Jim Jordan: “Adam Schiff’s ‘Abuse of Power’ is What The Founders Called ‘Separation of Power'”…

Posted on January 24, 2020 by

Representative Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to discuss the latest day of impeachment trial proclamations, noting: “what Chairman Schiff calls abuse of power is what the founders called separation of power”.  So true.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Jim Jordan: “Adam Schiff’s ‘Abuse of Power’ is What The Founders Called ‘Separation of Power'”…

  1. vikingmom says:
    January 24, 2020 at 12:18 am

    This quote, about the responsibility of the Senate to follow the Constitution, needs to be repeated EVERY single time anyone from the President’s Defense team is interviewed. There are always going to be a minority of people who will scream “Orange Man Bad” until the day they die but MOST Americans will recognize the truth of how poorly, and even illegally, this was handled from the outset and might even start to look at things in a different light!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. WES says:
    January 24, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Sadly, Miss Lindsey is going to investigate this matter.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s