Lee Zeldin Challenges Media and Debunks Schiff’s Claim that Ukraine 2016 Interference is “Conspiracy Theory”…

Lee Zeldin, Mike Johnson, Mark Meadows and Elise Stefanik appear for a quick presser during the impeachment hearings.

Zeldin notes that Adam Schiff has claimed Ukraine interference in the 2016 U.S. election is “conspiracy theory“; then Zeldin cites specific examples of Ukraine activity the media are well aware of. After calling out the media examples, Mr. Zeldin challenges them to debunk him….. the media are silent. WATCH: