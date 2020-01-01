ABC News Fears American People Might Interfere in 2020 U.S. Election…

Despite the initial reaction a stable-minded person would likely take away from the headline, it is a good thing that ABC News and other MSM have dropped their pretense and shallow-efforts to retain their open secrets.
In this example while lamenting the outcome of the recent U.K. election that saw the socialists and leftists crushed by conservative and pragmatic voters, ABC is concerned the American people may end up similarly interfering in media objectives for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The problem they discover is this pesky concept called “freedom”.
(Source)
Consider this argument from the article: “One of the things that we’re always very cautious about is everyone looking at Russia. But actually, we should be looking at the party and political dynamics closer to home and how domestic actors are using the platforms and manipulating the systems to spread information or misinformation that’s favorable to their political stance.”
I mean seriously. Can you imagine a world where U.S. politicians easily spread information favorable to their political stance. Oh.My.God… The outcome is almost unimaginable…. People, allowed to think for themselves. Yikes, the horror of it.
Desperation thy name is DEMOCRAT. Be prepared for the shrill name calling to only get worse. The Dems have nothing. Impeachment has backfired big time and now, literally, the only thing they have left is enemedia propaganda and name calling. That’s it. None of this should be a surprise to anyone that reads here.
👍x 100+, mom
Desperation thy name is DEMOCRAT…..
Desecration thy name is DEMOCRAT.
Don’t forget the military industrial complex, the state department, CIA, FBI, & academia.
Enemy of the state to me still the fight continues.
Doesn’t matter what the DEMORATS or the Lying Press says anymore. The only people listening to their BS are the Brain Dead Liberals who would jump off a cliff if the NY Times told them to. Trump has now cut into their Black and Latino base. Has Union membership behind him and more and more SANE DEMS are leaving them. And the Trumpster hasn’t gotten into his full blown campaigning mode yet.
YES and won;t 2020 be a lot more fun now…..when more of us can SEE
—AND THE LAUGHTER BEGINS…….ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
…and vote fraud.
No matter what, when we kick their A$$ they will be screaming voter fraud….instead of Russia, Russia, Russia.
Wow, they should have kept quiet, rather than let their secret out.
Whilst perusing twitter comments, there were many theories as to who the ‘domestic actors’ were, they ranged from actors, like in movies and tv, to three letter agency operatives. One answer was given that said it was normal voters. That was the one that hit the mark.
My only question is this; why isn’t the propaganda law rescinded again?
It is too bad we all have to endure ten months of this bs. And it will only get more inane after the election. Pray for the country.
Naaaaahhhhh We’re gonna be LAUGHING & partying
Lol, when I saw this in my inbox I laughed.
It is too bad we all have to endure ten months of this bs. And it will only get more insane after the election. Pray for the country.
ABC warning about “deep fake” videos is their way of trying to discredit the numerous videos around which show / prove democrat and deep state corruption. Ex: a video of Biden actually bragging about his own quid pro quo threats.
They’re so scared of the truth getting out they have no other defense but to say the videos are “fake”, and sadly the koolaide drinkers will go right along.
some will but many won’t ha ha ha ha ha ha
No doubt crowdstrike will be given full authority to determine which videos are “real” and which are “fake”.
2020 the media, as we once knew it, is officially dead. Trump has simply destroyed them by forcing them to expose themselves.
Where did all these Democrats come from? They grow thicker and thicker and act more and more outrageously at each successive election. Now yesterday they had the presumption to elect S. H. Dwinelle to the Judgeship of the Fifteenth District Court, and not content with this, they were depraved enough to elect four out of the six Justices of the Peace! Oh, ‘Enery Villiam, where is thy blush! Oh, Timothy Hooligan, where is thy shame! It’s out. Democrats haven’t got any.
But Union men staid away from the election – they either did that or else they came to the election and voted Democratic tickets – I think it was the latter, though the Flag will doubtless say it was the former. But these Democrats didn’t stay away – you never catch a Democrat staying away from an election. The grand end and aim of his life is to vote or be voted for, and he accommodates to circumstances and does one just as cheerfully as he does the other.
The only man I ever knew who could counteract this passion on the part of Democrats for voting, was Robert Roach, carpenter of the steamer Aleck Scott, “plying to and from St. Louis to New Orleans and back,” as her advertisement sometimes read. The Democrats generally came up as deck passengers from New Orleans, and the yellow fever used to get them right and left – eight or nine a day for the first six or eight hundred miles; consequently Roach would have a lot on hand to “plant” every time the boat landed to wood – “plant” was Roach’s word. One day as Roach was superintending a burial the Captain came up and said:
“God bless my soul, Roach, what do you mean by shoving a corpse into a hole in the hill-side in this barbarous way, face down and its feet sticking out?”
