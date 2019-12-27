Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Promises to Obstruct Justice to Prove His ‘Resistance’ Bona Fides…

Presidential candidate Joe Biden was asked today what he would do if he received a subpoena from the Senate and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

Holding himself up as an example of a particularly entitled class of DC persons who are above the law, candidate Joe Biden replied he would defy any judicial subpoena.

IOWA – Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed Friday he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump. […] Testifying before the Senate on the matter would take attention away from Trump and the allegations against him, Biden said. Not even that “thug” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has accused Biden of doing anything but his job, the former vice president said. Biden also said any attempt to subpoena him would be on “specious” grounds, and he predicted it wouldn’t come to that. (read more)