President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks on New Years Eve From Mar-a-Lago – (Full Video and Transcript)…

Incredible. Continuing a legacy of transparency and availability the People’s President stops to hold an impromptu presser upon arrival for the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s eve celebration. [Video and Transcript Below]
Dressed in formal attire with our stunning First Lady Melania Trump beside him, President Trump responds to a variety of media questions. WATCH:
.
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. Happy New Year. Happy New Year. We’re going to have a great year, I predict. I think it’s going to be a fantastic year. We had the best economic year, I think, in our country’s history. And I think we’re really set for additional growth and jobs and everything else. It’ll be great.
Kevin?
Q What do you want the American people to know, Mr. President, about how you’re handling the situation in Iraq, as it relates to Iran?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think it’s been handled very well. The Marines came in. We had some great warriors come in and do a fantastic job. And they were there instantaneously, as soon as we heard. I used the word “immediately”; they came immediately. And it’s in great shape, as you know. This will not be a Benghazi. Benghazi should never have happened. This will never, ever be a Benghazi.
But we have some of our greatest warriors there. They got in there very quickly. As soon as we saw there was a potential for problem, they got in, and there was no problem whatsoever.
I also want to thank the Iraqi government. They really stepped up. I spoke to the Prime Minister today. I thanked him. But they stepped up very nicely.
Q Mr. President, do you foresee going to war with Iran?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t think that would be a good idea for Iran. It wouldn’t last very long. Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening. No, I don’t think Iran would want that to happen. It would go very quickly.
Q Mr. President, can you — what is your message tonight for — what is your message tonight for North Korea?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’ll see. I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. I know he’s sending out certain messages about Christmas presents, and I hope his Christmas present is a beautiful vase. That’s what I’d like — a vase —
Q Do you think it will be, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: — as opposed to something else. I don’t know. I — look, he likes me; I like him. We get along. He’s representing his country. I’m representing my country. We have to do what we have to do.
But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement, talking about denuclearization. And that was signed. Number-one sentence: denuclearization. That was done in Singapore. And I think he’s a man of his word. So we’re going to find out, but I think he’s a man of his word.
Q I know it’s a night of celebration, Mr. President, but are you spoiling for a political fight in January, with the impeachment?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, the impeachment thing is a hoax. It’s a big, fat hoax. We had, I guess, 196 to nothing, with the Republicans. We had three Democrats come over. One actually joined our party, as you know — which is, I think, a record. I don’t think that’s been done before, in terms of somebody coming in like that on a vote like that. But he joined our party — from New Jersey. He’s going to be fantastic.
And, no, I think — I look forward to it. I mean, we’ll see. We have absolutely — we did nothing wrong. All you have to do is read the transcripts. If you read the transcripts — or you could also do something else. You could go see or speak to the President of Ukraine. And the President of Ukraine said, loudly and boldly — and I appreciate his statement — he said it many times: There was no pressure. The foreign minister of Ukraine said there was absolutely no pressure, and that’s the whole case right there. There was no pressure whatsoever.
I do say two things: We have to check corruption, and we also have to find out why is it that the United States is always giving foreign countries money. And Germany and France and all of Europe — they’re not doing much. In fact, they’re not doing anything, relative to this. Why is it always the United States? I’ve been asking you those questions and making those statements for a long time to everybody standing here. Nobody ever mentions that.
That was part of it. In fact, that’s in the transcript also. I talk about — a very good woman, to be honest with you — Chancellor Merkel. But I said, “Where is Chancellor Merkel? Where is President Macron of France? Why aren’t they putting up money? Why is it always the United States?” Nobody ever covers that, but that’s a big factor. So I think that’s going to go very quick. I think it’s going to go very easy.
We have tremendous — and, you know, I have to say this — we have tremendous Republican support. What the Democrats did in the House was a disgrace. What they did — how unfair it was. We didn’t get lawyers. We didn’t have witnesses. We didn’t do anything. And still, we got 100 percent of the Republican votes. And it was bipartisan, because we got three Democrats.
