President Trump and Emmanuel From France Discuss Tariffs…

Earlier today President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call about the pending French digital services tax on U.S. companies, and USTR Lighthizer’s pending $2.4 billion 100% countervailing duty against high-end French products:
WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The two leaders agreed it is important to complete successful negotiations on the digital services tax, and they also discussed other bilateral issues. (link)
Where “avoid tariff escalation” means Macron just took a knee. He really has no choice.
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer calculated a $2.4 billion pending tariff, at a rate of 100%, against select high-end French products as a result of France’s desperation for tax revenue and deciding to tax U.S. digital services.
The WTO already handed the U.S. legal authority against the EU for a $2.5 billion annual tariff against the EU as a result of the Boeing case.
With Britain leaving the EU; and with Germany, France and Italy already suffering from a lack of investment and shrinking sales of industrial products – the EU economy is a sitting duck for President Trump to target. There is no-way France can lead the charge in a tariff battle against the United States…. The conversation goes something like this:
Methinks “Emmanuel” is walking back.
I put Emmanuel in quotes because Emmanuel literally means “God with us”. Somehow I don’t think “God with us” would marry his mother.
“But, but . . . tariffs don’t work!”
Listen MF! You export 25% of your wine (1.5 billion dollars) to our country. I’m gonna tax it at 100% and let Italian Wines and Romanian and Spanish Champagne come in at zero you MF. Going to do the same to your 1.5 billion dollars in Cheese exports you Fakin backstabbing midget.
The EU’s social project is on the verge of collapse. I know, I trade with them every day.
Thanks Jobu,
I have an EU passport, and chat regularly with a couple of mates “ across the pond” Brexit has shattered their smugness.
The EU will now essentially be Germany and France. As the EU was in it’s beginnings.
The Euros.. were counting on PDJT being gone..they were assured of this.😂😂😂
God bless PDJT
That’s my President…..America First!!!
The President has not even left the USA for Davos yet. They are scrambling to get in line first…..”Please, let’s make a Deal..Mr. President..we can work something out”. Wow.
Macron got spanked, hard, the last time he and the President met…he is trying to get ahead of the curve this time and has decided it is better for his country, and thus his political future, to play nicely with the person who holds all the winning cards!
Pardon my French!!!
Ummm…that’s not French!
Ménage Francais…French housekeeping?
Well, where I live, it means excuse my cursing. I live in Cajun country, although I am not a Cajun.
Remake of “Who’s the Boss” starring Donal J. trump and his pack of wolverines! Macron, sacre blue!!, you idiots thought you could strong-arm President Trump. How long have you been in office? For sure, long enough to know a take-down when you’re the victim!! Davis will be fun!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Macron, what a sniveling little soy boy. Our POTUS probably told him to knock it off or we will tariff France back to the Stone Age. Oh and one more thing, I even hear about you busting on me behind my back again, it won’t be good for you or your country. Your excused!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I dont trust these E.U. turds. Twist the screws, that’s the only thing they understand.
Poor Manny. The Yellow Vests were protesting again today and clashing with the police, plus the farmers, the truckers, the attorneys, the…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Davos should certainly be interesting. President Trump is about to read the Riot Act to the European Union. He will hurt their feelings and step on their toes, and they dare not anger him with arrogance or talking behind his back. It’s man to man, face to face, toe to toe: Make a deal or take a walk. The looks on their faces should be priceless.
LikeLiked by 9 people
So true Eric.
Things have really changed from three years ago when so many of these “world leaders” thought they could tell President Trump what he could and could not do.
In only three short years Pres Trump has shown them that HE not they are in charge of how well our country does economically.
Like you say they can either make a deal or take a walk, either way we prosper.
Brings a tear to my eye.
Macron has to exclude ALL American companies from the Digital Tax or else the REST of France will revolt in the streets. I predict NO TAXES on American companies or individuals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is anyone here able to give a concise explanation of the pension reform that Macron is proposing and why they are causing such unrest and labor strikes?
I tried to briefly look it up, but my knowledge of their past, current and proposed systems is extremely limited and to get a good grasp on it I feel like I’d need to do a fair bit of research (which I’m more than willing to do, but why bother when you’ve got knowledgeable friends!).
There used to be a French lady whose nom de plume here in CTH was “Esperanza”. She commented often on the Yellow Vest demonstrations over in France. She could probably answer your question in a heartbeat. But I have not seen her posts here for many months. Hopefully she’s ok and still lurking here.
My goodness I must loosen my pearl choker
Trump 2024
It is interesting that the left hasn’t used that to show how crude Trump is. I think they would assume he would just pick up more of the frustrated and angry center of the Democrats party.
Oh My Goodness – Not that speech was wonderful!
I’m still snort ROFL’ing.
Same message, different messenger!
[APPLAUSE] [more APPLAUSE]
