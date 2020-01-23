Lee Zeldin Challenges Media and Debunks Schiff’s Claim that Ukraine 2016 Interference is “Conspiracy Theory”…

Lee Zeldin, Mike Johnson, Mark Meadows and Elise Stefanik appear for a quick presser during the impeachment hearings.

Zeldin notes that Adam Schiff has claimed Ukraine interference in the 2016 U.S. election is “conspiracy theory“; then Zeldin cites specific examples of Ukraine activity the media are well aware of.  After calling out the media examples, Mr. Zeldin challenges them to debunk him….. the media are silent. WATCH:

38 Responses to Lee Zeldin Challenges Media and Debunks Schiff’s Claim that Ukraine 2016 Interference is “Conspiracy Theory”…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    January 23, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    I saw this earlier. It was brilliant! The silence was deafening.

  2. Skidroe says:
    January 23, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    President Trump has exposed many groups and individuals in the last three years. The mainstream media, Democrats, people like judge Nap. FBI, CIA ,State Dept. and so many more. The swamp must be exposed before it can be drained! 5 more years should get the job done.

  3. jonhabart says:
    January 23, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Ouch. That’s gotta sting. The Legend Of Zeldin always delivers the goods.

  4. littleanniefannie says:
    January 23, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    That’s why President Trump needed the real House Gang of 8!

  5. swimeasy says:
    January 23, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    TY SD again! This is an effective strategy to counterpunch until the defense can take their turn and are hamstrung by the rules regarding objections. Much more effective than hearing Graham blather on or some of the other Repub Senators.

    More of this Trumpism team is needed to counter Shiff, Nadler and Schumer running to the cameras every break.

    Go team!

  6. Parker Longbaugh says:
    January 23, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    How dare he not answer the questions so they could be properly filtered to the public. The media has dropped all pretense and are willful protagonists for the Democrats.

  8. jus wundrin says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    The ministry of far left propaganda, biased, activists, or ignorant to their surroundings…..

    Call em what you want, the MSM is still the enemy of the people.

    • Reserved55 says:
      January 23, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      *IF* there existed a free press, the Deep State would not exist. There are complicit and the enemy of a ‘free’ America.

      Walter Conkrite was a communist.

  9. Blind no Longer says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Excellent. Zeldin challenges…”I’m here, we’re vulnerable” Give it your best shot.
    Fake News radio silence!!!
    GO TEAM!!!!!

  10. Elle says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Let’s get it started (ha), let’s get it started (in here)Don’t worry about it, people will walk you through it
    Step by step like an infant new kid
    Inch by inch with the new solution
    Transmit hits with no delusion
    The feeling’s irresistible and that’s how we movin’

  11. cjzak says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Chuck U Schumer trying to project on the PT law team what the House Managers are doing in spades. I am looking forward to the PT lawyers getting their turn. Bet they don’t get the tv coverage the House managers got.

  12. montanamel says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Why don’t our fearless foursome just “grab” one of those worthless sod’s (newsy type) and drive a wooden stake into his heart there on the floor?? That might “wake the frig’ up” those inside….or, maybe not…. can nothing get thru to these idiots?…

    Film at 11 …

  13. T2020 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Reminds me of when Gaetz asked the House Dems’ witnesses if any of them had any evidence that Trump committed a crime. **crickets**

  14. Reserved55 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Check the date

  15. Julian says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    All the indictments and prosecutions relating to Ukrainian centred corruption flowing from Trump’s DOJ also debunks this whole ‘conspiracy theory’ narrative pretty darn conclusively I would’ve thought…

  16. Free Speech says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    THE RUSSIANS DIDN’T “HACK” THE EMAILS. But keep ignoring Bill Binney and former UK ambassador Craig Murray. Their accounts have been out there for 2 or 3 years.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    When you realize the truth, silence makes perfect sense

    Just like a script in a fictional movie, democrat “politicians” and the MS “Media” are following and acting out a script

    Democrat’s in office aren’t real political representatives, because that would mean they represent their constituents, which they don’t

    The MS “Media” isn’t real media, because if it was it would employ real journalists who report the news in a fair an unbiased manner

    No, those people listed above are actors and actresses following and acting out a fictional script written for them by their Globalist / Communist / Corporate masters

    It’s all fiction designed to bring about a preferred result

    Telling the truth results in going off-script and puts their profiting off their deceptive script guidelines in jeopardy

    So yeah, silence makes perfect sense to them

  18. Deborah Fehr says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    WTF is that schmuck talking about at the last few minutes of the video? He flat out said that President Trump’s Lawyers will make false statements to cover up. WTH dude??? And then he couldnt get the rest of it clear in his own mind, so how can it be clear in anyone else’s?

    • GB Bari says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      Does not matter what he’s talking about, because everything that comes out of Schmucky Schumer’s mouth is 180 degrees from the truth.

  19. Loren says:
    January 23, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    ” They made it crystal clear, you don’t need a crime to remove a President. ” Really, what is wrong with these people. My God, what to do about DC?

  20. publilius syrus2 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Sleazy Chuck is on his last legs, and going down fast- the more flyover country sees and hears from that hack, Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi the further the Dems drop. Its common-sense to anyone with life exoerience that these pathetic old liars are desperate and flailing.

    MAGA, Mr President. Four more years!!!

  21. Joe Kenney says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    Am I the only one who mistakenly reads “Led Zeppelin” when I see “Lee Zeldin?”

