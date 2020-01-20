President Trump Adds MAGAnificent Seven to Impeachment Defense Team…

The gang is getting back together again.  Representatives Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, Mark Meadows, Debbie Lesko, Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin and Doug Collins have been selected as additions to President Trump’s impeachment defense team. UPDATE: and Mike Johnson

The MAGAnificent Seven

WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced that the following Members of the House of Representatives will serve as part of his team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment. This initial list includes the following Members:

♦ Congressman Doug Collins
♦ Congressman Jim Jordan
♦ Congresswoman Debbie Lesko
♦ Congressman Mark Meadows
♦ Congressman John Ratcliffe
♦ Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
♦ Congressman Lee Zeldin
♦ ¹Congressman Mike Johnson

Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives. The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people. (link)

UPDATE – Oh man, they messed up my “MAGAnificent Seven” slogan by unexpectedly having eight. LOL.  Oh well, “Elite Eight” (pictured below) because it makes sense to include an actual constitutional attorney ¹Mike Johnson.  This is a big honor.  These names will appear in history books generations from now.

…And not Matt Gaetz LOL

“The Elite Eight”

  Sherri Young says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Mike Johnson (R-LA) makes eight.

  Bob says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Dream Team….go getem …..

  delighteddeplorable says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Yes, what an honor, indeed. Impressive.

    Poor Matt screwed the pooch – oops.

    luke says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      I still have no idea what Matt was thinking. I suppose most feel that way. I don’t mind diversity of opinion in the GOP it’s truly what separates us from the left. The left actually does have independent thought within its ranks I suspect. However one would never know because when it comes down to brass tax they fall in line. And not in a loyal soldier type fashion but rather as nervous ward of a dictatorial hierarchy. Back to Gaetz, as I said I don’t mind him expressing his thoughts but now is not the time. And he should know what the left and their media will capitalize on his decent.

      I love seeing this group assembled. I wish Gaetz was there but he certainly doesn’t deserve it after such a poor display of judgement.

      delighteddeplorable says:
        January 20, 2020 at 9:29 pm

        I agree, luke. Impossible to imagine how in the world he thought that was a great idea. Actions certainly do have consequences and in this case, they could be quite far reaching. Giant mistake, IMO.

      OW21 says:
        January 20, 2020 at 9:30 pm

        Luke – love your avatar – and I agree about Matt. Poor judgment at this critical time to side with the dimms, even if he disagreed with Trump, because the higher point he thought he was making is lost in the blitz of the “turncoat” propaganda, no matter how hard he tried to explain himself. Very unfortunate.

        Liked by 3 people

      bkrg2 says:
        January 20, 2020 at 9:38 pm

        yes, excellent summary.
        there is a time and place for expressing your opinion. definitely not in the middle of a war for this republic. and certainly not for a meaningless resolution.
        bad choice & bad timing Matt…
        not sure how long you will need to sit in the penalty box.

  Michael Kunz says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Excellent, the ‘A’ team!

  susandyer1962 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Matt who???🤣🤣

  freepetta says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Gaetz messed up by voting with the RATS 🐀 on that ridiculous non- binding war powers bill.

    Kristin DeBacco says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      That was such a loser vote Gaetz made. I do not understand how he did not think this through. I am not a politician or a strategist in higher spheres,… using common sense: on the eve of this sham impeachment Gaetz needed to affirm himself by voting with Pelosi?

      But very happy with our President’s team. An A-team.

  thesavvyinvester says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Team D is gonna be like Jackie Gleason in the Honeymooners, Haminahaminahamina…. Lol!

    Like a boss, every day he releases the Krakken ! who needs mythology movies!

  cwf60 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    What possessed Matt Gaetz to side with the Democrats?

    Liked by 3 people

    Revelation says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      He was showboating his “constutitional” credentials.

    Val says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

      His “principles”, he said.
      LOL I say!

    Maquis says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      Muh Principals, supposedly…

    Republicanvet91 says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      His initial response was that he had just attended a burial at Arlington of one of his constituents. I understand his reaction, but that is what it was…a reaction without thinking it through.
      Restricting the CinC’s ability to defend against terrorists would just insure more burials. Including civilians.

    bofh says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:31 pm

      Makes no sense to me. Senseless act if he’s a good guy, and if he’s a mole or sleeper agent, then why burn him now for something as useless at that vote was? I can’t see how it made sense for him, no matter which side he is on. Unless, perhaps he’s owned, and his owners just yanked his chain a little to remind him of his position – maybe they felt he had been ad-libbing a little too much of late?

  BebeTarget / abdb61 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    This team puts the Dems to shame . . . . . Hope Gaetz gets the message . . . . or could he be another Mittens in the making??

    OW21 says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:33 pm

      Bebe – Oh, heck! I hope not. I am pretty sure Matt has learned his lesson. I hate to see him compared to that rino hack Mittens. Everybody makes mistakes…

  Merle Marks says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    I hear, like a song, playing in the background, getting louder, rolling like thunder…

  progpoker says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Amazing how easy it is to wipe a stellar record with one dumb move.
    Matt, you really blew it. SMDH

  Brenda says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Why no matt gaetz

  Republicanvet91 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Pretty clear that if the left wants to push witnesses, POTUS has no problem lining up those well versed in the facts.

    littleanniefannie says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:36 pm

      And this team is well-versed on the Witch Hunt—the whole witch hunt. Maybe they think the Republican list will only be Joe and Hunter. They will rue the day when it includes not only Ciaramello and Schiffty but also Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Rosenstein, McCabe, and a host of others!! Once they see the list (and read Hillary and Obama) the Dems may be the ones to make the motion for dismissal!! Now THAT would be poetic justice!!!!

