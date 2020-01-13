Devin Nunes Reacts to Appointment of Sketchy FISA Court Advisor David Kris…

DOJ-NSD lawyer David Kris has been a defender of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation and Lawfare critic of Devin Nunes’s 2018 memo on alleged FISA abuses.  Sketchy Mr. Kris was recently picked by FISC presiding judge James Boasberg, to serve as the court’s amicus curiae — a position that is supposed to provide impartial advice to the court.

Mr. Kris will oversee the implementation of “FISA reforms” following the IG report on serious abuses found in the DOJ and FBI’s political efforts to conduct surveillance on U.S. person Carter Page.  However, representative Devin Nunes shares his doubts & concerns:

  1. freepetta says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    What a HORRIBLE choice. Roberts appointed Boasberg? How pathetic!!

  2. Jaap Titulaer says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Perhaps now is the time to start an action to petition that this bozo is removed from that appointment.
    Reason: He should recuse himself because he’s implicated.

  3. vikingmom says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    It just feels like they are laughing in our faces with some of these appointments! It is SO clear that totally biased people are running the show but no one in a position to do anything about it seems to give a da*n about it they all know it!

    • Kaco says:
      January 13, 2020 at 4:37 pm

      That’s what it feels like to me, too. They know we are stunned and outraged. Unbelievable. More attempts at demoralizing us with their lack of justice and putting a coup plotter in charge.

      Can there be some kind of suit on this? Really, how do we fight the judiciary?

  4. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    They’re shoving in your face…they don’t care and they want you to know it!

    John Roberts is F useless

    • vikingmom says:
      January 13, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      Agree completely! They know that press and the “institutions” will protect them so they are making the most “in-your-face” appointments possible…

      Paging Bill Barr, AG Bil Barr, please put down the bagpipes and pick up the freaking white courtesy phone! The country is calling and they would like their government back if you think you could get around to doing the job you were appointed to do!!

      • John Obidienzo says:
        January 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm

        Bill Barr’s friend, and fellow bagpiper Charlie Glendinning told the New Yorker:

        “I was over at his house when he told me that Trump had asked him to be the new Attorney General,” Glendinning recalled. “I said, ‘Take it! Your country needs you!’ But on my way home, in the car, the toll of such a job—not just on Bill but on his family—as well as having to leave the comforts of semi-retirement, began to gnaw at me.” Glendinning had trouble sleeping that night, and sent Barr an e-mail listing all his concerns. But it was too late. Barr’s response: “Thanks, my friend. I have crossed the Rubicon.”
        https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/05/06/william-barrs-secret-passion-the-bagpipes

        We know the truth. He knows the truth. To do nothing would be a cowardly act.

        Rather than hold his breath till the election, and turn blue for God’s sake, Barr appears to be doing the impossible nevertheless–sucking and blowing at the same time. Bagpipers do master the art of circular breathing–that is breathing in and puffing out at the same time. Perhaps a musical interlude–will rouse the savage beast, that restless spirit of freedom and truth, which resides in the hearts of the brave–will so honor the Scottish heritage of our Great President–and stir the Attorney General to action.

    • Thinker says:
      January 13, 2020 at 5:51 pm

      The Deep State has the goods on Justice Roberts– they have him by the short and curlies!

  5. JohnCasper says:
    January 13, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Appointing this David Kris to this position is like having appointed, in the late 1940’s, someone to investigate the Holocaust who thought it never happened and, if it did, it was a good thing.

  6. Rodney G. Graves says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Boasberg has set the goat to guard the cabbage patch.

  7. Ross MacLochness says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    It says that David Kris is a co founder of Culper Partners LLC.

    I’m sure it is just a coincidence that Culper was also the name of George Washington’s spy ring…

  8. dwpender says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Congressman Nunes: You have been a true hero throughout this shameful chapter in our nation’s history. NOW is the time to see that FISA is REPEALED in its entirety (or at least NOT extended in March).

    This super-secret “court” — entirely inconsistent with our constitutional system — will then cease to exist, and Kris’s latest “assignment” will be terminated.

    • JohnCasper says:
      January 13, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      The “Star Chamber” FISA Court is at war with the Bill of Rights.

      • GB Bari says:
        January 13, 2020 at 5:41 pm

        The DemonRATs are and have been demonstrably at war with the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
        They are using Lawfare to get around the restrictions on government power written into those founding documents.
        President Trump alone cannot fix this. It requires the People to step up and make ourselves heard, in whatever way possible.

    • TrumpPatriot says:
      January 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

      Nunes 2024.
      I am awed by his coursge

  9. A2 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    👇👇

  10. Robert Smith says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Judge Boasberg

  11. Mike Robinson says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    We’re just going to have to scrap FISA … and PATRIOT … and replace both statutes with something that works. These two are unsalvageable. Any FISA judge hears only from the Government, never hears from a “devil’s advocate,” and has no actual way to know that the information they’re being fed is true. As we now see, it very well might not be.

    • sDee says:
      January 13, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      It needs only to be repealed. Replace it and the same traitors who wrote this one will write the replacement.

      A warrant must be required to start any form of surveillance on any citizen,b digital or physical. The probable cause must be proven to a judge based on real police work. No secret judges or “blind” surveillance queries.

  12. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Where’s John Roberts? Where’s Bill Barr? Where’s Chris Wray? Where’s Lindsay Graham? Is there any federal or organized push back?

  13. Bubby says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    The only real option now is for Republicans to vote against the FISA renewal unless Kris is replaced and real changes made! Otherwise the FISA Court will continue to be used by Democrats and the deep state for opposition research against Republicans, conservatives and WTP!

