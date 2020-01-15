It Begins – Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Receives Articles of Impeachment and Structures Schedule…

Posted on January 15, 2020 by

Sickening.  Earlier today Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a media event signing ceremony complete with commemorative pens for dozens of her Democrat colleagues, and initiated the parade ceremony for the march across the Capitol with the articles.  Upon arrival at the upper chamber of congress, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell accepted delivery and began the process of organizing the procedure through a series of rules by unanimous consent.

[McConnell] “A few minutes ago, the Senate was notified the House of Representatives is finally ready to proceed with their articles of impeachment. So, by unanimous consent, we’ve just laid some of the groundwork that will structure the next several days.”

  • We have officially invited the House managers to come to the Senate tomorrow at noon to exhibit their articles of impeachment.
  • Then, later tomorrow afternoon at 2:00pm, the Chief Justice of the United States will arrive here in the Senate. He will be sworn in by the President Pro Tem, Senator Grassley.
  • Then the Chief Justice will swear in all of us senators. We will pledge to rise above petty factionalism and do justice for our institutions, for our states, and for the nation.
  • And then we will formally notify the White House of our pending trial and summon the President to answer the articles and send his counsel.

‘So the trial will commence in earnest on Tuesday.

‘But first, Mr. President, some important good news for the country: ‘We anticipate the Senate will finish the USMCA tomorrow and send this landmark trade deal to President Trump for his signature. A major victory for this administration, but more importantly, for American families.

‘Let me close with this. This is a difficult time for our country. But this is precisely the kind of time for which the framers created the Senate. I am confident this body can rise above short-termism and factional fever and serve the long-term best interests of our nation.

‘We can do this. And we must.’

~ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

296 Responses to It Begins – Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Receives Articles of Impeachment and Structures Schedule…

Older Comments
  1. Joshua2415 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
    The House articles do not accuse President Trump of Treason, Bribery or any other crime. By that standard alone, the senate should vote to dismiss immediately.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. lolli says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Just remember the turtle has complete control of how the Senate votes. Mitch has the goods on every one of them. Not to mention his political power with the RNC. Mitch should be aware we understand this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. stenwin77 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Has Ristvan posted anything in the last few days? Seems to be missing.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Don McAro says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Rand Paul is raising some real concerns about this hearing….Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that each witness will have to be approved by a majority of 51 senators — something unlikely to work in Trump’s favor. This had lead to Sen. Paul raising an alarm that only those who hate the president will obtain the necessary majority vote.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. john says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    “Vengeance is Mine; I will repay. In due time their foot will slip; for their day of disaster is near, and their doom is coming quickly.” Deut 32:35 I’m glad I’m saved and now have to live by His commandments. The old me would be loading the car with items and searching for perfect sniper positions in DC. I pray for their repentance but will take great pleasure in their punishment if and when it comes. I’m still only human. : )

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Val says:
    January 15, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    “Store that anger..” Greg Gutfeld

    (I only listened to Greg and Jesse Watters. I avoid listening to Juan Williams as much as possible. Even his laugh makes me nauseous right now.)
    Video
    https://video.foxnews.com/v/6123021526001

    Like

    Reply
    • john says:
      January 15, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      My interpretatioin: Keep your powder dry.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • hawkins6 says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      Val:
      I posted the video earlier. The Gutfeld/Watter’s rants were great.

      Juan Williams was discarded like trash by the left and NPR and so he’s hired by Fox to defend the left and annoy and enrage Fox viewers that were among the few that thought he was unfairly fired at NPR even though they disagreed with his politics.

      Like

      Reply
  7. rvsueandcrew says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    There’s a photo of POTUS and FLOTUS walking hand-in-hand along the sidelines of the football field the other night. It was taken as the stadium crowd belted out a tremendous and very loud cheer for them both. President Trump’s expression showed he was touched be the outpouring of love. You had to look closely at his face to see he was trying hard to keep his emotion in check.

    I can’t imagine how painful it must be for the first family to be treated so horribly by the Demons on the left. My hope is that these two good people recall the cheers of that crowd (and of the subsequent rally) and are comforted, encouraged, and emboldened by the memory.

    I pray millions more Americans will have their eyes opened because of this Circus of Evil!

    Meanwhile, Mr. President, do keep on winning, winning, winning. There are millions cheering for you!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. decisiontime16 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    How come the stars of the show, Schiff and Nadler, weren’t there for the signing celebration?

    Like

    Reply
  9. USA Citizen says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    The USA economy is the best it has ever been for 40 years. Look at your 401K and your IRA. It’s the highest it has ever been under this Republican Administration and our President Donald Trump. If the Democrats get in, you will lose all your money. While Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach President Trump for doing nothing, our President Trump signed a bill with China for a great deal for our country. It’s a Historic Trade agreement with China. No President was able to do this, only President Trump, yet the Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump. All Democrat networks, like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC are not covering this monumentive agreement with China. All they are talking about is President Trump’s impeachment. The Democrats won’t give President Trump any credit for what he’s doing for this country. SHAME ON YOU, THE JEALOUS DEMOCRAT PARTY!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    It’s our own fault. This is what we get for letting go of the House majority. This never would have happened if everyone who voted for Trump in 2016 supported him in 2018. Don’t make the mistake again. This isn’t about your individual candidates, it’s about majorities and the damage the Dems do when they seize any power. If the Dems had managed to get the majority in the Senate too, Trump would have been removed from office already.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • dilonsfo says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      Yep, Republicans only had an average of a 40 percent turnout in 2018,

      Like

      Reply
    • theasdgamer says:
      January 15, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      Have to stoke the base in the mid-term election. I’m for putting the fun back in the Republican Party. Saturday Night Live style skits poking fun at Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler–the Three Stooges. Stand up comedians. Vintage car displays. Vintage gun displays. A jobs fair with prizes. Trivia competitions. Wrestling competitions. Horse races. Beer Pong. Toga parties. ATF parties (you shoot, smoke, then drink).

      Like

      Reply
  11. RobInPA says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Someone check McConnell’s pockets for a souvenir peach fotie-fie pen, and for an envelope stuffed with cash from Nervous Nan.

    Like

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    If this sham is not dismissed outright, President Trump should call himself as a witness. And show up with 6 million declassed documents (we no need no stinkin’ process) and Executive priviledge. Done.

    Like

    Reply
  13. vicarioushikermom says:
    January 15, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    The Democrat Party was thoroughly corrupted under the speakership of Nancy Pelosi and the leadership of Harry Reid and the presidency of Barack Obama, beginning when they passed the so-called “affordable” care act in the dead of night on Christmas Eve without Republican votes and against the will of the majority of Americans. Their descent into hell began that night. Nobody who remembers the Democrat Party as it was during President Reagan’s Administration recognizes it now. Totally corrupt. Totally communist. It bears no relation to the Constitution or to anything ever envisioned or desired by the Founders. It is no longer an institution that belongs to or in the United States of America.I hope I live long enough to see them all get their just desserts. Totally totally disgusting.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s