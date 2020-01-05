Sunday Talks: Secretary Mike Pompeo -vs- The Media…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Fox News, CBS, NBC and ABC to discuss the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani and the current status with Iran. Here’s the roundup:
CBS Margaret Brennan clutches her pearls and sits aghast at the audacity of the United States to kill a terrorist on foreign soil: “what right do you have” she condescendingly snarls, positioning herself as more experienced in the world than Secretary Pompeo. With dramatic flair and purposeful constitution, Brennan rises to protect the Iranian regime.
ABC George Stephanopoulos is shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d, that U.S. policy would mean Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani could be killed.
Fox News Chris Wallace worries “what if Iran responds”? What happens if we end up fighting with Iran? D’oh. Iran has been at war against us for decades.
Why in the hell are we so concerned about deporting illegal aliens when the greatest threat to our country is the corrupt media and liberal Democrats? Get rid of them FIRST.
Lamp post those traitors today. I just sent PDJT a 300′ coil of 1″ rope. I want those bastards to feel it when they hit the bottom.
It’s not his job to hang them…it is ours.
If we had the same media in 1941 as we have today, we’d still be fighting the Japanese and the Germans.
Nah…we’d be speaking Japanese or German.
In the 30s (and 40s) we had the same media. Appeasement of Hitler was fundamental to the early message… ill preparedness was core to our preparation to inevitable war. Before that perpetuation and arguably the creation of the depression to create the greatest expansion of gov in the New Deal. Later during the war during FDR’s last run, was there any doubt FDR would not survive the term? Pathetic, most Americans didn’t even know FDR was a cripple.
They knew about his flagrant ways with women, but turned a blind eye to it, just as they did with Kennedy (though Kennedy was far more ambitious with ladies).
FDR had far greater sympathies with “Uncle Joe” than Churchill.
It has been the great lie of the more current media that they are unbiased and balanced. It used to be that there were numerous newspapers in every city, each with known allegiance to political sides, and people tended to purchase the paper more aligned with their leanings.
Since they dropped all pretense of leaning politically toward any side, owners who are left standing took over a majority of papers. It is the ownership which pushed most of the media toward the left, and hiring matched the views in large part to those biases.
Far too large a portion of entertainment, of which our media is fully entrenched, is leftist. This through design, as it means control of the message.
Trump derangement has caused them to drop all pretense of balanced and fair news reporting, but it’s been there a long time. We have known about it and seen it too long, but now more Americans are seeing it for what it has been.
It is criminal IMO how our establishment media blatantly mislead and misinform the American public.
How many foreign investors are shareholders or large investors of these media outlets? What is their mission, and which countries would profit/benefit from it? It sure ain’t American anymore.
The media should be held to account for their treasonous acts of betrayal!!
From what I have read, most of our media outlets are owned and operated by far left leaning people and organizations, so it is no wonder they say what they do. I thank God for those, mostly on radio and the web, who are telling the truth about these incidents and the behavior of our politicians who are anti-American socialists! It has become a war on patriots, especially those who are God fearing people! They also control most of our schools here in America, hence the number of younger folks who say they want socialism, and who support people like Bernie and Pocahontas! It has become a danger to wear a Make America Great hat or put a sign in your yard supporting Trump!
You can’t really say who the media is owned by or you will get the boot…it’s documented for you already.
Smartypants Margaret needs an overseas trip in a cargo plane to Iraq to fully understand what Pompeo is saying, which is America First and no appeasement to terrorists. Bon voyage and enjoy your stay, Margaret! Don’t forget your burqa!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Who the Hell does she think she is? I’ve only made it a few minutes in to the first video… but Brennan acts like she’s Pompeo’s third grade teacher trying to get to the bottom of some hi-jinx. Her demeanor and tone from the get-go… she really thinks she’s somebody.
I’ll bet Pompeo never expected to be grilled this way over the death of a terrorist. I myself never realized Iranian militants were so popular over here.
I wonder what Margaret’s Syrian husband has to say about all this.
