It Begins – Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Receives Articles of Impeachment and Structures Schedule…

Sickening. Earlier today Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a media event signing ceremony complete with commemorative pens for dozens of her Democrat colleagues, and initiated the parade ceremony for the march across the Capitol with the articles. Upon arrival at the upper chamber of congress, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell accepted delivery and began the process of organizing the procedure through a series of rules by unanimous consent.

[McConnell] “A few minutes ago, the Senate was notified the House of Representatives is finally ready to proceed with their articles of impeachment. So, by unanimous consent, we’ve just laid some of the groundwork that will structure the next several days.” We have officially invited the House managers to come to the Senate tomorrow at noon to exhibit their articles of impeachment.

Then, later tomorrow afternoon at 2:00pm, the Chief Justice of the United States will arrive here in the Senate. He will be sworn in by the President Pro Tem, Senator Grassley.

Then the Chief Justice will swear in all of us senators. We will pledge to rise above petty factionalism and do justice for our institutions, for our states, and for the nation.

And then we will formally notify the White House of our pending trial and summon the President to answer the articles and send his counsel. ‘So the trial will commence in earnest on Tuesday.

‘But first, Mr. President, some important good news for the country: ‘We anticipate the Senate will finish the USMCA tomorrow and send this landmark trade deal to President Trump for his signature. A major victory for this administration, but more importantly, for American families. ‘Let me close with this. This is a difficult time for our country. But this is precisely the kind of time for which the framers created the Senate. I am confident this body can rise above short-termism and factional fever and serve the long-term best interests of our nation. ‘We can do this. And we must.’ ~ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

.

WTF did I just watch? Pens on silver platters? Then wtf was with her signature? Is she signing ONE LETTER AT A TIME so everyone that gets a pen gest one that was actually used? This was a celebration ceremony, this was Nacy's victory lap! Enjoy it skank, payback is 10 mos away pic.twitter.com/9vM5gzjEXM — MICHAEL SHERIDAN (@BOOMER4K) January 15, 2020

They claim it's a somber, serious occasion they're heartbroken over… and then they pass out impeachment-signing pens with special cases. Folks. You can't make it up. https://t.co/jl9VKD8cUc — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 15, 2020