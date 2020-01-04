President Trump Warns: “If Iran Strikes any Americans” We Have 52 Response Targets Identified…

On the day the administration briefs congressional leadership about the details of the strike that killed Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani, President Trump warns Iran about consequences for any retaliatory strike against Americans:

  1. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I’m reading responses to Rose McGowan’s backpedal tweet. Hilarious. Here’s a great picture:

    • Phil Bacon says:
      January 4, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      The game is to WIN. All cards are in play. Democrats are holding bupkus. Trump holds all the face cards and Aces.

      Your move, Nancy. Your move, Chuckie.

  2. mylabs5 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    My only comment………… : – )

  3. ZurichMike says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    And if this were Obama, he would have identified 52 sites in Iran where he would drop pallets of cash.

  4. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    • coloradochloe says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      Finally, a great President who will protect his citizens and Americans everywhere.

      I can remember the days when American citizens could travel the world and not be so fearful.

      We were protected by out great and powerful American government.

      Lately we are picked on and pushed around, not to mention kidnapped and sold back to our families.

      Pres Trump is going to put a stop to this, finally.

    • Dutchman says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      52 targets reminding us the hostages, to me supports my contention Sulamani was NOT working towards another Benghazi for PDJT, it was for,another Iranian hostage crises.
      “DAY 444, The POTUS is STILL looking helpless!”

      Many say it KILLED Carter’s Presidency, dooming him to one term. So, THIS almost happens, in the year leading up to PDJT ‘s reelection.

      Coincidence? I don’t f’ing THINK so!

      Like all their plans, it didn’t work.
      “Drat you, Trump!”

  5. jx says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Here’s to the ayatollah drawing the ace of spades

    • Phil Bacon says:
      January 4, 2020 at 8:13 pm

      Sand fleas and camel jockeys lubricated with oil.

      Its a great time to send them back to their glorious nomadic past. allaenat lak. اللعنة عليك

  6. Bucknutguy says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    I think it naive to believe that we will not pay a price. The Mullahs might pay a bigger one, but the Iranians will get some hits in.

    Go ahead and call me what you will. The ME is a waste zone of American lives and treasure. Why are we still there? Give them our embassy just get our people out. Let them spend the next 100 years killing each other as they have been doing for 3000 years.

    Our enemy is at the Southern Boarder and China. The ME is a complete waste of time, attention and resources.

    • Hans says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      Give them our embassy.. you gotta to be SH…ng me .. you do not reward bad behavior. It emboldens terrorists.

    • JBS says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      Sorry, but they attacked the embassy, Iran has been escalating attacks on the US and US interests in many places. Their attacks are becoming deadly, so we unleash holy hell on them. Under Trump we are withdrawing from the ME, but in a measured fashion. This does not change that. It just ups the ante on the price Iran will pay.

      Liked by 7 people

    • Brickman45 says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      They won’t spend the next hundred years fighting amongst themselves. Iran with Russia and China’s help would take Iraq and Syria as they are doing now until recent events. They will gain control of the worlds most strategic assets, monopolize it and use it as economic leverage against us, Wether you want to accept it or not we need the oil in the ME. The world economy depends on it.

      Liked by 2 people

      • Bucknutguy says:
        January 4, 2020 at 7:58 pm

        Please list the “the worlds most strategic assets” they will gain control over. We are energy independent. Drill baby drill has allowed us this flexibility.

        Our embassy is only relevant if we intend to stay. I say GTFO. It’s just a building if we leave.

        • The Devilbat says:
          January 4, 2020 at 8:25 pm

          That’s a nice idea BUT we do not want Europe to be destabilized as they would be if the middle east fell into the wrong hands. Add the obvious fact that if we allowed them to win they would then set their sights on the US. They already have terrorist training camps here that the democrats will not allow to be shut down.

      • Bucknutguy says:
        January 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm

        Wouldn’t it be great to have China and Russia (again) bogged down there while we pump our great own great oil for our own benefit.

        Have you noticed what China has done since we dumped trillions and countless lives into that hell hole?

        Liked by 1 person

    • Bigly says:
      January 4, 2020 at 7:59 pm

      Contrary opinion is should Iran want to kill itself, leverage your forceful response to win over the peace with China and border stooges.

      Plus keep some oil as payment, so we make money on their hate and vengeance. Iran needs to stop threatening the world , infecting the ME with their hate and stupidity. To me, 52 targets can’t come fast enough. They’ve been given plenty of warning, they are simply determined to “be terminated”.

      What other adversary tells you the number of sites they’re going to blow off the earth? Trump is being nice.

      Reply
    • Deplore Able says:
      January 4, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      Freedom isn’t free. We can’t allow these religious fanatic lunatics get a Nuke and the ability to deliver the Nuke to the USA and Israel.

