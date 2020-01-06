CNNi Becky Anderson -vs- State Dept. Spox Morgan Ortagus

CNNi (CNN international) via Becky Anderson, based out of Abu Dhabi, attempts to push a false propaganda narrative against State Dept Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. Things didn’t work out as planned. The pontificating Anderson was left speechless. Funny.



Ms. Anderson intentionally ignored the E-3 Statement of support from earlier today and attempted to push a narrative of the U.S. being isolated within the international community. Mrs. Morgan Ortagus shredded the CNNi narrative engineer. WATCH: