CNNi Becky Anderson -vs- State Dept. Spox Morgan Ortagus

CNNi  (CNN international) via Becky Anderson, based out of Abu Dhabi, attempts to push a false propaganda narrative against State Dept Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.   Things didn’t work out as planned.  The pontificating Anderson was left speechless.  Funny.

Ms. Anderson intentionally ignored the E-3 Statement of support from earlier today and attempted to push a narrative of the U.S. being isolated within the international community.  Mrs. Morgan Ortagus shredded the CNNi narrative engineer.  WATCH:

  1. ZurichMike says:
    January 6, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    That was excellent. More please!

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      January 7, 2020 at 12:11 am

      I was travelling in Europe this October and was shocked at how many locals I met rely on CNN as their sole source for news in and about the United States.

      The CNN propaganda umbrella darkens much of Europe. It was the only US news available in airports, hotels, train stations, etc. Even the local stations carried only CNN news clips in their coverage of events about the U.S.

      It seems like we may need to bring back something akin to Radio Free Europe, but for western Europe this time.

  2. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 6, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    I love it when a smug globalist gets slapped so hard their head spins and they can’t find direction.

  3. MR52 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Becky, looks like it is your turn to buy lunch. I just want to say….aahahhh poor baby……

  4. Robert Smith says:
    January 6, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    lol

    Becky Anderson’s pained face – then, I’m outta here!

  6. Ray says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:03 am

    This lady can articulate. It takes a special person to make these propaganda pushers not stop your pointed answer.

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 7, 2020 at 12:16 am

      Morgan managed to give the interviewer full chance to spin her yarn – not interrupt, look calm, not like she was chomping at the bit, and then when she had the chance she calmly crushed Becky. The more Becky came at her the worse she got it.

  7. Got243kids says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Squinty eyed and pouty while left speechless multiple times AND more obnoxious than Rachel Madcow… well done CNN well done… crow for dinner?

  8. Stephen says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Great interview thanks for putting to the CNN gal need more interviewers to set CNN and others straight. Thank You

  9. mikeyboo says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Becky: I have a British accent. That means I’m smarter than you and automatically right. How come you are not wilting at my brilliance?!

    • zekness says:
      January 7, 2020 at 12:50 am

      typically the media has leapt into this frenzy to hustle credibility by outsourcing pretend legitimacy via a well scripted smart sounding londoner with a quite right brogue. It’s ironic that london tone is preferred to suggest authority from identity from a group that routinely calls out conservative white men who don’t sound like yankees or authentic. These people really do live in a bubble of manure.

      You know why the Nazi’s feared the American troops? Because Americans get down to business and didnt have tea every 30 damned minutes to flesh things out or recite 1200 year old dead poets in the middle of combat operations! Things have not changed much…(although I am somewhat curious where this brexit things comes out…It’s an interesting development to be sure..go boris…stay true to the patriots of your sovereign country! I’m sure they’ve earned it!)

  10. JohnCasper says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Thank you very much. Who the hell gave me these Hindenburg talking points !!! ???

  11. abigailstraight says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:07 am

    And Morgan didn’t have to show a YUGE cleavage to get her points across!!
    Lovin’ every second of that snippet!

  12. olddave48 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Becky Anderson at CNNi has been a nemesis of mine since 2003. I lived international 2003-2006 in Africa and CNNi was all the news I received by satellite. I was not so savvy then and “woke conservatively” as I quickly became , her news broadcasting quickly changed that . I think her reporting is so biased as to be almost non news worthy along with that Duke grad at PBS.

  13. livefreeordieguy says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Made my night… Sourpuss Becky went from smug to perplexed to shocked to stunned to incredulous to embarrassed to defeated to “we’ll have to leave it there” — in a mere 2:39… Ms. Ortagus was not only smarter, more articulate and more informed that Ms. Anderson — she is much more attractive (sorry)….

  14. Johnnywalksalot says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:14 am

    More State Dept Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus !!!

    Gonna put that on a billboard! Perfect response

  15. Tom22ndState says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:17 am

    I fantasize that foggy bottom has been populated my tough, no nonsense gals and gents like this. In command of the facts, rugged tenacity to make your point heard loud and clear. More please, faster!

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Wowzy! Morgan Ortagus is an awesome spokesperson.

  17. noswamp says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:20 am

    She is pretty, and smart. A complete tautological statement when compared to the CNN anchor. Great job!

  18. valuethetruth says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Morgan Ortagus was always on her game when appearing as a guest on Fox News, but wow, she excelled at putting smug CNN propagandist Becky Anderson in her place. Respect!

  19. zekness says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:37 am

    media head in red: here is what my uninformed confirmation bias leads
    expert in blue: you are an ignoramus and should be ashamed that you could not be at least prepared to tell better lies on live tv. Are you drunk?
    media head in red: now completely clothed in red from head right down to here weak knees; I got nothing.
    expert in blue: next!

  20. frangelica1 says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:37 am

    CNN’s Becky Anderson: “we’ll have to leave it there” says it all! She couldn’t say anything else – she got her butt handed to her by Morgan Ortagus!!! Wonderful job by Morgan putting CNN Becky in her place!!!

  21. Robert Smith says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Morgan wouldn’t pass the conservative purity test that some adhere to.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morgan_Ortagus

    • zekness says:
      January 7, 2020 at 12:55 am

      yes, this is interesting..don’t you find it fascinating that inspite of that little box we tend to push people into (whether deserved or not), that every so often, you find the last person you would expect to talk some facts and truth and actually operate to the interests of the President of the United States?

      It shouldn’t be remarkable, but given the extreme politization, I would say with few reservations if I had any doubts about this person, this demonstration showed me she understands her job!

      maybe we should put here in charge of the FBI! (not just kidding around!)

  22. ElGato says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Becky Anderson is a horrible caricature of herself.

  23. Gary Thomson says:
    January 7, 2020 at 12:58 am

    Clear out the swamp rats & backfill with Morgan Ortagus types. Incidentally, ever notice how much better looking conservative women are than lefties? I know I will come across as sexist but it is the truth.

  24. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:04 am

    “Brand spanking new” E3 statement.

    SPANKED her.

  25. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    January 7, 2020 at 1:10 am

    Morgan has been around the block a few times. Use to watch her as a guest on FNN before FNN became MSM.

