Sidney Powell Interview With Larry O’Conner: “We Have a Witness To The Original Flynn 302″…

Remarkable interview between the attorney for Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, on WMAL radio with Larry O’Conner. Ms. Powell describes the current status of the case and the filings to withdraw the guilty plea. Additionally, Ms. Powell drops a bombshell in that they have a witness to the original Flynn-302 the government says doesn’t exist.

O’Conner does a great interview because he understands the background and details to the case. His probing questions allow Ms. Powell to share valuable insight.

The original FBI report is reported to have statements to the effect that Michael Flynn was not lying. The prosecution says no such FBI FD-302 report exists; however, Ms. Powell now shares that they have a witness to it. [Audio Below] Just hit play on toolbar: