Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses Senate Impeachment Trial and Connects to Bigger Picture…

January 12, 2020

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon joins Sunday Morning Futures to discuss rising support for democracy around the world and connects the movement to the impeachment effort against President Trump.  Big Stuff. Big Ugly type stuff.

A fired-up Bannon looks at the Senate impeachment trial as the “trial of the century”, where the professional political class gets brought into the trial and the framework becomes an expose’ on how President Trump is willing to take down the system.

11 Responses to Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses Senate Impeachment Trial and Connects to Bigger Picture…

  1. rightmover says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    “Big Ugly”? Is that still a thing, or did that go out with “Tick Tock” and “BOOM week ahead”?

  2. Perot Conservative says:
    January 12, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Risky?

  3. Jim Smith says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    I actually like the idea of POTUS delaying the SOTU until after the Senate disposes of the impeachment coup, assuming that goes well.

  5. littleredmachine says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    speaking of the Senate. Here is a list of Senators who voted for the confirmation of John Brennan as Director of CIA…. note the Republicans, it’s pretty telling.

    https://projects.propublica.org/represent/votes/113/senate/1/32

  6. Mark L. says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    I’m hangin on by my fingers.

  7. CharterOakie says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Good stuff indeed.

  8. clulessgrandpa says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Anyone notice that the Merkles are holed up in Vancouver in Frank Giustra’s house. Yes, the Uranium 1/Clinton Cash Giustra. https://pagesix.com/2020/01/12/canadian-billionaire-frank-giustra-providing-luxe-hideout-for-prince-harry-meghan-markle/?_ga=2.267012942.1147207541.1578771791-1249807748.1561490641

  9. Sammy Hains says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Michael Bloomberg has pledged to spend $1,000,000,000 (one-billion dollars) to remove Donald Trump. People like Bloomberg only spend that much of their own money when they’re trying to avoid prison.

