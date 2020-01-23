Day Three – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today with the third day opening session at 1:00pm EST. Today is the second 8 hr day of arguments by House Impeachment Managers.
PBS Livestream Link – Fox10 News Livestream Link – Fox Business – CSPAN Link
PDJT Says he may show up and sit in the front row. Now that would be a Schiffbag buster. The defendant has a right to face his accuser.
Nothing to be gained by POTUS attending the Schiff Show, but a GOP senator should invite Tom Shillue to come and stare down the ringleader. Now I’d stay up to watch that.
I think PDJT would shake up the nasty fake impeachment managers. He would bring in a lot of supporters.
Another “sleeper” day. Will this continue through the week end or will the world have to sit on the lies of the democrats a few days before the President’s team has a chance to rebut?
The Clown Show has 16 more hours in which to inflect pain and suffering on the American people, and knowing Schiff, he will use every last second of it.
Not going to listen to Schumer spewing his BS. Maybe Green Acres is on.
So…assuming the Dems insist on using all 24 hours allotted to bore the Senators with their lies and fantasies……
1). Will the Trump Team think that they have to use all 24 allotted hours?
2). Is Saturday to be used for trial time?
I would think the Trump Team would keep their response to a single day. And if Saturday is a trial day, then the process can proceed to the next phase of Senate written questions on Monday, with Sunday available to the Senators to think up their questions.
I don’t they will need even half of their allotted time to completely destroy Schiff fake narrative. Saturday will be their first day.
Generally..less is more. Fairly common practice to not even call witness in a defense trial…at least in a real courtroom. Along the lines of ..”there is nothing to disprove..so why waste the ebergy on bunk”. Don’t even give it validity by overdoing it. Unless..your intent is to damage the prosecution. now that’s an entirely different matter. Hell… we are the courtroom in the end, and the votes are likely decided, so, there’s that. it’s all semantics for a dumbed down audience.
What we need to stress in all of this, Dimms rushed to impeachment because THEY DON’T “TRUST” VOTERS TO GET IT RIGHT in November!! And what could happen is they take over the government, including both houses, and turn our President into a figurehead AND take the vote away from WE THE PEOPLE!!
The Dimms are already trying to do away with the electoral college w/interstate pacs. They want all illegals to vote. They will pay more money to Iran to join back into the crooked nuclear agreement, etc., etc. We will be worse off than the OVomit years. And going downward into 3rd world country status within a year. IMHAO!!!
L4, my thought on this, The dems use all their days to force the repubs to start on Saturday. Mitch tries to get Chuck to agree to take the weekend off, Chuck says no, Mitch put in an amendment taking the weekend off, 53-47 vote, we win.Trumps lawyers start Monday, the networks have to broadcast it, Trumps lawyers kill it for 7 hours, 2 days of questions, Thursday they vote to acquit, at least 53-47 or better. Party Friday.
Three days too long. Throw this unconstitutional crap out. KAG!
No thanks……I’m not watching but I will be following this post. Pencil Neck is not good for my blood pressure!
Memo to Democrats all lined up holding a one way ticket for the bullet train to HELL
Ah, hell. What is one more commandment. They they vote against “Thou shalt not kill”, every chance they can.
Basically, the House Democrats neglected to follow the recipe in the Constitution, and the cake they tried to bake is a mess. So, they are trying to have the Senate redo the cake, from scratch. (Yes, they are that stupid.)
It would still be a mess because the ingredients are tainted.
Someone left the cake out in the rain…
But it took so long to bake it……
And hopefully, we’ll never have that recipe again.
But they still have the recipe. And will make another one, which will also bite the dust . . .
Hopefully they’ll never have that recipe again.
I’m not sure about the cake, although appropriate. The Dems, to me, seem more like more like a kid in shorts, on a hot summer day, that decides it would be a good idea to try that long metal slide. Once they let go they want to stop and will end up with their butt fried.
The Dems are doing just what the fools that elected them wish for them to do! If not for the Black vote supporting them the Dems could never win any elections. Don’t count on that to change. The free sh*t crowd ain’t changing,
Oh and F U LBJ,
Errrr… I have to clean out all the p-traps under my sinks at home. Sorry I’m going to miss the liberal lying marathon.
Just did the dishes.. I may just have to stand in the corner for this nonsense.
Just scheduled an emergency root canal!
Trump ought to pay a visit to the senate chamber and lounge beside McConnell.
“What do you think, Mitch? This is pretty sad. Look at those putzes. Man, I thought you had more heft. Hey, Adam! Dial it up there, baby! Mitch, Mitch, Mitch. Why do you do this to yourself. Well, hang in there buddy! Sorry, but I can’t hang around for this clown show. I have real things to do.”
I wonder why the Dems didn’t use outside lawyers to argue their case?
Maybe the rules don’t allow it or could it be outside lawyers don’t want to be on record making some of the “crazy” statements that Shifty and Nadler are making?
And if outside lawyers made these statements and if there they were somehow proven to be knowingly false, could that be an issue with the bar association??
It almost feels like nobody else wanted to be the actual mouthpiece other than Shifty.
