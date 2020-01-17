Sidney Powell Interview With Larry O’Conner: “We Have a Witness To The Original Flynn 302″…

Remarkable interview between the attorney for Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, on WMAL radio with Larry O’Conner.  Ms. Powell describes the current status of the case and the filings to withdraw the guilty plea.  Additionally, Ms. Powell drops a bombshell in that they have a witness to the original Flynn-302 the government says doesn’t exist.

O’Conner does a great interview because he understands the background and details to the case.  His probing questions allow Ms. Powell to share valuable insight.

The original FBI report is reported to have statements to the effect that Michael Flynn was not lying.  The prosecution says no such FBI FD-302 report exists; however, Ms. Powell now shares that they have a witness to it.   [Audio Below]  Just hit play on toolbar:

  1. Ray Runge says:
    January 17, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Just another calling Bill Barr moment.

    Choice is clear. Will the Bill Barr DoJ with an aiding and abetting by the Judicial system further display our two tiered, pay to play, Banana Republic rule of law or begin to permit the innocent to be exonerated and expose and prosecute the coup criminal who did the nasty deed.

  2. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 17, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Way to go Sidney!

  3. FL_GUY says:
    January 17, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Every time I see anything about Flynn, I think of those EVIL SOBs saying: “First we $#@! Flynn and then we $#@! Trump.” These EVIL people need to go down!

  4. Perot Conservative says:
    January 17, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Is Ms. Powell literally standing in the bree h for our Freedom, a last prayer?

    Powell & General Flynn succeed…

    RussiaGate exposed… SpyGate confirmed …

    Deep State revealed…

    Barr forced to step up?

  5. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    “Additionally, Ms. Powell drops a bombshell in that they have a witness to the original Flynn-302 the government says doesn’t exist.”

    If true the next question is………..

    Who in the FBI AND DOJ knew this???

    And what is the penalty if any for that Mr. Barr???

  6. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Again, if true…..

    We may just see the greatest dance moves of all time coming out of our DOJ.

    And I thought Fred Astaire was the greatest dancer.

  7. Michael Kunz says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Well, Billy Barr will be on bagpipes, if anyone can dance to Cat strangling music.

  8. Cow wow says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    God bless and keep them! Oh Lord bring forth your truth and give them your courage!

  9. fanbeav says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Great interview! I hope Sydney nails that POS Van Grack to the wall!

  10. chojun says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Excellent!

    I know Ms. Powell reads this blog – and to her I say – the integrity of our Republic depends on everything you’re doing here. You’re a Patriot and whether or not you realize it you are fighting to preserve the very essence of Justice that underpins our Constitution. This effort is much, much larger than Mr. Flynn and goes much beyond even the fact that he himself is a decent, honorable Patriot who deserves to have this ordeal put behind him.

    The Special Counsel is fighting for their lives to preserve the status quo. We all depend on you to break it.

    Godspeed, warrior.

  11. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    So if the DOJ suddenly now drops the case can Sidney still use the WB and name names demanding Barr act on this crime? Or is there only option a civil suit?

  12. samwise163 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    I will say it again…burn it down Sidney!!! Burn it to the m&&@!?@&/%*£ ground! They deserve no quarter. And to add to other Treepers…WHERE IS BILL BARR?

  13. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Maybe Sidney should give the next speech at the Federalist Society??

  14. gda53 says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Sidney describes “the political weaponization and destruction of the rule of law …it’s called “lawfare” between 12.00 and 12.30. If you listen to nothing else, listen to this 30 seconds (but you should still listen to the whole thing).

  15. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    If the Flynn case gets tossed soon can PT add Sidney to his impeachment team?

  16. Bogeyfree says:
    January 17, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Please, please PT tweet this out to your millions of followers!

