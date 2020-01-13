Devin Nunes Reacts to Appointment of Sketchy FISA Court Advisor David Kris…

DOJ-NSD lawyer David Kris has been a defender of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation and Lawfare critic of Devin Nunes’s 2018 memo on alleged FISA abuses. Sketchy Mr. Kris was recently picked by FISC presiding judge James Boasberg, to serve as the court’s amicus curiae — a position that is supposed to provide impartial advice to the court.
Mr. Kris will oversee the implementation of “FISA reforms” following the IG report on serious abuses found in the DOJ and FBI’s political efforts to conduct surveillance on U.S. person Carter Page. However, representative Devin Nunes shares his doubts & concerns:
What a HORRIBLE choice. Roberts appointed Boasberg? How pathetic!!
And the Senate Chairman Ms Lindsey Graham proclaims “Someone needs to look into this!”
Unbelievable!!
Entirely believable. What would be believable is if one drop of swamp was drained.
Hopefully…the swamp will begin to drain in ernst in 2021.
I see no mention of Roberts having any input–Kris was put in place by Boasberg who recently replaced Collyer.
Roberts put Boasberg in place, who has then subsequently appointed Kris. So you can trace a line, there, if not immediately directly.
Roberts picked Boasberg, who then picked Kris.
Chief Justice Roberts tapped Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee to replace Collyer.
That picture of judge Collyer is pretty telling IMO.
She seems to feign confusion, but I think we know better.
Lot of crooks covering for other crooks.
Wait, I will impeach him for colluding with Italians and trying to take a piece of the pie for himself. Clearly a high crime.
Boasberg was put in as Chief judge of FISA by Roberts.
Roberts picking an obama appointed Judge is a middle finger to President Trump! Nothing good will come of it, the deep state continues to thrive! The coup d’etat continues on unabated!
Middle finger to us as well.
Couldn’t agree with you more.
Perhaps now is the time to start an action to petition that this bozo is removed from that appointment.
Reason: He should recuse himself because he’s implicated.
Who you talking about CJ Roberts or AG Barr?
David Kris of course.
Seems I’m not alone 🙂
Hope Republicans do more than send letters! If Kris isn’t removed vote no on the renewal simple as that! Then his review is not necessary because the FISA Court is gone! Good grief get some firmness!
It just feels like they are laughing in our faces with some of these appointments! It is SO clear that totally biased people are running the show but no one in a position to do anything about it seems to give a da*n about it they all know it!
LikeLiked by 15 people
That’s what it feels like to me, too. They know we are stunned and outraged. Unbelievable. More attempts at demoralizing us with their lack of justice and putting a coup plotter in charge.
Can there be some kind of suit on this? Really, how do we fight the judiciary?
The days of talking are getting closer everyday to being over.
They’re shoving in your face…they don’t care and they want you to know it!
John Roberts is F useless
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree completely! They know that press and the “institutions” will protect them so they are making the most “in-your-face” appointments possible…
Paging Bill Barr, AG Bil Barr, please put down the bagpipes and pick up the freaking white courtesy phone! The country is calling and they would like their government back if you think you could get around to doing the job you were appointed to do!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Barr’s friend, and fellow bagpiper Charlie Glendinning told the New Yorker:
“I was over at his house when he told me that Trump had asked him to be the new Attorney General,” Glendinning recalled. “I said, ‘Take it! Your country needs you!’ But on my way home, in the car, the toll of such a job—not just on Bill but on his family—as well as having to leave the comforts of semi-retirement, began to gnaw at me.” Glendinning had trouble sleeping that night, and sent Barr an e-mail listing all his concerns. But it was too late. Barr’s response: “Thanks, my friend. I have crossed the Rubicon.”
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/05/06/william-barrs-secret-passion-the-bagpipes
We know the truth. He knows the truth. To do nothing would be a cowardly act.
Rather than hold his breath till the election, and turn blue for God’s sake, Barr appears to be doing the impossible nevertheless–sucking and blowing at the same time. Bagpipers do master the art of circular breathing–that is breathing in and puffing out at the same time. Perhaps a musical interlude–will rouse the savage beast, that restless spirit of freedom and truth, which resides in the hearts of the brave–will so honor the Scottish heritage of our Great President–and stir the Attorney General to action.