    • Garavaglia says:
      January 4, 2020 at 8:17 pm

      Oil (Saudi Arabia). It’s really simple.

    • Kate says:
      January 4, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      Buck, I think any terrorist nation who builds the atom bomb is the enemy, did you forget about that? At this point Iran is a threat to all of us.

  8. Robert Smith says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Thank you, President Trump.

  9. Garavaglia says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    More like 53:)

  10. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Note: this movie should not be seen, but it does bring forward an interesting method for controlling terrorism.

    Swordfish (2001) Movie

    Travolta’s said: Someone must bring their war to them. They bomb a church, we bomb 10. They hijack a plane, we take out an airport. They execute American tourists, we tactically nuke an entire city. Our job is to make terrorism so horrific that it becomes unthinkable to attack Americans.

    Part of President Trump’s job is to make it unthinkable to attack Americans! We have tried everything else to include placating the terrorist.

  11. Bigly says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    The expression on congressman wieners face is epic response to Trumps message. 51. Ok.

    B. U. T. T. 5. 2!!!!!

    Omg

  12. evergreen says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Ahhh. Finally. Bringing the old Iranian trespasses forward in time for their due reckoning. This president is the greatest.

  13. David says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    My American friends. I am Israeli.
    The area is like a ticking time bomb.
    Israel military and its air force and intelligence are all on high alert. Iran has Tel-Aviv on its target list. The most vulnerable are the American bases only Iraq. Israel May have to deploy its Air Force to protect the bases.
    Don’t under estimate Hezbollah and Iran.
    It may also be the right time to take out the nuclear sites in Iran. I still believe that Iran will restrain itself and there won’t be a war at this time, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
    God bless President Trump and protect the troops.

  14. MVW says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    It looks like Iran was planning to take Iraq. Salami was there to start the takeover which would require Trump to evacuate and with an election year it appears Trump would have been hard pressed to engage the Iranian backed assault. What a mess DJT has dodged for the US & world.

    Iran’s Mullahs are at a fork in the road, continue with Salami’s Iraq’s takeover plans he laid out (yes, I am misspelling the demon general’s name) or give up their dream of prophesy. This is Trump’s strategy of quicksand all over again. My bet is Iranian Mullah’s are not smarter than the Chinese because of greed for money and power and dream of prophesy fulfilled. Thus Iran will struggle in the mire they thought they had Trump in, and get sucked down like a dumb beast.

    So the forked road is sanity, negotiation & peace, abandon their dream of conquest, or to follow Salami to hell. I think now it will require an Iran regime change to end this, but I have no idea how that will work out. I am no time traveler. 😛

  15. PatriotKate says:
    January 4, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    To all Treeper Sleuths:

    What do you want to bet that there’s some video footage somewhere of President Trump in 1979 during the Iran hostage crisis? Surely he was asked his opinion. Since all old interviews from 30+ years ago are amazingly consistent I’d bet one on this subject would be also.

  16. JohnCasper says:
    January 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Deck of Cards.

  17. JohnCasper says:
    January 4, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Trump doesn’t want a war with Iran. He wants out of the seemingly never ending middle east wars, and has even way before he became President, but he’s not the only one with a vote. This is what Rand Paul and Tucker Carlson are concerned about. President Trump is also concerned about this, probably even more than they are, even though, for obvious reasons, he doesn’t broadcast it.

    Now,while Trump can veto the ‘neocons’ vote for war, and will, but he can’t veto an Iranian vote for war, and the Iranians (the rulers anyway) also get a vote, a big one. Some may say they won’t be that stupid, and maybe well they won’t be, but the Japanese were smarter than them and they attack the US at Pearl Harbor.

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 4, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      Trump doesn’t have to play war. He can just bomb out the mullah’s ability to run a functioning state or to militarily protect their proxies or themselves. And take their money.

  18. The Devilbat says:
    January 4, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    It looks like our military is going to have some fun tomorrow night or early Monday morning.

    I just read this:

    Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline pro-Iran faction in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military network, warned Iraqi troops on Saturday to keep their distance from US forces at military bases. “We ask security forces in the country to get at least 1,000 meters away from US bases starting on Sunday at 5:00pm (1400 GMT),” said the group.

    http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/01/04/Iraqi-militia-warns-security-forces-to-stay-away-from-US-bases.html

  19. US says:
    January 4, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    It is the bit “important to the Iranian culture” that is driving them crazy. 😃Viva Trump!

  20. lakelurelife says:
    January 4, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Please, pray for our troops. I am thankful for our resolute President. But my son is over there and I am terrified for his safety. Please pray for him and all of our military in harms way.
    Thank you

  21. burnett044 says:
    January 4, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    fyi,

