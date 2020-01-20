President Trump Legal Team Respond to Impeachment Trial Motion – Trial Memorandum (pdf)….

The lawyers representing President Trump and lawyers representing the Office of the Presidency collectively file a response briefing, a trial memorandum, to the Senate (full pdf below). The 170-page rebuttal to the House articles is HERE and embedded below:
The Articles of Impeachment now before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution and to our democratic institutions. The Articles themselves—and the rigged process that brought them here—are a brazenly political act by House Democrats that must be rejected.
They debase the grave power of impeachment and disdain the solemn responsibility that power entails. Anyone having the most basic respect for the sovereign will of the American people would shudder at the enormity of casting a vote to impeach a duly elected President.
By contrast, upon tallying their votes, House Democrats jeered until they were scolded into silence by the Speaker. The process that brought the articles here violated every precedent and every principle of fairness followed in impeachment inquiries for more than 150 years.
Even so, all that House Democrats have succeeded in proving is that the President did absolutely nothing wrong. All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should swiftly and roundly condemn.
Take no prisoners, Trump!
Impeachment is to DJT what awarding the Nobel prize was to Obama – diminished and rendered meaningless.
👍⭐⭐⭐⭐👍
Walk that aisle like the world champion!!! You show these jabronis who they are dealing with. You are an air Force One flying, limousine riding, Rolex wearing, kiss stealing wheeling and dealing son of a gun!!!
Does President Trump wear a Rolex?
Yep. 18k day date from the 1980s.
Pelosi had to order fancy pen sets and have ceremony in lieu of actual substance for impeachment. Legal arguments look solid.
Biggest constitutional right is the citizens right to elect a President for 4 year terms. The democrats have in their blindness, attacked the Peoples’ right to a President. While all these other rights that the President has were violated, the Peoples right to a President should be overriding all other arguments.
We shall not be disenfranchised by power blind and vindictive democrats. This is the only argument needed IMO.
‘In a remarkable statement that seemed to cast doubt on American democracy, Donald J. Trump said Wednesday that he might not accept the results of next month’s election if he felt it was rigged …’ yeah so much for MSM, deep state, Hitlary remarks about not excepting the results of the 2016 election WHEN it was preordained, or so they thought, Hitlary would win. I pulled this dandy example of fake and biased news the Dems keep denying. What a bunch of crock this whole impeachment sham is. President Trump is accused of no crimes, but ‘serious allegations ‘ have come forth by those concerned about the President asking Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political competitor. Never mind he wasn’t a political competitor at the time the call was made. Never mind the transcripts prove otherwise and the non witness witnesses who weren’t actually present, had no proof only their feelings the President was not following THEIR policy positions. In their opinion the Presidents state of mind is in question and it is his responsibility to disprove their very, very serious allegations. And for good measure, they threw in the totally bogus second article of impeachment that because he was rightfully defending his executive privilege by seeking legal recourse and not responding to Congress subpoena, he was obstructing justice. Kavanagh playbook part two. These people are sick. Any one who believes this nonsense that these are serious allegations that need to be heard, is quite simply an evil Marxist. These same people started, perpetuated, and believed the Kavanagh witch hunt. Dangerous people that need to be shut down and brought to justice for THEIR crimes.
Lawfare latest brilliant plan:
In order to appeal to moderate Collins murkowdki and Gardner they:
1 have a kangaroo court
2 have the 2 most unlikable congressman as managers
3 insult the turtle
4 try to tell the Senate the rules of the game
5 tell the Senate jury how to decide the case
6 try to embarrass the turtle by holding up the articles.
Is this how they win friends and influence people? The Republicans now have cover to acquit. Schiff is incompetent if he doesn’t have the gavel. They should have used a little 🍯 to make this work. Ain’t going to get 20 rinos now. Trump has this in the bag.
I see a new t-shirt in this… We Shall Not Be Disenfranchised Trump 2020
Destroy them!
It’s beginning to get ugly 🙂
Of course Ms Collins will not be buffalord into a quick dismissal…she must hear “all the facts” before her esteemed opinion can be rendered. I’m more sick of the posturing Rs than the terminally-unserious Ds.
Should sequester the Senators by party …. try to reduce the Feinstein backing Collins into a literal corner and berating her scenarios as occurred during the Kavanaugh hearings.