  ScolopendrineMesser says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    They heard everything. Even the Schiff-canned testimony.

    Fighting lawfare with lawfare.

    How’s it feel, Libs?

  Val says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    That brings joy to my heart!!

  MaineCoon says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Hallelujah!!! I’m feeling better about this!

    The MAGAnificent Seven! All go getters. Will never back down. Will talk over any of the Dems. they won’t get a word in. And, if need be, will be sitting in some of the seats that those little worthless RINOs sit in as they face them down too.

    …And not Matt Gaetz LOL —–not even a footnote for this one. President Trump has a knack for the right time and the right place. He deserves it. He lacks knowing the time and place. Big screw up Matt. Back to basic training!

    Go MAGAnificent Seven!

    [I still think Mark Levin would be a good addition.)

  Deborah Fehr says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Matt blew it, but what about Doug Collins? He has been a champion. I guess they need side bar lawyers out there digging more info and fact checking.

  John says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Impeachment Trial

    If there is going to be an impeachment trial PDJT legal team should subpoena
    1. Hillary Clinton
    2. Comey
    3. Brennan
    4. Clapper
    5. Page
    6. Strzok
    7. Etc.

    Why! This impeachment trial is a continuation of the coup to frame the President of criminal acts that they allegedly actually did and they did not follow normal investigative policies and procedures for political reason.

    These subpoenas should not conflict with Barr and Durham; in fact it will apply more pressure on them.

    PDJT has many paths to destroy the coup/criminals and if there is an impeachment trial (IMO) PDJT should not pass on this opportunity.

    Their testimonies under oath will add another layer to the mountains of evidence and most will perjure themselves because the paper trails and other testimonies will conflict. IMO-Consolidated; 500 years in prison for perjury charges.

    PDJT has a bound duty to ensure proper investigative/prosecutorial procedures are implemented since PDJT acknowledged criminal acts for over 3-years creating a bound duty.

    PDJT will implement Justice.

    anotherworriedmom says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      I respectfully disagree with your list. The witness list should start and end with those involved in the Ukraine embezzlement pipeline. The list would include Hunter Biden, Ciarmella, Vindman, etc. Exposure of the corruption and rampant theft of foreign aid is their worst fear.

  hoosiergranny says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    What about Devin Nunes? Did I miss something?

    dd_sc says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:33 pm

      He has some pending law suits against Schiff over those phone records doesn’t he? Conflict of interest?

    Don McAro says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:33 pm

      ^^^^^^ this

    delighteddeplorable says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:34 pm

      Good question. Maybe he’s most effective behind the scenes?

    littleanniefannie says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:42 pm

      Devin Nunes has been absolutely faithful in his pursuit of truth. The Dems have sullied his name recently because they resent his looking into classified reports when he’s just a farmer. Ok. The leftists have slammed most Trump supporters as smelly Wal-Mart shoppers. They see Nunes as just a farmer. I feel sure Devin Nunes is a proud farmer. He is an honest man with an honest job who has served his country with honesty and integrity, something the current Democrat leadership has zero familiarity with!!

    Sunshinesam says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      I could be wrong—so please correct me if I am…but I think the ones chosen are lawyers or have all been to law school. Devin Nunes does not come from the “legal” world.

  steph_gray says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I’m pleased Ms. Lesko is on the team – I loved what she had to say at the door of the Capitol basement the day our people stormed the Star Chamber. She’s a firecracker.

    And Jim Jordan is clearly the Captain of this ship.

  TwoLaine says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Lucky 7! BTW, Doug Collins was on Life, Liberty & Levin last night. Very good interview.

  Publius2016 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Republican Party is poised to make historic gains in every district if RINOs and NEVERTRUMPERS stay in line…America First policies are not partisan and are showing the WORLD how to govern for the benefit of ALL CITIZENS!

    Elite 8 plus Dream Team make this SHAMPEACHMENT watchable at least but believe SENATE WILL THROW THESE CHARGES IN THE GARBAGE like three day old fish BY Thursday.

  MNBV says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Gaetz could have discussed his nuanced views on war powers civilly and quietly at another time.
    He demonstrated he has a political tin ear by parading opposition to PDJT when support was needed.
    Unforgivable.

  Hans says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    These are the heirs/leaders of the new conservative Republican Party. Future cabinet members, directors of the State Dept., DOJ, FBI, NSC etc. citizen we trust conservatives we can count on. God bless them all

  T2020 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Gaetz really blew it with his misguided vote against POTUS re: Soleimani.

  Tree Knot says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    This team has first hand knowledge of what went on in the House impeachment proceedings. They will be at the Senate impeachment proceedings to inform the Senate exactly what went on.
    Excellent choices.

  Dennis says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    When I see Bondi’s face I become irritated due to CTH’s Zimmerman research. It sucks because I wanna enjoy all of this.

  Elle says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    politico already preparing their hopeful for yet another disappointment. Boo hoo
    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/20/senate-trump-impeachment-setup-100646

  MagaMia says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    MAGA SUPER HEROES!!!
    Woo Hoo!!!!!

  Jury Nullification says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    He has chosen wisely.

  Elle says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    not tired of the winning.

  MLK says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    How in the world is Fat Jerry going to make it with McConnell’s schedule? I mean unless they let him have a day bed and mini fridge on the floor of the Senate chamber.

  Robert Smith says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Matt who?

    lol