  14. Chiefco says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    The appointment of David Kris causes concern because I am wondering what kind of access he will have to “information” and the ability to delete “information”. Nunes is right…Get rid of FISA . Deep State is alive and well. SMH

  15. JohnCasper says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    The FISA Court is America’s Mullahs and the FBI is America’s QUDS Force.

  16. fanbeav says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    You would think the democrats are in charge of the Senate. Come on Lindsay Graham….do you job and put an end to this charade!

  17. trapper says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    How much more does Mr. Nunes need before he acts? HE said it, so he clearly understands what he has to do.

    REPEAL the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. And while you are at it repeal the USA PATRIOT Act. There is nothing that a FIS Court can do that a District Court judge with proper security clearance can’t do. The process set up by the act is the problem, and no amount of tinkering with the details can restore the Fourth Amendment. REPEAL!

  18. Ellie says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    If you go to this website and do a search on Donald Trump’s comments regarding Justice Roberts and the supreme court, there are some curious tweets there.

    http://www.trumptwitterarchive.com/archive

  19. RJ says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Heads up:

    I just saw the press conference with Barr and his FBI buds on the Saudi shooting in Fla…it ain’t pretty…keep your eyes on the #2 FBI bulldog in the back…note his facial impressions, then listen carefully as Barr does his best to “rehabilitate” the FBI as a starter. More to come when Sundance posts this interview.

  20. Herbert Kroll says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    James Emanuel Boasberg. Member of the secret society at Yale University by the name of Skull and Bones. Other known members of Skull and Bones during the Eighties include Robert William Kagan and Steven Mnuchin.

  21. Raptors2020 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Generals are always preparing to re-fight the last war. The Deep State is still geared to fight the Cold War. The invasive spying of the Intelligence Community is intended to detect Soviet spies. To justify themselves they invented a Russian spy: Donald Trump. After all, in the logic of the totalitarians that they were supposedly working to stop: you can’t know be sure if someone is a spy, unless you spy on them.

    The surveillance state, including the FISC, must be continually justified. We need lots of terrorism, so we allow Saudis students into the country, even after 9/11. We can just surveil them until they attack, to uh, gather evidence. How dare Trump kill Soleimani, the terrorism maestro: we needed him! And the State Department and the bureaucracy remains populated with Soviet experts; Schiff brought them out of their coffins to express their indignation with Trump for trying to bring change.

    How many of the Antifa punks are FBI plants and informants? Never let an opportunity go to waste. We still don’t know how many spies were planted in the Trump campaign. It’s sweet how many people here think Carter Page was the innocent victim of..something. The Mueller Probe was an exercise is stalling while they tried to spy and find something they could actually use. This Ukrainian scandal (?) is their consolation prize.

    Pelosi announced on ABC this weekend that, one way or another, Trump will not be President in ten months. It certainly sounds like a threat of violence from the evil hag, but it also betrays that our Deep State continues to work furiously to bring down our President. The Coup continues.

  22. WSB says:
    January 13, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Just called Boasbergs’ chambers. (202) 354-3300

    Asked if there would be a statement about how Boasberg could even THINK of appointing Kris. Spoke to a young man who directed me to a David Sellers if there are any questions about the FISC and Kris. 202 502 2602.

    I did manage to relay that no one can fathom how Boasberg would even think of making this appointment as it is a third finger to most Americans, and millions are seeing right through his decision.

  23. Summer says:
    January 13, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Does it really matter? Kris or other critter, you can’t prevent future abuses if the only consequence of the abuse is additional training or disciplinary actions IF the low level pawn is caught, with the masterminds and beneficiaries skating.

    What really bothers me is Roberts would be presiding over the “impeachment” trial. I have zero confidence in him. I am convinced that the articles must be dismissed as unconstitutional, period. No trial. That was my stance from day one. But then again, I would not be surprised if Roberts disagrees. He dislikes Trump (to put it mildly), and he demonstrated his bias more than once in the past. I would not trust his interpretation of the Constitution.

  25. Jederman says:
    January 13, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Kriss is now in a position to influence legitimate PT admin FISA requests. Given his craven ideological depravity, I’m sure he’ll be very (un) helpful to the current admin in that capacity.

  26. scrap1ron says:
    January 13, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    The only acceptable reform, guaranteed to work, is shutting the FISA court down. The only training needed is jail time for the dirty cops, lawyers, and judges involved.

    That was easy, give me something else to fix.

  27. Payday says:
    January 13, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    As the chief executive…can’t PT pull the plug on this?

  28. rcogburn says:
    January 13, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Benjamin Wittes, on behalf of the swamp, promoting Lawfare pal David Kris:

    David Kris:

  29. MIKE says:
    January 13, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Another swampy “Garbage Pail Kid”- This time it’s “Kris Hiss”, the meanest kid in DC

  30. 335blues says:
    January 13, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    The only ‘reforms’ that scum kris will implement
    will be those that make it harder to catch them when they break the law.
    There has to be a way to fight this.
    The appointment of Kris makes it far more likely that those
    who wish to destroy America are winning.

  31. MNBV says:
    January 13, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    How could Roberts possibly, under any circumstances, choose an individual who is defined by his apprehended bias and political ideology?
    How could someone totally unacceptable to (most?) Republicans be appointed by the Chief Justice?

    Roberts needs much more investigative scrutiny.
    Decisions outside the green band often indicate all is not well.

  32. Moe Grimm says:
    January 13, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Tic Tic Tic

  33. JRD says:
    January 13, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Joe DiGenova this morning told Senator Graham to get off his azz and haul Boasberg before his Senate.
    Screw Graham. He got what he wanted with Iran now GRAHAM OWES US !

    http://www.wmal.com/mornings-on-the-mall/

  34. Neil M. Dunn says:
    January 13, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Roberts is NOT a friend of conservatives and/or he is somehow compromised.