My gut tells me he will.
Remember John Roberts saying:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/president-trump-responds-to-chief-justice-roberts-sorry-there-are-obama-judges/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chief Justice Roberts has said nothing worth remembering as far I’m concerned!
The only thing worth remembering about CJ John Roberts is his perfidy.
The Deep State has the goods on Justice Roberts– they have him by the short and curlies!
Appointing this David Kris to this position is like having appointed, in the late 1940’s, someone to investigate the Holocaust who thought it never happened and, if it did, it was a good thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^This. (Not that any of this is comparable to Holocaust.)
Boasberg has set the goat to guard the cabbage patch.
It says that David Kris is a co founder of Culper Partners LLC.
I’m sure it is just a coincidence that Culper was also the name of George Washington’s spy ring…
Congressman Nunes: You have been a true hero throughout this shameful chapter in our nation’s history. NOW is the time to see that FISA is REPEALED in its entirety (or at least NOT extended in March).
This super-secret “court” — entirely inconsistent with our constitutional system — will then cease to exist, and Kris’s latest “assignment” will be terminated.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The “Star Chamber” FISA Court is at war with the Bill of Rights.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The DemonRATs are and have been demonstrably at war with the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
They are using Lawfare to get around the restrictions on government power written into those founding documents.
President Trump alone cannot fix this. It requires the People to step up and make ourselves heard, in whatever way possible.
Nunes 2024.
I am awed by his coursge
👇👇
This is an awesome speech.
I always felt the term “fake news” was a planned Obama construct to negate claims by newly elected T of deep state spying.
Judge Boasberg
We’re just going to have to scrap FISA … and PATRIOT … and replace both statutes with something that works. These two are unsalvageable. Any FISA judge hears only from the Government, never hears from a “devil’s advocate,” and has no actual way to know that the information they’re being fed is true. As we now see, it very well might not be.
It needs only to be repealed. Replace it and the same traitors who wrote this one will write the replacement.
A warrant must be required to start any form of surveillance on any citizen,b digital or physical. The probable cause must be proven to a judge based on real police work. No secret judges or “blind” surveillance queries.
Where’s John Roberts? Where’s Bill Barr? Where’s Chris Wray? Where’s Lindsay Graham? Is there any federal or organized push back?
Found Barr… He’s busy pretending he can’t access a the Pensacola terrorist’s iPhoneS.
Maybe he should ask Wray, or perhaps some of FiB’s Private Contractors how to bypass it?!🤨
NYT Article: “Barr Asks Apple to Unlock iPhones of Pensacola Gunman”
https://trends.gab.com/item/5e1cc56c9d78d445de6763d5
My next door neighbors 12 year old could prolly bypass it…. With a Hotpocket clinched in their teeth.
C’mon Man!
The only real option now is for Republicans to vote against the FISA renewal unless Kris is replaced and real changes made! Otherwise the FISA Court will continue to be used by Democrats and the deep state for opposition research against Republicans, conservatives and WTP!
Until monkeys fly.
The appointment of David Kris causes concern because I am wondering what kind of access he will have to “information” and the ability to delete “information”. Nunes is right…Get rid of FISA . Deep State is alive and well. SMH
The FISA Court is America’s Mullahs and the FBI is America’s QUDS Force.
LikeLiked by 3 people
VERY WELL SAID!
And the DOJ?
They are kind of a hybrid of Mullahs and QUDS.
You would think the democrats are in charge of the Senate. Come on Lindsay Graham….do you job and put an end to this charade!
How much more does Mr. Nunes need before he acts? HE said it, so he clearly understands what he has to do.
REPEAL the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. And while you are at it repeal the USA PATRIOT Act. There is nothing that a FIS Court can do that a District Court judge with proper security clearance can’t do. The process set up by the act is the problem, and no amount of tinkering with the details can restore the Fourth Amendment. REPEAL!
If you go to this website and do a search on Donald Trump’s comments regarding Justice Roberts and the supreme court, there are some curious tweets there.
http://www.trumptwitterarchive.com/archive
Trump apparently doesn’t care much for Justice Roberts
Heads up:
I just saw the press conference with Barr and his FBI buds on the Saudi shooting in Fla…it ain’t pretty…keep your eyes on the #2 FBI bulldog in the back…note his facial impressions, then listen carefully as Barr does his best to “rehabilitate” the FBI as a starter. More to come when Sundance posts this interview.