So I think the impeachment thing — I call it “impeachment light.” It’s a disgrace. And Nancy Pelosi should be ashamed of herself. She’s a highly overrated person. I know her well; she’s highly overrated.
Q (Inaudible) about vaping?
THE PRESIDENT: Vaping is coming out. We’re just going to be announcing it very shortly. Some people already know about what we’re doing. We have to protect our families. At the same time, it’s a big industry. We want to protect the industry.
And, as you know, we’ll be taking it off — the flavors — for a period of time — certain flavors. We’re going to protect our families. We’re going to protect our children. And we’re going to protect the industry. Hopefully, if everything is safe, they’re going to be going very quickly back onto the market.
So the flavors will come off. They’re going to be checked. We want to make it — people have died from this. They’ve died from vaping. We think we understand why. But we’re doing a very exhaustive examination, and hopefully everything will be back on the market very, very shortly.
Look, vaping can be good from the standpoint — you look at the e-cigarettes — you stop smoking. If you can stop smoking, that’s a big advantage.
So we think we’re going to get it back onto the market very, very quickly, but we have to protect the children. We have to protect the families. At the same time, we have a very big industry. It’s become a very big industry. We’re going to take care of the industry.
Q Do you want there to be a trial in the Senate? Or do you want there not to be a trial in the Senate?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter. As far as I’m concerned, I’d be very happy with the trial because we did nothing wrong. We didn’t even have a witness, and we won 196 to nothing. Okay? We didn’t have a witness. That was all the Democrats’ witness.
Look, Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician. He’s corrupt. He got up — he made a speech, said something I never said. And when I released the transcript — which is absolutely a perfect, totally appropriate conversation with a very good man, a very good President — I hear he’s doing a great job. But a big reason he got elected was corruption. There’s tremendous corruption.
But the other thing — and, again, I ask: Why aren’t other countries — Germany, France, and others — why aren’t they putting up money like we put up? And I’ve asked that question for a long time not only about Ukraine, about a lot of other places.
I was able to get, recently, at NATO — and you have to speak to Secretary General Stoltenberg — $530 billion additionally, over a very short period of time; $130 billion immediately. He has never seen anything like that. That’s NATO.
This is something different. Those countries should be putting up money. They should also be giving to Ukraine.
All right, one more question. Go ahead.
Q (Inaudible) China trade.
THE PRESIDENT: On trade? We’re very excited about trade. The China deal will be signed probably on January 15th. We put out a notice today. And I’ll be going, at some point, to Beijing, to be with President Xi. We have a great relationship. And we’ll be doing something reciprocal.
But I think, more importantly, we’ll be starting negotiations very soon on phase two. And I think phase two can be complete. A lot of people said, “Well, are you going to have phase two, or phase two and phase three?” I think we’ll have phase two. I think that should complete it. But we’ll be starting those negotiations very soon.
I want to thank everybody. I want you to have a great year. Look, you’re honorable people. You have to stay honorable. If you’re honorable, I’m going to win the election by a lot. If you’re not honorable, I’m just going to win the election by a little. So I’d rather have you be honorable, okay?
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Jeff. Good luck. Thank you, Kevin.
Q How about Mrs. Trump’s New Year’s resolution? Melania?
Q What is your resolution?
MRS. TRUMP: Happy New Year.
Q Happy New Year. How about your New Year’s resolution?
Q What is your resolution?
Q What’s your goal for the New Year?
MRS. TRUMP: Peace on the world.
THE PRESIDENT: Peace is right. But I’m — I’m not sure you’re supposed to say resolutions out loud, okay? So we don’t want to — I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, all right?
But I can tell you, we have a good re- — we really have a good resolution, and it’s a resolution for our country. We love our country. Our country has never done better than it’s doing right now.
We have the best unemployment numbers. We have the best employment numbers. Almost 160 million people are working. African American, Asian American, Hispanic American — they have the best numbers in the history of our country. We’re very happy. And we rebuilt our military. We cut taxes down — the lowest in history, biggest tax cut ever. We’re doing great. Our country is really the talk of the world. Everybody is talking about it.
