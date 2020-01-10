Serendipitous Timing – Dow Hits 29,000 During Kudlow Interview…

The BLS released the December jobs report earlier today showing a stable 145,000 new job gains last month, and the unemployment rate remaining a very low 3.5%.
During an interview discussing the health of the U.S. economy in 2020 with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, the DOW Jones industrial average crossed 29,000 for the first time in history.
Hallelujah!!! Just keeps winning….Bigly!!!
Dow 29k does not look like the smart money is putting any faith in Pelosi.
Has nothing to do with Pelosi.
If anyone remembers on here I said we should see the S&P move to 3200 and possibly up to 3300, which means the Dow would be hitting 28000, 29000 at that time.
The markets closed this week up so it’s very possible we hit 30000 on the Dow but we need a pullback in order to get the shorts thinking it’s going down and then all of sudden, BAM! Massive short squeeze and a slingshot move to the upside.
Regarding Pelosi, investors from around the globe are moving money into the safe haven which is our markets. This Repo crisis is getting very bad and the Fed is that lender to all those central banks. Normally banks lend to banks but now, they don’t trust each other and that’s why the Fed stepped in. This is not QE, this has everything to do with Short term paper. No one will even talk about this and the ones who do know can’t.
WATCH EUROPE…. This is where it starts. This is a global mess.
Rock me Amadeus!! #MAGA #KAG2020!
CNN has now blacked out financial news from their channel and they have eliminated their stock market ticker on the bottom of the screen. It now reads:
Dow Jones: XX,XXX.xx
Nasdaq: X,XXX.xx
S&P 500: X,XXX.xx
The CNN Economic Report ticker now reads:
National Unemployment Rate: ?.?? %
Monthly Jobs created: ???,???
Quarterly GDP: ?.?? %
(CNN business statistics have been archived due to technical glitches. Statistic will re-appear on November 4, 2020.)
FOX showed the drop in the DOW to BELOW 29,000 just seconds before turning to the Press Conference in which the 29,000 was announced. I HATE MSM. How can we turn the tide against them? I was watching the video of a speech in which the few words positive toward Trump were dropped from the Closed Captions and silenced from the speech. They were mid-sentence words.!!!!
Here is where the Uniparty has greatly miscalculated. UNiparty may have a few diehard green algae cake eating climate activists on their side, and a small pi$$yhat army. But, for the most part, their voters are so confused and fractured that they lack any real sense of obligation or loyalty to anybody but themselves.
Deplorables, however, are so fed up with Enemedia censorship, so outraged at the lies and weary of the ongoing treasonous coup, that there will be hell to pay for this.
How did the Globalist UNiparty and their Enemedia lackeys expect to sh!t on over sixty million patriots, 24/7, for four years straight, and emerge from this unscathed? These people are delusional and it will only get worse for them in November, not better. Patriots are united.
berry can thank his lucky stars that Donald John Trump doesn’t have a magic wand,
I have no doubt that it will top in the next few months 30k under our President Trump!
#KAG!
#TRUMP2020!
Rachel, don;t expect to find that out when it happens unless it is announced by Sundance.
LikeLike
Yes and good ole Stuart Varney got a big kick out of that.
Unfortunately it ended down 133 at the closing bell.
Still ~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~ KAG
Awesome.
When is the Q4 GDP number released?
First estimate will be reported the last Friday in January.
Minnesota should be a lock, unless there are voter shenanigans.
What other liberal states might we take?
I’d hope POTUS could visit SoCal / Orange County / Dan Diego – ti peel away some House seats; and come up with a way to counter post election “voter harvesting”. Can’t the GOP harvest votes, too?
Always shenanigans in MN. Just ask PRWR.
There will be shenanigans everywhere.
#BringBackPollWatchers
Yes, I would urge all of us here to register as election judges for November so we can at least mitigate the more blatant shenanigans in our respective precincts. I’ve been doing the judge gig the past few elections, it’s really no big deal.
During the 2016 Election one Roger Stone organized Poll Watching Operations throughout Pennsylvania; specifically focusing on Philadelphia and Pittsburg. Hopefully someone will do that again this year as it looks like the DeepState is making sure that he will not be available this time around.
California is a lost cause all around in the true sense of the word. As a non-affiliated I am unable to vote in the primaries for president unless I accept the Dem party’s invitation. In prior years I would briefly register Repub in order to vote and subsequently de-register. This time around I am not even going to bother. The Reps might as well pack up.
A rally in Orange County would be fantastic!
Yes, we certainly can harvest votes and plans are being made to do just that.
They’re all serendipitous now, Mama.
The lowly democrats and their megaphone mainstream media keep attacking TRUMP.
And he keeps coming back STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.
Historic beyond the obvious. This will of course be smothered by the cult marx institutional media. One question I more and more try to find a cogent answer to is why we have recessions at all. I’ve found none beyond Globohomo machinations. I’m a dedicated follower of both Hal Lindsey and Irvin Baxter back to back here on Sunday nights through DTV. Their scheduled and archived broadcasts on their respective websites. This one by Irvin Baxter from last Feb. regarding the Federal Reserve which I was careful to verify even though I know both these men to be thoroughbreds. Please folks, don’t miss this: https://www.endtime.com/podcast/globalism-vs-national-sovereignty/.
Everybody ring this up or plan to? Sit tight through the first break into and for sure beginning at 8:55 through the end. Good on those who will verify this.
Yes, this is a great inter day milestone. Just be cautious with the gloating as the Machine Traders are going to whip saw this bonanza as they do during serious down times for profit. Keep an eye towards the VIX, at least until the impeachment trial is done.
They can switch to headline metrics during the next few weeks, with the potential to cause mini-panics and big profit taking an positioning opportunities.
There’s a Deploreable meme in here somewhere just waiting to go viral, something like –
“If WWIII got us to a 29K Dow,
[insert picture of VSG PDJT smiling with thumbs up]
Just imagine the good times we’ll have in WWIV?!”
MAGA!!
Too funny! So glad it happened under Kudlow’s watch!
Those Dems can’t win for losin’!
More records
– DJIA up 11,000 since Trump election
– S&P and NASDAQ up also
– there will be day to day fluctuations
– but the trend is clear
I don’t care what excuse Gaetz gave. He publicly distrusted his party’s president and gave some comfort to an undeserving enemy, all to assuage his own personal, misplaced feelings.
Not to mention he stuck it to his all-military, avid-proTump constituency.
Actually not a very good jobs report and tanked the market a bit because of it.
145,00 is not a good number and the last two months were also downgraded.
