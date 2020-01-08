Iran Refuses to Hand Over Black Box From Fatal Boeing Crash Near Tehran – Nose of SAM Missile Discovered Near Crash Site…

In the aftermath of Ukraine Airlines Flight 752 exploding and crashing just north of Tehran airport, the Iranian government is refusing to turn-over the black box flight data recorders recovered from the crash site. Combined with the timing and location, their refusal is leading to increased speculation the flight may have accidentally been targeted by Iranian air-defense systems. The tragedy is being compounded by Iranian politics.
The Boeing 737-800 is a very dependable aircraft with three decades of service. This specific Ukraine aircraft was built in 2016 & just had a service inspection on January 6th. Immediately after the crash, Iranian officials stated the cause was “technical difficulties”, and after video surfaced showing the plane was on fire heading to the ground, Iran later stated the cause was one of the engines on fire. However, there was no distress call or report of issue, from very experienced Ukraine pilots to Tehran air-traffic control.
.
There were 176 passengers and crew aboard: 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons on board. Additionally, what appears to be the nose of an M1 Surface to Air Missile (SAM) has been identified in a debris field near the crash site.
Iran’s missiles are so bad they hit the plane and still failed to explode.
,b>“technical difficulties” means: they, (Itchy trigger fingers) and (they), were shot down accidently & intentionally ..
NO Escalation, NO WWIII, Iran just shot itself in the foot..
World is a safer place..
An Iranian attack against Americans that costs no American lives, but does cost the lives of a lot of Iranians, as well as Canadians and British and others.
The Iranian media will never tell the truth about this, and the Iranian government will lie, lie, lie.
It’s just amazing that we take out the Iranian terrorist and the Iranians have a bunch of their own get crushed at his funeral, and then apparently shoot others out of the air.
With no American casualties.
The Lord moves in mysterious ways
Kinda reminds me of the orcs in LOTR’s.
The fake news media is assuring us that the crash was not due to a stray missile taking down the plane. I’ll put 90% odds on it being a missile.
This was an attempt to create a Vincennes Incident by the Iranians. This was no accident.
Missiles firing over the airport, and it was hoped the US would have launched some weapon caught on US Media Video that could conceivably reach this area. It is also possible the Iranian missile battery fired too early as the airliner was supposed to be engaged closer to US facilities.
The US did not cooperate last night by firing any long range weapons or putting anything into the air that was armed or in range.
Pelosi and democrats would have had their impeachment article number 3 that idiots like Lee and Paul as well as other Uniparty members would have supported due to “outrage”. The US media also was part of it as they were probably covering US forces with Video all night during the attack to provide the evidence.
Based on the video footage, it makes sense to me that the warhead did not explode. More like the missile impacted the jet and it caught fire, lost control, and crashed. The plane was taking off IIRC, so a warhead exploding with full fuel tanks would have obliterated the plane in the air. The fact that 4/15 of their missiles broke up in flight tells you the reliability of their missile fleet is not very good.
Iran is a police state, so don’t expect to ever learn the truth. It took the Russians forever to admit they shot down KAL 007…weeks at least…even though we had at that point transcripts of the shoot down and released them to the UN Security Council.
It’s a horrible tragedy for the families of the victims. But it will also help move the spotlight off of “war talk” and onto “Iran just murdered 170 people, why won’t they fess up?” They just shot themselves in the face trying to score political points.
Gee. Now why am I not surprised. I stopped believing in Santa Claus and “coincidences” a long time ago. Prayers and compassionate thoughts for the people on board that plane, their friends, families and loved ones.
Maybe the world community can garner another $150B in Iranian assets for the families of the lost… before the next Obama can give it all back to them.
