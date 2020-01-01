Following Through – National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Culling National Security Council…

In the aftermath of National Security Council usurper Lt. Col. Vindman helping to orchestrate a joint DoD, CIA and State Dept soft-coup against President Trump, several pointed questions were asked about why the NSC was allowed to undermine the office they were created to support.
In response to those questions, newly appointed National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien announce the White House was in an ongoing process to reduce the size of the NSC.
A follow-up article within the Washington Times highlights the downsizing so far.
WASHINGTON DC – The White House National Security Council staff is being downsized sharply in a bid to improve efficiency within the policy coordinating body by consolidating positions and cutting staff.
A second, unspoken thrust of the overhaul is a hoped-for end to what many critics see as a string of politically damaging, unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information. Leaks of President Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders and other damaging disclosures likely originated with anti-Trump officials in the White House who stayed over from the Obama administration, according to several current and former White House officials.
White House National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien is leading the NSC reform effort. He revealed in a recent interview with The Washington Times that 40 to 45 NSC staff officials were sent back in recent months to the agencies where they originally worked, with more likely to be moved out. (continue reading)
Holdovers from the Obama Administration. What didn’t he infect during his terms? That’s all he did.
The firings will continue until the whistleblowers improve.
Hallelujah. This is one major step that should have been done in the first year of Pres. Trump’s presidency. Now if he could likewise do the same in every agency.
Throw The Bums Out
Serious, effective man this O’Brien.
VVSGPDJT’s particular brand of genius on display once again, on his timeline. When he said “Calm down and enjoy the ride,” one year ago today, he wasn’t kidding. Happy New Year!
NO MORE WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST! Not one more drop of American blood spilled in that wasteland! Let the countries over there deal with it!
From Obama BLOATED to Trump EFFICIENCY which is a BIG BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES https://thebigbeautifuldifference.wordpress.com/
New Year’s resolution: clean house! God Bless President Trump.
Well, it’s a start.
I really liked the part at the end talking about NSC positions not being “career jobs”. That concept should apply to most government positions. We have too many Congress people who have overstayed their welcome. Drain the Swamp PDJT!!
Yeah, sure, get rid of suspect STAFFERS. A much worse problem is Vinman and “Charley” AND ALL THOSE SES MEMBERS….who serve the damned British Queen and Privy Council…..and NOT US! Fire them
The State Department needs to be next, along with all SES. And of course, the follow-up incarceration of the Justice Department, and previous administration.
