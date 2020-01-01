Secretary Pompeo Cancels Travel Plans to Remain Focused on Iraq Crisis…

At the time of a Tuesday evening Fox News interview Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was affirming his trip to Ukraine was still planned. However, by the time Pompeo woke up on Wednesday morning those plans were cancelled…. Perhaps someone told the secretary he needed to stay-attached to the crisis he helped inspire?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine so he could focus on the situation in Iraq after demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassy.
Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests. They withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.
Pompeo postponed his trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus “due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
On Tuesday evening Pompeo had told Fox News the Ukraine trip was still on… (read more)
Note the sequencing:
♦ First call to the Muslim Brotherhood (Qatar). Influence agents.
♦ Second call to the irrelevant hostage (Iraq). The pawns.
♦ Third call to the regional beneficiary (Israel). The ally.
Watching…
So, was this a matter of you started this mess now you get to clean it up?
Sounds very much like it. That sly fox PDT. Love the pics Sundance!
Precious! TY, SD for the winks!
Keep pompeo away from Ukraine until impeachment is over. POTUS doesn’t need a “misunderstanding”. Also POTUS can personally call Zelensky and arrange for his own trip. It will make Zelensky day and drive the Dems nutz. POTUS- “Ukraine is an important ally. Pompeo could not make it, so I booked a visit myself”. Checkmate Trump!
Bill…..THIS^^^^…….keep everyone away from the Ukraine…….except the President….
Pompeo has already shown his true colors……no reason for him to go to the Ukraine….
Honestly, I think PDT handled this in about…15 minutes. So never mind, send Rudy to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus. Mike Pompeo maybe you could go home a spend time with your family you’ve been a busy boy this holiday.
Something like that it seems. And Pompeo’s voice is showing stress, IMHO. He sounds different.
He is realizing that nobody handles the Teflon Don. Nobody! Every coup and act of insubordination has been handled and trumped by Trump. Every time it looks like he is being manipulated, he flips the script and buries his opponent. Think about Richard Spencer. That scam was another planned coup that POTUS snuffed out and foiled. He was supposed to be the hero who stood up to the orange Man bad. Instead his 15 minutes were up and he comes off disgraced. CNN wapo and nyt dumped him quick after his plot failed. Let’s get a deep dive into who Spencer was collaborating with. Trump knows. Oh boy does he know a lot without reading blogs.
Military Industrial Complex WH0RE!
I’m convinced the AVERAGE American would do a better job then 98% of every politician and 99% better then the people they hire.
That is why these people have installed themselves.
“I would rather be governed by “200 and whatever?” names in the city phone book than by members of Congress!” (Or words to that effect!) Mark Twain
Jori
You must have seen “Dave” (which most likely was a liberal production given the Hollywood composite). I don’t think the “average” person could do as well as Trump on the social and entertaining aspects of that level of office–he’s been entertaining on that level for years–but it would easily overcome the “average” person.
Isn’t Pompeo being bold and obvious?
Or
Does this have anything to do with Netanyahu resigning from all ministerial positions?
What is PT up too??
It seems obvious to me, that if PTrump wanted us to know what he was up to, he would tell us (or have someone in his administration do so). It pays to remember how often, as a candidate, he stated that he would N.E.V.E.R. announce military battle plans.
It’s one of the things I loved hearing, and the main reason I have no interest in second-guessing him. PDJT is a man full of surprises, and I continue to believe he knows exactly what he’s doing – even if I don’t!
You make a great point Peoria. DT would let it be known and I don’t mean the battle plans as that is none of our business. Trump is fairly one dimensional as speaks bluntly and bold. All one needs to do is look at the astounding amount of the off the cuff pressers and interviews he grants the media. If that doesn’t convince then look at the rallies without a prompter. I have fell for the 4D chess analogy in the past but Occam’s Razor prevails. Honesty, rather it be brutal and cold, is the best policy.
Owning it and I’m guessing Pompeo’s job depends on successful management of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally love those fox pics.
I would place a “bullseye” on General Suleimani of Iran. Then a reward for those who can tell us exactly where he will be as an American drone flies overhead.