James Emanuel Boasberg. Member of the secret society at Yale University by the name of Skull and Bones. Other known members of Skull and Bones during the Eighties include Robert William Kagan and Steven Mnuchin.
Generals are always preparing to re-fight the last war. The Deep State is still geared to fight the Cold War. The invasive spying of the Intelligence Community is intended to detect Soviet spies. To justify themselves they invented a Russian spy: Donald Trump. After all, in the logic of the totalitarians that they were supposedly working to stop: you can’t know be sure if someone is a spy, unless you spy on them.
The surveillance state, including the FISC, must be continually justified. We need lots of terrorism, so we allow Saudis students into the country, even after 9/11. We can just surveil them until they attack, to uh, gather evidence. How dare Trump kill Soleimani, the terrorism maestro: we needed him! And the State Department and the bureaucracy remains populated with Soviet experts; Schiff brought them out of their coffins to express their indignation with Trump for trying to bring change.
How many of the Antifa punks are FBI plants and informants? Never let an opportunity go to waste. We still don’t know how many spies were planted in the Trump campaign. It’s sweet how many people here think Carter Page was the innocent victim of..something. The Mueller Probe was an exercise is stalling while they tried to spy and find something they could actually use. This Ukrainian scandal (?) is their consolation prize.
Pelosi announced on ABC this weekend that, one way or another, Trump will not be President in ten months. It certainly sounds like a threat of violence from the evil hag, but it also betrays that our Deep State continues to work furiously to bring down our President. The Coup continues.
Just called Boasbergs’ chambers. (202) 354-3300
Asked if there would be a statement about how Boasberg could even THINK of appointing Kris. Spoke to a young man who directed me to a David Sellers if there are any questions about the FISC and Kris. 202 502 2602.
I did manage to relay that no one can fathom how Boasberg would even think of making this appointment as it is a third finger to most Americans, and millions are seeing right through his decision.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Abso-bloomin-lutely, WSB.
Does it really matter? Kris or other critter, you can’t prevent future abuses if the only consequence of the abuse is additional training or disciplinary actions IF the low level pawn is caught, with the masterminds and beneficiaries skating.
What really bothers me is Roberts would be presiding over the “impeachment” trial. I have zero confidence in him. I am convinced that the articles must be dismissed as unconstitutional, period. No trial. That was my stance from day one. But then again, I would not be surprised if Roberts disagrees. He dislikes Trump (to put it mildly), and he demonstrated his bias more than once in the past. I would not trust his interpretation of the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
Thank you.
Kriss is now in a position to influence legitimate PT admin FISA requests. Given his craven ideological depravity, I’m sure he’ll be very (un) helpful to the current admin in that capacity.
The only acceptable reform, guaranteed to work, is shutting the FISA court down. The only training needed is jail time for the dirty cops, lawyers, and judges involved.
That was easy, give me something else to fix.
As the chief executive…can’t PT pull the plug on this?
Benjamin Wittes, on behalf of the swamp, promoting Lawfare pal David Kris:
David Kris:
Hmph. Well, I don’t see anything partisan about those Tweets whatsoever.
Another swampy “Garbage Pail Kid”- This time it’s “Kris Hiss”, the meanest kid in DC
The only ‘reforms’ that scum kris will implement
will be those that make it harder to catch them when they break the law.
There has to be a way to fight this.
The appointment of Kris makes it far more likely that those
who wish to destroy America are winning.
How could Roberts possibly, under any circumstances, choose an individual who is defined by his apprehended bias and political ideology?
How could someone totally unacceptable to (most?) Republicans be appointed by the Chief Justice?
Roberts needs much more investigative scrutiny.
Decisions outside the green band often indicate all is not well.
Tic Tic Tic
Joe DiGenova this morning told Senator Graham to get off his azz and haul Boasberg before his Senate.
Screw Graham. He got what he wanted with Iran now GRAHAM OWES US !
http://www.wmal.com/mornings-on-the-mall/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roberts is NOT a friend of conservatives and/or he is somehow compromised.