Um, didn’t the previous administration have a habit of droning the crap out of suspected terrorists? Also, pretty sure Congress wasn’t demanding public debate and discussion regarding them either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the Boy-King did it, it was a clearly warranted judicious use of force and anyone who dared to ask any questions is RACIST…If President Trump does it, it is an illegal act of aggression by an out of control Orange Man Bad. Why do we have to keep explaining this do you? /sarc
Ummmm no!! A few to hide their acts of treason! The Hussein Administration funded and weaponized ISIS amongst others against us. They should hang!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something they (media) considered black-on-black crime.
No interest…
Indeed he did. Shortly before the Benghazi terrorist attack, Obama killed Al Qaeda’s number two – Abu Yahya al-Libi in Pakistan with a drone attack. “al-Libi” means “The Libyan” – the media never put the two together.
When Trump can…
a) vaporize mid-east weirdbeard terrorist leaders, and…
b) get Democrats and U.S. MSM to openly, publicly stand up and side with terrorist muslim weirdbeards over siding with / supporting America…
c) all on the FIRST weekend of the New Year…
…then CTH ‘Treepers’ can be certain that 2020 is going to be absolutely epic for our team. The only remaining questions now are:
1) How many indictments will Durham hit the swamp with? …and…
2) Will Trump win 45 states or 49 states on November 3rd?
This hostility of the U.S. press toward actions taken by this President to secure our safety is incredible;
the only thing that would seem a comparable would be if, during the previous world war the American press were hostile to Roosevelt and being cheerleaders for the Axis.
Incredible world we’re living in.
I cannot believe I made it through listening to these three pukes. Detest each of them.
SoS Pompeo has incredible discipline. He is a man of steel, and I believe he is fully dedicated to his POTUS. I’d love to see him interviewed by someone with skill and intelligence, such as Jan Jekielek. Now THAT would be enlightening.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Peoria, you’re tougher than me… I just made it through Brennan and don’t know if I can stomach little Georgie or Swamp Thing Wallace right now.
You aren’t kidding about Pompeo’s discipline. He never raised his voice and kept his cool, despite her constant attitude and lecturing.
Me? I would have been red in the face, veins standing at full attention, as I flipped the table we were sitting at. I need to be more Jedi about this stuff but man, Pompeo must have ice water in his veins.
If he shows up on CNN it will be a Full Ginsburg!
Once you realize that the National Defense gene disappeared from democrat DNA during Vietnam (and shows no sign of returning) everything they do & say makes perfect sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t learn anything new. Iran has been killing us for decades. Their military is useless, it’s their proxy terrorist organizations they fund. They are cowards!!
All of it is infuriating and my only comfort in listening to the lies and insanity coming from the left and the media (but I repeat myself) is that more and more Americans are seeing the very ugly anti-American at work in the media and government. There are no more masks left. No more pretending. The 2020 election is going to wipe them out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is what Margaret is more accustomed to from *her politicians *
Sorry, those days are over.
Flashback: Israel Wanted To Kill Al-Quds Leader Soleimani But Obama Tipped Off Iran
(Gateway Pundit) – Back in 2015 Israel was reportedly on the verge of killing Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force but the Obama administration warned Iran of the imminent attack.
Israel’s Haaretz News reported:
https://www.statedepartmentwatch.org/2020/01/04/flashback-israel-wanted-to-kill-al-quds-leader-soleimani-but-obama-tipped-off-iran/?fbclid=IwAR2rYVKfTbspyrxhnoTer-n8R5mIOEF8QQ_8lyZcClOTLj7tx6AdTrLiSSo
Many of the crimes that Obama did are beginning to be reported, but will never ever come out on MSM outlets. Let’s hope Durham is really doing his job, so that many of the crimes of the former administration come out and people are punished for their treasonous behavior!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media has always been biased. People forget but during the Bush administration the MSM would scroll the names of service members who had been killed in action during broadcasts. They never, not once, did the same during Obama’s tenure.
They used the death of our soldiers for purely political reasons and I will never forgive them. I am surprised more people do not remember.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Even a Canadian like me has noticed this for decades. Up here too.
Foreign control of national media outlets is insane.
It is still my opinion that of all PDJTs immense accomplishments, few have exceeded his branding “ Fake News.” I doubt they will ever recover from it.
God bless PDJT
They have no intention of changing even if they lose some money going forward. They have been building (their owners)for years and The Donald has cost them at least 30 years of progress. He has to go.