Does he just like to talk or does he have possibly something to keep hidden???
Does it seem like just maybe that Shifty is arguing in some way to protect himself.
The House team of lawyers proves what is known as the Dunning-Kruger effect. These people are totally aware of their incompetence.
Under the Dunning-Kruger effect, incompetent people overestimate their own level of skill, fail to recognize genuine skill in others, and fail to recognize the extremity of their inadequacy.
That’s the House team in a nutshell.
Their lawyers, per Schiff’s own released summaries of testimony “were in charge of the House Hearings”. For the crossover voters and the lemmings beginning to look up to see where this is headed, the optics were horrible. There were un-elected lawyers actually running the impeachment inquiries and doing all the work the House Democrats were supposed to do. Also, the hired lawyers got their heads handed to them by the elected Republican House Members.
So, they are going for a reversal on the optics plus, the “evil” Republicans can’t shred the case by asking questions directly to the House Managers.
Keep in mind, the one thing McConnell’s publicized rules do out spell out is the deposition process for witnesses. Would be interesting if the depositions are done behind closed doors, under oath and with both sides able to challenge relevance in front of the Chief Justice before being allowed into the trial. It is key to remember, McConnell invoked Federal Court Rules of Evidence as part of the rules.
As a matter of fact the Dimms DID use Lawfare attorneys several time in questioning and presentations up to this point. Fortunately they had to have their moment on stage.
As Napoleon said, don’t stand in your opponents way when they are trying to make a mistake.
I said the other day that I haven’t watched one second of this worthless, diversionary (from SpyGate indictments and prosecutions… as intended), totally baseless farce allowed to be heard instead of being outright dismissed by the Senate by the “give us the majorities and we’ll do the right thing” Rep branch of the UniParty.
I now regret to inform you that I saw a few seconds of pencil-necked pile of semi-human Schiff spewing whatever when I played a time shifted PBS history program that unknown to me had been preempted by the clown show. My eyes still burn. It was immediately deleted from my DVR, of course.
Watching the ShamPeachMint be like…
Why would POTUS do anything to increase viewership? I expect the House team will do or say something so outrageous today just to get some attention and generate a headline.
You know it’s getting really bad when FNN and MSDNC are now airing this charade in its entirety.
The Trump team would be well advised to keep it to one day.
1) Go through House “ebbidense” (Val’s term) to show what is hearsay, second and third hand.
2) Point out Zelensky didn’t know aid being temporarily withheld.
3) Point out Obama wouldn’t send lethal aid – how many Ukrainians died during his administration?
4) Point out lack of proper subpoenas and the withdrawn subpoenas, and Atkinson’s sealed testimony.
5) Point out this was so urgent it had to be voted on before Christmas, then was held for a month.
6) Point out the phone call transcript is available for all to read, so Vinkman’s complaint about conversation was a policy dispute.
Don’t waste more than an hour on the above.
Having taken out the trash, then on to their arguments on the legality (actually lack of it) of the proceedings, as well as the terrible precedent being set for impeachment over policy disputes. End on an up note, if you can.
One of the hardest skills for litigators to learn is knowing when to sit down and shut up regardless of how much time you’ve been allotted. .
Exactly!
Chris Wallace was asking if the Presidents team was misusing their time by not using all the time allotted.
Meanwhile the House Managers were thoroughly pissing everyone off by going on ad infinitem about minutiae that had been covered several time.
Thanks Chris, we’ll take that advice and put it with all the other great, helpful advice we know you want to give the President.
We know where YOUR heart is at.
I’d split the presentation, whatever it will contain, into a couple of short days, maybe three short days.
One on the evidence, correcting misleading impressions and false conclusions from the prosecutor.
One to argue that what Trump’s differences with the DEMs in Congress is normal tension between exec and Congress … the “not impeachable” argument, however they choose to frame it.
Maybe a third to probe the origins of the complaint, how ICIG atkinson knew and knows that POTUS in not in his jurisdiction, colluding with Schiff, etc. The “dirty process” stuff. This is arguably irrelevant to the outcome of the trial, but it is relevant to Congressional oversight.
And whatever the mouth does now spew forth, the anus will deliver to the toilet bowl where it belongs.
Rand Paul says there are now 435 Republicans that would be willing to vote to dismiss this mess Right Now.
What I want to know if WHO are the 8 Republican Holdouts who would NOT vote to dismiss or acquit? We know there is Romney, Collins, and Murcowski. Who are the other 5?
Possible names: Gardner, Alexander, and who else?
That first number should be 45 of course.
What??? There are 53 Republican Senators. What planet did you drop on from?
Guessing these may be the other three undecideds:
Burr (NC)
Johnson (WI)
Ernst (IA)
I wouldn’t put it past Pat Toomey from PA. He’s a Rino and a proud member of the GOPe.
IMO: This format is not good. The lies told by the Dems have three solid days to settle in and be spun before the President’s side of the story is told. This means our guys will have to regurgitate Dem talking points to refresh memories before rebuttals.
Once more we get the President being sidelined The format should have been instant rebuttal. Unfair advantage given to the prosecutors.
