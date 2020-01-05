Sunday Talks: Secretary Mike Pompeo -vs- The Media…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Fox News, CBS, NBC and ABC to discuss the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani and the current status with Iran. Here’s the roundup:

CBS Margaret Brennan clutches her pearls and sits aghast at the audacity of the United States to kill a terrorist on foreign soil: “what right do you have” she condescendingly snarls, positioning herself as more experienced in the world than Secretary Pompeo. With dramatic flair and purposeful constitution, Brennan rises to protect the Iranian regime.

.

ABC George Stephanopoulos is shocked, s.h.o.c.k.e.d, that U.S. policy would mean Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani could be killed.

.

Fox News Chris Wallace worries “what if Iran responds”? What happens if we end up fighting with Iran? D’oh. Iran has been at war against us for decades.

.