Save the planet from these so many pages of documents which no one will read or simply not required. The response should be one page:
The impeachment process in congress denied all rights to the president. The articles are baseless and not impeachable. It is is not a court room. So lets us put it to vote and see who votes for or against it. Lets see what Rinos do.
Your first sentence got me thinking.
I wonder what the total carbon footprint of the past three years of Mueller, Kavanaugh and Ukraine Call investigations has been. I normally don’t give a darn about that, but I have to wonder if the rabid leftist zealots who gleefully cheer every time they read a new negative headline about Trump have considered this.
All those thousands upon thousands up thousands of pages of documents.
All those government employees zooming around town to have their meetings and media interviews.
All those MSM outfits zooming reporters all over the country to “get their scoop”.
All those MSM outfits running their power guzzling studios and antenna devoted solely to promoting “orange man bad”.
Maybe I’m wholly ignorant of this, but it sure seems like a lot of fossil fuels were burned to $@#% Trump after they $@#%ed Flynn.
Good call
Senators, it is your responsibility to end this charade and let the president get back to work, so he can get busy earning another impeachment. One is nice, but if he leaves in 2024 without two or three, there are people who will think he wasn’t trying hard enough.
That is a good way of looking at it…… Impeachment in this case shows he is working hard to drain the swamp.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Impeachment becomes a badge of honor. With teenagers, having them say, at SOME point “Oh, I HATE you!” just means your being a good parent.
Perhaps they haven’t ‘cheapened or demeaned Impeachment, or DJT, but have ironically elevated BOTH?
One year from today, Dutchman.
President Donald J Trump will start his second term.
Scorched earth!!
It would also be great to see the House and the Senate to get back to work.
There won’t be any more impeachments – the Democrats won’t be in the majority in 2021.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Call for a vote to dismiss the first thing. Get the rinos on the record and then we’ll vote them out of office
I agree put their feet in the fire. If the republicans were not cowards and liars they would hold a vote to dismiss on the basis that there was no crime identified.
I disagree – When we get the majority we need to impeach Pelosi and company
Shampeachment 2.0 is already teed up. Democrats just have to figure out what the non-crime is before they launch it.
I still think this shampeachment was launched too early due to the Ukraine call. Something in that call terrified the Swamp. I don’t think it was Biden, that was just the excuse for the launch.
You are spot on about “something in that call”. Remember how they said the WB called it “terrifying”? Now, just think about that a bit.
They’ve known about Biden for years… I don’t think they give 2 Schiffs about Hunter Biden… but there were many many wrongs going on in Ukraine that would get exposed… and Rudy is discovering them.
Vince-that is a very witty comment!
There must be repercussions, and one way or another I believe there will be… no matter “when” they occur.
R-Speaker of the House needs to use whatever powers he has in 2021 to remove all the coconspirators from all committees… for life if possible. Not sure what that is called, but I think it happened to the Menedez guy.
There is a lot more going on that we will ever know about, or maybe a book later. There is a HUGE battle that myself and many others will not see or be part of in the natural. There are battles going on in every Continent in the world. For in the US, go to https://qmap.pub/cases and look at the number of Sealed and un-sealed cases. Drag your mouse over the map and see the cases in each state. Something Big is going on. Now go to https://qmap.pub/ and in the search bar type “these people are stupid” and search. It is fun to see the results. Take some time and navigate through this site. Have fun. Where We Go One-eyed We go All!
“If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.” George S. Patton
LikeLiked by 7 people
Some democrat may sneak up on you and beat you to death with a sock full of schiff
The smartest thing the Senate & House could do at this point is “DISMISS” this SHAM IMPEACHMENT before President Trumps attorney’s get started in the necessary indictments & justifying the arrest of EVERYONE INVOLVED in the House of Representatives for :
>>> 18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious Conspiracy.<<
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is the unspoken 800 gorilla in the room. This is why the Dems and NeverTrumpers are flinging EVERYTHING they can to get rid of Trump and distract voters. Trump does not look worried one iota. I am taking my cue from him.
Oh, and he’s in Switzerland starting tomorrow! Yippeeee!
He told me he caught them all…I am taking him at his word. Truth is if he doesn’t have them then they will ruin him and his family in these coming years. The General,Manafort,and the lawyer was a message to The Donald.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cold anger.
I heard a rumor he is bringing you lots of bacon
No, you can NOT charge any of the coupists, small group or large, with Sedition, Conspiracy to commit Sedition, or Treason.
