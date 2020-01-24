Lopez-Obrador Under Globalist Fire For Blocking Central American Migrants…

Reuters is well known for promoting a globalist, open border, multicultural agenda. So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Reuters targeting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) for blocking central-American migrants; and rebuking AMLO for working with President Donald Trump to stop mass illegal migration.
It is too early to tell whether Mexico is genuine in their commitment to stop the highly organized and funded traveling caravans, which often contain thousands of marching border-crossers; however, the economic leverage, tariffs President Trump threatened for non compliance during 2019, was not simply an idle threat. It appears AMLO has realized that President Trump doesn’t bluff.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador faces growing criticism he is doing U.S. President Donald Trump’s bidding after erecting a “wall” of security forces who clashed with Central American migrants near the Guatemala border this week.
Mexico, under the threat of punitive U.S. tariffs, has bowed to Trump’s demands to contain mass movements of migrants traveling through the country toward the U.S. border.
Such concessions previously stirred little criticism from the Mexican public, due to Lopez Obrador’s reputation as a leftist willing to support the poor, including migrants from other countries.
But scenes of Mexico’s National Guard security force marching behind riot shields straight into a large group of Central Americans and using tear gas has triggered growing dissent, including condemnation from the United Nations.
Lopez Obrador was questioned at his morning news conference for a second straight day about how the National Guard military police and the National Migration Institute (INM) treat migrants. (read more)
“Economic Security is National Security”… ~President Trump
USMCA may transform Mexico back into a functioning republic and not a failed Narco-State…Globalists stand with the cartels, human trafficking and drugs…
You are spot on.
Corruption is a way of life in Mexico. Remove the drugs and it is still a corrupt country. Corruption is probably never going to go away. We are not immune form corruption either. Just look at top leaders Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. We both have our own swamps.
Not with a Communist as President of Mexico. Mexico has a long way to go.
Globalists PROFIT from the cartels, human trafficking, and drugs!!
Not with a Communist as President.
Thank you. This is what I keep pointing out to the leftists in my midst. President Trump is working harder than any past president to make Mexico into a prosperous functioning economy and help Mexican workers move into the middle class.
Okay, we can finally put it to rest.
Trump, “We’re gonna build a wall. And Mexico is going to pay for it!”
There is more than one way to build a wall and more than one way to pay for it.
The dummkopfs in the US press cannot figure out any other way for Mexico to pay other than by check or credit card.
If the rest of the world wishes to be a migrant mess like Europe have it, it just isn’t going to continue here. We Americans like our culture as much as you do yours, so if you come here be an American or stay where you are.
Never a word, never a plan to improve life in the schiffholes. Just a declaration of war on the US taxpayers to support the whole world.
IMHO, they need to go after the people who are funding and transporting these invaders. It cost a lot of money to get these people amassed from all over the world (just look at where these people originate). Cut off that money, prosecute and convict the perps behind organizing and funding it and the caravans will cease to exist.
The funding is coming from the Rothschild’s through their puppet George Soros so it would be difficult if not impossible to cut off the funding. Add the fact that most politicians in the US, Europe and Central and South America take money from Soros.
I imagine what the EO was issued for, referring to human trafficking, with asset confiscation as part of the penalty! This was issued around Christmas 2017 or 18, I believe. This, and pedos
Those aren’t “migrants” those are invaders! Invaders threatening the sovereignty of the United States and they must be stopped if not by Mexico by our Border Patrol or our military if necessary! Exactly why a southern border wall is urgently needed! Without secure borders we have no country just a destination point for those wanting lifetime freebies courtesy of the Democrat Party!
Not courtesy of the Dparty. Courtesy of you Mr. and Mrs. US Taxpayer.
What part of “America FIRST”, and “Economic Security is National Security” DON’T they understand?
Its so simple, even a CAVEMAN can understand it!
The Human trafficking is vast, and international in scope. A LOT of fingers, in that pie!
PDJT is forcing Satans earthly minions to expose themselves, and what they stand for.
And its GLORIOUS!
AMLO is between a Trump and a hard place. He may be a communist but he ain’t stupid. PDJT has all the leverage. That’s called America first and that’s winning.
Quite apparent the press wants to control the actions of world leaders.
Mexico doesn’t really want them either. The latinos have their own pecking order of disdain.
Communists all over the world wish to see the United States brought to its knees. Massive immigration from poor countries is the easiest way to accomplish this so of course they will complain about securing the borders.
