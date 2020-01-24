Jim Jordan: “Adam Schiff’s ‘Abuse of Power’ is What The Founders Called ‘Separation of Power'”…

Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to discuss the latest day of impeachment trial proclamations, noting: “what Chairman Schiff calls abuse of power is what the founders called separation of power”. So true.
This quote, about the responsibility of the Senate to follow the Constitution, needs to be repeated EVERY single time anyone from the President’s Defense team is interviewed. There are always going to be a minority of people who will scream “Orange Man Bad” until the day they die but MOST Americans will recognize the truth of how poorly, and even illegally, this was handled from the outset and might even start to look at things in a different light!
Sadly, Miss Lindsey is going to investigate this matter.
Yeah, and Ms. Lindsey also stated today that “I love Joe Biden, but I’m going to open the case against the Biden’s… tomorrow.”
Tomorrow will be here soon, we’ll see what kind of charade this could be.
I would much, much prefer to see the Senate Finance Cmte under Grassley or even Foreign Relations under Risch open that investigation. I have much more faith in Grassley. Lindsey needs to stay on task with moving judges through the confirmation process.
That was supposed to be prompted to 3:08. Someday never comes.
Li’l Miss Lindsey won’t go anywhere near Ukraine. He’s up to his eyeballs in it with No Name. Vid of receiving awards from former President they installed.
Andrew McCarthy says Schiff opened the door to the Bidens being called to testify:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/01/trump-impeachment-trial-adam-schiff-opened-door-on-biden-witness-testimony/?utm_source=recirc-desktop&utm_medium=blog-post&utm_campaign=river&utm_content=more-in&utm_term=fourth
Trey Gowdy agrees. (Forgive me for exposing my fellow Treepers to unnecessary Hannity.)