I have posted numerous comments explaining WHY you can not apply these charges to the coupists.
Sorry, but it gets old. If I were on a computer, I would write a saved document that I could c/p, every time, but I’m just on a stupid “smart” phone, operated by a trogdolite.
There ARE charges that COULD be leveled; Conspiracy to commit perjury, Obstruction of Justice, Misprison of Felony, and more.
Just not Sedition or “Seditious Conspiracy” without FORCE. And Force is defined by Sedition Statute, which (going from memory) says “Assasination, murder or insurrection”, I believre it is. Violent acts, or ADVOCATING violent acts, is a key element of the crime.
Remove that from the Statute, and eberything else described is protected by the,Bill of Rights.
Verbally or in writing openly advocating the overthrow of the Government is legal, freedom of Speech.
Freedom of Assembly means you can communicate, or meet with, others of similar mind.
BUT, if you advocate using VIOLENCE to overthrow the Government, THAT is Sedition.
So no,…NOT Sedition, as ConLaw 101 would teach you.
But wasn’t it the Deep State ultimate goal to arrest and/or remove PDJT from office prior to the 2020 election? Removal from office is backed by force, if necessary at the point of guns. When the coup is organized by people in the FIB, DOJ, etc., they don’t need to threaten violence. They ARE violence – a monopoly on legalized violence.
No, sorry.
You are doing Lawfare; trying to find meaning in the Statute or the evidence that is not there.
You can NOT say that something which istintegral to the crime (violence) is implied.
When Nixon was removed from office, there,was no violence.
Attempting to Impeach does not imply, certainly not call for violence to remove a duly elected POTUS.
But what do you call it when one branch or faction of a government decides it will arrest another branch or faction of government in order to take full control of the government?
Oh, for,…petes sake! I am just starting to read the 170 page DJT lawyers brief, on scrib,…on my phone.
Praytell WHAT branch of faction has arrested another?
INDIVIDUALS, Manafort, Cohen, Papa-D, Stone, etc. have been arrested.
No one has arrested PDJT, and dragged him out in cuffs.
In fact, ALMOST all the exposed perps have resigned, been fired, demoted etc.
You can’t charge Sedition, Accept it, let it go and move on.
I didn’t claim that’s what happened. I am trying to establish definitions. You claimed, as a matter of principle, that sedition/treason must involve violence. I am trying to establish that, when a coup is initiated by government agents, including members of law enforcement, intelligence/secret police/etc., no overt threat of violence is necessary, i.e., it’s not an insurrection, but still a coup.
Actually, I should clarify; Treason doesn’t require violence, it requires an enemy. An enemy the Congress has declared war on, per the Constitution, which hasn’t occurred since 1948(?).
“Aid and confort to the ENEMY” Well, WHAT “enemy”.
Legal scholars argue has to be a DECLARED enemy.
THATS why Hanoi Jane Fonda couldn’t be charged with TREASON, for posing for photos on a N Viet Cong anti-aircraft gun, etc.
She was certainly giving aid and comfort, and propoganda support,…
And our pilots getting shot down by those anti-aircraft guns would certainly consider the,Viet Cong as “the enemy”, but it wasn’t a declared war with a defined enemy, so she continued to make movies, instead of goung to Leavenworth, or dancing the hemp fandango.
And no, you can’t combine creative writing with constitutional law, and come up with an attempt to impeach a POTUS is “Sedition” because it IMPLIES force or violence.
Dutchman, I think you’re neglecting an aspect of seditious conspiracies (coup) dealing with government-on-government conspiracies, which we can acknowledge is too complex for us to hash out in blog comments, without insulting each other with accusations of creative writing or lawfare. The illegal surveillance against candidate Trump and subsequently PDJT – among other shenanigans – started long George impeachment was even in the picture.
Do your duty GOP – do it right. We the People will take care of the rest.
Biden, while Vice President, shakes down Ukraine for $80,000 a month and China for $1.5 billion using his son as the bagman and selling out America in the process, but President Trump is the criminal for looking into Biden’s corruption according to the Democrats and news media. Incredible!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Oh it gets better: Today his campaign put out more talking points to the media on impeachment coverage / how to report on ‘debunked’ conspiracy theories for which there is NO EVIDENCE
Riiiight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is what the mafia would do. In this case, Biden’s mafia is legalized mafia.