Yes, PDJT does not bluff. All illegals that coming in that draining our medicare, medicaid and SS will be funded through tariff from Mexico.
If I had money I would take illegal aliens to the homes of every corrupt politician and presstitute and the other well known Communist Globalists. Drop off about 50 at each mansion. Tell them to go in and make themselves at home….that they are expected.
I will 2nd your motion and move to vote. I’m willing to wager a Go Fund Me page to pay the transportation to ship the illegals to the politicos’ homes would work!
Hmm. Foreign enemies. Seems so 20thC. Have been used to focusing on the domestic ones for so long since they have been so much more lethal.
Okay AMLO, how do you want to be viewed by history? You can follow in the footsteps of several Mexican presidents before you, just another corrupt leader that did nothing to help his own people. OR you can keep on working with Donald Trump to solve the immigrant problems, and maybe even the two of you can eventually take out the evil cartels. I realize it’ll take tremendous courage to do that, literally risking your own life. But if you succeed? You’ll have monuments built to you… you’ll be remembered as the person who saved Mexico.
Mexico supports poor people from other countries ? Is it support while taking their money while in transit to this country ? Why does this country continue to give aid to this failed narco state that is responsible for hundreds of thousands of Americans deaths ? Mexico aids terrorist while allowing terrorists safe haven in his country and his direct connections to all the drug cartels while taking their money, every politician does that exact thing. Our border needs to be completely shut do to anything and everything including a on any OTM from coming across our border.
So, Reuters prefers men, women and children continue to be raped and trafficked by coyotes and cartels? If those people stay home they won’t be raped and trafficked.
This is just a data point, but my job involves quite a lot of children in the country illegally due to the actions of their parents. That number dropped significantly at the start of the new semester which started Jan 8th for us. It is noticeable. The young citizens in my classes have noticed it as well. The ELD teachers have been telling them, no, the other students weren’t deported, but that they moved back home. Probably a mix of deportations and self-deporting as things tighten up.
Even our Mexican janitor headed back to Mexico at the start of the year. Nice guy, but apparently whatever clock he was under timed-out. The school has not been able to hire replacements due to money, which just proves my long-standing point about illegals: It’s not that they’re doing jobs Americans won’t do. They’re doing jobs Americans won’t do for sh*t wages. Pay more, and you’ll get more Americans to do the jobs. Deflating labor rates has always been the globalists’ goal…which is why they offshored so much of American industry to Asia.
Like I said, just a data point. I’ll be curious to see whether this is something many other schools are seeing. The net result, if the numbers really do drop, is going to be a net improvement for American kids. Teaching math is hard. Teaching math to students in a classroom that is 5-10% illiterate non-English-speaking, illegals is very tough. The Mexican kids don’t really learn anything, and the American kids suffer from the many distractions it all causes. The schools also are forced to absorb all of this, diverting resources away from American kids to support the non-American kids.
The best part is that the State mandates we all pretend this is good for students by mandating training for teachers to indoctrinate everybody to the new-normal. They even added a new stamp to all the licenses to “prove” that you’re officially allowed to teach because you’ve been trained that the problem isn’t illegals…it’s that you’re a bad teacher who needs to do a better job understanding that the problem isn’t the illegals…it’s your lesson plan.
I suspect Mexicans don’t want these people wandering through their country any more than Americans-No matter that they are supposedly on their way “someplace else”.
The best way for these extraterritorial problems to be solved is for the US to become again, and remain, a free nation under equitable law. Once we reach our potential, we will truly require top shelf interaction with other countries, but only on an equitable basis. That equitable basis will require foreign norms to look more like and ultimately match ours: law, property rights, citizens’ rights, quality of life/environment, etc.
Unfortunately, this will not happen, because our citizens have been raised under public schooling and are therefore incapable of critical thinking and have no basic knowledge of the fundamentals that inform critical thinking. That’s not to buy into “common core” style critical thinking; that stuff is bunk. I mean true critical thinking, in an old fashioned sense.
Let me put it this way: if we have an impeachment trial underway predicated on its current basis, then we already have the critical mass of population which will take us down the chute. How we climb out of this is anyone’s guess. The time to fix this was 30 years ago.
Fake News attempts to interfere with policies enacted by their sovereign leader of foreign nations. News at 10.
Mexicans may discover that, while they view American wealth as their right due to their views of ‘imperialist’ history, they do not view their nation as the property of their ‘pobre, pobre’ Southern neighbors.
