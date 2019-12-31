Mission Accomplished – Chaos Created – The Pompeo, Esper and Milley Iraq Operation…

If they think Iran is attempting to bait the U.S. into military action in Iraq that will facilitate the agenda of Iran… then why would Pompeo, Esper and Milley take the bait?
The most likely answer is because they (DoS/CIA) wanted to take the bait… then stage an overreaction (DoD)…. and call it “defensive” (DoS)… which makes matters worse…. and draws us in deeper (DoD/DoS)… which is the excuse for war with Iran…. which is ultimately the end goal.
Only this time it’s obvious…
I certainly don’t trust Nikki Haley! Do the opposite of what she says Mr. President and you will be fine.
An Iraqi official reveals .. the handover of “Al-Hussaini” the security of the Green Zone by order of Soleimani
“A senior Iraqi security official revealed on Thursday that the appointment of Lieutenant General Tahseen al-Aboudi, nicknamed “Abu Muntazer al-Husseini,” responsible for the security of the Green Zone in central Baghdad, was made under direct orders from the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, in a plan aimed at intimidating diplomatic missions in the country.”
The official, who asked not to be named, added that “Al-Aboudi assumed his duties as commander of the special squad immediately after entering Iraq in the stage of constitutional vacuum last Sunday.”
“He added that the reason for this is due to “Iran’s determination to tighten control of the Green Zone, which includes the offices of the three Iraqi presidencies and the buildings of the American, British and Saudi embassies, and the rest of the embassies and diplomatic missions.”
http://www.grabbian.com/en/blog/an-iraqi-official-reveals-the-handover-of-al-hussaini-the-security-of-the-green-zone-by-order-of-soleimani-1
Here ya go. Straight from POTUS.
It seems that in this analysis the weakness of the articles of impeachment and the obvious corrupt nature of the whole process has been forgotton. There is no credible impeachment being held over the President’s head. He is holding all the impeachment cards as well as the Durham/Barr cards over the Democrats and deep state players. President Trump is not in a bind and he will easily play this to his and America’s advantage. This can be seen already by his actions and yes his tweets.It’s not clear that this is a ploy, but if it is, it is quite ineffective.
I don’t agree with this post. This doesn’t seem like a conspiracy.
1. This is not the first missile attack on US bases, (its the first to draw US casualties and the first death.)
2. Trump has refused response to above attacks and others i.e. the drone downing under the direct stated condition that no US blood was shed. Adding the caveat that if US blood is/was shed response will/would come. While measured it will be scaled to the value of US blood.
3. Those missiles, launchers, and vehicles were abandoned prior to launch to avoid the response. Pretty easy to assume just like the local units heading the attack more than likely went to ground aswell. If we only responded to US blood spilled with blowing up a few dud missiles and empty equipment or buildings that would just not be Trump style. That is some BS Obama the pansy would do, a meaningless show of force. I would be pissed and I imagine many others would be. It would encourage further attacks with more US loss. Very simply if you don’t have the nut to back the troops sent overseas don’t allow them to be sent PERIOD. The US doesn’t have sacrificial pawns.
4. The response was measured 5 US hurt 5 Iranian allied militia bases eliminated. 1 US killed, response 25+ dead one major leader some Iranian agents. Personally I am a 1000 fold type but Ill take it, its a hell allot better than our last 20+years of politicks can swallow.
Its like when we first had to lay the marker with Russia in Syria. They sent Wagner and a large group of militia across the Euphrates to attack the US forces/SDF forces we called for their pull back Russian hot line said not their forces (lie later proven) we took off the chain and their rear bridges blew up preventing retreat or reinforcement while US air obliterated the force. No such further action taken.
Trump is anti war but at the sametime he is no dam pacifist pansy. You spill US blood expect response in fold. US citizenship especially a US flag on a deployed US soldier should be well understood to mean if you scratch it blood will pour from your side. It is exactly what many have been screaming and Trump answered, soldiers will not be punished for doing what they must in battle i.e. Trump actions, and every soldier carries the full vengeance potential of the US military i.e. Trump actions.