Yikes! That is a very detailed and legally well supported response. The Dems will rebut this with “Orange Man Bad” and then fist bump each other on TV.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And the MSM will replay the fist bump in a never ending loop and totally ignore the legal issues presented in the President’s response…and then bemoan the fact that none of the “Deplorables” trust them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its not clear to me, how much of the ‘trial’ will be televised.
Has the Senate made it clear, how much of the Opening arguments, and questions from Senators, will be televised?
But for the Loony Left, “Orange Man Bad” does not seem to be persuasive for the vast majority of Americans. In fact, I think it is turning off many who were on the fence but have now gotten sick of Democrat/Rino bullchit.
mikeyboo;
There are also those who, even though they don’t 100% support PDJT or his policies, simply sense the Injustice, the unfairness of it.
They don’t get the fact he is being attacked for his policies, to them he is being attacked because “THEY don’t “like” him!”
Its the advantage of the underdog, and our human nature to see unfairness, and to root for the victim of unfairness to prevail.
Such deep, unconscious emotions should not be underestimated, and the Dems have.
table of contents section 1 b1 page 37-41 this is what SD has said and says all they need to know.without the authority this impeachment is worthless.
LikeLiked by 8 people
also, page 31 brings up Maladministration
thank you. this is exactly what has been scrubbed from the interwebs. now they have to scrub all over again.
The Senate can set the standard for baseless impeachment claims. While it would be great that they not even hear opening arguments, it would be better yet to completely exonerate & acquit the President after opening arguments & not hear ANY witnesses.
IMHAO, if Republican Senators do not side with the President, the Republicans will lose the Senate & Democrats will keep the House. We will then end up with a Democrat in the WH because even if Pres. Trump gets re-elected, a Democrat-run Congress will impeach him.
I see too many on the blogs so disgusted with our RINOs that they are voicing voting for Dimms or not voting at all, which is a vote for Dimms.
AND once again, the RNC is not doing enough where Republicans are not running for re-election. The RNC has abandoned Colorado, especially Sen. Gardner. (Who is not a great conservative but stll keeps the R behind his name)
It is very clear that the Dimms new mode of operation is impeach until they control all forms of government. The Senate has the chance to block this mode, if only our feckless Republicans will stand up & do their job and defend the Constitution and the presidency.
“IMHAO, if Republican Senators do not side with the President, the Republicans will lose the Senate & Democrats will keep the House. We will then end up with a Democrat in the WH because even if Pres. Trump gets re-elected, a Democrat-run Congress will impeach him.”
True. If Trump is found guilty, the country collapses and descends into chaos and lawlessness.. Your way is as plausible as any other.
LikeLike
Carpetbagger, came to CO to attend DU law school, stayed and joined a big Denver law firm and represented white collar criminals. Declared his candidacy against Coffman while not even living in the district.
I think he’s a product of the Soros machine, total rubber stamp gun-grabbing dem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We will then end up with a Democrat in the WH because even if Pres. Trump gets re-elected, a Democrat-run Congress will impeach him.”
Yes.
And then they will impeach Kavanaugh. And Gorsuch. And say the reason is because an illegitimately elected presidential appointment should also be removed.
They have crossed the Rubicon. They are going full boar and not turning back. If they get both houses of Congress and impeach and remove the president, they will turn their focus on the Supreme Court. I hope the justices are aware of this.
My first thought is none of the dem Senators will read 171 pages.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have their Lawfare team to do that while they go have a fancy dinner out on us Taxpayers.
Pelosi and the House of Representatives are bound by the Constitution just like the President and the Judiciary are bound. The requirements of the Constitution apply to any impeachment process so this hoax should be dismissed on Day One!
LikeLiked by 3 people
DumbocRATS don’t care about the constitution, they take the oath of office and then proceed to violate that oath on day one.
Hence the governor of Virginia.
Concerning dismissal and unconstitutionality, I wrote this for another topic today:
“Hugh Hewitt reported on Meet the Press yesterday that “Material allegation #73 on p. 25 of the second submission directly contradicts an earlier allegation in the impeachment articles on how the president was trying to influence the 2020 election through the Ukraine.
Such a contradiction (and apparently others) in his opinion will invalidate any need for witnesses and should lead to a simple dismissal.
i.e. The Articles of Impeachment are such a vague, badly written, badly thought-out, and self-contradictory mess that no one – and especially the highest judge and lawyers in the land – can take it seriously.”
