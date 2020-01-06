CNNi Becky Anderson -vs- State Dept. Spox Morgan Ortagus

CNNi (CNN international) via Becky Anderson, based out of Abu Dhabi, attempts to push a false propaganda narrative against State Dept Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. Things didn’t work out as planned. The pontificating Anderson was left speechless. Funny.
Ms. Anderson intentionally ignored the E-3 Statement of support from earlier today and attempted to push a narrative of the U.S. being isolated within the international community. Mrs. Morgan Ortagus shredded the CNNi narrative engineer. WATCH:
That was excellent. More please!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I was travelling in Europe this October and was shocked at how many locals I met rely on CNN as their sole source for news in and about the United States.
The CNN propaganda umbrella darkens much of Europe. It was the only US news available in airports, hotels, train stations, etc. Even the local stations carried only CNN news clips in their coverage of events about the U.S.
It seems like we may need to bring back something akin to Radio Free Europe, but for western Europe this time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love it when a smug globalist gets slapped so hard their head spins and they can’t find direction.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I feel her loss….
LikeLike
Becky, looks like it is your turn to buy lunch. I just want to say….aahahhh poor baby……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless her heart!
LikeLiked by 4 people
lol
Becky Anderson’s pained face – then, I’m outta here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…French president macron aims to have talks with Iranian President Rouhani in coming days – Macron’s office…”
Oh, what would we do without Macron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust they’re going to do it by phone. I wouldn’t want to be within fifty feet of President Rouhani any time soon.
LikeLike
Hard to express emotion when your face is all Botoxed. I didn’t she her upper lip move at all.
LikeLike
* Becky’s
LikeLike
Well done!
LikeLike
This lady can articulate. It takes a special person to make these propaganda pushers not stop your pointed answer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Morgan managed to give the interviewer full chance to spin her yarn – not interrupt, look calm, not like she was chomping at the bit, and then when she had the chance she calmly crushed Becky. The more Becky came at her the worse she got it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Squinty eyed and pouty while left speechless multiple times AND more obnoxious than Rachel Madcow… well done CNN well done… crow for dinner?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, Got234kids, not crow to those elitists; Cornish Hens of course! BA-WA-HA-HA!
LikeLike
Great interview thanks for putting to the CNN gal need more interviewers to set CNN and others straight. Thank You
LikeLiked by 2 people
Becky: I have a British accent. That means I’m smarter than you and automatically right. How come you are not wilting at my brilliance?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
typically the media has leapt into this frenzy to hustle credibility by outsourcing pretend legitimacy via a well scripted smart sounding londoner with a quite right brogue. It’s ironic that london tone is preferred to suggest authority from identity from a group that routinely calls out conservative white men who don’t sound like yankees or authentic. These people really do live in a bubble of manure.
You know why the Nazi’s feared the American troops? Because Americans get down to business and didnt have tea every 30 damned minutes to flesh things out or recite 1200 year old dead poets in the middle of combat operations! Things have not changed much…(although I am somewhat curious where this brexit things comes out…It’s an interesting development to be sure..go boris…stay true to the patriots of your sovereign country! I’m sure they’ve earned it!)
LikeLike
Thank you very much. Who the hell gave me these Hindenburg talking points !!! ???
LikeLike
And Morgan didn’t have to show a YUGE cleavage to get her points across!!
Lovin’ every second of that snippet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Becky Anderson at CNNi has been a nemesis of mine since 2003. I lived international 2003-2006 in Africa and CNNi was all the news I received by satellite. I was not so savvy then and “woke conservatively” as I quickly became , her news broadcasting quickly changed that . I think her reporting is so biased as to be almost non news worthy along with that Duke grad at PBS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Made my night… Sourpuss Becky went from smug to perplexed to shocked to stunned to incredulous to embarrassed to defeated to “we’ll have to leave it there” — in a mere 2:39… Ms. Ortagus was not only smarter, more articulate and more informed that Ms. Anderson — she is much more attractive (sorry)….
LikeLiked by 3 people
@ livefreeordieguy
“…..she is much more attractive…sorry”
Nothing to be sorry about. I’m female and when I watched the clip my first thought was…..” Conservative women really are better looking than Commie females”
LikeLike
Yep.
LikeLike
More State Dept Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus !!!
Gonna put that on a billboard! Perfect response
LikeLike
I fantasize that foggy bottom has been populated my tough, no nonsense gals and gents like this. In command of the facts, rugged tenacity to make your point heard loud and clear. More please, faster!
LikeLike
Wowzy! Morgan Ortagus is an awesome spokesperson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is pretty, and smart. A complete tautological statement when compared to the CNN anchor. Great job!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Morgan Ortagus was always on her game when appearing as a guest on Fox News, but wow, she excelled at putting smug CNN propagandist Becky Anderson in her place. Respect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw her a few times as State Dept Spokesperson too. She was great there. Wasted as just a guest pundit.
LikeLike
media head in red: here is what my uninformed confirmation bias leads
expert in blue: you are an ignoramus and should be ashamed that you could not be at least prepared to tell better lies on live tv. Are you drunk?
media head in red: now completely clothed in red from head right down to here weak knees; I got nothing.
expert in blue: next!
LikeLike
CNN’s Becky Anderson: “we’ll have to leave it there” says it all! She couldn’t say anything else – she got her butt handed to her by Morgan Ortagus!!! Wonderful job by Morgan putting CNN Becky in her place!!!
LikeLike
Morgan wouldn’t pass the conservative purity test that some adhere to.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morgan_Ortagus
LikeLike
yes, this is interesting..don’t you find it fascinating that inspite of that little box we tend to push people into (whether deserved or not), that every so often, you find the last person you would expect to talk some facts and truth and actually operate to the interests of the President of the United States?
It shouldn’t be remarkable, but given the extreme politization, I would say with few reservations if I had any doubts about this person, this demonstration showed me she understands her job!
maybe we should put here in charge of the FBI! (not just kidding around!)
LikeLike
Becky Anderson is a horrible caricature of herself.
LikeLike
Clear out the swamp rats & backfill with Morgan Ortagus types. Incidentally, ever notice how much better looking conservative women are than lefties? I know I will come across as sexist but it is the truth.
LikeLike
“Brand spanking new” E3 statement.
SPANKED her.
LikeLike
Morgan has been around the block a few times. Use to watch her as a guest on FNN before FNN became MSM.
LikeLike