Lee Zeldin Challenges Media and Debunks Schiff’s Claim that Ukraine 2016 Interference is “Conspiracy Theory”…

Lee Zeldin, Mike Johnson, Mark Meadows and Elise Stefanik appear for a quick presser during the impeachment hearings.
Zeldin notes that Adam Schiff has claimed Ukraine interference in the 2016 U.S. election is “conspiracy theory“; then Zeldin cites specific examples of Ukraine activity the media are well aware of. After calling out the media examples, Mr. Zeldin challenges them to debunk him….. the media are silent. WATCH:
I saw this earlier. It was brilliant! The silence was deafening.
A homina homina homina
President Trump has exposed many groups and individuals in the last three years. The mainstream media, Democrats, people like judge Nap. FBI, CIA ,State Dept. and so many more. The swamp must be exposed before it can be drained! 5 more years should get the job done.
It will. Term Two will be Epic by design. 😉
Ouch. That’s gotta sting. The Legend Of Zeldin always delivers the goods.
Saw someone say somewhere that Zeldin shouldn’t be the out in front, really don’t see it.
Zeldin is really good.
One could bet that’s why they said it, sc… no doubt!
The comment I saw was they shouldn’t LEAD with Zeldin. IMO Zeldin needs to be out front, whether or not they lead with is of no matter….he does a great job…I,like his cadence….so far all these patriots have been doing well and both houses have kept the voting in sync. I think the biggest thing is the talk and rhetoric has been fractured, but the voting is dead nuts so far….PDJT = 95% GOP approval; message sent, message received.
Zeldins aggression is front line worthy.
His best spot is lead off.
That’s why President Trump needed the real House Gang of 8!
TY SD again! This is an effective strategy to counterpunch until the defense can take their turn and are hamstrung by the rules regarding objections. Much more effective than hearing Graham blather on or some of the other Repub Senators.
More of this Trumpism team is needed to counter Shiff, Nadler and Schumer running to the cameras every break.
Go team!
How dare he not answer the questions so they could be properly filtered to the public. The media has dropped all pretense and are willful protagonists for the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have this playing while reading different things.
Think on my forth time so far, keeps things in perspective.
The ministry of far left propaganda, biased, activists, or ignorant to their surroundings…..
Call em what you want, the MSM is still the enemy of the people.
*IF* there existed a free press, the Deep State would not exist. There are complicit and the enemy of a ‘free’ America.
Walter Conkrite was a communist.
Excellent. Zeldin challenges…”I’m here, we’re vulnerable” Give it your best shot.
Fake News radio silence!!!
GO TEAM!!!!!
Not one person piped up…
Let’s get it started (ha), let’s get it started (in here)Don’t worry about it, people will walk you through it
Step by step like an infant new kid
Inch by inch with the new solution
Transmit hits with no delusion
The feeling’s irresistible and that’s how we movin’
Chuck U Schumer trying to project on the PT law team what the House Managers are doing in spades. I am looking forward to the PT lawyers getting their turn. Bet they don’t get the tv coverage the House managers got.
I’m certain mslsd and cnn will talk over every point the Presidents team makes in their testimony.
Why don’t our fearless foursome just “grab” one of those worthless sod’s (newsy type) and drive a wooden stake into his heart there on the floor?? That might “wake the frig’ up” those inside….or, maybe not…. can nothing get thru to these idiots?…
Film at 11 …
But could you really find there heart.
Reminds me of when Gaetz asked the House Dems’ witnesses if any of them had any evidence that Trump committed a crime. **crickets**
“Evidence-We don need no stinkin evidence” (apologies to Treasure of the Sierra Madre).
Check the date
All the indictments and prosecutions relating to Ukrainian centred corruption flowing from Trump’s DOJ also debunks this whole ‘conspiracy theory’ narrative pretty darn conclusively I would’ve thought…
They already have Pres Trump’s instruction on record via Amb. Sondlin: “I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing”
CLEAR AS THE PROVERBIAL BELL!
THE RUSSIANS DIDN’T “HACK” THE EMAILS. But keep ignoring Bill Binney and former UK ambassador Craig Murray. Their accounts have been out there for 2 or 3 years.
When you realize the truth, silence makes perfect sense
Just like a script in a fictional movie, democrat “politicians” and the MS “Media” are following and acting out a script
Democrat’s in office aren’t real political representatives, because that would mean they represent their constituents, which they don’t
The MS “Media” isn’t real media, because if it was it would employ real journalists who report the news in a fair an unbiased manner
No, those people listed above are actors and actresses following and acting out a fictional script written for them by their Globalist / Communist / Corporate masters
It’s all fiction designed to bring about a preferred result
Telling the truth results in going off-script and puts their profiting off their deceptive script guidelines in jeopardy
So yeah, silence makes perfect sense to them
WTF is that schmuck talking about at the last few minutes of the video? He flat out said that President Trump’s Lawyers will make false statements to cover up. WTH dude??? And then he couldnt get the rest of it clear in his own mind, so how can it be clear in anyone else’s?
Does not matter what he’s talking about, because everything that comes out of Schmucky Schumer’s mouth is 180 degrees from the truth.
” They made it crystal clear, you don’t need a crime to remove a President. ” Really, what is wrong with these people. My God, what to do about DC?
He’s right with this crowd its all about: “Feelings whoa oh oh Feelings”
Schumer thinks Lawfare knows more than the Founding Fathers.
Sleazy Chuck is on his last legs, and going down fast- the more flyover country sees and hears from that hack, Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi the further the Dems drop. Its common-sense to anyone with life exoerience that these pathetic old liars are desperate and flailing.
MAGA, Mr President. Four more years!!!
Am I the only one who mistakenly reads “Led Zeppelin” when I see “Lee Zeldin?”
Lol…. I will from now on!