Thank you very much.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Love me some Lou. Never forget Nov 2016 when I was literally hoping we (Trump) didn’t get blown out as any showing other than would encourage more of his ilk (me/us). I was at my brother’s house. We kept it on Fox Biz the entire time. About 10pm this strange smirk sent across Dobb’s face that I will never forget. It was this night we took our Republic back without firing a shot. Let’s face it, none of us our prepared for the alternative. If you have $ invested watch Dobbs and Payne. Tho neither will come out and say tough times ahead you can watch them and read the tea leaves.
I fight here on the Internet at the CTH so I do not have to in the future. But more importantly so that the younger generation doesn’t have to. Our leader has made real progress with our support. Happy New Years brothers and sisters let’s get ready for 2020. 👍
LikeLiked by 8 people
POTUS 45 has the best tuxedo this country has ever seen. People tell me that we have never seen a better looking tuxedo. Hispanics, African Americans, and Asians love that tuxedo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
He looks like Daniel Craig of 007 fame…hunky……
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Perfect comment from Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Melania’s dress!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s as smoking hot as I’ve ever seen her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
The comments on this twitter post are vile and hypocritical
LikeLiked by 2 people
sickening!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tiffthis: It just proves how hate-filled these poor people are. I feel sorry for them that they allow their hatred to ruin their lives. When it comes to class it is no contest. Take a look at any Republican event, then take a look at any of the following:
1. Bernie rally
2. Antifa “protest”
3. Occupy wall street
4. Pussy (hat) March on D.C.
‘Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 4 people
These people are sick
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because they are vile liberals. They have no class. I added my comment to them. LOL Liberals are easy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 19 people
❤️
LikeLike
What a genuine first lady!
LikeLiked by 5 people
:17.
What a woman.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh dear. Melania looks Ravishing, Radiant, and Ready to Ring In The New Year. Wowzers.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
TY, SD!!!!
Charlie, fabulous!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Looks like a man in total control to me. Confident, sure of his facts, and accompanied by the most beautiful woman in the world. Happy New Year, Mr. and Mrs. President!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Mr. and Mrs. President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It Saddens me the way our President is treated.
He’s truly the Best!
Flotus takes my breathe away, she’s beautiful from the inside out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve never seen any president treated the way Donald Trump is. It is an overbearing irrational hatred that has driven his opponents insane. Never seen anything quite like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS has taken EVERYTHING that the Global Cabal of preening, pathological NARCISSISTS thought they were ENTITLED to
… which kinda pissed them off
… into a state of permanent TDS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boss looks well rested and ready to kick some donkey in 2020!
LikeLiked by 9 people
God bless that man!
God bless America!
Happy New Year to all the treepers!
And a special benediction for good health and continued success to SD!
Thanks for everything.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Any non Democrat would have received the business from the propaganda media and Dems…it was just that only Donald Trump could have taken the best and not resigned.by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a good man and great for our country.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He looks great. She looks even better.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Was he in the video?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This man, his family, his life, is just so inspiring. President Reagan was awesome, but I was too young too really appreciate it. It’s been a great ride and I am looking forward to 5 more! Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The last three years feels like 9. Five more years will feel like another 15, for a grand total of… [drumroll]… 24 years!
Let’s put it this way… I think we’re getting our money’s worth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Passed up 2 invites for parties tonight, spending the night home instead… But, dang, do I wish I could be at this party!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve convinced myself that New Years is overrated. But really it just reminds me that I’m one year older. So, no, I don’t celebrate that. Tick, tick, tick… :^p
LikeLiked by 3 people
I worked until 10:15 p.m. ‘Guy knocking on the window…..”we’re closed.” “I can’t buy something?” Dude, that’s what CLOSED means.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the press are NOT allowed inside to partake in the festivities 💯
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump wouldn’t let the >screwball Fake News into the party. … The Fake News would hear it was a ‘Black Tie’ event, and show up Naked except for wearing only a ‘Black Necktie.’ = Fake News people are lunatics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were allowed to enter an area of the main room and record, take pics etc…then they were ushered out 4 minutes later and escorted to their press vans and shooed off to their hotel for the night. I would have liked to have seen them being dragged to their vans and thrown in like slabs of beef and losing their shoes along the way…😉
So happy to see this wonderful President of ours and his wife having a relaxing time ushering in the New Year with his, family, friends and loyalists.
