President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks on New Years Eve From Mar-a-Lago – (Full Video)…

Incredible. Continuing a legacy of transparency and availability the People’s President stops to hold an impromptu presser upon arrival for the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s eve celebration.
Dressed in formal attire with our stunning First Lady Melania Trump beside him, President Trump responds to a variety of media questions. WATCH:
.
Love me some Lou. Never forget Nov 2016 when I was literally hoping we (Trump) didn’t get blown out as any showing other than would encourage more of his ilk (me/us). I was at my brother’s house. We kept it on Fox Biz the entire time. About 10pm this strange smirk sent across Dobb’s face that I will never forget. It was this night we took our Republic back without firing a shot. Let’s face it, none of us our prepared for the alternative. If you have $ invested watch Dobbs and Payne. Tho neither will come out and say tough times ahead you can watch them and read the tea leaves.
I fight here on the Internet at the CTH so I do not have to in the future. But more importantly so that the younger generation doesn’t have to. Our leader has made real progress with our support. Happy New Years brothers and sisters let’s get ready for 2020. 👍
POTUS 45 has the best tuxedo this country has ever seen. People tell me that we have never seen a better looking tuxedo. Hispanics, African Americans, and Asians love that tuxedo.
Perfect comment from Trump.
Love Melania’s dress!
The comments on this twitter post are vile and hypocritical
sickening!
Tiffthis: It just proves how hate-filled these poor people are. I feel sorry for them that they allow their hatred to ruin their lives. When it comes to class it is no contest. Take a look at any Republican event, then take a look at any of the following:
1. Bernie rally
2. Antifa “protest”
3. Occupy wall street
4. Pussy (hat) March on D.C.
‘Nuff said.
These people are sick
❤️
What a genuine first lady!
:17.
What a woman.
Oh dear. Melania looks Ravishing, Radiant, and Ready to Ring In The New Year. Wowzers.
Looks like a man in total control to me. Confident, sure of his facts, and accompanied by the most beautiful woman in the world. Happy New Year, Mr. and Mrs. President!
Mr. and Mrs. President Trump.
It Saddens me the way our President is treated.
He’s truly the Best!
Flotus takes my breathe away, she’s beautiful from the inside out.
I’ve never seen any president treated the way Donald Trump is. It is an overbearing irrational hatred that has driven his opponents insane. Never seen anything quite like it.
Boss looks well rested and ready to kick some donkey in 2020!
God bless that man!
God bless America!
Happy New Year to all the treepers!
And a special benediction for good health and continued success to SD!
Thanks for everything.
Any non Democrat would have received the business from the propaganda media and Dems…it was just that only Donald Trump could have taken the best and not resigned.by now.
He’s a good man and great for our country.
He looks great. She looks even better.
Was he in the video?
This man, his family, his life, is just so inspiring. President Reagan was awesome, but I was too young too really appreciate it. It’s been a great ride and I am looking forward to 5 more! Happy New Year!
The last three years feels like 9. Five more years will feel like another 15, for a grand total of… [drumroll]… 24 years!
Let’s put it this way… I think we’re getting our money’s worth.
Passed up 2 invites for parties tonight, spending the night home instead… But, dang, do I wish I could be at this party!
I’ve convinced myself that New Years is overrated. But really it just reminds me that I’m one year older. So, no, I don’t celebrate that. Tick, tick, tick… :^p
I worked until 10:15 p.m. ‘Guy knocking on the window…..”we’re closed.” “I can’t buy something?” Dude, that’s what CLOSED means.
I hope the press are NOT allowed inside to partake in the festivities 💯
Trump wouldn’t let the >screwball Fake News into the party. … The Fake News would hear it was a ‘Black Tie’ event, and show up Naked except for wearing only a ‘Black Necktie.’ = Fake News people are lunatics.
They were allowed to enter an area of the main room and record, take pics etc…then they were ushered out 4 minutes later and escorted to their press vans and shooed off to their hotel for the night. I would have liked to have seen them being dragged to their vans and thrown in like slabs of beef and losing their shoes along the way…😉
So happy to see this wonderful President of ours and his wife having a relaxing time ushering in the New Year with his, family, friends and loyalists.
Happy New Year,,.. Sundance and dear Treeper Family
Apparently they are not allowed to park on Mar-a-Lago grounds. Taxi, shuttle or walk. They would have been escorted off the property after that presser.
President Trump is a modern day Founding Father. He put his life and fortune on the line to save and rebuild our country. May God bless and protect this great man and our magnificent country.
Thanks for posting this, Sundance!
“Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician”
I love me some PDJT!
The ‘middle class’ was always an experiment, along with self government. Looks like America is headed back to Lords and Serfs.
You underestimate the will of an American.
TY for post SD.
That was brilliant. Best interview I’ve seen from Rudy Giuliani yet. I’ll call it – 2020 the year of justice!
Oh hell yes, Rudy.
PDJT AND Rudy going to the mattresses? For us?
It’s really hard not to enjoy this time.
Yeah get em Rudy, I like that talk about racketeering.
The hateful leftists are blinded with jealousy. They can’t stand the fact that we have a wonderful president that loves the country, and he can’t be bought. It frustrates them.
They hate the first lady because she has natural beauty and charm.
Wow.
Rudy has been re-invigorated by working a corruption case!
He is a wonderful man, and she is an extraordinary woman… together, a great couple. I am grateful for what they do, what they have done for our country. I am grateful for her for giving him a serene home, a lovely person to be with when he is “at home”… The years before them were not happy for any of us. I pray that they will continue to overcome the forces that are against them, and be happy together.
Happy New Year, everyone….
Someone earlier called President Trump “The Peoples President.” That’s exactly it. That’s who he is, authentically & completely. He always has known who he is; the country hoped that’s who he would be in 2016, but it is now confirmed. He is The Peoples President, absolutely. Happy New Year
Hail to the Chief! Happy New Year, President Trump.
Love ❤️ our President!!
Happy New Year All
2020 is going to be a good one!!
Happy New Year !
Lets hope for a wonderful year for all 🙂
and be thankful for a truly great President. Keep him in your prayers.
Happy New Year
Thank You, Sundance, for so faithfully posting and getting the real news out to America.
May the Lord richly bless you and your family in 2020, Sundance.
We Love You.
I second that! THANK YOU Sundance, and Happy New Year!
And we love you too, Grandma. Thank you for inspiring us with your beautiful nightly prayers. Happy New Year!
What a marvelous couple. Thank you, Sundance. And thank you for all that you do. Happy New Year to everyone here!!
Happy New Year Treepers and SD!
2019 was one hell of a year! Hopefully the deep state’s high water mark.
May year 2020 be another hell of a year too! May the deep state be exposed as the high water recedes.
