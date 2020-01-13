U.S.T.R. Robert Lighthizer Discusses China “Phase One” and Enforcement Tripwires…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is a smart, serious and deliberate professional on a very specific and important mission for the United States. In my opinion Lighthizer is the most under-appreciated member of an exceptionally good economic team. Everything about Lighthizer’s approach is based on enforcement.
Ambassador Lighthizer has been consistent over multiple years, on his intention to create enforceable trade reform between the U.S. and China, or, if needed, decouple the two economies if China fails to accept the necessary structural reforms.
Tonight, as the Chinese delegation arrives, Lighthizer discusses the U.S-China ‘phase-one’ agreement with Lou Dobbs. WATCH:
These trade deals are so important for our country’s recovery. Such massive progress has been made.
Meanwhile, the festering mortal wounds from FBI & DOJ continue untreated, and if not lanced, drained, and the poisons removed will leave the soul dead, but a healed financial body.
Both need recovery.
LikeLike
Love the Four Patriots (or Amigos or cowboys or westerns or rebels or Heroes or or or)—
They really are the REAL Americans…the Heroes of our Times
I wish you would print them on T-shirts and sell them, Sundance.
LikeLike
Tongue in cheek from Lou about the CoC giving advise🤗🤗. Ligthizer didn’t take the bait. GREAT Answer about the Critic and the participant. MAGA-KAG
LikeLike
Thank you Lou for asking the right ____ing question about the chamber of commerce. Priceless answer from Lighthizer. KAG
LikeLike
LikeLike