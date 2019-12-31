Mission Accomplished – Chaos Created – The Pompeo, Esper and Milley Iraq Operation…

If they think Iran is attempting to bait the U.S. into military action in Iraq that will facilitate the agenda of Iran… then why would Pompeo, Esper and Milley take the bait?

The most likely answer is because they (DoS/CIA) wanted to take the bait… then stage an overreaction (DoD)…. and call it “defensive” (DoS)… which makes matters worse…. and draws us in deeper (DoD/DoS)… which is the excuse for war with Iran…. which is ultimately the end goal.

Only this time it’s obvious…

Fibber. *You* struck at two facilities hundreds of miles away from where the Iranian nutters (or CIA) were barking and leaving trucks and unfired rockets laying around to be found by *responders*. Sketchy as heck. https://t.co/gbhAyqANGF — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 31, 2019

The Marine guards look calm, but all that separates them from angry members of Kata’ib Hizballah, the organization the US attacked over the weekend, is a glass barrier and a small Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/UWyE4MICN6 — Mike (@Doranimated) December 31, 2019

Dec 31 – Our AH-64 Apache helicopters circling the U.S. Embassy compound in IRAQ. There will NOT be another #Benghazi

On president @realDonaldTrump's watch. It's great to have a Commander in Chief who protects our troops opposed to leaving them TO DIE!#USEmbassy pic.twitter.com/j7Z1VeoHVt — ROB (@_ROB_29) December 31, 2019

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAFTF-CR-CC) 19.2, prepare to deploy from Kuwait in support of a crisis response mission, Dec. 31, 2019. Video via @USMC🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MgW4fLl6Rf — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) December 31, 2019

