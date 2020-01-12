Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses Senate Impeachment Trial and Connects to Bigger Picture…

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon joins Sunday Morning Futures to discuss rising support for democracy around the world and connects the movement to the impeachment effort against President Trump. Big Stuff. Big Ugly type stuff.
A fired-up Bannon looks at the Senate impeachment trial as the “trial of the century”, where the professional political class gets brought into the trial and the framework becomes an expose’ on how President Trump is willing to take down the system.
“Big Ugly”? Is that still a thing, or did that go out with “Tick Tock” and “BOOM week ahead”?
Risky?
I actually like the idea of POTUS delaying the SOTU until after the Senate disposes of the impeachment coup, assuming that goes well.
I tend to agree with that and then after it’s over make the SOTU a triumphant march of destruction calling out by name the enemies of America!
speaking of the Senate. Here is a list of Senators who voted for the confirmation of John Brennan as Director of CIA…. note the Republicans, it’s pretty telling.
https://projects.propublica.org/represent/votes/113/senate/1/32
I’m hangin on by my fingers.
Good stuff indeed.
And POTUS tweeted out this interview earlier today.
Anyone notice that the Merkles are holed up in Vancouver in Frank Giustra’s house. Yes, the Uranium 1/Clinton Cash Giustra. https://pagesix.com/2020/01/12/canadian-billionaire-frank-giustra-providing-luxe-hideout-for-prince-harry-meghan-markle/?_ga=2.267012942.1147207541.1578771791-1249807748.1561490641
Michael Bloomberg has pledged to spend $1,000,000,000 (one-billion dollars) to remove Donald Trump. People like Bloomberg only spend that much of their own money when they’re trying to avoid prison.
