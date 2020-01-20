President Trump Adds MAGAnificent Seven to Impeachment Defense Team…

The gang is getting back together again. Representatives Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, Mark Meadows, Debbie Lesko, Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin and Doug Collins have been selected as additions to President Trump’s impeachment defense team. UPDATE: and Mike Johnson



The MAGAnificent Seven



WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced that the following Members of the House of Representatives will serve as part of his team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment. This initial list includes the following Members:

♦ Congressman Doug Collins

♦ Congressman Jim Jordan

♦ Congresswoman Debbie Lesko

♦ Congressman Mark Meadows

♦ Congressman John Ratcliffe

♦ Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

♦ Congressman Lee Zeldin

♦ ¹Congressman Mike Johnson

Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people. (link)

UPDATE – Oh man, they messed up my “MAGAnificent Seven” slogan by unexpectedly having eight. LOL. Oh well, “Elite Eight” (pictured below) because it makes sense to include an actual constitutional attorney ¹Mike Johnson. This is a big honor. These names will appear in history books generations from now.

…And not Matt Gaetz LOL

“The Elite Eight”