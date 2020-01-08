MAGAnomics – ADP Payroll Release: December Employment Jumps +202,000…

A new ADP Payroll Report shows job gains of 202,000 from November to December 2019 far surpassing expectations. The increase was the largest gain since April ’19: “largest gain since April, driven mainly by professional and business services. Job creation was strong across companies of all sizes, led predominantly by mid-sized companies.”

(Reuters) – U.S. private payrolls increased by the most in eight months in December, pointing to sustained labor market strength though job gains last month were likely flattered by a seasonal quirk. The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls jumped by 202,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since April, after an upwardly revised 124,000 rise in November.

[…] Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls advancing 160,000 last month following a previously reported 67,000 rise in November. (more)

The ADP National Employment Report® is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP®. The report measures nearly 24 million U.S. workers tracked by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics, Inc.

The December jobs report from the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics will be released on Friday January 10th.

