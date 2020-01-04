President Trump Warns: “If Iran Strikes any Americans” We Have 52 Response Targets Identified…

On the day the administration briefs congressional leadership about the details of the strike that killed Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani, President Trump warns Iran about consequences for any retaliatory strike against Americans:
I’m reading responses to Rose McGowan’s backpedal tweet. Hilarious. Here’s a great picture:
The game is to WIN. All cards are in play. Democrats are holding bupkus. Trump holds all the face cards and Aces.
Your move, Nancy. Your move, Chuckie.
My only comment………… : – )
And if this were Obama, he would have identified 52 sites in Iran where he would drop pallets of cash.
57 locations.
I see what you did there.
LOL. I wonder how many will make that connection!
I sure did! Lol!
Obama: Gonna Make It Rain in Iran!
Trump: Gonna Bring The Pain to Iran!
I like your comment a lot, I really do!
Yup. One for each US State…
Trust you to pour ketchup on it. However, today they have a lot more than 57 varieties.
No kidding!! By the way, it’s good to see you here; I remember you from Lucianne in days gone by.
Finally, a great President who will protect his citizens and Americans everywhere.
I can remember the days when American citizens could travel the world and not be so fearful.
We were protected by out great and powerful American government.
Lately we are picked on and pushed around, not to mention kidnapped and sold back to our families.
Pres Trump is going to put a stop to this, finally.
52 targets reminding us the hostages, to me supports my contention Sulamani was NOT working towards another Benghazi for PDJT, it was for,another Iranian hostage crises.
“DAY 444, The POTUS is STILL looking helpless!”
Many say it KILLED Carter’s Presidency, dooming him to one term. So, THIS almost happens, in the year leading up to PDJT ‘s reelection.
Coincidence? I don’t f’ing THINK so!
Like all their plans, it didn’t work.
“Drat you, Trump!”
I suppose an new embassy/hostage crisis might have been another one of those “insurance policies” that were taken out after the election in 2016. Nobody I know believes Iran would have thought this one up on their own.
No doubt in my mind, Kerry was the conduit, Obummer the source.
No ‘evidence’, …..”its just common sense, folks!”
Carter was the idiot who took the Ayatollah Khomeini out of exile in France and put him in power to replace the Shah. He is responsible for everything that happened afterwards.
Well, not sure it was quite that simple,….he WAS POTUS when it happened, and it destroyed his Presidency.
Here’s to the ayatollah drawing the ace of spades
Sand fleas and camel jockeys lubricated with oil.
Its a great time to send them back to their glorious nomadic past. allaenat lak. اللعنة عليك
I think it naive to believe that we will not pay a price. The Mullahs might pay a bigger one, but the Iranians will get some hits in.
Go ahead and call me what you will. The ME is a waste zone of American lives and treasure. Why are we still there? Give them our embassy just get our people out. Let them spend the next 100 years killing each other as they have been doing for 3000 years.
Our enemy is at the Southern Boarder and China. The ME is a complete waste of time, attention and resources.
Give them our embassy.. you gotta to be SH…ng me .. you do not reward bad behavior. It emboldens terrorists.
Sorry, but they attacked the embassy, Iran has been escalating attacks on the US and US interests in many places. Their attacks are becoming deadly, so we unleash holy hell on them. Under Trump we are withdrawing from the ME, but in a measured fashion. This does not change that. It just ups the ante on the price Iran will pay.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They won’t spend the next hundred years fighting amongst themselves. Iran with Russia and China’s help would take Iraq and Syria as they are doing now until recent events. They will gain control of the worlds most strategic assets, monopolize it and use it as economic leverage against us, Wether you want to accept it or not we need the oil in the ME. The world economy depends on it.
Please list the “the worlds most strategic assets” they will gain control over. We are energy independent. Drill baby drill has allowed us this flexibility.
Our embassy is only relevant if we intend to stay. I say GTFO. It’s just a building if we leave.
That’s a nice idea BUT we do not want Europe to be destabilized as they would be if the middle east fell into the wrong hands. Add the obvious fact that if we allowed them to win they would then set their sights on the US. They already have terrorist training camps here that the democrats will not allow to be shut down.
Wouldn’t it be great to have China and Russia (again) bogged down there while we pump our great own great oil for our own benefit.
Have you noticed what China has done since we dumped trillions and countless lives into that hell hole?
Contrary opinion is should Iran want to kill itself, leverage your forceful response to win over the peace with China and border stooges.
Plus keep some oil as payment, so we make money on their hate and vengeance. Iran needs to stop threatening the world , infecting the ME with their hate and stupidity. To me, 52 targets can’t come fast enough. They’ve been given plenty of warning, they are simply determined to “be terminated”.
What other adversary tells you the number of sites they’re going to blow off the earth? Trump is being nice.
