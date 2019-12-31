President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks on New Years Eve From Mar-a-Lago – (Full Video)…

Posted on December 31, 2019 by

Incredible.  Continuing a legacy of transparency and availability the People’s President stops to hold an impromptu presser upon arrival for the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s eve celebration.

Dressed in formal attire with our stunning First Lady Melania Trump beside him, President Trump responds to a variety of media questions.  WATCH:

66 Responses to President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks on New Years Eve From Mar-a-Lago – (Full Video)…

  1. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    • luke says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      Love me some Lou. Never forget Nov 2016 when I was literally hoping we (Trump) didn’t get blown out as any showing other than would encourage more of his ilk (me/us). I was at my brother’s house. We kept it on Fox Biz the entire time. About 10pm this strange smirk sent across Dobb’s face that I will never forget. It was this night we took our Republic back without firing a shot. Let’s face it, none of us our prepared for the alternative. If you have $ invested watch Dobbs and Payne. Tho neither will come out and say tough times ahead you can watch them and read the tea leaves.

      I fight here on the Internet at the CTH so I do not have to in the future. But more importantly so that the younger generation doesn’t have to. Our leader has made real progress with our support. Happy New Years brothers and sisters let’s get ready for 2020. 👍

      • Bill Durham says:
        December 31, 2019 at 11:35 pm

        POTUS 45 has the best tuxedo this country has ever seen. People tell me that we have never seen a better looking tuxedo. Hispanics, African Americans, and Asians love that tuxedo.

  2. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:29 pm

  3. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:29 pm

  4. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:32 pm

  5. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:33 pm

  7. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:38 pm

  8. mr.piddles says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    Oh dear. Melania looks Ravishing, Radiant, and Ready to Ring In The New Year. Wowzers.

  9. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:40 pm

  10. Chip Doctor says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Looks like a man in total control to me. Confident, sure of his facts, and accompanied by the most beautiful woman in the world. Happy New Year, Mr. and Mrs. President!

  11. MM says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    It Saddens me the way our President is treated.
    He’s truly the Best!
    Flotus takes my breathe away, she’s beautiful from the inside out.

    • spren says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:25 pm

      I’ve never seen any president treated the way Donald Trump is. It is an overbearing irrational hatred that has driven his opponents insane. Never seen anything quite like it.

  12. Mo says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Boss looks well rested and ready to kick some donkey in 2020!

  13. Zimbalistjunior says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    God bless that man!
    God bless America!
    Happy New Year to all the treepers!
    And a special benediction for good health and continued success to SD!
    Thanks for everything.

    • Yy4u says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      Any non Democrat would have received the business from the propaganda media and Dems…it was just that only Donald Trump could have taken the best and not resigned.by now.

  14. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    He’s a good man and great for our country.

  15. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    He looks great. She looks even better.

  16. awefense says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    This man, his family, his life, is just so inspiring. President Reagan was awesome, but I was too young too really appreciate it. It’s been a great ride and I am looking forward to 5 more! Happy New Year!

    • mr.piddles says:
      December 31, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      The last three years feels like 9. Five more years will feel like another 15, for a grand total of… [drumroll]… 24 years!

      Let’s put it this way… I think we’re getting our money’s worth.

  17. Jlwary says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Passed up 2 invites for parties tonight, spending the night home instead… But, dang, do I wish I could be at this party!

    • mr.piddles says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:00 pm

      I’ve convinced myself that New Years is overrated. But really it just reminds me that I’m one year older. So, no, I don’t celebrate that. Tick, tick, tick… :^p

    • Amy2 says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:30 pm

      I worked until 10:15 p.m. ‘Guy knocking on the window…..”we’re closed.” “I can’t buy something?” Dude, that’s what CLOSED means.

  18. Tiffthis says:
    December 31, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    I hope the press are NOT allowed inside to partake in the festivities 💯

    • GGHD says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      Trump wouldn’t let the >screwball Fake News into the party. … The Fake News would hear it was a ‘Black Tie’ event, and show up Naked except for wearing only a ‘Black Necktie.’ = Fake News people are lunatics.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      They were allowed to enter an area of the main room and record, take pics etc…then they were ushered out 4 minutes later and escorted to their press vans and shooed off to their hotel for the night. I would have liked to have seen them being dragged to their vans and thrown in like slabs of beef and losing their shoes along the way…😉

      So happy to see this wonderful President of ours and his wife having a relaxing time ushering in the New Year with his, family, friends and loyalists.

      Happy New Year,,.. Sundance and dear Treeper Family

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      December 31, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      Apparently they are not allowed to park on Mar-a-Lago grounds. Taxi, shuttle or walk. They would have been escorted off the property after that presser.

  19. RJ says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    President Trump is a modern day Founding Father. He put his life and fortune on the line to save and rebuild our country. May God bless and protect this great man and our magnificent country.

  20. GB Bari says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Thanks for posting this, Sundance!

  21. Ackman419 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    “Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician”

    I love me some PDJT!

  22. Bone Fish says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    The ‘middle class’ was always an experiment, along with self government. Looks like America is headed back to Lords and Serfs.

  24. LULU says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    He is a wonderful man, and she is an extraordinary woman… together, a great couple. I am grateful for what they do, what they have done for our country. I am grateful for her for giving him a serene home, a lovely person to be with when he is “at home”… The years before them were not happy for any of us. I pray that they will continue to overcome the forces that are against them, and be happy together.

    Happy New Year, everyone….

  25. Eric Kampmann says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Someone earlier called President Trump “The Peoples President.” That’s exactly it. That’s who he is, authentically & completely. He always has known who he is; the country hoped that’s who he would be in 2016, but it is now confirmed. He is The Peoples President, absolutely. Happy New Year

  26. sundance says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:44 pm

  27. freepetta says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Love ❤️ our President!!
    Happy New Year All
    2020 is going to be a good one!!

  28. TheTorch says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Happy New Year !

    Lets hope for a wonderful year for all 🙂

    and be thankful for a truly great President. Keep him in your prayers.

  30. USA-Patriot says:
    December 31, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Happy New Year

  31. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 1, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Thank You, Sundance, for so faithfully posting and getting the real news out to America.
    May the Lord richly bless you and your family in 2020, Sundance.
    We Love You.

  32. sundance says:
    January 1, 2020 at 12:03 am

  33. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    January 1, 2020 at 12:09 am

    What a marvelous couple. Thank you, Sundance. And thank you for all that you do. Happy New Year to everyone here!!

  34. WES says:
    January 1, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Happy New Year Treepers and SD!

    2019 was one hell of a year! Hopefully the deep state’s high water mark.

    May year 2020 be another hell of a year too! May the deep state be exposed as the high water recedes.

  35. Mo says:
    January 1, 2020 at 12:23 am

  36. sundance says:
    January 1, 2020 at 12:33 am

