and against the law yet he did it anyway, nobody held a gun to his stupid head. Someone evil and corrupt will look for someone that is corrupt as well and there you go Joe is the man. Obummer and many others all had their hands out to get as much as possible. Banditos we call them. No excuses.Now that an honest President wants to look at corruption, especially Ukraine, known to most with a brain cell as being at the top, they are all pooping their pants. Go get them Rudy may God be with you at all times.

      Like

  16. joeknuckles says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    They all should swing from nooses.

    Liked by 9 people

  17. L. E. Joiner says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    OK, Rudy is convincing. So why doesn’t he go to Bill Barr and lay all this out?

    Liked by 1 person

  18. paper doll says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    The difficulty is it’s not just Biden, it’s everyone in Congress. They all have a doofus Hunter getting a ton of dough for doing nothing.

    Liked by 7 people

  19. RJ says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Let me see…I go to Washington, DC as an elected official from a state–bring with me a net worth of about 1 million dollars (most likely a former lawyer) where I spend less than 12 years of service whereupon I leave after having cashed my $150,000 +/- paychecks, return to my home state with a net worth of 25 million +/-, along family members who are all doing rather fine…really fine.

    How did I do it, you ask? Brains, baby, I’ve got brains!

    Once I realized that I was really a “gate keeper” I then looked out at who wanted to come through my gate. I then realized there were a bunch of people who really wanted to pass through my gate and they brought cash with them to make sure they got through. They left the cash on my watch with me as they passed through.

    I did not give them a receipt, but I did say “thank you very much…my new best friends!”

    That’s the American way…baby! I am a national politician feeding at a special trough you little people refuse to see…you are some real dummies!

    Rudy intends to change that perspective, I am on his team! “Get woke now!”

    Liked by 5 people

  20. Tony D says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    This article is a home run. Ty

    Liked by 4 people

  21. Michael Kunz says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Wow! Just hope your back is covered all ways to Christmas Rudi!

    Like

  22. cdor1 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    “The coordination between Mary McCord, the Whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.”

    I have never understood how Adam Schiff has such control over this vital evidence. I also never understood why everyone (almost) is afraid to say the name of this so-called whistleblower. Anonymity is not a part of whistleblowing. It is the antithesis of it.

    Liked by 8 people

  23. Craig W. Gordon says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Zzzz… I’m falling asleep waiting for real legal action from AG Barr. All talk and no action so far.

    Justice delayed is justice denied. People lose hope when things get pushed back in time. Others tune out and forget about the end game truth like the recent news of FISA and Carter Page.

    Something is wrong.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Dee says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      I do wonder if the DOJ admitting to the FISA abuse is Barr forcing it out in bits that low info voters might understand. Then the cases that stemmed from it start to fall apart. Then a smattering of small fish arrested and then he calls it good end of term go home and rest. New election and everyone forgets and moves on and once again American get the shaft.

      Like

      • Dutchman says:
        January 24, 2020 at 6:07 pm

        Barr had NOTHING to do with the,DOJ admitting two fisa warrants had no basis.
        After the IG report, specifically on that scumbag changing the email, Boasburg ordered the DOJ to file a motion.

        The filing was a responce to that order.
        The,DOJ could commit perjury, and a fraud upon the court, or they could fess up.
        The IG report had something to do with it, so only if you agree Barr had something to do with the IG report, can you say he had something to do with this court filing.
        Ground control to Major Tom,….

        Like

  24. Stan says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Simply put – one can easily see the “time line” of future events: Barr is FIRED and Rudy is named as acting Attorney General – and Barr is prosecuted for malfeasance. And .. I’ll leave it at that.

    Times UP Ruby Ridge Bill – you had your chance, but you chose to cover up for your criminal “friends”. Anyone paying attention knows Mueller was Granny’s mule for Uranium samples to Putin in 2009 – and they all pocketed MILLIONS in graft.

