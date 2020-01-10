Iran Admits Military Accidentally Shot Down Ukraine Air Flight 752, Cites “Human Error”…

While the admission of fault is rather unusual for Iran, they really didn’t have much choice. Despite their earnest effort to cover-up the cause and deny their involvement, the evidence was overwhelming that Iranian military shot-down Ukraine Airline flight 752 killing 176 passengers and crew.
IRAN – The general staff of Iran armed forces says a Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday was brought down due to human error. Iran targeted the passenger plane unintentionally, Iran’s Press TV reports. (link)
In a tweet by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, the diplomat attempts to blame the U.S. and apologize to the victims families.
Hmmmmm. Why isn’t this a shock? 🤷🏻♀️
Actually, it is a bit of a shock. While they are still deflecting blame, Iran has admitted that they shot a civilian airliner out of the sky. It’s gotta’ hurt a lot to admit that, and I suspect it will cost them dearly.
It better.
…and Obama was going to let Iran have nuclear weapons in a few years?
Yeah, but, until the compensation exceeds about $150 billion, it’s us paying. Money is fungible.
are they going spelled out names of Congress ppl who took bribes….
Well they are follow the Ds lead and blaming DT for it by Killing the General. They will repeat the Ds claim that DT started the chain.
They had to wait to let the democrats blame America first.
The dems gave Iran the idea to blame the U.S.. Even the Iranians aren’t twisted enough to think that up on their own.
“Caused by US adventurism” – What a crock.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It was caused by the Will of Allah. Why they no say that?
How “adventurous” could we be when US Troops were on high alert ducking the missiles that Iran was showering down on our bases in Iraq? What a crock!!
Well what do you know. The Iranians are more honest than the democrats who said it was TDJT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
TDJTDJT
Oh wait. I got fooled by the headline. The Iranians are pretty much mouthing the democrats line. Separated at birth ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Translation:
“Oops! Our bad. But the U.S. made us do it.”
Am I the only one who thinks it is significant Rouhani tweeted that Trump/America should not threaten Iran, and remember the number 290….just before Iran “unintentionally” shot down the airliner?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, I thought about the same thing too. Nor has this admission changed my mind. Trudeau practically begged them to admit if was all a tragic mistake so he could forgive and forget.
I saw that as a veiled threat toward American flights being potential targets.
Doesn’t make sense that they would take out a plane full of Iranians (living in Canada) originating from their own airport.
This was just incompetence and error. Panic. Poor training. Poor quality radar. Major FUBAR.
What was once called “trigger happy” is now called “US adventurism”… go figure…
Husband works (indirectly) for Boeing. He’s pissed they tried to blame it on the plane being a 737.
At least they are admitting it. This could be a sizeable crack in the wall. Each day sees a considerable pushback from Iranian citizens and, increasingly, the world. The Iranian military has been shown to be not up to the task. Perhaps the ayatollahs will consider heading to Switzerland with their ill-gotten gains. Peace in the greater part of the Middle East could be at hand.
That you’re hunches are right would be a huge blessing for the people of Iran, the region and far beyond. Some observers think the theocratic thugs are on their last days in power, losing their evil grip on the country at an increasing pace.
AIUI “losing face” in their culture is more than just showing transitory weakness, especially for highly visible “leaders” it’s virtually a fatal turn of events. To be sure their bad luck is at least a well-deserved fate, if not outright Divine justice.
May the Iranian elites’ humiliation be swift, deep and painful. Most of all pray that the millions of tortured innocents are soon free of their tormentors.
Essentially, what this Senior Iranian official is admitting is, “We are incompetent to even own such basic anti-aircraft missiles, much less operate them as effective defensive weapons.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
….or nuclear weapons!
That tweet is pretty darned close to something Jackie Speier said yesterday. Was Zarif paraphrasing her or was she paraphrasing Zarif?
The Dimms don’t care if they blow up this whole country if they can’t run it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder who was on that jet? Other flights were NOT target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More Iranians than any other nationality.
Read that there was a nuclear scientist on that flight. However, there are lots of people in Iran bearing very similar names.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At that early hour, it might have been the first flight out of the Tehran airport.
Hopefully not Zelensky(vaca) in Iran or any burisma ppl…
Was my First thought as well, ZM…have not seen much but DailymailUK did have a great piece on some victims.