My reason: I don’t like his beard nor his uniform…is that good enough?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It works for me. Drone them ALL.
I think so often that politicians and government officials have never had to deal with a bully after reading some of their comments. Notice the show of force has the mob retreating. This time the Marines were not ordered to surrender.
Have to suggest that Haskell too needs to be under the microscope!
“Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests.”
And anyone who thinks this was a spontaneous outpouring of emotion resulting from the US blowing up a few garages and trucks out in the boonies of Iraq and Syria …..
It was the American military leaders, and Pompeo, who took the bait that Iran has been dangling in front of them. They broke it. Trump made them own it. Now Pompeo has to stay in town and fix it.
I suppose the Trump response went something like this: we’re not escalating into another long drawn out mess. I don’t escalate. i win. If you want me to respond, my orders will be to launch a massive attack that will destroy Iran’s religious leaders, that we will win in 48 hours with no US boots touching the ground, and leave secular Iranians to build their own new nation, whatever that might look like. Want that? No? Then go fix it.
His next call will be Thursday morning to register his candidacy for the Senate.
In the near future there may also be some openings in the Department of Defense and Army flag officers.
I should think Giuliani told him to stay the hell out of Kiev.
In other Kiev news, 5 Berkut Police that have been held since 2014 have been exchanged for rebel prisoners. They were charged with the murder of nearly 100 people at the Maidan (the “Heavenly Hundred” though many were actually Policemen in uniform, not protesters).
It never made sense at the start and rumours of a false flag were known about early. That a group of Georgian snipers did it was more or less proved about 3 years ago. That the arrested Berkut Police could not have done it was also well known.
So come their day in court, it would have been a farce if they were found guilty – and a bigger farce if they were found innocent. Exchanging them is a way out – a great pity for truth though.
Note no western media has dared say they were innocent and challenge the great Maidan myth. But we do know Kiev 2014 was a US regime coup. The shooting of the heavenly 100 was arranged by the Ukrainian Nazis that the US were backing so strongly. And the involvement of Georgians – whose US supplied army attacked Russia in 2008 but blamed Russia – is another strong CIA hint.
Transcripts of his calls?
1. We evacuated non-essential personnel from the embassy in May.
2. Days ago we can’t protect our main gate at a new $750M compound with at one time 16,000 staff and 2,000 diplomats?
3. Why do we have to fly jn anything, from anywhere, when we have over 100 acres & a $750M embassy?
Set up, or incompetence?
4. And why 2,000 diplomats? Really?
good questions and comments
Given the waste of precious American and other lives and the burdensome costs of engaging in past Mid East wars, keeping a close eye on U.S. foreign policy and military strategy in that volatile region is a must for any reputable news or political site.
sundance’s highly focused concerns and informed speculations about recent military actions are understandable and necessary given the past deceptions by the U.S. State Department and various Intel agencies. The military personnel that volunteer to fight and die for their country deserve to have those with some media influence ensure that they are not being thrown into harm’s way on another fool’s mission.
On the other hand, hurling disparaging and potentially demoralizing accusations against active members of President Trump’s cabinet before all the evidence is in, are not politically productive or fair to the recipient. (ie “Military Industrial Complex WH0RE!”). sundance, on the other hand, digs deep for any available evidence and then endeavors to make a reasonable and persuasive argument.
IMO, POTUS and Secretary Pompeo have accomplished many positive things together but I am also concerned about the possibilities when 2 minds begin to think differently and have different motives. I’m not convinced that is the situation–yet.
Almost as if this Secty of State read the rule book of the last Secty of State on the last attack on a US Embassy. President Trump; off to his party making the decisions act the same time. From Mar A Lago. Oh wait…was Trump out of town again? Was this attack on a national holiday when our government vacated Washington? Iranians don’t use the Gregorian calendar. Just sayin’, they’re crafty planners.
Read this thread. Deep dive into who was head of security at the Green zone that facilitated the embassy attack.
