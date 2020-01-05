Sunday Talks: Rep. John Ratcliffe Discusses Fraudulent Impeachment and Spygate…

Posted on January 5, 2020 by

Congressman John Ratcliffe appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss several issues in DC.   On the impeachment front Ratcliffe may, if called-upon, represent the interests of President Trump during a Senate trial on the fraudulent impeachment articles.

On the ‘Spygate’ issues, Ratcliffe again draws attention to the conflicting testimony between former CIA Director John Brennand and former FBI Director James Comey. One of them lied.

32 Responses to Sunday Talks: Rep. John Ratcliffe Discusses Fraudulent Impeachment and Spygate…

  1. Genie says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Both are liars.

  2. FrankieZee says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Maybe one of these days I will wake up and see a headline that says: Comey, Clapper and Brennan are accused of trying to overthrow the US government. I just hope I am able to live long enough to see it.

  3. Concerned Citizen (@Concern09017991) says:
    January 5, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Now Durham needs to actually do something about it all.

  4. freepetta says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    As much as I like John Ratcliffe we readers of CTH have been talking about this for the last 3 years. Nothing he said was new or a surprise. 💁🏻‍♀️

  5. Reserved55 says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    If Ratcliffe hires Trump as his campaign manager (teacher), he would be my pick for 2024.

  6. Bob says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    At this point neither side will accept a loss in 2020, and the cold civil war will go hot. Only Barr and Durham have a chance of stopping it before it’s too late, via the judicial system. But time is limited. Indictments must come soon. If Barr allows Flynn to be sentenced in a few weeks then we’ll know for certain that he is on the wrong side, and violence is inevitable. That’s how I see it.

  7. California Joe says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Republicans like this guy all talk alot but none of them seem to ever get anything accomplished when it comes to impeachment, FISA fraud and framing the President of the United States for a crime he didn’t commit and, even worse, a crime that never even happened! Why is this guy on FOX whining again?

    • TarsTarkas says:
      January 5, 2020 at 10:31 pm

      Ratcliffe is not DOJ. Only DOJ can issue indictments and prosecute crimes. He is at least promoting prosecution of those crimes.

    • Sherri Young says:
      January 5, 2020 at 11:10 pm

      Too many Republicans did not bother to show up and vote in 2018. They stayed home and allowed the Dimms to decide which party would hold the majority in the House and all of the committee chairs. Nanzi would not be Speaker if the Republicans had not stayed away from the polls. Besides that, the Dimms got busy with their voter registration drives. 2018 was a record turnout year for a midterm election. The country is too evenly divided. No Republican should skip the chance to vote. The Dimms showed up and our country is reaping the consequences.

  8. Sherri Young says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    Comey and Brennan both played Prisoner’s Dilemma. At least one loses.

  9. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    If Barr and Durham reveal the unlawful creation of the Carter Page warrant under the direction of Comey and Brennan. They are in effect taking down all of the prosecutions and investigations that follow to include the Muller Report, Flynn, etc as fruit of the tainted tree. Effectively, two and one half years of garbage.

    Once again the eternal truth is revealed. A house build on a compost pile still smells the same.

  10. Les Dee says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Careful what you wish for. You want to see these dogs running around saying I told you I was innocent after a jury acquits them? Any of them, if indicted, will walk. Even if the smokiest of smokey guns emerges including admissions.

    Why? Because they are all going to be tried in the US District Court for the District of Colombia–the smallest District Court in the US by 100x. What does that mean? Think of OJ not being tried in Brentwood area suburban court where he was supposed to, but due to media crush, transferred downtown to cop hating LA.

    The jury pool in Russiagate will be all be DC people. Hillary carried DC by 95%. The USA will never get an unanimous verdict.

    Smarter to not indict them rather then guaranteed acquittals.

  11. GB Bari says:
    January 5, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    That Gallery of Rogues collage at the bottom of the article is priceless for the facial expressions. Obviously it was carefully selected and assembled with love and care by someone who I respect.

  12. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 5, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    I wonder, if we will ever see an Impeachment trial since Pelosi, Schiff and friends seem to be tied up passing a law to prevent the President from defending the American citizens without their approval otherwise known as the War Powers Act. Especially when we see Pelosi and Schiff doing their best to stay ahead of their own prosecution.