I hear the Ukraine/Iran route is quite the pipeline on the way in for weapons components and such. Not sure on the way out, but, certainly it was political hit, but on who. It was a DrumpfTrap that Splodey on them. Ukrainian owns plane…very suspicious. Lots of tinfoil theories flying. It would appear we are #StillWinning.
The Democrats and obama wanted to allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon! What’s the apology given when “human error” accidentally nukes someone?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Trump shot it down…according to Buttgig
Now the Iranians should decide to hand over the black box.
Ridiculous.
Nobody is questioning whether it may have been deliberate, not accidental.
Has anyone inquired whether any other commercial airliner took off during that time frame without it being shot down, except for that particular one from Ukraine?
“Accidental” saves face. Just as the phrase “friendly fire” does. Very convenient, except for those on that plane who were killed.
The videos from differing angles made for a BlairWitch-esqe final product. It was intended to be blamed on #evilorangemanbad counter strikes… #USABAD
Some interesting theories on if it was a prearranged surrender and such… gonna wait another 72 hours…
NFW it was “accidental”. I understand that AA battery operators would know a civilian aircraft is in the area by its transponder code. (Any AA vets out there please confirm or correct).
Plus – I doubt the Ukrainian flight was the only one that departed Tehran airport that day or the day before. It’s not like commercial flight paths wouldn’t be known to AA operators.
This was a deliberate act.
Boss,
We think alike and we both posted at the same time. 😉
international transponder rules dictate two general “modes” for aircraft: one for commercial/private…the other for military…it’s simplified this way so that nation states do not need to maintain a database….so it’s not only future proof as long as everyone stays with the standards AND each aircraft is properly transmitting AND that ground devices and its operators are not complete morons to understand the differences.
(this is similar to how a similar technology on marine traffic ..AIS….there are two dedicated transmission “modes”…one for civilian and the other for military…..although NOT required by international law, military aircraft continue to use AIS because the technology is very effective in automatically communicating vessel movement in highly congested shipping lanes …the military has the discretion to turn OFF AIS for marine vessels….It has ALWAYS BEEN the norm that Military aircraft NOT turn off transponders especially in conflict areas….it would seem counter-intuitive to do so for operational security…but if you begin to understand the possible consequences when transponders would no longer be considered valid if the military dropped out..then you gain a real appreciation to the risks of civilian aircraft in the strategy that the US military honors….note: when the US announces a combat operation and a no fly zone…that is usually your first clue that the US is essentially going to break from these transponder rules and the gloves come off…so it’s a deliberate way to signal…shits about to go down….in the current conflict area, the US made no such announcements….and no matter what all commercial aircraft have designed transponders to always be on and tamper proof from the cockpit…the circuit breakers are not located on the flight deck!)
hope this helps.
Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity. What would be the point of shooting down this plane on purpose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is terrorists we’re talking about. I think their malice is pretty well established.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is the correct way to argue this particular episode…
one has to separate military dumbassery to the realities of an only slight more informed and considerate politic in Iran. What Iran just did is avoided doubling down on stupid. That would have been more than foolish..it would have invited criticism and fueled a long awaited and deserved debate to place more trade and sanction actions from the EU states.
basically, what Iran just did here is more than just save face…they are saying..we admit the shootdown..it was a mistake…we apologize…please allow us to continue to sell france and germany more oil and gas..pretty please.
If it is found out that they deliberately shot down the plane assuming that there was going to be a US response to the missile attack, and the evidence was conclusive enough and spread wide enough, the ayatollahs might not live out the week.
I’m surprised with all the US aerial activity that night that they still didn’t try to blame it on a missile fired by one of our drones and planes.
I think what made them admit to was the photo of that nose cone. NOT US made.
I agree.
RIP to all who died and condolences to their families.
Iranian excuses are worth 0.
Babak Taghvaee
@BabakTaghvaee
Follow Follow @BabakTaghvaee
More
Few hours ago, an Il-76MD of #Ukraine Air Force with 76413 serial number transported corpses of the #Ukrainian Nationals who had been killed in accident of Flight #PS752 (on 08/01/2020) from #Tehran, #Iran to #Ukraine.