Obama lowered the count of civilian deaths from US military actions artificially, because any adult man who ever got killed was supposed to be an enemy combattant. No “pacifist” NGO ever made a complaint…
Oh I remember! I also remember how the “homeless crisis” exploded during the Reagan years, but was either miraculously solved or completely ignore during Clinton’s term, only to suddenly be rediscovered the day GWB took office!
Same with the military deaths – Clinton would randomly send Scuds into various hot spots around the globe whenever he was getting bad publicity at home to show how “tough” of a leader he was and other than that, there was zero coverage of anything.
After 9-11 George W Bush was a “warmonger” who kept sending more troops into an unwinnable war in order to appease the IMC (a charge that may have some validity, TBH) but when Obama completely backtracked on his campaign promises to “bring the troops home” and instead literally blew up numerous countries in the ME, causing even MORE deaths and instability throughout the region, the media never said a word and all the anti-war protestors went home! The massive “refugee” crisis that infiltrated both Europe and the US was a direct result of Obama’s failed policies, aided by his disastrous Secretaries of State, who both, IMHO, committed treason while in office!
And now, just as President Trump was finally getting our troops drawn down and some semblance of order in the area, Iran suddenly decides to start picking fights…I’m sure they had “no” encouragement in that area from various Deep State actors in both parties, right? And right on cue, all of the anti-war zombies have sprung back to life.
And the media is back in full pearl clutching mode…There really is nothing new under the sun!!
After campaigning hard to get women into the military and on the front line, the media was also quick to point out if there were any female casualties.
I remember the “grim milestones” they would all recite at 100, 500, 1000, etc deaths. Bastages, all of them.
Our fake news media would, and really does for all intents and purposes, side with Satan over anything just and righteous that PDJT does. Their TDS is incurable. They suck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At CBS, responsible journalism always comes with a cackling laugh…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flashback: Democrat Senators Took Money from Iran Lobby Before Vote on Obama’s Nuke Deal — Iran Threatened to Out Bribed Officials
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/flashback-democrat-senators-took-money-from-iran-lobby-before-vote-on-obamas-nuke-deal-iran-threatened-to-out-bribed-officials/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I almost felt sorry for Chuck Todd this morning while Pompeo owned him. Todd could not escape the segment soon enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I continue to be amazed…. not really… Obama ,Biden and the democrats funded all this terrorism with pallets of cash. PDT is trying to clean it up and the democrats want to know about military action and get approval beforehand.
Just to re-iterate. The deep state/democrats in collusion with the NYT had an article printed warning of the attack on General Suleiman in BAGDAD. I fully expect THE LEAKERS to say they were looking out for our best interest. Sort of reminds me at the impeachment hearing.. the PDT doesn’t set foreign policy we do.
Pandering to Islam will never work.
She is not bright enough to see they have no problem sending killers across our borders.
Wow, Pompeo made mincemeat out of Margaret and didn’t even break a sweat or get defensive in spite of her interruptions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then Mike does it again with the creature Wallace!
If the average citizen was told we could get out of Iraq by killing a terrorist with decades of American blood on his hands, who would say no to such a deal?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can only think of those Americans who hate their country’s elected leaders…wait a minute, that would be the democrats, right? Right! I like your thoughts!
The Soleimani killing was much more “legal” than the bin Laden killing, or even the al Badgdadi killing. Yet these MSM skirt those logical historic precedents. Rather than address facts and comparisons, they simply choose the opposition to Trump and build their case from there. How pathetic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We don’t just report the news, we fake it.”
Pompeo did great and add to this ex obama admin. Jeh Johnson saying Trump had the legal right to take this guy out, and this has been a pretty good day so far for us and not do good for them
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrats are far more predictable than the Iranian Mullahs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats are ran by the Iranian Mullahs and the Squad.
Sometimes I remember…. politicians talk out of three sides of their mouth. ISIS is jv league.. Obama and Hillary were funding them. We need to destroy ISIS. When Obama and Hillary were providing guns to them. We are training soldiers in Syria to fight against Asad. Billions of dollars with no results.
Billions in Afghanistan with no results.
AND THIS IS PDT FAULT …YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME. And you want me to believe you know better. This is like the black vote… you had your chance democrats and you Blew it.