Just amazing! I believe that our POTUS just prevented the start of World War III, while “running silent and deep.” He temporarily disarmed the New World Order without firing a single “Tweet.” He even got many treasonous senators to praise him to boot. Now if he could only castrate our “judicial system,” He Could then finish draining the swamp, and maybe replace it with a golf course.
While the official justification was obviously a covering pretext, I’m unwilling to deny the possibility the USG had good reason to strike these targets in Syria and Iraq. Dollars to donuts, Iran was transferring weapons to Syria and Lebanon.
There’s big movement on energy/Ukraine that Reuters fails to mention in the article you link to, even though natural gas production/transit is a common thread to all the countries Pompeo is scheduled to visit.
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/no-more-transit-risk-european-gas-prices-fall-ukraine-russia-ink-landmark-deal
I’m not at all surprised that Democrats revealed knee-jerk once again that they’re closely aligned with Iran, and hoping it will deliver a foreign policy crisis/failure to exploit for domestic purposes.
Another detailed article on the thugs behind the attack
‘ Pompeo names Iraqi Badr militia leader Hadi al-Amiri as Iranian proxy
Hadi al-Amir, head of the Fatah Alliance, the second-largest political party in Iraq, and leader of the paramilitary Badr Organization, is one of Iraq’s most powerful men.’
Excerpt:
‘ Hadi al-Amir, head of the Fatah Alliance, the second-largest political party in Iraq, and leader of the paramilitary Badr Organization, is one of Iraq’s most powerful men. He was also considered a key figure in post-ISIS Iraq, one that some US officials once believed they could work with, despite his previous anti-American and pro-Iranian views. Now he is seen as one of the leaders of the attack on the US Embassy, and Washington is calling him out.’
Read more here:
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Pompeo-names-Iraqi-Badr-militia-leader-Hadi-al-Amiri-as-Iranian-proxy-612751
Nothing makes the likes of Pompeo, Graham, etc. happier than caskets coming back to the US wrapped in American Flags. They love it. They can’t get enough of it.
They know its a small price to pay to line their pockets and the pockets of the deep state/MIC.
Trump RULES this simple situation. Iran is being crunched right now but Ezekiel 38 tells the end game.
For this short term simple fix? We have this controlled under our beloved Trump leadership.
Niiiiiice.
God is in control. Daniel 4:34-37. 👓
Oh please please come back and attack our embassy you Iranian backed muppet rejects. I, and a bunch of Americans want to see a good old fashioned ass kicking.
If you think these attacks on our embassies are organic, I have a bridge to nowhere to sell you.
Also, you would you be OK with it being your sons and daughters having their blood spilled in a middle east conflict? I sure wouldn’t. It’s easy to go rah rah for war in the middle east when its not your own sons and daughters dying.
NO MORE WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST. Nothing in that region concerns us at all – its on the other side of the world. Let the countries over there sort it out.
A “crisis”? Hardly.
But a great demonstration that the Iraq govt did not defend the US Embassy from a mob with the ample military forces it has in the area.
Why the first internal Embassy zone was allowed to be overrun is a mystery. A couple of Apaches hosing the streets with 30mm cannon fixes all such irritants very quickly. Hint for next time: flying Apaches around observing is planned helplessness.
i think its clever what obama did in conjuntion with PDJT.
giving cash to the irans so it can be traced later was brilliant. give them a chance to prove they will honor an agreement, while loooking like a coup plotter. just like the Chief of Disguise CIA lady said – if its between the CIA and another country I’d put my money on the CIA.
at this moment – we clearly know who is who. now can you can act. not sure if i should put sarc with this one, or just go with it?
Reading Sec Pompeo’s tweet about how Iraqi Prime Minister al-Mahdi and the government of Iraq was “agreeing to continue” its responsibility to provide security and support to the American embassy is quite revealing. Is America being setup again by globalist NWO for another conflagration in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East? Pres Trump should expose this evil plan and send the troops home…every single one of them!
Pompeo seems more than a little like a 2 year old who got hold of a hammer and now he is going to test it out on some blasting caps.
Maybe Trump does not trust Pompeo in the Ukraine..who knows what he will say or do.
