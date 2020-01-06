Jim Jordan Contrasts President Trump Foreign Policy Accomplishments Against Impeachment Fraud…

Representative Jim Jordan discusses the ongoing impeachment fiasco and Pelosi still withholding the articles from the Senate; and contrasts the DC nonsense against the foreign policy accomplishments of President Trump.

  1. Genie says:
    January 6, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Hey! Carlos Danger is in the montage! How ’bout dat!

  2. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    January 6, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Can’t decide which one is my favorite…but leaning towards Jen Psaki… cuz it reminds me of that pic of her with all those bitter expressions in sync as they littered the portico that day at 1600…..

    • Reserved55 says:
      January 6, 2020 at 10:51 pm

      Angie Nazi Merkel

    • Phil Free says:
      January 6, 2020 at 10:58 pm

      The White House staffers’ Pity Party — oh the tears!! 😂 😂 😂

      • LouisianaTeaRose says:
        January 6, 2020 at 11:12 pm

        PHIL!

        U DA MAN. Boy u threw that one up quick….a screensaver, perhaps???? Iphone wallpaper?

        So I admit I frequently relive my favorite election nite footage, cuz, just watching Trump walking on stage to bask in the success of his election is a DRUG. You can’t help yourself….just one more hit….just one more panning the audience at the Javits center….and, Lord, I promise I will never gloat again….Lord, please forgive me, I need one more hit…

  3. tacocat43 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Bunch of sad, sorry folks.

  4. Kerry Gimbel says:
    January 6, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    Every day that goes by the left sees the 2020 election getting further a further out of reach. That has got to give commies the blues.

  5. zimbalistjunior says:
    January 6, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Jim, we love ya, but enough with the 4 facts shtick.
    you are complicating things, while at same time, providing faulty legal analysis.

    its very frikking simple: Rudy et al were investigating Bidens months prior to Biden announcing candidacy.

    please think things through. and get rid of your assistant the squinty counsel who stunk up the joint in the house hearings.

  6. Kenney says:
    January 6, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Here is a question I have. Have they used any of the Javelins? How important were they really? Remember it was a weapon that was sold to Quatar via Libya to Syria that ended up in Afganistan and shot down a helicopter full of Navy Seals in Afagnistan. These things stink to high heaven and PDJT was right to hold it. Your secret government at work.