Freedom isn’t free. We can’t allow these religious fanatic lunatics get a Nuke and the ability to deliver the Nuke to the USA and Israel.
Oil (Saudi Arabia). It’s really simple.
Buck, I think any terrorist nation who builds the atom bomb is the enemy, did you forget about that? At this point Iran is a threat to all of us.
Thank you, President Trump.
More like 53:)
Note: this movie should not be seen, but it does bring forward an interesting method for controlling terrorism.
Swordfish (2001) Movie
Travolta’s said: Someone must bring their war to them. They bomb a church, we bomb 10. They hijack a plane, we take out an airport. They execute American tourists, we tactically nuke an entire city. Our job is to make terrorism so horrific that it becomes unthinkable to attack Americans.
Part of President Trump’s job is to make it unthinkable to attack Americans! We have tried everything else to include placating the terrorist.
Meanwhile, France for years has actively helped terrorists to carve out a some protection for themselves.
The democrats are a far worse threat than the Iranians.
Except nuking a city….but they must understand who it is who has the big guns. DJ Trump!
The expression on congressman wieners face is epic response to Trumps message. 51. Ok.
B. U. T. T. 5. 2!!!!!
Omg
Ahhh. Finally. Bringing the old Iranian trespasses forward in time for their due reckoning. This president is the greatest.
We want repatriations now. Billions of dollars in cash would be a good start …
My American friends. I am Israeli.
The area is like a ticking time bomb.
Israel military and its air force and intelligence are all on high alert. Iran has Tel-Aviv on its target list. The most vulnerable are the American bases only Iraq. Israel May have to deploy its Air Force to protect the bases.
Don’t under estimate Hezbollah and Iran.
It may also be the right time to take out the nuclear sites in Iran. I still believe that Iran will restrain itself and there won’t be a war at this time, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
God bless President Trump and protect the troops.
Typo- “the most vulnerable are the American bases in Iraq”.
Everything you say is true.
However, their threat is not stasis or to hold the status quo but to use it gain ever more power and ability to do harm to their many CHOSEN enemies. This is not acceptable but past leaders lacked resolve.
Trump is the best for this situation.
A peaceful man with a fist of iron.
David, G-D Bless Israel.
Thank you!!!
It looks like Iran was planning to take Iraq. Salami was there to start the takeover which would require Trump to evacuate and with an election year it appears Trump would have been hard pressed to engage the Iranian backed assault. What a mess DJT has dodged for the US & world.
Iran’s Mullahs are at a fork in the road, continue with Salami’s Iraq’s takeover plans he laid out (yes, I am misspelling the demon general’s name) or give up their dream of prophesy. This is Trump’s strategy of quicksand all over again. My bet is Iranian Mullah’s are not smarter than the Chinese because of greed for money and power and dream of prophesy fulfilled. Thus Iran will struggle in the mire they thought they had Trump in, and get sucked down like a dumb beast.
So the forked road is sanity, negotiation & peace, abandon their dream of conquest, or to follow Salami to hell. I think now it will require an Iran regime change to end this, but I have no idea how that will work out. I am no time traveler. 😛
To all Treeper Sleuths:
What do you want to bet that there’s some video footage somewhere of President Trump in 1979 during the Iran hostage crisis? Surely he was asked his opinion. Since all old interviews from 30+ years ago are amazingly consistent I’d bet one on this subject would be also.
Deck of Cards.
Trump doesn’t want a war with Iran. He wants out of the seemingly never ending middle east wars, and has even way before he became President, but he’s not the only one with a vote. This is what Rand Paul and Tucker Carlson are concerned about. President Trump is also concerned about this, probably even more than they are, even though, for obvious reasons, he doesn’t broadcast it.
Now,while Trump can veto the ‘neocons’ vote for war, and will, but he can’t veto an Iranian vote for war, and the Iranians (the rulers anyway) also get a vote, a big one. Some may say they won’t be that stupid, and maybe well they won’t be, but the Japanese were smarter than them and they attack the US at Pearl Harbor.
Trump doesn’t have to play war. He can just bomb out the mullah’s ability to run a functioning state or to militarily protect their proxies or themselves. And take their money.
It looks like our military is going to have some fun tomorrow night or early Monday morning.
I just read this:
Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline pro-Iran faction in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military network, warned Iraqi troops on Saturday to keep their distance from US forces at military bases. “We ask security forces in the country to get at least 1,000 meters away from US bases starting on Sunday at 5:00pm (1400 GMT),” said the group.
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2020/01/04/Iraqi-militia-warns-security-forces-to-stay-away-from-US-bases.html
Iraq has a choice to make, doesn’t it.
It is the bit “important to the Iranian culture” that is driving them crazy. 😃Viva Trump!
There’s an Iranian Disneyland?
Please, pray for our troops. I am thankful for our resolute President. But my son is over there and I am terrified for his safety. Please pray for him and all of our military in harms way.
Thank you
fyi,
