Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Discusses Upcoming Week of Impeachment…

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo for a lengthy discussion of the upcoming senate impeachment trial. Senator Cruz does not currently support subpoenas for witnesses; however, if the full senate votes to call prosecution witnesses Cruz would support reciprocal witnesses for President Trump.

Senator Cruz walks through the anticipated process including the “scheduling order” or senate rules within the impeachment process. Twelve hours of prosecution, twelve hours of defense, sixteen hours of senator questioning, and then possibly a vote.