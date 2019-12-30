Hubris – Peter Strzok Argues in Court His First Amendment Rights Were Violated…

The FBI official who led the team effort to violate the fourth amendment rights of U.S. person Carter Page via unlawful surveillance, is now claiming his first amendment rights to free speech were violated when the FBI fired him for gross misconduct.

WASHINGTON DC – Former FBI agent Peter Strzok, a onetime member of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, is claiming the FBI and Justice Department violated his rights of free speech and privacy when firing him for uncovered texts that criticized President Trump. (link)

Our research indicates the lawsuits filed by Peter Strzok & Lisa Page have an undisclosed purpose. It appears both lawsuits are designed to block the DOJ from releasing the unredacted text conversations. The redactions are hiding evidence of FBI motive.

The “direct evidence” for FBI bias the inspector general says he could not find is likely located behind the redactions; the lawsuits help to block sunlight.   However, that said, the complete failure of AG Bill Barr to declassify any of the primary material also highlights an institutional motive cover-up the abuses of power by both agencies.

Almost three years after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gave special counsel Robert Mueller investigative authority; and almost a year since that investigation was completed; and We The People are still not allowed to see the underlining justification the DOJ used to authorize and continue that investigation.

114 Responses to Hubris – Peter Strzok Argues in Court His First Amendment Rights Were Violated…

  1. rcogburn says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Strozk filed a suit against the FBI for wrongful termination this past summer. I wonder where that one’s at?

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/06/former-fbi-agent-peter-strzok-files-lawsuit-against-doj-and-fbi/comment-page-1/

  2. mudcat46 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Who authorized Strzok to be an agent of both the FBI & the CIA? If he is not a potential double agent for each organization, then he’s at minimum an asset that breaks the territorial-firewall each agency has long had with each other. I’m sure it was Brennan that set Strzok up to wear both CIA and FBI hats. Would not both CIA personnel – and FBI employees as well – find such an arrangement for Strzok – or for anyone – anathema to the integrity of both organizations?

  3. rcogburn says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Per the filing, Candace Will, the “deciding official” who reviewed Strozk’s conduct, was protecting Strozk from being fired. Candace Will a Mueller appointee.

    “Deputy Director of the FBI, David Bowdich, overturned the final decision of the duly designated “deciding official,” Office of Professional Responsibility (“OPR”) Assistant Director Candice Will (“AD Will”), who had been meting out punishment at the FBI for over a decade, and who had determined that the FBI’s mission was best served by not firing Strzok.”

    https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/fbi-executives/will

    • rcogburn says:
      December 30, 2019 at 7:46 pm

      More detail further in. Will offered him a 60 day suspension and demote him out of the SES, which he accepted, then issued a “final decision.”

      “The authority to discipline Strzok was held by Candice Will, the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The FBI’s published disciplinary policies call for a standard penalty of a 5-day suspension for a first infraction of its policy. Compl. ¶ 28. Will carefully considered the entire record, determined that a 60-day suspension and demotion of Strzok out of the SES was the appropriate disciplinary action, presented a “Last Chance Agreement” (“LCA”) memorializing those terms to Strzok (which he accepted), and issued a final decision to that effect on August 8, 2018. Compl. ¶¶ 30, 33–36”

  4. G Michael says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    One hateful, anti-American loser.

  5. pucecatt says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Wishful thinking here but what if Strozk has been given the heads up about those text being un-redacted and released to the public ? Could be why he is clamoring to the courts ? He obviously does not want them out for all to see..

  6. Johnny says:
    December 30, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    I was one of the most hard core supporters of Jeff Sessions up the very end. I refused to look at his inaction in any negative light at all.
    I remember the threats of how good that crow was going to taste after the great day Session was going to lock all of them up right before the 2018 elections. Well look how that turned out!!

    Now we have the exact same arguments all over again, that AG Barr is gonna lock them all up. All I see is nothing so far, but the same ole bullshit of the government trying to keep a lid on how far into the damn socilist and Gestappo toilet we have slid.

    The same arguments being employed again that I used and new ones now, ” Trump can declassify just like AG Barr, so you saying Trump is bad also”.

    Trust the Plan all over again, but this time I am on the other side of the fence.

    Until you have some prison sentences to show from the Water Walking AG Barr. You have no right to tell the doubters to settle down. Have Patience, wait till after the electons, and on and on and on.