We do not expect DEMS to act rationally here, since the whole affair with its overflowing lies, fantasies, twistedness, and exaggerations smack of the mental illness now known Trump Derangement Syndrome.
LikeLiked by 10 people
When Pelosi said that Trump was now impeached forever, and she and others threatened to impeach him several more times, I think she gave it away that she has no real expectation of this going any further than it has. She has secured her base and can now probably avoid being strung up on a lamppost by them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, as a ‘party elder’ and Superdelegate, I expect she will be at the Convention im Milwaukee, so I wouldn’t give her great odds of NOT dancing the hemp fandango, the sisal two step, soon at the hands of the Dem socialists, when Biden gets the nomination.
Drat! The Hewitt quotation above ends with “submission.”
Can we have a better and clearer font for the writing boxes? My 70-year old eyes were sure that the above contained proper quotation marks, and the word “as” before “Trump.” 🙂
They should vote to dismiss. Page 40 brings up an excellent reason for the President’s lawyers to call both Biden’s as witnesses as that page speaks of one of the reasons for bribery in articles of impeachment was to ensure that the President or Executive Branch (‘cough, cough’ vice president) would not be open to taking bribes to benefit a foreign nation, which is what it looks like may be a good description of Biden family business if it’s true there are more members of his family who have benefited financially from foreign monies; not to mention the whole Clinton foundation pay to play schemes. If Dems were smart they would vote to dismiss first thing.
It will be 2036 before the democrats will finish reading this memo. I would be they will never be able to comprehend it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who needs comprehension when you are supported by “millennials”.
True. They’re 50% illiterate anyway.
Plus, based on their comments on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, they’re about 90% ignorant of American history. And about 95% ignorant of the Constitution. And about 99% ignorant of the fundamentals of American jurisprudence.
An alternative view:
Instead of a short & sweet trial with an acquittal, why not drag it out for months and in doing so, bring the actions of the Deep State to light? It’s the Perry Mason method of not just getting your client found Not Guilty, but discovering and proving the guilty party. The trial has everyone’s attention. It bypasses the corrupt and self-preservation actions of FBI Director Wray who will not prosecute anyone within the FBI. It by-passes all the Deep State DOJ officials who cover for one another and its publicity will virtually force AG Barr to prosecute those who are “discovered” guilty of crimes against the nation. Who cares if Bolton and others testify? If by letting them testify, we can get the Bidens, Schiff, Brennan, Comey and others to testify–we can bring this whole mess to light in front of the nation. We can bring to light..dare I say it….Truth.
Others have commented to let Congress get back to work but what does that mean? The House won’t do anything useful this year. The two trade deals–China & USMCA have been passed. The only downside is the slow down of approving conservative judges and Cocaine Mitch can set up the rules for trial to be 4 days a week and 1 day to do other work. It’s bold, it’s risky, & perhaps too many Republican Senators would not approve because they might be discovered with their fingers in the pie, but we cry out for justice…maybe Trump declasses everything, then present the whole mess in this impeachment trial and bring all the corruption to light? It may be our best chance for justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, babrightlight, and believe this has been President Trump’s plan from the outset.
171 pages is a lot to ask anyone to read. I looked over the table of contents and focused on, and read pp 98 thru 107, attacking the “false premise” that the only basis for Trump’s interest in investigating Biden-Burisma is to damage Biden in the 2020 election, to Trump’s personal political event. Here we finally get an outline and summary, with citations, for the Atomic Hammer of Truth to fall on the corrupt Deep State, Ukraine Bureau. Pendency of Durham’s criminal investigation of the origins of 2016 foreign meddling hoax-a-rama is also described as itself a basis for the request for cooperation.
While this seems tangential in such a long brief, especially with the Dems’ and MSM’s daily recitation of the false premise, it does set the stage for what could be great theater, televised before the nation, and as Bannon has been pointing, before a big global audience, many of whom are just as put off by the elite-State globalists ripping off their populations as we are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree, Doppler. A very public, documented, & undeniable way to drain the swamp if it is ever to be drained. The corruption is so deep, wide, & far-reaching I can’t imagine it being possible without some major, major upheaval. Maybe the US marshals could do a few arrests during the State of the Union?
