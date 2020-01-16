Impeachment Trial Next Steps – Senate Leader McConnell Establishes Briefing Schedule…

Adopted today by unanimous consent:

A Summons to the White House notifying them of the impeachment trial will be issued by the Senate and delivered by Saturday January 18th, 2020, 6:00pm,

The House of Representatives (impeachment managers) have a deadline of 5:00pm Saturday, January 18th, 2020, for the filing of their impeachment brief to the Senate.

The White House (defense lawyers) have a response deadline of 5:00pm Monday, January 20th, for their response to the House impeachment brief.

The House of Representatives (impeachment managers) have a deadline of Noon Tuesday, January 21st, for their rebuttal brief to the White House defense brief.

The Senate Trial begins at 1:00pm Eastern, Tuesday January 21st, 2020.

Senators will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or any electronic device into the Senate chamber while the trial is underway.

Following Thursday’s senate swearing-in and administration of oath, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will try to force votes on witnesses on Tuesday. Democrats have called for subpoenaing four witnesses including former National Security Advisor John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is keeping the construction of the senate impeachment resolution, laying out the rules, quiet. As of this moment no-one knows the details of the resolution being assembled by the Senate majority.

CTH has been warning those who are interested, since last year, not to underestimate the scheming and planning of the Democrats and Lawfare in the Senate phase. The entire apparatus of the resistance network within government is aligned with the impeachment effort. Nothing is happenstance and everything unfolding in the media is pre-planned.

Just like the media worked hand-in-glove with the DOJ, FBI, CIA and intelligence officials to construct the fraudulent Russia conspiracy case against Trump; and just like those same administrative state officials and media worked hand-in-glove with the Mueller investigation to advance the fraudulent special counsel effort; those exact same participants are working together to frame the appearance of criminal conduct within this impeachment effort. Same people, same purposes and intents.

All of the media headlines are pre-scripted by narrative engineers who have been given advanced notification and copy of the needs. All of the players within the headlines are working in unison; this includes the resistance operative inside government offices such as the DOJ. All media stories are pre-engineered, sequenced, and scripted with a template provided by political operatives.

It took a long time for President Trump’s allies to realize the 2018 Pelosi rule changes were directly connected to the 2019 activity and the construction of a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint. Many people, unfortunately including most on our side, just don’t grasp the amount of time and energy the resistance operatives put into the pre-planning.

The recent discovery of Mary McCord working on behalf of the impeachment effort should have been a bucket of cold water in the face of those who keep downplaying the risk. I hope the independent researchers and new-media have awakened to the reality that surrounds all of us.