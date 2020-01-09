Report: John Huber Completes Review of Clinton Foundation and Uranium One, Finds Nothing…

As with all things MSM it’s worth considering with a dose of salt. However, that said, media are now reporting that U.S. Attorney John Huber has completed his review of the Clinton Foundation and Uranium-One and found nothing worth pursuing.
This would be a major disappointment for Q-decoders and Trusty Planners who claimed John Huber had hundreds of investigators spanning several states and were forecasting: (1) a suspension of Habeas Corpus, (2) military tribunals, (3) mass arrests based on over 60,000 sealed indictments; and (5) pending incarcerations at Guantanamo Bay.
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department inquiry launched more than two years ago to mollify conservatives clamoring for more investigations of Hillary Clinton has effectively ended with no tangible results, and current and former law enforcement officials said they never expected the effort to produce much of anything.
John Huber, the U.S. attorney in Utah, was tapped in November 2017 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into concerns raised by President Trump and his allies in Congress that the FBI had not fully pursued cases of possible corruption at the Clinton Foundation and during Clinton’s time as secretary of state, when the U.S. government decided not to block the sale of a company called Uranium One.
As a part of his review, Huber examined documents and conferred with federal law enforcement officials in Little Rock who were handling a meandering probe into the Clinton Foundation, people familiar with the matter said. Current and former officials said that Huber has largely finished and found nothing worth pursuing — though the assignment has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or to lawmakers, these people said. (read more)
Also, I have a baaaad feeling that the Senate is going to surprise everyone and vote for impeachment.
I pray🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼That I’m wrong about this, but I have a feeling that the Rinos have decided to get Trump out of their way and will work with the demons to do it🥺
Always been their plan… actually similar to Nixon in many ways being railroaded.
Martial Law in that case- it’s the absolute last option to keep our President in power.
There is a theory that the U.N. will be used to arrest President Trump and charge him with war crimes…
I always wondered how the biblical “End Times” prophecies would be fulfilled, how America could possibly get as bad as described.
Now I see it a plain as the nose on my face.
Trump already told us the only one’s who can change this corrupt government is us. He is showing us the corrupt ones clear as day. So now how do we help fix it. Well no one helped in 2018 did they…so we need a plan. A big Beautiful plan. We are all talk but no action…we can do this folks.. If we want our Country back and the corruption fixed we are going to have to work on this together.
Like I have said repeatedly:
Horowitz, Huber, Durham, Sessions, Barr, et al are the cover-up.
No one is going to be indicted
No one is going to be arrested
No one is going to be tried
No one is going to jail
The rule of law in the Republic is dead and buried. This is now effectively a one party state. It’s a big club and we ain’t in it.
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956
Should be required reading in HS.
It once was.
Huber was aways a head fake.
Didn’t I see that Barr tasked Huber to work with Durham?
Gee, what does this say, about the fate and outcome if the,DURHAM investigation,….hmmm?
Its NOT about evidence.
There is PLENTY of evidence.
Its NOT about Laws.
There,are plenty of laws, already on the books, that the plenty of evidence clearly proves were violated.
Whether prosecuting Clintons or coupists, its about WILL.
And other than PDJT, there are VERY FEW in DC with the WILL to see prosecutions.
Investigate to exhonerate, however? They LOVE to go to that, when denual no longer works.
Expose, gradually all the,evidence, while dragging it out as long as possible.
Then, lay out the,case, but in summary say “No intent. No reasonable prosecutor,…no direct evidence of bias.
Cleaners gotta clean
Barr replaced Huber as Huber had done nothing. Anyone paying attention has known this for many months. This entire new / old news is propaganda culled out now to damage the administration. Congress had a hearing on Huber’s investigation last month, and Huber didn’t even show. It was divulged at the hearing that Huber didn’t investigate sheet.
From GWP May, 2019:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/breaking-attorney-general-barr-discloses-us-attorney-huber-never-even-started-his-investigation-us-attorney-john-durham-took-over-his-work/
“Anyone paying attention has known this for many months.”
I didn’t mean that to come across as snarky as it sounds:)
No,old guy, I didn’t take it as snarky, glad you posted,
I missed that,, had surgery & was off line for awhile. ⚖️❤️🇺🇸
Yours was an important post, old guy, and it did not come across as “snarky”.
Well that changes everything. I forgot all about that prior interview with AG Barr.
Some of us just baffle me.
At some point, we all need to PAY ATTENTION and actually THINK about what we have and are seeing and NOT be led around by the Hannitys, Qanons and other tick-tocking trust-the-planners.