This morning I came across the “Trump Can’t Win” video showing liberals all saying he couldn’t win. Then clips of polls coming in and him winning. These people totally embarrassed themselves nationwide, and in some cases, worldwide. A normal person will admit they are wrong. A narcissist will not….ever. They will boldly, and unabashedly lie in order to make it look like they are the victim.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s because the whole dem platform is all about being a victim. Crybaby victims party.
Poor me Poor me, Pour me another one.
Here is my suggestion to save 169 pages of trees….
Dear Swamp Rats,
Fu*ck you.
Stronger letter to follow.
Your President, DJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
I had a business associate have his lawyer draft the exact body of that letter and sent it to another business guy with which he was having a dispute.
Many, many years ago but still funny today.
Hilarious!
I got that story from a friend who was in commercial real estate back in the 80s and 90s.
Maybe you are him???!! 🙂
It was pretty funny when it happened.
Not me. I think this went around quite a bit back then. Much different time. Now someone would sue over hurt feelings.
This took place in the 90’s in Houston. Squabble between Oil Men.
MSM steps in to dilute President’s breif
Jessican Levinson opens her mouth and removes all doubt.
A fool and a partisan hack through and through.
Let the process work…we ARE winning the war even if a few battles are not going our way. Violence is not the answer until such time as there is NO other recourse. I am not there yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Let’s not do the depopulation work of the left.
No. Just no. We kill in bodily self-defense only.
Ad rem – this seems out of line
LikeLiked by 1 person
What absolute rot!
It is a very good thing that the House has been tied up with faux impeachment. Otherwise we would have $20/hour minimum wage, welfare increases, free stuff for everyone, gun legislation, increase funding for Planned Parenthood (enabling PP to give 10-15% of it back as campaign contributions to their benefactors.
Don’t blink because those are coming before August 2020, in time for the Republican Convention and to be added to the Democrat Platform as part of the Presidential and Congressional election goals. The House can lay these and other SJW dog whistles at McConnell’s door step in the blink of an eye.
The fuax impeachment hearings in the House are already masking similar legislation that is already on McConnell’s desk and not yet covered by the MSM.
And, the House has been so focused on Impeachment, and the Senate has been so focused on NOT focusing on investigating Russiagate, that neither has had much attention to expend on blocking PDJT’s agenda!
Confirmations,…yes. And a slow down and earlier attempts aimed at the Wall.
Courts have consistently, eventually ruled in PDJT’s favor.
PDJT has continued to knock home runs out of the park, while his opponents chase white rabbits down holes.
On everything from Trade to strengthening religious liberty, to the economy, foreign relations, Natl. Defence, promises kept.
And, DISCREDITING all his opponents, proving them to be the liars, and just plain WRONG on policy.
Sure sounds like,winning, to me.
Great line –
‘Defending the Separation of Powers Is Not an Impeachable ‘Offense.’
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dumbocrats, have you ever heard the phrase “hoisted on your own petard?” Know what it means?
You’ll know after this impeachment trial lolol. So will Pelosi. And this may be a record case of it.
The only thing missing was Appendix E: The video clip of the “Constitutional Expert” invited to the Nadler Constitutional Panel by the Democrats who said the democrats were attempting to impeach the president for exercising his constitutional allocated duties and rights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A paragraph in the Executive Summary and Section IV. (C) Missing Evidence: The Democrats purposely refuse to release exculpatory evidence they gathered as part of their hearing process to prepare these Articles of Impeachment and that should have been delivered with the Article of Impeachment and made available even prior to the House Impeachment vote to members of House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PSA: Attention all leftist butt wipes. PDJT is still your President. And will be for the next 9 years. Thank You. This public service announcement was brought to you by the Committe for President Trump will be your President for the next 9 years. Sin Loi
Why didn’t they bring up the treaty with Ukraine from 1998 that was signed by Sanders and Biden?
Agreed, the treaty should have been referenced, discussed and provided as an Appendix to the brief. The President was obligated to ask constitutionally and by treaty ratified by congress. So, not only are there crimes but the House s attempting to impeach the president for doing his sworn duty.
On the basis of everything I’ve read and heard so far, I would respectfully suggest that the authors of the Trial Memorandum owe a significant debt to Congressman Jim Jordan for summarising the arguments against the allegations in the articles so succinctly. What’s especially nice about this document is the way it repeatedly adduces witness testimony from the so-called “inquiry” to demolish the inquiry’s conclusions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, I was relieved by the answer to my question regarding the role being played by the House Republican Lions who shredded democrat witnesses at every hearing. There were being consulted, debriefed and part of the defense team preparations.
