Considering Everything, Watch This Again – “A President Who Believes in His Message”….

This speech was originally delivered in late November 2012 after the presidential election. Setting aside nuances in the Romney aspect watch this video again… in hindsight… and contrast specifically against current events.
Stay with it… watch it all the way through. Pay attention to the specific subject matter outlined, the details as encapsulated, and contemplate what Bill Whittle says in this video against VERY CURRENT events: “a president who believes in his message“…
If I remember correctly, I believe that you posted this the day after TRUMP came down the escalator with your notice that you were on board the TRUMP Train..
Day of.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/06/16/trump-is-in-unapologetic-capitalism-vs-american-hating-socialism
Thank you Sundance. I saw this years ago – Bill Whittle is very talented! Did anyone happen to catch his series on how the President of the US would behave – I think he started that series just after Obama became President.
Whittle must love Trump. Trump lives his message and that’s why we love him so much!
Thank you Sundance. Can’t get enough of Bill Whittle.
Frankly, I wonder if Bill Whittle still feels that way about mittens, or as I have occasionally called him, flip flopney.
flim flopney
I tune him out as soon as he said what he said about Mitt Romney (who even he confessed didn’t believe in his own word) how can you respect someone who don’t even believe in nor keep their own words?
In previous thread jmilamdeal and I both admit to mading a mistake around 87/88.
I Happens.
Breath in. Breath out. Move on.
In toto was is a great speech by Mr Whittle!
Brilliant!
I’d love to actually get Whittle’s attention and tell him how disappointed I am in him regarding his disappearing off the face of the earth since the Trump election. I watched him the night of the win and he was so enthusiastic about the future and what he was going to do to overturn the previous 8 years and he’s been MIA.
billwhittle.com FYI
he does regular shows on youtube
Inspiring.
I do not know how everything is going to turn out for Trump. Impeachment…. reelection… Barr…. Durham…. post presidency litigation by Lawfare type prosecutors.
But even if the worst case scenario occurs, Trump has changed everything for everybody. I am so grateful for his courage and his perseverance.
I wish him Godspeed.
I have listened and watched Mr. Whittle on YouTube for years. I like the way he thinks, his principles,and those values he willingly expresses. The above video shows the viewer his many strengths.
My kind of active American citizen, helping other Americans via education.
America has gone from a country of leaders, those who believed in America and stood steadfast in their convictions and beliefs, to a country of “leaders” who base their ever changing “beliefs” on the MS Media and Hollywood’s narrative and what their donors order them to “believe”
It has been many many decades since we’ve seen an actual leader, and within the phony leftist controlled narrative in this country, being an actual bona fide leader who speaks the truth becomes more and more difficult
It was hard enough to be a righteous truth speaking leader back then, but today the pressure and opposition to the truth is crushing, and it takes a leader of absolute resolve and strength to weather the storm and stand strong
Imagine what President Trump goes through each and every day. Imagine what he has to put up with
A spoiled rich boy? Just a reality star?
Give me a break. This man has come out of nowhere to take the burden of all the abuse aimed at us, the American people, and try to give the power back to us where it rightfully belongs
President Trump stands tall with all of our original heroes
Make room on Mount Rushmore
Bill sounds rather prescient. I wonder if President Trump has watched this speech? And he pegged Romney: No faith or conviction in the message.
He is describing PDJT, to a tee.
THAT is the GENUINESS, that we can sense in DJT, and sense is NOT there, in the Mitts, McCarthy’s and McConnells.
And the difference is like the difference betwen a hot dog, and a pork loin roadt, or hamburger and a perfectly cooked strak.
Nothing WRONG with hamburgers or hotdogs, but the difference between them and REAL meat is obvious.
The 3 m’s are hotdogs and hamburgers, PDJT is the real deal, and you can SENSE the difference, and thats why NOTHING they have tried, has shaken the loyalty of his followers, or will.
I don’t care whats in the 6e material, or what McGahn says, having tasted Steak, there is No way I am going back to hamburgers!
And, what he is describing can NOT be faked. You can not run afocus group, to detirmine what it is you believe in.
Well said Sir!
He lost me with that obnoxious praise of Romney. He believed the facade. Probably not so much today.
We all had hoped mittens would win. Obama has just completely botched the Benghazi attack.
It scared the tar out of us when Obama won in 2012, predictable as it were. If Obama had 2 more Scotus picks, over and out.
Bill felt the same way as most of us – but we’re lost until trump put our feelings flat out – he choked.
This video is worth the watch – like SD says you just got to get past what we were all thinking at the time, to be fair.
Remember….PDJT reads this….and I’ll bet love Bill Whittle too.
Bill Whittle is awesome
Whittle’s follow up
Longer convo for those that have time
Thanks Sundance. The truth is soooo refreshing!!! We now have the president of conservative dreams-a man of principle, faith ,and courage- a man who walks his talk!! We are blessed indeed! Let us keep praying for this warrior president. And keep donating to his campaign and fellow warriors like Cong Nunes, Jordan, Stafinik and others.
Wow/ That is astounding. I don’t remember hearing it before. Thank you, Sundance.
I find Whittle hyperbolic and a bit of an elitist. I had some experience with his cliquey crowd in Hollywood. No thanks. I also had experience with Andrew Breitbart — the complete opposite. Andrew was a true warrior, mensch and authentic populist. In any case, if Whittle didn’t realize who Romney was in 2012 (I knew years before this), he fails any test of discernment.
What’s interesting about Bill Whittle is that he was a never Trumper during the primaries, then morphed into a begrudging supporter during the general. Now, he’s a full throated, maga hat wearing supporter. Unlike many of his never Trumper cohorts, he has seen Trump accomplish things Conservatives used to only talk about and changed his mind. I can now listen to his commentary again unlike most of the petting zoo conservatives that seem to be content to watch this glorious period from the side lines.
Truth and inspiration!!!
Wow! I saw it then, I just listened again. Amazing how easy it is to speak the language of conservatism, when you actually believe it. Thanks SD, thanks Bill and thanks PDJT. Wow!
Right on.. PDT talks to everyone on Twitter down to earth and everyone gets it. The democrats get is also that is why he is such a threat.
I fully expect the Mullahs get it also. I just don’t know how stupid they are.
God bless our President Donald Trump.
First time I’ve seen that….great and prophetic. Thank you Sundance.