Note the Iranian response was unarmed but uniformed Iranian controlled militia. They didn’t roll in with any explosives or heavy arms to penetrate the building and the Apaches overhead made sure they didn’t misunderstand.
I think this is Trump directed action it matches his thinking and prior actions. We cannot just give up on the rest of the world (chaos is just as bad for business as open war) but at the sametime we are not fighting their battles for them anymore albiet we will support viable allies in their fight while at the sametime you mess with our forces expect measured response in fold.
Now its the Iraqi gov turn. You kick US out fine we will leave happily with all our toys, assistance, and money. If you don’t then accept the reality we will respond to any aggression to our forces. Don’t like it control your own people, we do. Iran you wanna fight in open warfare (see above tweet not targeting some militia but Iran directly) well we are able can and will, if not well we will continue to economically strangle you while supporting our allies vs your proxies, all the while leaving open the door of your joining the civilized world rules of play.
Great posts, it’s the presidents decision to respond tomthis attack that killed one of our contractors. To think somehow he was deceived by Pompeo et al just takes away from his great and reasoned leadership.
A presidential tweet 38 minutes ago
“The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request….
.Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”
To be sure I can’t say I know more than anyone else writing here. But “the big picture” in the middle east shows the corrosive effects of Iranian support of terrorism throughout the region. Furthermore Iran has been a disruptive element in Iraq and Lebanon where extensive protests have been occurring against the malign Iranian influence. The brutality of the Iranian dictatorship against their own people has been horrendous.
While it could be argued Iran’s aggression is none of our business, IMO that’s a shortsighted, head-in-the-sand stance. The resulting instability is bound to be adverse to US interests, hence action against Iran or its proxies may well be justified.
The current controversy will be settled most likely sooner than later. The President is tweeting about the matter today, it’s evident he knows what’s happened. My impression is he remains in charge of the situation.
I doubt there will be a general war with Iran. Bullies like Iran back down when confronted, and likely that’s what will occur in this case. Though I suspect the war of words will continue unabated.
For all you posters with your war panties in a bunch , Presidential tweet 26 minutes ago sez – relax, and asks you:
“Who had the best KO of 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣?”
I have zero problem with taking out 5 Hezbollah positions after warning them that killing Americans was a Red Line. Obama set down a Red Line and crawled away. Should we let them drive us out of our Embassy, too?
I do think Mitch is using impeachment for leverage. But I don’t think the Deep State wants a war with Iran–certainly not the Obama/Brennan Deep State. Hell, they surrendered to Iran. Mitch barely objected to the Iran Deal. Brennan let them do Khobar Towers and Barry gave them everything they wanted including Iraq. McCain and Obama created the Free Syrian Army aka ISIL to conquer Syria as a gift to the Ayatollah. The rabble-rouser outside the Embassy today was Sotero’s dinner guest.
They may be trying to thwart an Afghan or Iraq withdrawal, but even they know America is sick of these shithole wars.
You know you’ve been at war too long when your former detainees are serving in Congress.
It goes something like this: Either you trust our President Trump 100%, or you don’t.
For some unfathomable reason, I trust this man 100% — and I am not a religious person — and by that I mean I have a real problem with organized religion.
That said, there most definitely is EVIL and GOOD. Both exist.
But, there is something unique and remarkable about this one man. He is evidently “hearing” things we just don’t hear. He apparently has an insight & touchstone we just don’t have.
They — and the “they” encompasses a lot of varying forces — have been and are throwing every single obstacle (evil) they can throw at this one man — yet he remains unscathed.
With each dilemma that occurs, my very first reaction is — oh my God! (not religious, still that is the reaction). And that reaction is what “they” want us to keep & cling to.
Let it go. It all somehow works out.
Our President has this. Trust him. Come back to peace.
If you stay in that “oh my God” mode, you’re not helping — and you’re lost.
This country does not agree on much but the two issues that most do agree on are NO MORE WAR and NO MORE ILLEGALS.
