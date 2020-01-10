Iran Admits Military Accidentally Shot Down Ukraine Air Flight 752, Cites “Human Error”…

While the admission of fault is rather unusual for Iran, they really didn’t have much choice. Despite their earnest effort to cover-up the cause and deny their involvement, the evidence was overwhelming that Iranian military shot-down Ukraine Airline flight 752 killing 176 passengers and crew.

IRAN – The general staff of Iran armed forces says a Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday was brought down due to human error. Iran targeted the passenger plane unintentionally, Iran’s Press TV reports. (link)

In a tweet by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, the diplomat attempts to blame the U.S. and apologize to the victims families.

(Source)