Sunday Talks: Rep. John Ratcliffe Discusses Fraudulent Impeachment and Spygate…

Congressman John Ratcliffe appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss several issues in DC. On the impeachment front Ratcliffe may, if called-upon, represent the interests of President Trump during a Senate trial on the fraudulent impeachment articles.
On the ‘Spygate’ issues, Ratcliffe again draws attention to the conflicting testimony between former CIA Director John Brennand and former FBI Director James Comey. One of them lied.
Both are liars.
Both are also cretins, and all cretins are liars.;)
Indeed. Brennan outright lied to Congress about The Dossier, and that is a matter of public record at this point. EVERY one of Comey’s slippery response to EVERY question, EVERYWHERE, and about EVERYTHING would, in the least, strongly suggest “a lack of candor”, is they like to say.
Maybe one of these days I will wake up and see a headline that says: Comey, Clapper and Brennan are accused of trying to overthrow the US government. I just hope I am able to live long enough to see it.
Hang em high. Put it on TV!!
If you are searching, you should also look for Corney, CIapper, and Breman.
Now Durham needs to actually do something about it all.
As much as I like John Ratcliffe we readers of CTH have been talking about this for the last 3 years. Nothing he said was new or a surprise. 💁🏻♀️
Yeah, but he has been at the forefront of telling the truth of the Communist attempt to overthrow the Government of the United States.
One of only a handful of America supporters in our so called Congress.
You are totally correct and it makes me sick.
The call for Communist works like the call for National Security. In the case of National Security the CIA and FBI use it to hide their own corruption. In the case of Communism it’s use to hide the Socialist Democrats call for illegal immigration in order to gain voters who will do their bidding.
[WARNING: Snoop Dogg Potty Mouth]
Snoop Dogg is a dumb 💩
One has to wonder at how frustrated John Ratcliffe must be since he saw EVERYTHING UNREDACTED.
How he can keep smiling can only mean one of two things: he knows justice is coming, or he’s just advertising for his dentist.
I hope it’s door number 1 Monty. 😂
This is exactly what I was thinking. They could literally re-run these shows. Nothing changes. I’m afraid “the base” could throw their hands up in frustration if nothing happens and happens soon. This has gone on long enough. It’s getting late in the 4th quarter.
Yep! Sad but true. I was watching this interview in the AM and I’m like ok where’s the news? Just the same repetitive bs.
Running out of Tick-Tock, ya reckon?
If Ratcliffe hires Trump as his campaign manager (teacher), he would be my pick for 2024.
At this point neither side will accept a loss in 2020, and the cold civil war will go hot. Only Barr and Durham have a chance of stopping it before it’s too late, via the judicial system. But time is limited. Indictments must come soon. If Barr allows Flynn to be sentenced in a few weeks then we’ll know for certain that he is on the wrong side, and violence is inevitable. That’s how I see it.
Realistic viewpoint.
Republicans like this guy all talk alot but none of them seem to ever get anything accomplished when it comes to impeachment, FISA fraud and framing the President of the United States for a crime he didn’t commit and, even worse, a crime that never even happened! Why is this guy on FOX whining again?
Ratcliffe is not DOJ. Only DOJ can issue indictments and prosecute crimes. He is at least promoting prosecution of those crimes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too many Republicans did not bother to show up and vote in 2018. They stayed home and allowed the Dimms to decide which party would hold the majority in the House and all of the committee chairs. Nanzi would not be Speaker if the Republicans had not stayed away from the polls. Besides that, the Dimms got busy with their voter registration drives. 2018 was a record turnout year for a midterm election. The country is too evenly divided. No Republican should skip the chance to vote. The Dimms showed up and our country is reaping the consequences.
Scroll down to the maps of the US. Minnesota had a 64% turnout in 2018. That was the highest in the nation. Ilhan Omar’s people showed up to vote.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-2018-midterms-in-4-charts/
BTW, the same thing happened in London. Islamic voters showed the heck up disproportionately and cast ballots for Kahn.
Comey and Brennan both played Prisoner’s Dilemma. At least one loses.
If Barr and Durham reveal the unlawful creation of the Carter Page warrant under the direction of Comey and Brennan. They are in effect taking down all of the prosecutions and investigations that follow to include the Muller Report, Flynn, etc as fruit of the tainted tree. Effectively, two and one half years of garbage.
Once again the eternal truth is revealed. A house build on a compost pile still smells the same.
“The terrible “IFs” accumulate.” (Churchill)
Quote Ref. https://archive.org/details/worldcrisis00chur/page/274
Careful what you wish for. You want to see these dogs running around saying I told you I was innocent after a jury acquits them? Any of them, if indicted, will walk. Even if the smokiest of smokey guns emerges including admissions.
Why? Because they are all going to be tried in the US District Court for the District of Colombia–the smallest District Court in the US by 100x. What does that mean? Think of OJ not being tried in Brentwood area suburban court where he was supposed to, but due to media crush, transferred downtown to cop hating LA.
The jury pool in Russiagate will be all be DC people. Hillary carried DC by 95%. The USA will never get an unanimous verdict.
Smarter to not indict them rather then guaranteed acquittals.
That Gallery of Rogues collage at the bottom of the article is priceless for the facial expressions. Obviously it was carefully selected and assembled with love and care by someone who I respect.
I miss the Wray picture.
I wonder, if we will ever see an Impeachment trial since Pelosi, Schiff and friends seem to be tied up passing a law to prevent the President from defending the American citizens without their approval otherwise known as the War Powers Act. Especially when we see Pelosi and Schiff doing their best to stay ahead of their own prosecution.
