It Begins – Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Receives Articles of Impeachment and Structures Schedule…

Sickening. Earlier today Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a media event signing ceremony complete with commemorative pens for dozens of her Democrat colleagues, and initiated the parade ceremony for the march across the Capitol with the articles. Upon arrival at the upper chamber of congress, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell accepted delivery and began the process of organizing the procedure through a series of rules by unanimous consent.
[McConnell] “A few minutes ago, the Senate was notified the House of Representatives is finally ready to proceed with their articles of impeachment. So, by unanimous consent, we’ve just laid some of the groundwork that will structure the next several days.”
- We have officially invited the House managers to come to the Senate tomorrow at noon to exhibit their articles of impeachment.
- Then, later tomorrow afternoon at 2:00pm, the Chief Justice of the United States will arrive here in the Senate. He will be sworn in by the President Pro Tem, Senator Grassley.
- Then the Chief Justice will swear in all of us senators. We will pledge to rise above petty factionalism and do justice for our institutions, for our states, and for the nation.
- And then we will formally notify the White House of our pending trial and summon the President to answer the articles and send his counsel.
‘So the trial will commence in earnest on Tuesday.
‘But first, Mr. President, some important good news for the country: ‘We anticipate the Senate will finish the USMCA tomorrow and send this landmark trade deal to President Trump for his signature. A major victory for this administration, but more importantly, for American families.
‘Let me close with this. This is a difficult time for our country. But this is precisely the kind of time for which the framers created the Senate. I am confident this body can rise above short-termism and factional fever and serve the long-term best interests of our nation.
‘We can do this. And we must.’
“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
The House articles do not accuse President Trump of Treason, Bribery or any other crime. By that standard alone, the senate should vote to dismiss immediately.
There was no formality thus making this null and void
Just remember the turtle has complete control of how the Senate votes. Mitch has the goods on every one of them. Not to mention his political power with the RNC. Mitch should be aware we understand this.
I especially appreciate your very last sentence!!!
Has Ristvan posted anything in the last few days? Seems to be missing.
Stenwin:. Sadly I don’t think we will be hearing from Ristvan.
Why not?
Don’t think he’s been around since before Christmas.😟
Ristvan mentioned a few threads ago that he was going to post less on this site. It sounded like he felt he got attacked by other posters on this forum (I hope he didn’t consider me one!) and decided to make fewer comments. He is missed.
Rand Paul is raising some real concerns about this hearing….Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that each witness will have to be approved by a majority of 51 senators — something unlikely to work in Trump’s favor. This had lead to Sen. Paul raising an alarm that only those who hate the president will obtain the necessary majority vote.
Don:. The Uniparty got what it wanted.
“Vengeance is Mine; I will repay. In due time their foot will slip; for their day of disaster is near, and their doom is coming quickly.” Deut 32:35 I’m glad I’m saved and now have to live by His commandments. The old me would be loading the car with items and searching for perfect sniper positions in DC. I pray for their repentance but will take great pleasure in their punishment if and when it comes. I’m still only human. : )
“Store that anger..” Greg Gutfeld
(I only listened to Greg and Jesse Watters. I avoid listening to Juan Williams as much as possible. Even his laugh makes me nauseous right now.)
My interpretatioin: Keep your powder dry.
Val:
I posted the video earlier. The Gutfeld/Watter’s rants were great.
Juan Williams was discarded like trash by the left and NPR and so he’s hired by Fox to defend the left and annoy and enrage Fox viewers that were among the few that thought he was unfairly fired at NPR even though they disagreed with his politics.
There’s a photo of POTUS and FLOTUS walking hand-in-hand along the sidelines of the football field the other night. It was taken as the stadium crowd belted out a tremendous and very loud cheer for them both. President Trump’s expression showed he was touched be the outpouring of love. You had to look closely at his face to see he was trying hard to keep his emotion in check.
I can’t imagine how painful it must be for the first family to be treated so horribly by the Demons on the left. My hope is that these two good people recall the cheers of that crowd (and of the subsequent rally) and are comforted, encouraged, and emboldened by the memory.
I pray millions more Americans will have their eyes opened because of this Circus of Evil!
Meanwhile, Mr. President, do keep on winning, winning, winning. There are millions cheering for you!
How come the stars of the show, Schiff and Nadler, weren’t there for the signing celebration?
The USA economy is the best it has ever been for 40 years. Look at your 401K and your IRA. It’s the highest it has ever been under this Republican Administration and our President Donald Trump. If the Democrats get in, you will lose all your money. While Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach President Trump for doing nothing, our President Trump signed a bill with China for a great deal for our country. It’s a Historic Trade agreement with China. No President was able to do this, only President Trump, yet the Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump. All Democrat networks, like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC are not covering this monumentive agreement with China. All they are talking about is President Trump’s impeachment. The Democrats won’t give President Trump any credit for what he’s doing for this country. SHAME ON YOU, THE JEALOUS DEMOCRAT PARTY!!!
It’s our own fault. This is what we get for letting go of the House majority. This never would have happened if everyone who voted for Trump in 2016 supported him in 2018. Don’t make the mistake again. This isn’t about your individual candidates, it’s about majorities and the damage the Dems do when they seize any power. If the Dems had managed to get the majority in the Senate too, Trump would have been removed from office already.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, Republicans only had an average of a 40 percent turnout in 2018,
Have to stoke the base in the mid-term election. I’m for putting the fun back in the Republican Party. Saturday Night Live style skits poking fun at Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler–the Three Stooges. Stand up comedians. Vintage car displays. Vintage gun displays. A jobs fair with prizes. Trivia competitions. Wrestling competitions. Horse races. Beer Pong. Toga parties. ATF parties (you shoot, smoke, then drink).
Someone check McConnell’s pockets for a souvenir peach fotie-fie pen, and for an envelope stuffed with cash from Nervous Nan.
All the money in the universe wont save Mitch McConnell if he takes out “our” President
If this sham is not dismissed outright, President Trump should call himself as a witness. And show up with 6 million declassed documents (we no need no stinkin’ process) and Executive priviledge. Done.
The Democrat Party was thoroughly corrupted under the speakership of Nancy Pelosi and the leadership of Harry Reid and the presidency of Barack Obama, beginning when they passed the so-called “affordable” care act in the dead of night on Christmas Eve without Republican votes and against the will of the majority of Americans. Their descent into hell began that night. Nobody who remembers the Democrat Party as it was during President Reagan’s Administration recognizes it now. Totally corrupt. Totally communist. It bears no relation to the Constitution or to anything ever envisioned or desired by the Founders. It is no longer an institution that belongs to or in the United States of America.I hope I live long enough to see them all get their just desserts. Totally totally disgusting.