“I always plant them Democrats in that manner, sir, because, damn their souls, if you plant ’em any other way they’ll dig out and vote the first time there’s an election – but look at that fellow, now – you put ’em in head first and face down and the more they dig the deeper they’ll go into the hill.”
In my opinion, if we do not get Roach to superintend our cemeteries, enough Democrats will dig out at the next election to carry their entire ticket.
– Mark Twain; Early Tales & Sketches, Vol. 2 1864-1865, (Univ. of California Press, 1981), pp. 313-14.]
Doncha just love Mark Twain? My personal favorite is the “Never argue with a fool” one. I use that a lot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t just like this. I love it! Laughing – a great way to start a new year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Things haven’t changed much since Roach made this observation. The democrats are still “digging out” and voting.
ha ha ha ha THAT’S WONDERFUL
LikeLike
Good stuff.
What ABC means is that Google and Facebook are not suppressing US enough. Socialists dominate the media yet our Amazing Donald finds the way to communicate the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What ABC means is that Google and Facebook are not suppressing US enough.”
Not so much a qualitative or quantitative assessment on ABC’s part. More like Big Tech texts his buddy Big Media and says: “yo, make this legit”… and Big Media shoots back “already one step ahead, cuz”… complete with winky-wink and thumbs-up emojis… then probably some LOL’s and a high-five meme of some sort toward the end.
Boom. Done. Enjoy your Freedom.
“What ABC means is that Google and Facebook are not suppressing US enough.”
Ask Misti Vaughn” Epstein what happens when you cross google. Oh sorry you can’t. She died in a car accident shortly after her husband exposed what google did in the pervious election….
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7834593/Google-whistleblowers-wife-29-killed-car-crash.html
They aren’t even trying to hide it any longer.
“Kevin Spacey’s Accusers Keep Dying as Third Accuser Dies”.
https://magamedia.org/2019/12/26/kevin-spaceys-accusers-keep-dying-as-third-accuser-dies/
“NEED TO KILL THEM WITH KINDNESS” HE SEZ
Mm. Sounds like laying the foundation for total blackout of Conservative free expression on Social Media, Youtube, etc. under the guise of “defending against election meddling”.
Meanwhile… Pocahontas Warren is free to spread whatever personal disinformation she damn well pleases. I think I see how this works.
I don’t think it will change anything at this point. If you’re like me..you don’t need anymore info..right or left. My beliefs are formed, done. Just waiting on the call to act.
And yet still, they fear will interfere by voting… for the guy that they literally FEAR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recall more restrictive policies going into effect today on a few of the social media platforms, so they are certainly working on it.
They are certainly trying to shut down political information on social media posted by the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure myself and 64MM other deplorables plan to interfere in this election by voting for Trump again. Especially if that’s illegal by then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Big Blue Wave still has control over Cable TV, Facebook, eVoting machine counts, absentee ballot stuffing, motor voter registration and endless promises of all the best free shit for their followers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They can plant any theory they like by couching it in “…experts say.” nonsense. What “Russian misinformation”? The kind they planted!
Time for a little interference from the FCC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So..truth = disinformation? Got it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just think that it’s 2020… it’s actually been 1984 for decades.
But, we have a WEAPON! And he will be re-elected in yet another landslide victory that could just top the last one.
Gotta love that “pesky” Electoral College. Tuition-free too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
See Sleepy Joe’s Quid Pro Quo on the attached link. My twitter account with likes to this video was shut down then reinstated and now is shut down again.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU0z3-83f-9NRoKbAGSFW1g
The democrat party is most definitely marxist, totalitarian, communist, whatever moniker you wish to give it. To me they all mean the same thing because they all end up in the same place. It’s just a matter if time before they all end up torturing those who refuse to go along, and killing those they cannot “reform”. China kills more than 10,000 of its people every year.
That’s more than 50,000 murdered every 5 years for those who struggle with math.
The entrenched media is an arm of this move toward totalitarianism. Freedom is DIRECTLY at odds with the TOTAL GOVERNMENT CONTROL they desire.
Thus, they vilify anyone with the temerity to suggest citizens are in control.
It’s our REPUBLIC only as long as we are willing to fight for it.
Rush often observes that the Democrats have pretty much had it with democratic elections, and are searching for an alternative. It appears the same is true of the news media.
