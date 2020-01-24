Lopez-Obrador Under Globalist Fire For Blocking Central American Migrants…

Reuters is well known for promoting a globalist, open border, multicultural agenda. So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Reuters targeting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) for blocking central-American migrants; and rebuking AMLO for working with President Donald Trump to stop mass illegal migration.

It is too early to tell whether Mexico is genuine in their commitment to stop the highly organized and funded traveling caravans, which often contain thousands of marching border-crossers; however, the economic leverage, tariffs President Trump threatened for non compliance during 2019, was not simply an idle threat. It appears AMLO has realized that President Trump doesn’t bluff.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador faces growing criticism he is doing U.S. President Donald Trump’s bidding after erecting a “wall” of security forces who clashed with Central American migrants near the Guatemala border this week. Mexico, under the threat of punitive U.S. tariffs, has bowed to Trump’s demands to contain mass movements of migrants traveling through the country toward the U.S. border.

Such concessions previously stirred little criticism from the Mexican public, due to Lopez Obrador’s reputation as a leftist willing to support the poor, including migrants from other countries. But scenes of Mexico’s National Guard security force marching behind riot shields straight into a large group of Central Americans and using tear gas has triggered growing dissent, including condemnation from the United Nations. Lopez Obrador was questioned at his morning news conference for a second straight day about how the National Guard military police and the National Migration Institute (INM) treat migrants. (read more)

“Economic Security is National Security”… ~President Trump