Happy New Year,,.. Sundance and dear Treeper Family
LikeLiked by 9 people
Grandma, You and I think very much alike. I myself would prefer to see them dragged off in chains to waiting police vans.
LikeLike
Apparently they are not allowed to park on Mar-a-Lago grounds. Taxi, shuttle or walk. They would have been escorted off the property after that presser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is a modern day Founding Father. He put his life and fortune on the line to save and rebuild our country. May God bless and protect this great man and our magnificent country.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks for posting this, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician”
I love me some PDJT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ‘middle class’ was always an experiment, along with self government. Looks like America is headed back to Lords and Serfs.
LikeLike
You underestimate the will of an American.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go ahead … SURRENDER. 🙄
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
TY for post SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was brilliant. Best interview I’ve seen from Rudy Giuliani yet. I’ll call it – 2020 the year of justice!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh hell yes, Rudy.
PDJT AND Rudy going to the mattresses? For us?
It’s really hard not to enjoy this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah get em Rudy, I like that talk about racketeering.
The hateful leftists are blinded with jealousy. They can’t stand the fact that we have a wonderful president that loves the country, and he can’t be bought. It frustrates them.
They hate the first lady because she has natural beauty and charm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow.
Rudy has been re-invigorated by working a corruption case!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow Rudy! That interview was loaded.
LikeLike
He is a wonderful man, and she is an extraordinary woman… together, a great couple. I am grateful for what they do, what they have done for our country. I am grateful for her for giving him a serene home, a lovely person to be with when he is “at home”… The years before them were not happy for any of us. I pray that they will continue to overcome the forces that are against them, and be happy together.
Happy New Year, everyone….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone earlier called President Trump “The Peoples President.” That’s exactly it. That’s who he is, authentically & completely. He always has known who he is; the country hoped that’s who he would be in 2016, but it is now confirmed. He is The Peoples President, absolutely. Happy New Year
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hail to the Chief! Happy New Year, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barron has a presence for such a young guy.
LikeLike
Love ❤️ our President!!
Happy New Year All
2020 is going to be a good one!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year !
Lets hope for a wonderful year for all 🙂
and be thankful for a truly great President. Keep him in your prayers.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love this!
LikeLike
such a treat to see her and him….looking so happy together..she is a national treasure…
LikeLike
Happy New Year
LikeLike
Thank You, Sundance, for so faithfully posting and getting the real news out to America.
May the Lord richly bless you and your family in 2020, Sundance.
We Love You.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I second that! THANK YOU Sundance, and Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we love you too, Grandma. Thank you for inspiring us with your beautiful nightly prayers. Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an excellent young man he’s growing into. Talk about swimming in the deep end of the gene pool. Later on if he’s inclined toward participating in politics, he’s going to be unstoppable. Regrettably I’ll not be around when he reaches the age of eligibility for the Presidency of the United States, it sure would be fun to see what happens!
LikeLike
May liberal tears sustain you.
LikeLike
What a marvelous couple. Thank you, Sundance. And thank you for all that you do. Happy New Year to everyone here!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year Treepers and SD!
2019 was one hell of a year! Hopefully the deep state’s high water mark.
May year 2020 be another hell of a year too! May the deep state be exposed as the high water recedes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Political Racketeering Case … panic in river city.🎉
LikeLike
Just turned off the TV. Reading this thread, seeing the pictures of our President and beautiful First Lady and others, and listening to Rudy’s interview (racketeering, bravo!) is the best way I can think of ushering in the New Year. KAG in 2020!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odd, I thought I heard Rudy saying he’d love to try the case of corruption among Americans involved with Ukrainian corruption. AFAIK Rudy was NOT talking about the impeachment trial in the Senate. Now I’ll have to listen to Rudy’s commentary again to confirm I heard it right…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think that’s the case he was talking about. He was talking about prosecuting the RICO case.
LikeLike
All I can say is, wow!
Oh, yeah. The speech was good, too.
LikeLike