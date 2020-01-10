Speaker Pelosi Instructs Chairman Nadler to Appoint Impeachment Managers Next Week…

Amid mounting pressure, and considerable laughs in her general direction, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to appoint impeachment managers next week and release the impeachment articles to the Senate:
…”I am very proud of the courage and patriotism exhibited by our House Democratic Caucus as we support and defend the Constitution. I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate. I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further.”… (link)
SD – How does this affect the law suits? Does the HJC lose standing the day she transmits?
Hey #TehranNancy, how well did that “withholding” business work out for you?
Did it gain you as much leverage as it did laughs?
Sending the articles over takes away one of Pelosi/Lawfare’s best arguments about
why the Mueller GJ documents should be released.
This is going to end up being a Trump rally in the Senate.
I guess I have a different view on what courage and patriotism are than what the Slurer of the House does.
You and every other reader on this site.
I’d let ’em in, sit them down, vote it out, all before lunch…
If the senate doesn’t dismiss this five minutes after this crap is delivered….then something is really rotten in this process. Considering the report on Hillary that was drummed on the public without basically a peep….
Iowa caucuses in two and Bernie has to sit in the Senate jury listening to the trial. The establishment Dems really don’t like the guy and are afraid of him winning the nomination.
Elizabeth Warren too!
“patriotism”…”defending the constitution”…American flags…hiding behind what’s good and noble to do their dirty deeds. Shameful.
“Release the flying monkeys!”
Too funny, Sundance. Theres the answer, all we need to do is throw a bucket of water on Nanzi!
“I’m melting! Oh, what a,world, what a,woooorrrrlllddd!”
Lol, I can hear the,wicked witch theme song in my head!
The woman is insane!
What changed?
In mid-December Pelosi said this:
“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday stood by her position that the House will not send the Senate the just-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until she sees “the process that is set forth in the Senate” — how a trial would be structured.
When asked at her weekly news conference if there’s risk in Republicans saying she is playing games by holding the articles, Pelosi said, “We don’t know the arena that we’re in. Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say.”
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/pelosi-sending-impeachment-articles-senate-sees-details-trial/story?id=67824327
Gonna be another month before that gets done. This I think will be slooooow walked