    In God We Trust

    Liked by 2 people

  25. Zy says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Sundance, I would just open tomorrow’s hearing by reading this article verbatim.

    Like

  26. JohnCasper says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Sidebar: where’s Sidney Powell’s “bombshell” ?

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Alfred Barnes says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Put Schiff on the stand, and when he lies, nail him to the wall.

    Like

  28. gunrunner03 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Incredible that they continue to get away with this activity. Republican leadership in the Senate sits on their hands, the DoJ plays the bagpipes, and even the pro-Trump media cannot pick-up on this.

    Liked by 2 people

    • gawntrail says:
      January 24, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      The corruption in our system, FED, State, and Local, is deep and wide. There is no immunity other than character. Politicians at any level with character are a rare breed. So many compromised themselves to get where they are that the corruption is the norm. Its just the way the sausage is made.

      Make no mistake, it’s not revenge he’s after. It’s a reckonin’. -Doc Holliday (Tombstone)

      Make no mistake, it’s not revenge we’re after. It’s a reckonin’. -Modern American Patriots

      Liked by 2 people

  29. Mean Ol' Man says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    AG Barr was sent in to talk the talk and slow roll results. This is ‘THE’ Bush guy. Slow roll it till the anger rises, then push it down with leaked propaganda to calm the lynch mob. “Calm down morons, real law takes time.”

    I don’t care about REAL LAW… I want my country back!

    Million Gun March on DC
    and Hang’m all

    Liked by 2 people

  30. digitaldoofus says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Okay, it’s Friday — where’s Sidney Powell’s ‘bombshell’ evidence?

    Liked by 1 person

  31. kleen says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Lindsey Graham is part of the corruption. McCain was part of the Russia Hoax framing. So was his Bff LG.

    That’s why the Senate has been pretending to be dumb and incompetent. They pretend to be trying to do something at the same time avoid the truth at all cost.

    They need to get reelected, so they can’t simply expose themselves. They have to say what the dump sheep who keeps voting these frauds wants to hear.

    PLEASE, SOMEBODY PRIMARY THIS CORRUPT DEMOCRAT PLANT OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    He is up for reelection. Our side needs to get organized and go for it.

    Liked by 5 people

    • RC23321 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      Any senator who is completely against witnesses is suspect and Lindsey has always been against them even saying at one point that he was “going to tell the President No on his request for witnesses”.

      WTF?!? Then you look at his lack of action as chairman of the SJC. He’s CLEARLY a traitor.

      Liked by 1 person

      • donna kovacevic says:
        January 24, 2020 at 6:07 pm

        Every time I hear his name I think of Graham crackers, and I don’t trust that man. Look at his sly smile while he is lying, which is most of the time. I believe the President has his number and trolls him along with other Rino’s and Dems alike. Shame on these politicians, do they really think the people are stupid and don’t get their govna they spew?

        Like

  32. 1stgoblyn says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Glenn Beck has done a lot of investigative work on Ukraine. All you have to do is go to YouTube and search for Glenn Beck Ukraine Scandal and there ya are. I think this might be his latest. Joe Biden has now done it again with threats to the media.

    Like

  33. kleen says:
    January 24, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Any chance our side could find somebody to send LG and Mitch packing?

    Cory Lewendowsky? Bannon? Somebody? Anybody? We need to get rid of Mitch and Linsey. They are corrupt Democrat plants.

    Liked by 1 person

  34. gerkmonster says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Why the flock are they still employed?

    Like

  35. gerkmonster says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Why the flock are they still employed?

    Like

  36. DesertRain says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    For the past 2 nights, Laura Ingraham has reported on the January 2016 WhiteHouse meeting.
    Her team has actual email documents….

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/laura-ingraham-shows-emails-tying-alleged-ukraine-whistleblower-to-obama-white-house-meeting-on-burisma

    Like

  37. paintbrushsage says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    The Rada must have been laughing.

