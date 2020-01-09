U.S. and Canadian Officials Now Confirm an Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukraine Air Flight 752…

It was only a matter of time before western intelligence agencies confirmed Ukraine flight 752 was shot down just north of Tehran by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles. The evidence was growing, and it was/is overwhelming.

Most of the passengers on the flight were Canadian or Iranian heading to Canada. Today a somber Prime Minister Trudeau informed Canadians the aircraft was shot down.

There were 176 passengers and crew aboard: 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons on board. The nose of a Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) was identified in a debris field near the crash site.