PDJT’s ADMINISTRATION has not done ONE thing to bring past perpetrators to justice. He NEVER campaigned on this but took off from his rallies when the ATTENDEES started the LOCK HER UP chants. He BELATEDLY made a remark in the debates that COULD be slightly made into a signal of some support from him, but that is weak at best. Then the week after the election, he DIRECTLY told the American people in his interview on 60 Minutes that he had NO interest in seeing Hillary and company prosecuted for past crimes.
He is the one that is responsible for the leadership at the DOJ…not the DEMS, not McConnell, HE IS.
He is working on fixing the problems GOING forward but he is ONLY FOCUSED on MAGAnomics. Other issues, while important, are all secondary.
And THAT is what he has said from JUNE 2015.
If any of you are surprised at the inaction, it is only because you havent been paying attention OR you just simply arent not thinking about what has been going on.
MAGA/KAG 2020!!! Lets focus on re-electing the best President of our lifetimes. But DONT blame everyone BUT him for not seeing perp walks. It is unjust, untrue and frankly fake to do so.
Post of the day! All True A.M.
Truth be told, after 8 years of Obama, some of us WANTED to believe in a white knight, even though we knew better…
Nonsense. DJT is clearly well able to chew gum and walk at the same time. The real problem is apparently the majority of DC political denizens are involved in deep state, out to defend/protect their incestuous gov cousins. The self serving swamp is deeper than any of us could imagine. The finish line will be a photo finish.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump is in the swamp. He’s making threatening gestures at the swamp creatures in an attempt to ward them off but has avoided getting into a hand to hand combat with them because they are many and have seven ways from Sunday to get him.
He will not drain the swamp, he is simply trying to survive it while traversing it from edge to edge.
This is OUR swamp. All Trump can do is illuminate it for all to see. If we choose to do nothing, who is he? Every creature of the swamp was put there by voters and can be removed thus.
Will we? Or will we blame Trump for not sacrificing himself and family for us?
Double like.
“Then the week after the election, he DIRECTLY told the American people in his interview on 60 Minutes that he had NO interest in seeing Hillary and company prosecuted for past crimes”
PDJT cannot do absolutely everything to clean up the mess he inherited, much of it caused by stupid, lazy voters re-electing the people that have done the same lying, cheating things for decades without being held accountable by the voters, because they brought home the pork, or whatever.
My favorite movie quote is from “Magnum Force” (1973), “A man has got to know his limitations”
Romans 14:10 KJV
But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
1 Timothy 5:24 KJV
Some men’s sins are open beforehand, going before to judgment; and some men they follow after.
Albertus, IMV you are being unbalanced, as the ” you would be in jail” statement was not something to shrug at, and you forget the many many times P. Trump has called this a coup, treason, said they should be tried, etc…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree. The most obvious conclusion to draw is that Trump is not in full control of his Executive Branch of government. It’s as simple as that. Quite possibly nor is Barr in control of the DOJ. The Coup has already worked through the DOJ parts of State, the IC and parts of the military. Neither Trump nor Barr can admit this. But I suspect both are working hard, against very powerful interests, to reclaim control of the executive. The USA is not facing a coup, it has already happened but only partially succeeded. Right now we are watching who will win – the Coup led by bureaucrats, judges, DoJ and the IC – or the elected government of Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree John. ✅. Spot on.
. The DoJ’s been rogue for awhile, been pretty obvious, esp during Obama.
I doubt Barr has control; and the department has massively expanded in the last 25 years, Most of it rotten. What a mess.
CONgress is malignant. Fails on even basics of functional states ; border defense, domestic security, peaceful transitions of power, civility,( thinking of Kavanaugh )
. POTUS was shackled from the get go,
BUT he’s performing superbly with what he has. Economic policy & foreign relations, considering even that he’ dragging a ball & chain. ♥️🇺🇸⚖️✝️🦅
True Dat! PDJT has exclaimed that he will “expose” the corruption, Hillary’s crimes, Deep State, etc. He said he “caught them all” and he is right. He also said that the Spygate plotters should be punished severely so that this never happens to another President. We shall see. Since Watergate, I haven’t seen one single key gov’t crook taken to justice. I don’t expect that to change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what was ‘Drain the Swamp’ all about?
LikeLike
Not one interview by Huber ,not one publically documented criminal arrested,such as McCabe and his lying.
There will a report. nothing much will come of it.
It’s literally as plain as the nose on your face.