The dimms and the media are like bad parents in regards to Iran. They ended up with a spoiled brat. Let grandpa take care of the brat for a couple days. A couple whacks to the bottom and people will be surprised with the attitude adjustment. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maggie got right in Mike’s face. I thought she was going to fall off her chair.
It seems as if one can’t really argue with him. He’s so bright and so full of knowledge. His lack of expression is priceless. He doesn’t move a muscle, totally in command. Yes, I know he could be a deep state fella, but perhaps he’s a real American first…?
No question, our President made a perfect call.
If the only Iranian response is to say they will go full steam ahead on developing nukes, well they were doing that regardless.
I am curious to see if Iran will remain shut down with The Donald’s 52 targets ready to rock.
A report has come out that we lost a service member and two American contractors in kenya attack
The Communist talking points being broadcast since the Iranian top terrorist was taken out is exactly what is happening in our Soros bought judicial system and in schools………
Do nothing against bad behavior, violence, ignore social mores, ignore laws, etc……..bad behavior should be ignored or rewarded…….the bad guys are allowed to do anything they want without any fear of punishment….and good people are targeted for everything….. .this is but one aspect of how the country is being destroyed….
This is what Obamination did for eight years with our enemies…..
They are all on message as being for terrorism.
Sec. Pompeo at least stood up for President Trump and didn’t waver, and he stated that Classified Information was CLASSIFIED and NOT to be leaked.
didn’t WAIVER
I wonder if the distressed looks on the faces of Pompeo, Esper and Milley at their Mar-a-Lago presser to do with the nature of the threat that lead to the offing of the Iranian dog? Pompeo sure seems to have regained his composure since then, and today he handled these press assholes like the useful idiots they are.
Yeah…there’s much more going on.
…HAD to do with…
I watched all three videos of Sec. Pompeo. I liked his answers, his demeanor, his sincerity and his cool under fire by three idiot lackeys of the left who pose as journalists.
Keep in mind there is a rather large bag full of questions that these clowns could ask but they always go to the type of questions that demean the recipient and impugn the integrity of the answers…they have their agenda and do not intend to ever leave it!
Pompeo came out of this group of American assassins unscathed! I guess he learned much while a West Point Cadet!
As a side note:
I have for some time refused to watch these television shows that the networks call news programs. You Tube and the web sites I choose to visit have all the clips that give me as much of a 360 degree perspective I seek. I still leave room for doubt–meaning I don’t automatically think nor believe my views are 100% accurate or true. I look for facts and truths to dispel my point(s) of view everyday. My above comments are somewhat of a testimony to that goal.
Why can’t Valerie Jarrett find a grand beach front property in Iran for her and Obama to dwell forever? They have the sand, if not the water element I am sure our fighters might find a way to bring some there…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Margaret, are you part al Qaeda or something?”
So, our domestic enemies are on the same team as our foreign enemies. No surprise there.
LOTS of timely info and stuff not seen elsewhere:
Like:
– EU must now enforce sanctions on Iran according to the nuclear deal they still cling to, now that Iran has abandoned the agreement because of POTUS killing a terrorist.
(4D chess ?)
Also:
-The Iraqi parliament vote is non-binding & requires a law.
-Laws have to be presented to parliament by the Cabinet. #Iraq has a caretaker government which cannot pass laws.
Pro-#Iran voices, Trump haters & the MSM will never mention this. Obviously.
– Isn’t it interesting that members of #Iran’s Majlis (parliament) chant “Death to America!” while many regime officials send their children to U.S. universities?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On poker faces:
Pompeo looks like a guy who’s holding a straight flush or better.
The dumbocrat sycophants in the press look like they’re holding a hand full of UNO cards.
The assahola thinks he’s the big bad bully on the schoolyard, but he’s really just a sadistic little runt.
Trump just busted him in the nose and knocked him on his kiester.
Trump doesn’t take a leak without a plan.
You can bet next month’s mortgage money that he’s 10 steps ahead of the assahola.
The dumbocrats better be careful which side they pick…..
They are devastated that they no longer have the power and influence they once had. These people come off looking like fools because they are so blinded by their own hyper-partisan biases and hatred for president Trump.
If the president has done anything it is to expose the fake news to more Americans than ever before. Their agenda is not our agenda.