They were able to identify and distinguish the bodies of Iranians from Ukrainians THAT quickly?
SD…THANK YOU…as always… staying on the facts…and reporting these facts…makes your efforts and this website very useful for viewers. I very much appreciate the labor you spend (and your teams) to make a difference in journalism!!!
Now that Iran has admitted the shootdown, it’s settled: Now the rest of the world can get behind this president and the United States to increase the sanctions…right? because that would be how a normal rational world would behave like…right?
I will be looking at Ukraine (to see if it will behave correctly), and of course Canada too.
And I will especially be looking at how the EU states start to take the threat seriously and slap some trade sanction to limit oil and gas exports from Iran…and start buying from the surplus that the US has created in abundance over the last 3 years.
Perhaps the best start would be to suspend all travel in and out of Iran….all non-iranian own carriers from Ukraine and the EU including Canada…at least that?
As part of our standard war preparations, our military certainly would have had major satellite surveillance of the area. I suspect they have high quality video of Iran shooting down the plane but haven’t released it yet, as the available cell phone videos are more than convincing.
They should have tried the Krugman defense: Q-anon hacked our our computers and clogged them up with child p0rn and that’s why the missile accidentally fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will still be PDJT’s fault by tomorrow…….😡
Being handicapped in advance by a case of “mistaken identity” about something very basic like who is God, the TOXIC effect of that fundamental poison for the HUMAN intellect (and soul) inflicts more than any slight disability at clear DISCERNING …..So what else in the way of EVIL STUPIDITY should come as any surprise from people who don’t know shit from shinola ???? And there is plenty of that brand of stupidity going around ….for more than just Iranians.
How can these inhuman SOB’s ever claim human error? That would make them human which they are not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t you have to be Human first, before you can commit a human error ??? …..Puzzled here…??
Good thing it wasn’t a nuke, although there are individuals in our Nation that think otherwise.
Islamic Revolution Day in Iran will be February 11th this year. One man warned to watch out for trouble from Iran and their proxies on that date. He suggested that Iran might lie low and play the measured response game until then and allow westerners to become complacent.
If you look at the airplanes going into and coming out of Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, they are close to 100% French made Airbus aircraft. Once in a great while, a US made Boeing aircraft shows up at that airport.
It just so happens that the airplane that gets hit with a missile just happens to be one of those rare US made Boeing airplanes that very rarely goes into that @#$T hole.
Mistake? Accident? Bull&^%$ !!
They wanted agony. The right kind of agony. And they got what they could.
LikeLiked by 1 person
here, the #Truth sucks..
Wait, what? They said they were sorry? Oh, ok, now that’s more like it. Ok, forget about it. Thanks for being honest. Partly America’s fault? Well, we know the truth, at least, so it’s ok.
THEY INTENTIONALLY SHOT THIS PLANE DOWN. TWICE. WITH TWO MISSILES. 172 PEOPLE DEAD. They chose this plane on purpose as an example of what they can do anywhere they want, anytime they want. THAT is the message they are sending. Why doesn’t anyone, anywhere seem to be really, really outraged about this?
Why does Iran still have any intact military installations? Why does Iran still have intact naval vessels afloat? Why does Iran still have military officers who aren’t burning corpses?
“Well, nobody has the stomach for a protracted war with tens of thousands of dead Americans” is all I seem to hear.
Did the U.S. military run out of drones? We can’t hit targets from the air without sending 300,000 soldiers into Iran in a ground war? I guess not. Well, I guess Iran gets off scot-free for intentionally murdering a couple hundred unarmed civilians…again. At least they admitted what they did, so all is good.
Brings to mind the “we made mistakes, but without malice” excuse from the Benghazi days:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/officials-on-benghazi-we-made-mistakes-but-without-malice/
“We’re portrayed by Republicans as either being lying or idiots,” said one Obama administration official who was part of the Benghazi response. “It’s actually closer to us being idiots.”
Iranians could only think America is the great satan because they haven’t yet met the insurance adjusters.
I wouldn’t count on any settlements for the families of the victims. They still haven’t paid $800 million worth of settlements that they owe already.
Iranians probably only admitted to the shootdown because of their trembling fear of Justin Trudeau, (the terrible) …..since he has a beard an’ stuff.
Great reply from Tim Young:
