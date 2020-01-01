ABC News Fears American People Might Interfere in 2020 U.S. Election…

Despite the initial reaction a stable-minded person would likely take away from the headline, it is a good thing that ABC News and other MSM have dropped their pretense and shallow-efforts to retain their open secrets.

In this example while lamenting the outcome of the recent U.K. election that saw the socialists and leftists crushed by conservative and pragmatic voters, ABC is concerned the American people may end up similarly interfering in media objectives for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The problem they discover is this pesky concept called “freedom”.

(Source)

Consider this argument from the article: “One of the things that we’re always very cautious about is everyone looking at Russia. But actually, we should be looking at the party and political dynamics closer to home and how domestic actors are using the platforms and manipulating the systems to spread information or misinformation that’s favorable to their political stance.”

I mean seriously. Can you imagine a world where U.S. politicians easily spread information favorable to their political stance. Oh.My.God… The outcome is almost unimaginable…. People, allowed to think for themselves. Yikes, the horror of it.