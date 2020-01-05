Sunday Talks: Rep. Doug Collins Discusses Speaker Pelosi’s “Stalled” Impeachment Strategy…

Representative Doug Collins appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the status of the ‘stalled’ impeachment articles and the lack of congressional curiosity toward the DOJ and FBI outcome in the Horowitz investigation.
It’s Washington DC’s version of the rope a dope…called the dope on a rope.
I think Doug Collins is one of the few stand outs!! I think he’s done a good job so far.
Everything the Democrats do makes them look worse, and digging into the Horowitz report would be like eating Kryptonite.
The lack of curiosity by the Congressional Democrats is a tell that they weren’t surprised by the report findings. It’s as if they knew already what is was going to contain. Pelosi and Co were probably more worried about the activities that he didn’t investigate. An organization as corrupt as the DNC doesn’t want to encourage more investigations into corruption.
Pelosi isn’t calling the shots here, just following orders.
Mueller Grand Jury testimony is everything for these Dimms flailing Presidential Electoral College Steal Plan!
Just like with Tax Cases, they have nothing but need new material for Fake News to play ad nauseum!
For so long its been ‘good cop bad cop’ politics with democrats and republicans. Collins, Stefanik, Nunes, seem to have ended that political nonsense. As the democrats continue to fall deeper in leftist ideology it appears the conservatives are refining theirs. President Trump has allowed enough success to filter into the party that now its starting to look like we may actually have a Conservative party taking shape.
The strategy is to have it there for any opportunity or if they can smell blood. Of course if they can get at the blood Weissman no doubt left in Grand Jury questioning that would do.
McConnell is playing with fire if he doesn’t go for the jugular, and get the Senate to see the seriousness of this coup attempt. He needs to subpeona the whistleblower, and feed others to Senators Ted Cruz, Ratcliff, etc.
The communists took over Venezuela and the country disintegrated. The communists took over the once proud democratic party and the party disintegrated.
Meant to say, Senator Rand Paul (above); Ratcliffe’s in the House (he would be a good pick for Trump’s legal representation, though) Hopefully, Barr and Durham are doing their jobs in closing the wall in on the other perpetrators of this coup on the Executive.
Anything Wiesman left for them in the 6(e) information doesn’t constitute a crime against anyone (otherwise they would have been charged) and has to be either unethical or embarrassing at best against POTUS or his family members. That said, with no crime against POTUS or his family, how useful can the information be toward impeachment or as opposition 2020 research? Hell, who needs grand jury info when the press can just make it up anyway, I.e., reliable government sources say, Whitehouse insiders disclose, etc… So I don’t really get what all the hoopla is about.
“Facts! FACTS??? We dun neeeed no steeeenkin’ FACTS!”.
