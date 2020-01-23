Ivanka Trump Discusses Jobs, Business and Policy With Maria Bartiromo…

Ivanka Trump and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty discuss new U.S. jobs, the U.S. workforce, tech-training, innovation, paid family leave, IBM’s growth in cloud computing and global economic outlooks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Ivanka Trump and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty discuss new U.S. jobs, the U.S. workforce, tech-training, innovation, paid family leave, IBM’s growth in cloud computing and global economic outlooks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
If 73% of the jobs are going to women, who’s going to have the babies that form the next generation? Why aren’t we employing men? Liberalism. Ugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose you can hire a nanny and they can have the babies as well as take care of them. Sounds like a progressive idea to me.
LikeLike
The low fertility rates have little to do with economics. If it did, rich women would be having lots of children and poor women would be having none. The opposite is true. Poor people have are the ones still having the children.
The problem is almost entirely cultural.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually it’s all about economics. Poor people in poor counties have lots of kids to work the farm or in the factories. They need more kids for labor to make more money. Parents in rich countries do not need child labor so they have fewer kids. Fewer kids lowers their health care and child care costs and allow for more free time and disposable income which increases their wealth. Your conclusion about fertility rates was spot on. But you need to flip your argument. I took a whole global economics course on fertility rates by country. It makes sense once you consider how common child labor and the legal indentured servitude that exists in many cultures.
LikeLike
I’m talking about this country. Not third world countries. People with lower incomes and education are the ones having kids.
LikeLike
‘Uncertainty’ What a laugh. These cuck business leaders would sell America down the river for table scraps as long as they are guaranteed gristle from a Socialist’s street garbage can.
Freedom = uncertainty. The only certainty is death. IBM needs a new CEO with guts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IBM, because of the nature of business solutions it sells, is in a great position to assess global business expansion plans. Her point was that various uncertainties that likely have been causing expansion planning to moderate, due to risks that those uncertainties would go the wrong way, have now been lifted. That’s a bullish statement.
We’re seeing a lot of bullish developments economically, especially the strength of the US workforce and its upward pressure on consumer spending, 76% of our GDP. Anyone who makes things anywhere wants to be able to sell into that robust and growing consumer demand. The new sheriff in town has not only brought our economy to this magnificent level, with trade deals approximately half done, our strong economy, especially compared to China’s faltering in the face of US tariffs, has made our dollar stronger, everyone wants dollar denominated assets. EU, UK, and others need above all else to be able to sell, tariff-free, into our economy, and PDJT has made clear that, to do that, all the unfair tariffs and non-tariff barriers that have impeded US sales into their countries must come off first. So the cumulative, stimulative effect of the Trump policy revolution on us and our trading partners are likely just revving up.
Maria B is certainly one of the best business, economic and even political reporters we have, and her interviews are often news-making. Having the IBM CEO in to tout her quarterly surprise uptick, with Ivanka talking about women’s job growth, was another A interview, in my opinion. It’s reassuring that big old tech like IBM is now playing a major part in bringing cloud efficiencies to the world, taking part in major tech growth.
LikeLike
Ivanka cut her hair off around Christmas. Bobbed it almost to the bottom of her ears. Guess she didn’t like it because she’s obviously had hair extensions put in. She’s a good daughter but has really progressive ideas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ivanka is Trump’s worst asset. Tired of her socialist ideas. Tired of daddy helping her pave her way with her socialist ideas.
LikeLike
Helping people to get trained to get jobs is socialist? I guess I’m a-gona havta adjust my thinking.
LikeLike
I wholeheartedly approve of the coat Ms. Rometty is wearing because wearing furs (hopefully, real) should inflame snowflakes, which in turn makes me feel warm and cozy. Her coat was the best part of this “learn to code” interview, in my opinion.
LikeLike
USA Students have been learning to code and build robotics as a hobby and to get a degree for 50 years – Don Jr. say the “Brightest and Best” come here from all around the world. This is social engineering and a BIG LIE and not MAGA. We were already the “Greatest Nation” and “We Did Build This” I am so tired of this virtue signaling, identity politics and shadow communism. I got laid off with hundreds of thousands of engineers that have to very skills they say we need so badly; just not willing to be abused by “out of touch” LBGTQP, anti-family, anti-Christ commissars.
If Donald J. Trump is not up to the job, without his children running policy, we are in dire straits.
I thought We had Freedom of Religion in Our Republic. When the State replaces the Church we will blow away like ashes. I will not worship my employer just to keep a job in their democracy.
LikeLike
I’m not impressed with Ivanka, She’s certainly beautiful and brilliant but she’s very liberal on important points. I don’t like the cheezy smiles flashed as she talks either. It looks contrived and insincere.
Can you imagine Don Jr. talking about mens empowerment???? I shudder to think of the fallout.
If you feminists are so tired of us give us back our electricity and we’ll go elsewhere with our inventions and wealth.
LikeLike
I thought it was a very good interview. What’s with all the vitriol on this thread?
Right now, in this country, the poor people can get jobs and many are female head of households. The more they are working and supporting themselves, the fewer kids they will have. My observation is that at this point, Hispanics tend to have more children but as they integrate into society, that will come down. They are Catholics, mind you, and they don’t believe in abortion or birth control other than the rhythm method. I think African Americans are having fewer children than in the past. It seems to me it will all even out. I’m really not worried about the birth rate….I mean talk about looking for something to worry about…reminds me of global warming and climate change. Creating future problems.
LikeLike