“We have a broken government”
Paraphrasing DJT. Total honesty. He cannot cure everything, he’s doing a great job in the areas he’s not shackled by the DoJ & UNIPARTY
Its up to us, We have to do it. Demand respect, take away their power.
The DoJ & CONgress operates wo risk. They not fear consequences, 30 years off the leash. Party Machine, safe seats. The Boomer Politicos sure made a mess .
Huber: “Gee, if they can do that to Epstein, and he’s such a high profile case, imagine what they will do to me. I better cut myself out of this deal.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. And think of all the people who have died for agreeing to testify against some Clinton thing.
It has always been legal for politicians to rob the country blind. Why in the name of Christ would anyone go into politics otherwise?
The government has bankrupted the country to keep itself in power. And they run the printing presses to keep it so.
Timing my friends. Timing
Our VSGPDJT has plans, he knows what he is doing.
He’s like that warm towel in first class………….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I so want to believe you; I really, really do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t believe that we will ever see the mass perp walks and voluminous indictments we would like to see. But I don’t believe Durham is another head fake. If that was his purpose he and Barr wouldn’t have made the public statements they have made. Their statements and interviews, if combined with a “nothing to see” finding would ignite a powder keg. If their plan was to fake it they would have been silent for 2 years and then quietly closed up shop.
I could be completely wrong but I keep coming back to the thought that they didn’t have to do or say those things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thing is that if the Clinton and Zero crimes were properly tried ( RICO) they would not be separated. EVERYTHING Hubner has looked at, and everything Durham is looking at, were perpatrated by the same cast of characters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, interesting observation .David. 💡
Close your eyes and imagine this is several months from now early spring or summer and think how it will feel when we read this same post but with Durham and Barr’s names not Huber and Sessions. Expect nothing of value from the Government except your tax refund if that. Certain don’t expect Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nag dabbit!!!!! Another shocker. Good grief man. Are they trying to shock me or sumthin?
I hope history and every American will forever remember the names of the 4 people who had the power and authority to save this Republic but chose not to!
Next up, Brutus and the Senate and that should just about end it all for good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is gross and clear indication, imv, that America’s justice system has truly devolved into a 3rd world country two tiered legal system. Deplorables with barbarian, destructive ethic actually dominate DC politic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, what difference does it make? /s
The key word here is UTAH. Apparentl, everything in Utah sucks.
As long as we have President Trump, we’re not only in the ballgame … we’re winning! I’m not believing MICROSOFT NEWS! MICROSOFT NEWS for God’s s Sake! The “Media” and Microsoft News yanks your chain and you all go to pieces?! Not me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How do we know Huber didn’t hand everything off to Durham leaving Huber with not much of anything???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just another Perfect Storm I guess!
Blind Lady Justice just got raped. And, she’s been turned into a whore for George Soros, the Clintons, the Obamas, the Podestas, Jeffrey Epstein’s entire clientele, and other self-appointed “elites.” I take my mea culpas for hoping for a better outcome.
Peter Schweitzer did a great job with Clinton Cash; result? Nada. He did a great job with Secret Empires; result? Nada. He’s coming out with a new book: Profiles in Corruption, about the “Biden Five” in a few weeks. What should we expect?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nada
We have to do it. Its up to us.
DoJ & CONgress shackled POTUS re dirty LE & systemic corruption, , , but he’s doing a great job in foreign relations, the economy, despite their ball & chain.
I despise the DoJ, I really do. My entire life they’ve done nothing as the Uniparty Profit Machine sucks us dry and the Clinton Cancer metastasizes.
As USUAL, WE the people have been had. Because corruption and evil is so deep that at this point unless WE rise up in the millions NOTHING is going to change. The last nail in our coffin is the Barr/Durham hoax!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Justice Department was in charge of convicting the Justice Department./ What the hell sense does that make? President Trump knew that when he handed over the classified documents to Barr and turned his back. If he didn’t have the foresight to use the right people to convict, he deserves what he gets. If he expected us to do it FOR him, he should have given us some hints as to strategy. I’m disappointed that his kids didn’t coach us or ask for our participation in a strategy he passed along to them. SOME HOW he should have guaranteed his 2020 Election that, for now, looks tentative at best.
AP: John Huber FBI probe shrouded in secrecy 18 months later
Jeff Mordock The Washington Times
April 1, 2019
“…Legal analysts said he [Huber] should have produced some evidence of progress after more than a year.
