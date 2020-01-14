Massive Keep America Great Rally – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for another massive Keep America Great rally at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 8:00pm EST.
RSBN Livestream Link – Donald J Trump Livestream – Fox News Livestream
Watching #GreenManBad rally on OANN. Are they channeling #PepetheFrog tonight? His hair is green tonight…
Great rally. #BestPresidentEver
His hair is PERFECT…not green on CSPAN! .-)
I agree…but, for the record….
KAG it is! Always!!!
KAGAAAA!!!!
I believe President Trump really likes MAGA and has heart strings attached to the original…as do I.
But success moves on!!!!
Meanwhile, “I have a beautiful head of hair, and I need a LOT of water!”
May God bless this man/lion!!!!
I need a LOT of water!”
Me too WSB…lucky for me my brother *fixes* those pesky water problems for me.
I still have 2003 shower heads. Ha!
A blue collar BOOM 😁
President Trump hosting a massive rally on the Democrats debate night and taking it right to the evil radical Democrats while standing tall in the belly of beast…a Blue city. Fantastic
“WASHINGTON (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn files papers to withdraw guilty plea for lying to FBI in Russia probe.”
https://www.newscenter1.tv/i/former-national-security-adviser-michael-flynn-files-papers-to-withdraw-guilty-plea-for-lying-to-fbi-in-russia-probe/
Good news.
Excellent move. Go Sidney!!
That’s OK, Mayor Blumberg had a rally in San Antonio last week and brought in Judge Judy as his special guest. 45 people showed up. Apparently his crowds are getting bigger.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP ~~~~~~~ 2020 ~~~~~~~
Trump Dishwashers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And light bulbs. And faucets. He’s the king of branding.
Don’t forget washing machines, those front loaders were the worst! Stinky, 2 cycles of rinse every damn time, still didn’t do it, and it mucked up the whole damn machine!
“Peace and Prosperity President” says Blue Collar BOOM! Keeper!!!
NEW dishwashers, yeah!
I have a washing machine like that. It sucks. It’s so-called ‘He’ and purports to wash a whole load of dirty laundry in a quart of water. It doesn’t work like that.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
I RELATE!!!!!
BE STILL MY HEART! MY DISHWASHER! I WILL HAVE IT BACK!!!!!
My wish came true.
Great crowd!!
I’ve met senator Johnson and Sean Duffy a couple of times at Rick’s Roadhouse.
It’s a republican meeting place on highway 45, a few miles from where I was born.
Unlike Chicagoland, it still looks like America where I’m originally from.
MAGA KAG
I LIKE it!!!!!!
“I have this beautiful head of hair”. The Best President ever!
With the best hair ever!!
Yes indeed!
“Golden Fleece”
I LOVE the dishwasher and light bulb bit!! Sounds like the crowd does too!😂🤣😂🤣
Shower—“I have this beautiful head of hair. I need alot of water.”😁🤣
“These people are crazy!” We AGREE, Mr. President!
He is so funny! You just bought one of those brand new pieces of garbage. When I laugh out loud at his stories and riffs I always think of that picture of him and FLOTUS laughing. You all know the picture I’m talking about.
The formidable former mayor of NYC had a rally with that addle headed fake T.V. judge and hooked a crowd of- dozens.
This is one of the best Rallys he has had in a long time! He is covering new territory (issues) with great points …..and some great humor!
Please Mr. President. On the subject of appliances and water use.
Put the phosphates back in detergents.
I’m tired of special ordering ours from Texas.
… or adding TSP every time from my paint shelf.
HALLELUJAH!!!! What he says is SO true! “WATER IS ON IT’S WAY…LOVE MY WATER!!!”
Man-O-Man! this man is checking all the boxes!!! Now, real 18×10 stainless steel cookware, flatware, bakeware and that will just about do it.
I remember when he was first elected. I had a list of what I wished he would do. But, I knew there would be only a few possible. But, when he started doing more and more on my list, I couldn’t believe it! I now can say all things on my list have been crossed-off. Unbelievable! He continue to amaze me!!! SO THANKFUL!!! for him.
Calling out Milwaukee being a sanctuary city and calls on left-wing officials to work with ICE and deport the criminals and “get them the hell out of our country.” Bold leadership. Love, love, love it!
Wall is fully funded now! I didn’t know that.
He got a favorable verdict from The 5th District (?) to trransfer DOD monies to fund the wall.
And is getting another 7.2 billion from military funding.
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/01/13/washington-post-donald-trump-transfer-7-2-billion-border-wall/
A couple of observations. I am watching this rally from the eastern part of Wisconsin, in small-town USA. Our population is a mere fraction of the monthly Hunter Biden stipend for services rendered at Burisma. However, we ARE engaged. We may be thought of as backwoods, hillbillies, or bible-clutchers, but we are far more intelligent than given credit. The neighbors I speak to are all in for President Trump. Also, I can’t help but ponder that despite the overwhelming evidence of corruption in our government that we are aware of, President Trump has a much deeper wealth of information, and therefore, a much firmer resolve to clean up the filth. I can’t possibly convey how grateful I am to POTUS Trump, his supportive family, and the patriots who work beside him to work for the people. We stand beside you, and pray for your success.
It’s almost unfathomable the things he has accomplished in his short term…more so than any other President in my lifetime. When you consider he has accomplished all this with the monsters crawling all over his back every day, it truly is a miracle…he has saved this country!
Nice report. #Woot. #MAGA #KAGA
Beautifully stated. Thank you.
Omg. There isn’t a woman out there that doesn’t know exactly what he is talking about. So funny. Worthless DW. Go for 3 hrs with a cup a water.
My favorite part was the light bulbs. Expensive horrible light made him look orange LOL on a roll
I know, right? My new whirlpool low E washing machine is the biggest POS I ever owned. I could do a load of sheets in my old washer in 24 minutes. The new one takes 51 minutes, on the “deep water” cycle, and the sheets come out of the machine with DRY spots all over them. The dark clothes come out with soap spots all over because there isn’t enough water in the cycle to rinse them. Ridiculous.
Drain the Washington swamp once and for all!
I wonder, did Faux News “independently” verify?
“The Best Is Yet To Come!”
GREATEST Cheerleader GOD every created!!!
Always uplifting.
I’m still laughing about the shower, dishwasher and washing machine segment!!!! I couldn’t agree more!! We recently had to replace our handheld shower head. I cussed for 30 minutes after using it and told my husband we were taking it back and getting one that actually got you wet!
He said their all like that now to conserve water. WTH?
Trump is awesome.
Let’s work together to get him a landslide win and a big Republican majority in House and Senate.
TuskYou, God bless you and hubby tonight. Take care~
I love my president so much. I love him like some Americans used to love President Kennedy. Maybe more.
God bless him and his beautiful hair.
He has a future career as a stand up comedian, lol. Hilarious to see a Pres. of the USA stand in front of the world and talk about washing machines, light bulbs, toilets, showers and his hair. He just cracks me up every time. It’s like he standing in your yard at a bbq and telling jokes to you and all your friends. Unbelievably relatable and a natural people person. He was great even though he wasn’t 100% physically tonight. Take care of yourself Mr. President and get some rest.
