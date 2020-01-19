Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Discusses Upcoming Week of Impeachment…

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo for a lengthy discussion of the upcoming senate impeachment trial. Senator Cruz does not currently support subpoenas for witnesses; however, if the full senate votes to call prosecution witnesses Cruz would support reciprocal witnesses for President Trump.
Senator Cruz walks through the anticipated process including the “scheduling order” or senate rules within the impeachment process. Twelve hours of prosecution, twelve hours of defense, sixteen hours of senator questioning, and then possibly a vote.
40 hours total of work put in by the Senate?
That could take months.
Good news for POTUS. Without a prosecutor who can build a compelling case, they will be posturing and bloviating. And with 12 hour days they will be mind numbingly confused and bored. A strong motivator to focus on a flawed process, kangaroo court, no crime, and no direct witnesses except for sonland. The burden of proof was not met will be a buzz word. They can blame it all on the house for a bungled slapdash case.
Amen
40 hrs work…
After 8 hrs of work the Senate will need a long vacation
Yes, they will need a long vaca, BUT;
Not ONE of the Senators will vote to actually Recess the Senate, EVEN as they obviously do go on recess.
Flush TWICE, its a loooong way to DC!
Excellent interview. Senator Cruz seemed very forthcoming with the future of this sham impeachment.
Cruz is deep state, don’t trust him, don’t believe him
I will keep that in mind
I don’t believe that about Cruz, but I’m keeping an open mind.
Cruz has been speaking out more and more against this sham.
I wondered when I first noticed this several days ago if he was told any details of whether he too was spied on.
I’d prefer Senator Cruz to be more demagogic and use his debate skills he’s supposed to have. He was quiet in his Senate bid and almost lost to nitwit Faux latino, Beto, because he campaigned like it was an entitlement. The Democrats deserve and need to be bludgeoned. Cruz is supposed to have the verbal and intellectual skills to win a demogogic debate and salt the earth with these marxist revolutionaries. Start doing that Ted. Fight for the Constitution you and we hold so dear.
Most assuredly Carole. 👍
“Senator questioning”.
Posturing and lies.
I pray we have someone strong and determined on our side.
Questions by the senators are in writing.
Thank you.
That will probably keep it a little more straightforward.
With the Pelosi Clown Show now being teed up in the Senate. Was thinking if not dismissed, will McConnell bounce in wearing Robert Byrd’s hat supporting the Swampers?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/senator-graham-nancy-pelosi-orchestrated-the-church-of-holy-hell-against-trump-video/
Here we go with the tricks on cue.
Yup just like clock work
New, breaking evidence, no doubt
Screw him. Next topic?
Cruz annoying verbal tic, but but but fake stutter to keep on filibustering is distracting.
Thank god he is not POTUS.
He needs an editor.
Maria B is the consummate pro, in contrast.
I confess, every time Maria says “Judiciary, it,…..sends a tingle up my leg.
However, I wish she would quit looking for every opportunity to repeat
“Russia hacked the DNC computer”, as it totally cools my ardor.
Let’s not forget Pelosi’s threat, “One way or another, Trump will not be in the WH in 10 mos.” She should be under investigation by someone.
Pelosi should be under 6′ of dirt, or a couple hundred feet of water.