How in the world can we posit to the rest of the world about civil rights and fairness when this whole debacle clearly shows otherwise.
We have Lindsey Graham praising Schiff when he thinks nobody is watching, but when he goes before the press he puts on a show for the voters. Disgusting is too kind a word to use here. So sad as the President would say.
I disagree. I tried to watch the proceedings yesterday and it was a real snoozefest. There’s no way undecided people are watching it now. Are crazy libs? Probably, but not even Dianne Feinstein is. Let the Republicans restate each charge (if they can find them in those long, boring lectures) on a big poster with Lie #1 spelled out with bullet points underneath proving their side. I think they’ve even got a chance to turn the hearts of some crazy libs who are only exposed to MSNBC and NPR. And if the defense is more interesting, some undecided normies may actually watch.
@CTH Fan – “We have Lindsey Graham praising Schiff when he thinks nobody is watching”…
Rush Limbaugh is always saying that a weakness among republicans has been to continue being “gracious” to democrats and liberals in the hopes that by doing so republicans will become ingratiated with these types of people”…
ALL the while dems/liberals will remain in ATTACK mode, and f**k ANY republican each and every time!
romney – transporting dogs in cages on top of his car, and carrying a binder of potential “women employees”, and killing cancer victims with bane capital procedures, etc, etc – yet that he would even consider voting with senate dems….
graham, romney, murkosky, collins (add others as necessary)
Dayum!!
What this trial allows IMO is for Americans to pause and compile the list of frauds, potential crimes and coverups that the DS has done over the past 10-12 years.
Just look at all of this that these people have done to this country, this President and pulled on Americans.
1) Russia Collusion Fraud
2) Dossier Fraud
3) Counter Intelligence Fraud
4) FISA Abuse Fraud
5) FIB Contractor Abuse & searching Americans Cover Up
6) HRC Non Secure Server Fraud & Cover UP
7) HRC 33K e-mail cover up
8) DMC Server Hacking Fraud and Cover Up
9) Seth Rich Murder was it also a Cover up?
10) Uranium One Sell out and Cover Up
11) Hammer Program Evidence Cover Up
12) Mifsud’s phones and known status as ALYWAS being a western agent
13) Wiener Laptop Cover Up
14) Millions of FIB and DOJ texts, emails and phone communication cover up
15) Are they Ignoring first hand witnesses such as Cain and Assange?
16) Ukraine call and WB fraud that began impeachment
17) Ukraine video of quid pro quo and no action to date
18) Ukraine Rudy evidence to State Dept is that another Cover Up?
19) Ukraine money laundering of US taxpayer monies back into American’s pockets
20) Non stop leaking of classified info by government officials
21) The framing and withholding of exculpatory evidence on Gen. Flynn as stated by Sidney
22) Jeffery Epstein alleged crimes and is his death cover up also?
I mean look at this list of what appears to be massive fraud and cover ups with many for the sole purpose to take down a sitting President.
It’s looks like 12 years of a playbook of massive corruption IMO!
Ask yourself……
Is it even possible with ALL of the crap listed above, that there is not one crime in ANY of it???
Is it even possible to think that not one person can be indicted and sent to prison and that ALL of this was just an honest mistake and just poor policy?
Come Spring/Summer if we the people don’t have anything other than more BS and cover up mumbo jumbo then IMO the march that needs to happen is the million person march on the DOJ and FIB buildings IMO, demanding answers and full accountability & declassification from AG Barr.
This list of what appears to be massive fraudulent schemes and cover ups MUST be given full transparency and exposed completely to the American people otherwise IMO our DOJ and FIB are NO different than what we are seeing from the Dems in the House.
IMO in the end if these frauds and cover ups are allowed then that is just as bad as those who have made up these frauds and cover up schemes and the American people should raise holy hell!
The impeachment trial sickens me but it is this playbook of corruption that sickens me even more if it all goes unscathed!
AG Barr now owns all of this in providing the truth, evidence and justice for all to all Americans IMO.
Anyone ever read the Babylon Bee?
https://babylonbee.com/
Try reading at the Bee and then going to some of the MSM news sites, like the networks or newspapers. Holy smoke! Their headlines sound just like Bee headlines. Well ……..
Flipping around channels on TV last night, I lingered on professional wrestling for a while, watching these two guys throw each other around and pretend to be fighting. All fake, obviously. But I watched it a while, and then changed the channel to I think Fox and there was someone on whose head was exploding over the impeachment speeches. Holy smoke! Just like switching from the Bee. Hah!
Mitch (the Senator, not me ha ha ha) should tell every Republican Senator to sit their ass in their seats and at least try to look like they are paying attention. Let the Democrats demonstrate their nonchalance and disdain for the process, don’t get painted with that brush.
He should get the Chief Justice to begin today’s process with a stern reminder all members are expected to be present thru this charade, and that of any member is feeling ill, he should be informed so a decision can be made on how to address that issue (DiFi said said she was feeling a bit ill last night, but will be right back at it today).
I think a good case could be made she forfeited her vote by leaving early.
Mitch
