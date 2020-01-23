Day Three – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues today with the third day opening session at 1:00pm EST. Today is the second 8 hr day of arguments by House Impeachment Managers.

PBS Livestream Link – Fox10 News Livestream Link – Fox Business – CSPAN Link