The trope that every election is corrupted by the Russians is consistent with their anti-democratic strategy. I predict that intense pressure for censorship is in our future (present?). The French license journalists: that demand seems overdue
An elections court, with the power to invalidate seemingly fair election results, may be in our future. Democrat judges are doing that now, ad hoc (hello, Al Franken).
The impeachment of President Trump is based on the premise that bureaucrats are the true and lawful government, and a President who acts contrary to their wishes (orders?), Is acting illegally. To Democrats, ending the empty ceremony of elections would be a small step.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some party hack decreed that the people
had lost the government’s confidence
and could only regain it with redoubled effort.
If that is the case, would it not be be simpler,
If the government simply dissolved the people
And elected another?”
(Bertolt Brecht)
You mean like Mark Cuban spreading fake anti-Trump news through his Zergnet company?
You mean like veteran ABC “News” journalist — oops! — I mean hardcore DNC operative George Stephanopopodopoulos spreading fake anti-Trump news that benefits his Clinton patrons?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since it’s been the media and democrats interfering in our 2016 election maybe we should see this as a confession.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The leftists no longer control the narrative. You can bet the internal polls they would never publish bears this out. Thanks to Patriots like Sundance and a growing number of others the corruption in DC is reaching Main Street. This desperation is driving them to ever more insane positions and opinions on everything.
It’s like real life imitating the Twilight Zone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know what, The Babylon Bee is a more reliable news source.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This line from the ABC article made me smile :
“and in one case masqueraded as a fact-checking operation to spin commentary”
That is the actual dictionary definition of fact checking, sweetie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Y’mean like Snopes has been doing for years by pretending to be “neutral” while branding anything derogatory about the Left as “False”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wrote a paper in “elite” east coast grad school arguing that a professor’s advocating extreme democracy was really just camouflaged centralized control. I argued that the Soviet Union failed because its centralized decision making could not effectively control the economy. This professor wanted everyone to vote on all major decisions, but after having lived in California, I said that people would get their voting information from the media, which would form an alternate and similarly flawed central control mechanism. It seemed logical to me, but the professor flipped out, gave me an F, shouted me down when I tried to talk about it, and kicked me out of school. President Trump has dropped the mask on these so-called “elites” and as PDJT has shown, this leftist got mad because I was 100% correct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should have added that I finished up at flyover public school, so no biggie…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Bob Iger ABC Network that covered up pal Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking and of course the infamous Syria Kentucky bombing. That ABC?
Disinformation Central.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imma put this here too.
U.S. Rep (D) Michigan
In worried the MSM, including ABC News is going to interfere with the 2020 elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The comment by ABC that cracks me up is that they actually think “everyone” is looking at what the Russians are doing. No, ABC, only the leftist crackpots in the fake news industry are obssessed with muh Russia, the rest of us live in realsville USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m looking at what the Deep State is doing to Julian Assange, and it ain’t good: ‘I’m slowly dying here’: ‘Sedated’ Assange tells friend during Christmas Eve call from UK prison as health concerns mount — The WikiLeaks founder had trouble speaking and appeared to be drugged https://www.infowars.com/im-slowly-dying-here-sedated-assange-tells-friend-during-christmas-eve-call-from-uk-prison-as-health-concerns-mount/
proud deplorable domestic actor
Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler–the Three Stooges
That ABC article criticizes Trump for putting out a campaign ad “that misleadingly implied House Democrats were pushing treason allegations”.
Maybe it’s because Trump and his team saw this Fortune article headline: ‘It’s Treason.’ House Democrats Seize On ‘Transcript’ of Trump’s Ukraine Call
Granted it appears only one Dem politician, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) actually said the word “treason” but that didn’t stop Fortune from putting it in the headline, and it didn’t stop the polling organzations from asking people if they thought Trump committed treason. ABC can’t pretend that Trump just pulled “treason” out of thin air.
Mika: “he can actually control, uh, exactly what people think and that is, that is our job”
Joe: “Yeah.”
The democratic party is about 1/3 globalist and 2/3 nationalist. The repubs have very few globalists. The media is globalist as is Deep State.
The U.K. election – it broke them. They are still coming out of their hangover – they believed after 3 years of working hard to convince voters no one wants brexit anymore – that the day after the U.K. elections is actually what is going to happen here, on November 4th 2020.
Crapping their pants , this tweet , that smell of your babies diaper just seconds after – we all know that smell – they just pooped everywhere, total blowout.
pU!
