Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Discusses Upcoming Week of Impeachment…

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo for a lengthy discussion of the upcoming senate impeachment trial.  Senator Cruz does not currently support subpoenas for witnesses; however, if the full senate votes to call prosecution witnesses Cruz would support reciprocal witnesses for President Trump.

Senator Cruz walks through the anticipated process including the “scheduling order” or senate rules within the impeachment process.  Twelve hours of prosecution, twelve hours of defense, sixteen hours of senator questioning, and then possibly a vote.

27 Responses to Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Discusses Upcoming Week of Impeachment…

  1. Sammy Hains says:
    January 19, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    40 hours total of work put in by the Senate?
    That could take months.

    • Bill Durham says:
      January 19, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      Good news for POTUS. Without a prosecutor who can build a compelling case, they will be posturing and bloviating. And with 12 hour days they will be mind numbingly confused and bored. A strong motivator to focus on a flawed process, kangaroo court, no crime, and no direct witnesses except for sonland. The burden of proof was not met will be a buzz word. They can blame it all on the house for a bungled slapdash case.

    • Janeka says:
      January 19, 2020 at 7:13 pm

      Amen

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      January 19, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      40 hrs work…

      After 8 hrs of work the Senate will need a long vacation

      • Dutchman says:
        January 19, 2020 at 7:36 pm

        Yes, they will need a long vaca, BUT;
        Not ONE of the Senators will vote to actually Recess the Senate, EVEN as they obviously do go on recess.

        Flush TWICE, its a loooong way to DC!

  2. freepetta says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Excellent interview. Senator Cruz seemed very forthcoming with the future of this sham impeachment.

  3. Risa says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    “Senator questioning”.

    Posturing and lies.
    I pray we have someone strong and determined on our side.

  4. litlbit2 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    With the Pelosi Clown Show now being teed up in the Senate. Was thinking if not dismissed, will McConnell bounce in wearing Robert Byrd’s hat supporting the Swampers?

  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Here we go with the tricks on cue.

  6. publilius syrus2 says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Cruz annoying verbal tic, but but but fake stutter to keep on filibustering is distracting.
    Thank god he is not POTUS.
    He needs an editor.

  8. peace says:
    January 19, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Let’s not forget Pelosi’s threat, “One way or another, Trump will not be in the WH in 10 mos.” She should be under investigation by someone.