“There should be some proof of life,” said Andrew Leipold, a law professor at the University of Illinois who served as a consultant on special counsel Kenneth W. Starr’s Whitewater investigation.
“We should see people going in and out of his building, people interviewed leaking to the press, or a target calling a press conference,” he said. “The fact that none of that has happened is puzzling.” …”
“…Victoria Toensing, a former Justice Department prosecutor and now a private lawyer, represents a whistleblower against the Clinton Foundation. The witness, *** Doug Campbell, is an FBI informant who says he has evidence that Mrs. Clinton helped a Russian company obtain U.S. uranium rights in exchange for large donations to the foundation, known as the Uranium One scandal***”
” *** Although the Uranium One allegations are within Mr. Huber’s purview, Ms. Toensing has heard nothing from him. She has not reached out to Mr. Huber but said he should have contacted her within the first two months of his investigation.***”
“It is head fake, a farce,” she said of the Huber investigation. “It was an attempt by Sessions to get Republicans off his back. I’m embarrassed for them because they fell for it, and I hope something happens now.” ”
https://apnews.com/1124096e7b9d3bddfa29aa2868a51cfe
LikeLiked by 3 people
And nothing has happened with Barr either. Sessions is not the problem.
Kind of like walking down a long corridor in a deserted mall, and finding the bathrooms ‘out-of-service’…
“Current and former officials” and “people familiar with the matter” could be ANYONE, and that’s what this weak sauce from the Washington Post relies on.
Do you believe anything ANYONE says? I don’t. Before wasting a second of time worrying whether or not Huber is letting someone get away, calm down and wait to see what DURHAM has been up to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Epstein’s not dead.
IT WAS ALL A HEAD FAKE: Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers Say HUBER Lost Their Evidence — Had to Send It 3 Times — Huber Never Even Looked at it – And Now the Probe Is Over
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/it-was-all-a-head-fake-clinton-foundation-whistleblowers-say-huber-lost-their-evidence-had-to-send-it-3-times-huber-never-even-looked-at-it-and-now-the-probe-is-over/
The Qook Qult has always been ridiculous fantasy b.s. There is plenty of malfeasance and there are many bad actors needing exposure and prosecution, but “Q” is just internet fantasy b.s. It scoops up plenty of actual facts and events, but intermixes so much speculation and garbage that no one can judge from reading Q-droppings what is real and what is garbage.
Thanks for nothing, Huber, Sessions, and Q.
Was he wearing a blindfold?
Mind my habit of steering toward facts…It’s my nature.
where is the official DOJ report that ENDS this investigation. I am interested in knowing where that official report contains, when it will be released, etc.
The reasons I bring this up, is because the ONLY thing I can find is a new release from WAPOST from the usual suspects (devlin and zaposky) who ALSO referenced ZERO official reports or release from the DOJ on this matter (there are actually several different things that HUBER was investigating..rosatom and clinton foundation and some other things)…
Has the Little Rock Investigation closed the investigation and forwarded its findings to the DOJ?
Has the DOJ issued a public release of any kind on this matter?
no ..they have not…all we have are TWO of the most stoogie reporters from WAPOST telling us “official sources say”…”according to sources who have knowledge”…etc…etc.
Look, I get it..the press races to be first.
My point here is simple: I am OK with the DOJ accepting any findings from HUBER..However, what I will not accept is having NO OFFICIAL REPORTS AND RELEASES FROM THE DOJ to the public about it. We don’t have that yet.
Perhaps it’s best to examine those reports. Start there…
That how I feel about it.
A serious investigation does not produce “reports.” A serious investigation produces subpoenas to witnesses to testify before a grand jury and indictments. We knew the Mueller investigation was serious, because subpoenas were flying everywhere, witnesses were giving hours and hours of testimony before a grand jury, and SWAT teams were descending on the homes of witnesses because of testimonial discrepancies. Until we start seeing evidence of typical DOJ/FBI heavy handed tactics – BS crimes over prosecuted against underlings to coerce them to flip on those higher in the food chain and other abusive prosecutorial conduct — it is all window dressing. They ain’t serious, because we know what it looks like when they are serious.
Devlin Barrett’s computer has a function key programed to speed type “people familiar with the matter said.”
Here we go again tryingvjump out in front to try and set the narrative. Funny how Reuters is the only one reporting this and the sources have no direct knowledge. They however contradict their own headline saying however the official investigation has not ended.
Hey Sundance, first thing out of your pen is to attack patriots. Who by the way are not expecting anything from Huber.
But at any rate. Gee thanks for the disrespect. Bye.
