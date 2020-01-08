MAGAnomics – ADP Payroll Release: December Employment Jumps +202,000…

A new ADP Payroll Report shows job gains of 202,000 from November to December 2019 far surpassing expectations. The increase was the largest gain since April ’19: “largest gain since April, driven mainly by professional and business services. Job creation was strong across companies of all sizes, led predominantly by mid-sized companies.”
(Reuters) – U.S. private payrolls increased by the most in eight months in December, pointing to sustained labor market strength though job gains last month were likely flattered by a seasonal quirk.
The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls jumped by 202,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since April, after an upwardly revised 124,000 rise in November.
[…] Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls advancing 160,000 last month following a previously reported 67,000 rise in November. (more)
The ADP National Employment Report® is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP®. The report measures nearly 24 million U.S. workers tracked by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics, Inc.
The December jobs report from the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics will be released on Friday January 10th.
Its just a distraction, from impeachment. 😉
Can’t wait for those Canadian numbers.
Now that is funny Vince, but the truth hurt up here.
President Trump’s campaign slogan for 2020 should be: You couldn’t beat me, so why not join me?
I can feel you canuckpipes,
Sometimes there has to be tiny breath of oxygen from the likes of this
‘ pointing to sustained labor market strength though job gains last month were likely flattered by a “seasonal quirk.”
On Fox Business news 15 minutes ago, I came home from work, turned it on to see how much of a rebound, stocks made. Top of the hour, “News Alert” sirens and loud bangs going off in Baghdad,
Straight to a woman reporter in Baghdad.
“Yes, there is sirens and loud bangs in Baghdad right now. The Democrats in Congress warned about this very thing happening, because the President ‘assassinated Soleimani!”
I turned off the TV. Oh yea, the DOW did have record gains today.
I don’t want to even think about what CNN is lying to the whole world about right now.
After the President smelled the rat last night, my bet is, these are proxy attacks, not coming directly from Iran.
Just ordered by Iran and paid by me, thanks to President Obama.
I am sure Nancy will claim it was created just to take away the heat of impeachment. Why cant she be impeached?
She can. There is an expulsion clause in the Constitution, but it’s seldom, if ever, used.
The Republicans are trying to get Schiff censured. I wish they would at least file a motion for Pelosi to vacate the chair; I don’t think they need to be in the majority to file that motion.
Another tradition that MAY go away, after all this.
Traditionally, the Party in the majority selects the Speaker, and by tradition, the minority party “votes” on whoever they selected, so the vote for Speaker will be,Unanimous.
With the understanding that when the majority changes party, the same “courtesy” will be afforded.
So, I believe ALL Republicans in the House, actually voted for Nancy to be Speaker.
Wanna bet if Republicans take the majority in 2020, that Dems decide NOT to vote for McCarthy?
The Big Ugly.
The dem presidential field is perfect teaching example of what exactly it means to be competent.
Trump is competent. Galactic league. Anyone who is normally competent can see that and thus knows that to compete with him armed with socialist policies is a 100% losing proposition. Those who are not competent and instead are delusional will not see this, and they will trundle forth in their stupidity to take on the galaxy: witness the DNC presidential pool.
Competent business observes stability in a healthy direction and acts accordingly: mostly rational economic decisions.
Our politics has evolved to severe competence vs severe incompetence, fueled ONLY by a critical mass of uneducated citizenry. Were that critical mass not present, our border crisis would not exist, Iran would have been tamed long ago, TSA would be an as yet meaningless acronym, China would be years behind, and America wouldn’t be using the word “again” when describing its greatness.
All starts in elementary school. Need to fix education before we’re lost.
Great post, evergreen. “…Severe vs severe incompetence.” That is exactly our political reality, and it is beyond insane that ANYone cannot see and know it. They have to work extremely hard to ignore it and to feign their foolish indignation.
Correction: “…Severe competence vs severe incompetence.”
Very strong numbers! MAGAnomics full speed ahead. Now if the Fed would listen to our
Very Stable Genius…
It’s the MAGAnomics stupid!
Brought to y’all by the Jobs Jobs Jobs President!
MAGA / KAG Trump 2020
‘Three letter word, jobs!’
Shout out to Sleepy Joe.
I’m sure Hillary could have done better on the economy, Iran, China, N Korea, taxes, regulation, NATO, NAFTA, immigration…
/sarc off
God Bless President Trump. Wow do elections matter!
Unbelievable. Every day, it seems, no matter what obstacle he faces, POTUS makes it almost look easy to defeat our enemies, internal and external. All the while making them all seem pathetic, small and feckless. Have never seen anything like this!
God bless VSGPDJT! What a lesson ongoing in Courage and Brilliance. Am in awe of our Liion. Peter Rabbit
Fed? The a Democrats came out of the meetings today with the same line—“it wasn’t the proof positive that we were looking for”. This crowd of Democrats doesn’t believe in the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence or the Bible. All 3 of those are the basis for the founding of the United States of America. I realize that after 8 years of the most divisive President ever they are used to always getting their way. After 8 years of corrupting the intelligence agencies for their own self-serving purposes, the Democrats are doing everything in their power (since they left too many embeds in the government) to destroy the country while avenging Hillary’s failed campaign. Why not just admit that she was the most flawed candidate ever?
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks for posting sundance. I have not seen this reported anywhere else. It is UNDER-REPORTED because it makes Pres. Trump and his policies look good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best impeachment and recession evah!
Don’t forget about WW3.
I’m not tired of winning.
Wonder why manufacturing and mining jobs were down? Those are the better paying blue collar jobs.
Coal is being used less at least in part because of increased usage of natural gas, so fewer mining jobs. Manufacturing has taken a hit because 1) uncertainty of passage of USCM and probably more important 2) the worldwide economic slowdown everywhere except the US has decreased the demand for US goods. The strong dollar has not helped either, but with trade deals being signed and the overseas economies improving (many places) in 2020, manufacturing will likely pick up making Trump’s re-election prospects even brighter.
I suspect with MINING, prospective miners have many alternatives.
With manufacturing, it may be difficulty in finding qualified or trainable recruits.
“We do madatory drug testing” weeds out A LOT of potential applicants.
This is what matters.
KAG!!!
This is all just a continuation of Obama’s economy (sarc.) and still not as good as Obama’s jobs performance. Just ask the Leftist media hacks.
WaPo gave Trump full Pinocchio’s on energy independency stating that it was due to policies started under Obama.
You have to wonder if they really believe what they are writing?
Someone at work pointing at National Purchasing Managers Index falling in Dec (see this Forbes article here:
https://preview.tinyurl.com/szu6lqd
for one example)
and just wondered can anyone provide context/reason for this? I’m sure there’s a good explanation, just wondered if anyone else has run into others touting this stat against Trump.
