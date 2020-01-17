Manufacturing President Jay Timmons: President Trump Made Promises, President Trump Kept Promises…

MAGAnomics – National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President and CEO Jay Timmons describes how President Donald Trump has “delivered” for manufacturers, noting that “promises are being kept” on tax reform, regulation, and trade.

The passage of USMCA in combination with incentives for domestic manufacturing investment in the U.S.; and overlayed with the framework of the China ‘phase-one’ agreement, has set the foundation for a competitive North American manufacturing alternative to southeast Asia.  The capital investment will follow.  America First!

  1. Muthaucker says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Amazing.

  2. MaineCoon says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Phenomenal results. Truly beyond our wildest imaginations.

  3. Elric VIII says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Why did it take a businessman to correct the problems caused by the government? Because the people who make the laws are in the pockets of the people who pay them to make laws not to benefit the country, but to benefit them. No wonder our economy got so screwed up. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce should be outlawed and its members prosecuted along with every legislator who takes their money and lets them write the laws.

  4. AirSupport says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    “…And on trade, I’ll be the first to admit .I probably would not have been a fan and was not a fan of some of the remedies that were put forth,..but this President got the attention of the Chinese like nobody else ever has!”
    It hurts to admit that POTUS is smarter than you are, huh Jay…
    MAGA KAG 2020

  5. MNBV says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Does this mean there’s a split in the anti Trump Chamber of Commerce !!??
    “Oh the humanity.”

  6. Got243kids says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    “Regulatory Certainty”. HUGE change from the past.

  7. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    January 17, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    KEEP MAGA AND KMAGA,TRUMP 2020,