Schiff is going to eat his words about evidence because the House Republicans no doubt have briefed the President’s legal team on all the materials gathered by the House Committees during their impeachment inquiries and being withheld by Schiff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did Sundance help write this brief?
Just kidding, but there are several sections in the brief which read as if they were taken from the pages of CTH.
No surprise there, I suppose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
GLMTA!
(L stands for Legal)
This brief is a rather delightful and extremely thorough de-construction of “Lawfare, Inc. tactics” and their continuous use of “truth-slicing” to get to their point. But on p.83 we get this delicious summary of at least one reason why the Democrats and the Deep State are so mad at this President:
LikeLiked by 5 people
I liked their use of the word “makeweights” –
something thrown into a scale to bring the weight to a desired value; something of little independent value thrown in to fill a gap (Webster’s new collegiate dictionary)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love that one. Heh
Thanks for the PDF file keep us posted 👍[?]
Comprehensive, even including a reference to bills of attainder on page 35/171 – page 29 of the actual document (out of deference to Mike Robinson???:))
LikeLiked by 3 people
HEY MIKEY! THEY LIKED IT!
😃😃😃
No, I don’t think they did it for my sake …😜 … and I happen to think that it’s very clever how they introduced the concept into their document. Instead of directly introducing the idea themselves, they introduce a reference to a previous official document published by the House (93-1305), in which the same issue was raised during the Nixon impeachment — obviously a vastly stronger way to present the issue. Another person at another time is captured saying what is obvious: that things like this “are contrary to the American spirit of justice.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey you persisted on that term and took some flak for it several times. I read these comments sections.
Don’t be bashful, take a bow. 😉
I would like to see the Senate end this in a week. Letting it go on will not gain anything for the President, Letting it go on will just give the Democrats opportunities to repeat the lies they have put out there for months and months. It needs to be shut down.
LikeLike
from page 88 & 89
Against all of that unequivocal testimony, House Democrats base their case entirely on witnesses who offer nothing but speculation. Worse, it is speculation that traces back to one source: Sondland.
…
In his public testimony alone, Sondland used variations of “presume,” “assume,” “guess,” or “speculate” over thirty times. When asked if he had any “testimony [] that ties President Trump to a scheme to withhold aid from Ukraine in exchange for these investigations,” he stated that he has nothing “[o]ther than [his] own presumption,” and he conceded that “[n]o one on this planet told [him] that Donald Trump was tying aid to investigations.”622 House Democrats’ assertion that “President Trump made it clear to Ambassador Sondland—who conveyed this message to Ambassador Taylor—that everything was dependent on such an announcement [of investigations],” simply misrepresents the testimony.623
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is nice
I”t would have been entirely proper for the President to ask President Zelenskyy to find out about any role that Ukraine played in the 2016 presidential election. Uncovering potential foreign interference in U.S. elections is always a legitimate goal. Similarly, it also would have been proper to ask about an incident in which Vice President Biden actually leveraged the threat of withholding one billion dollars in U.S. loan guarantees to secure the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was reportedly investigating Burisma—at a time when his son, Hunter, was earning vast sums for sitting on Burisma’s board.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ristvan, Your insights are truly missed on these legal maneuvers. I hope you come back my friend..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ristvan knows this document only need be read and absorbed, no explanations needed.
Yes, where has he gone?
He surely is missed!!
I hope he’s okay, and I also hope no one here offended him.
Please come back. We do need your input & your well-reasoned wisdom.
hope all is well with Clan Ristvan…
“Nevertheless, Hunter Biden was paid more than board members at energy giants like ConocoPhillips”
Great stuff.
Finally, there are adults in the room.
The last paragraph before the appendices is pure political genius:
The Senate has also rejected unconstitutionally duplicitous articles of impeachment against judges. In the impeachment of Judge Nixon, for example, Senator Frank Murkowski rejected the “the omnibus nature of article III,” which charged the judge with making multiple different false statements, and he “agree[d] with the argument that the article could easily be used to convict Judge Nixon by less than the super majority vote required by the Constitution.”
782
Senator Herbert Kohl explained why this defect was fatal: “The House is telling us that it’s OK to convict Judge Nixon on [the article] even if we have different visions of what he did wrong. But that’s not fair to Judge Nixon, to the Senate, or to the American people.