    Notes from Ukraine, Day Three: The Honor of Speaking to the Rada
    Joe Biden (Archives)
    Speech on Dec 8, 2015

    View at Medium.com

    -snip-

    As the Prime Minister and the President heard me often say, I never tell another man or another nation or another woman what’s in their interest. But I can tell you, you cannot name me a single democracy in the world where the cancer of corruption is prevalent. You cannot name me one. They are thoroughly inconsistent. And it’s not enough to set up a new anti-corruption bureau and establish a special prosecutor fighting corruption. The Office of the General Prosecutor desperately needs reform. The judiciary should be overhauled. The energy sector needs to be competitive, ruled by market principles — not sweetheart deals. It’s not enough to push through laws to increase transparency with regard to official sources of income. Senior elected officials have to remove all conflicts between their business interest and their government responsibilities. Every other democracy in the world — that system pertains.

    -snip-

    Like

  38. Kitty-Kat says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    It’s very interesting that Rudy has been at the president’s side even during the earliest days of the campaign. Then after President Trump won, he didn’t give Rudy an admin job in the swamp. So maybe rooting out corruption, doing what they’re doing now, was sort of a plan …

    Like

  39. OlderAndWiser says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    On the good news side: Even ABC/WP poll has PDJT’s support up substantially to 47% (along with Emerson)! Of course, Rasmussen has him with a +ve net rating.
    Let the corrupt D’s keep digging themselves deeper into their holes. And watch the tsunami in November.

    Liked by 1 person

  40. Reserved55 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Schiffty must have watched F&F this morning.

    Liked by 1 person

    • TwoLaine says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:51 pm

      That and the fact that yesterday he got the news that there us an embargo on the illegal Mueller Files andthe will never legally get his hands on them. HaHaHaHaHaHaHa!

      Like

  41. Zydeco says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Many of you have seen the pics of Miss L and Songbird in Ukraine. Do you think they came out of that trip clean?

    Liked by 1 person

  42. beach lover says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    I want to know why the Trump team can’t request the ICIG testimony that Schiff refuses to release to the public? It’s part of the record of the Dems case, shouldn’t it be fair game for all to see?

    Like

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      January 24, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      I sure would like to know that answer too!

      I’m sure the ICIG, Mary McCord, Vindman and Carmellow-whatever the hell his name started their own little “coup” to get PDJT. That case should be a slam dunk.

      Hello AG Barr? Barr? Are you there? Your country is STILL waiting.

      Like

  43. Doc Joe says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Rudy called Kilmead “totally naive”. Most honest quote on TV today!

    Liked by 2 people

  44. Vince says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Appoint Rudy to be the Ambassador to Ukraine.

    Liked by 2 people

  45. Shyster says:
    January 24, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Lot of comments about whose side is Barr on or will he bury or go after the crimes. In my mind, despite not prognosticating what steps he is actually going to take, one needs to only look at the relentless attacks against him. Most recently, that POTUS mentioned him in the Ukraine call and the attempts to implicate him there, the New York State Bar Association claiming he must recuse himself from all things Ukraine, and Lev Parnas also claiming, probably on behalf of the Southern District communicating to his present counsel, Barr was involved in looking into Biden. Clearly their is a concerted unrelenting effort to not only neutralize Barr but to take him out of play and completely off the field. Clearly, and at the minimum, he is an unknown and a wild card and possibly worse in the left’s assessment. That certainly gives me some hope to trust the Barr over the plan. So he has my support for now.

    Liked by 1 person

  46. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Rudy and Joe D need to put some food on the table instead of just talking about what’s in their grocery bag.

    Like

  47. Joshua2415 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Help me out here Treepers. When they were voting on the rules for this impeachment debacle, the democrats insisted on having the “evidence” that they gathered entered into the record. Republicans agreed. So is Atkinson’s testimony now available? I don’t see how Schiff can keep the senate from disclosing it? It’s in The Turtle’s house now.

    Like

