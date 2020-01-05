Sunday Talks: Rep. John Ratcliffe Discusses Fraudulent Impeachment and Spygate…

Congressman John Ratcliffe appears on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss several issues in DC. On the impeachment front Ratcliffe may, if called-upon, represent the interests of President Trump during a Senate trial on the fraudulent impeachment articles.

On the ‘Spygate’ issues, Ratcliffe again draws attention to the conflicting testimony between former CIA Director John Brennand and former FBI Director James Comey. One of them lied.