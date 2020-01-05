Peter Navarro Outlines Process for Senate Ratification of USMCA – Grassley Mark-up Next Week…

White House economic and manufacturing advisor Peter Navarro appeared on Fox News today to discuss the procedural process anticipated for the USMCA passage as early as the end of next week. Additionally, Navarro highlights the upcoming signing for the U.S-China ‘phase-one’ agreement on January 15th.

(Reuters) – A Chinese trade delegation is planning to travel to Washington on Jan. 13 for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday citing a source briefed on the matter.

The Chinese delegation will return on Jan. 16, SCMP said here

The trade delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, had originally planned to set off earlier in the month but had to change plans after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a tweet here claiming that he would sign the Phase 1 trade deal with China on Jan. 15. (read more)

  1. redline says:
    January 5, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Am I pessimistic for expecting the Chinese delegation to show with a treaty with Chinese mark-ups on every meaninful sentence of every paragraph on every page, no matter what story they tell us prior to their arrival?

  2. David J Bromley says:
    January 5, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    The “A” Team – Trump’s economic gurus!

