Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Promises to Obstruct Justice to Prove His ‘Resistance’ Bona Fides…

Presidential candidate Joe Biden was asked today what he would do if he received a subpoena from the Senate and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.
Holding himself up as an example of a particularly entitled class of DC persons who are above the law, candidate Joe Biden replied he would defy any judicial subpoena.
IOWA – Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed Friday he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump.
[…] Testifying before the Senate on the matter would take attention away from Trump and the allegations against him, Biden said. Not even that “thug” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has accused Biden of doing anything but his job, the former vice president said. Biden also said any attempt to subpoena him would be on “specious” grounds, and he predicted it wouldn’t come to that. (read more)
Poor Joe… Somebody go get Joe and take him home…
Joe said “If they don’t cancel the subpoena in 6 hours they are not getting the money…”
Quid Pro Joe all but threatened Lindsey Graham a few weeks back.
Quid Pro Joe is gonna send Corn Pop over.
Throw the mutha fker in jail!!
Exactly!
Hang him high!
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Then he challenged Giuliani to a push-up contest. It’s go time!
Mandelbaum..Mandelbaum..Mandelbaum!!
Well, that would be obstruction to go with the bribery/quid-pro-quo he admitted to.
you misspelled “bragged about”
Sniffing Joe – the gift that keeps on giving. Well done, man.
Did anyone expect him to say something else? He is Joe Biden. He is simply too stupid to understand his own words. BTW it’s what Corn Pop would have done.
Corn Pop talks tough. But it’s all talk.
“Holding himself up as an example of a particularly entitled class of DC persons who are above the law, candidate Joe Biden replied he would defy any judicial subpoena.”
Will Chief Justice Roberts instruct the U.S Marshal Service to take him into custody if that is the case?
Justice Roberts has no authority over the USMS — he has bailiffs
US Marshals are under the executive branch (USDOJ)
The Supreme Court as do all federal courts has jurisdiction and control over the United States Marshal’s Service. The federal courts do not have bailiffs.
Of course, he would send a letter from his attorney pleading the 5th.
….do you mean, as in….”Hey barkeep, give me that 1/5 of whiskey from the top shelf” And hurry it up.
Yes, however the tape could be introduced as evidence, as could the bank trail.
Knowing that the Deep State will never bring charges against him, why would he care about a subpoena? Subpoena’s are for little people…and republicans.
Agree. Democrats are not arrested. They do not have armed FBI agents show up in the middle of the night. They are not expected to follow the law. Why would he respond any other way? Unless some high level democrat is perp walked into jail, he is completely logical in his response.
Sorry for double response. First one did not show up so I posted again and then both showed up.
The FBI would no more arrest these democrats than the Gestapo would arrest nazis.
Some might call it professional courtesy.
I agree. Only republicans get arrested. Democrats get a free pass. His response is perfectly logical and will remain logical until (and unless) a high level democrat gets perp walked to jail.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Victor+Davis+Hanson+Clash+of+Cultures&ru=%2fvideos%2fsearch%3fq%3dVictor%2bDavis%2bHanson%2bClash%2bof%2bCultures%26Form%3dVDRSCL%26%3d476&view=detail&mid=40EF84A4500663E746AE40EF84A4500663E746AE&&FORM=VDRVRV
This one?
It would be laughable coming out of the mouths of most individuals, but coming out of a DC money junkie political hack extraordinaire, we have to take it on face value. Biden would ignore a subpoena and Biden would get by with it.
For Heavens sake! Just arrest these felons already! Everybody is the world KNOWS this idiot has broken numerous laws! He’s on video admitting one major crime!
This is Wonderland and we’re all Alice!
Joe, let your family take care of you. You have exceeded your relevance shelf life life.
Interesting to see Bernie and Liz reacting to his statement in the photo.
Oh to read their minds to learn what they think of Quid Pro Joe.
You’re making assumptions again………………………..
😉
Bravo! Not all memes are this well done – or this funny!
It’s Super-Duper Memetabulous!!!
There should be a Meme Hall Of Fame. Would be aasy to vote for entries, right? All you need is a centralized “registry” somewhere. Let’s put Social Media to good use!
Delightful that he interposes himself to “testify at a trial of Donald Trump” that probably is never going to happen. What he should instead be very concerned about is [i]his own, criminal[/i] trial.
“Biden’s Boast” was literally a confession(!) to numerous violations of American law. It was also a testament to a thoroughly-corrupt DC which, then as now, just couldn’t manage to find anything out of the ordinary with any of it. But, I don’t think that “lawlessness” is going to turn out to continue to be in “our American future.” (Nor, Ukraine’s.)
These people are gearing-up for 2020 as though 2016 never happened. The American voter made a dramatic statement against official corruption and some of the biggest “perps” of that corruption simply won’t let themselves see it.
Quid Pro Joe is just channeling his inner Killery, nothing to see here… the self-appointed “ruling elites” are simply a cut above us smelly walmart shopping peasants.
It’s quite a drag to know that this is actually how they really think… but I have known this for 3 decades at this point.
It became quite obvious to me when evil ghw told us from our Oval Office that we would soon be living in the new world order they had been building for us.
Then it became even more disgustingly obvious when he told the general assembly of the USA created UN in 1992 that “It is to the sacred principles enshrined in the United Nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”
Easily browsed to verify if so inclined. “They” truly believe they own us.
SD has taught me that the corruption in 0bama’s DC Swamp is deeper and more significant and dangerous than anybody originally thought. If Afghanistan I wore the saying from Joshua 1:9 with my dog tags: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Feel I may need to dig that out again for the fight to come…
Clever, dangerous and vile are the snakes of the swamp. Beware!
Keep in mind: the likes of Joe Biden, John McCain, Diane Feinstein, et al have been around D.C. for… literally… DECADES.
And, BTW, thanks for putting your life on the line in Afghanistan.
Every Republican in office should be saying Joe Biden is a thief. He extorted kickbacks from foreign governments for his approval of billions in U.S. aid. The kickbacks were paid to his son Hunter. If the GOP wasn’t a fake opposition party they would jump at the opportunity to expose Biden for the longtime thief that he is.
Wouldn’t that in a lot of cases be the pot calling the kettle black?
ezgoer,
Nice post.
Say what one will about the U.K system of government. The multi party system would not allow the likes of Biden to still have a place of prominence.
The media there are hyenas and would tear him too shreds.
It now appears that until PDJT came along, the two party system has evolved into as Sundance brilliantly explained,
One Uniparty.
God bless PDJT
He must make Obamboozler proud (cough)
>and VERY afraid.
Uncle Joe is very healthy (says he). So, no heart attack to fear.
>Suicide watch may be wise; however.
Is Biden an act or is he really out of it?
What a fool…he should have gone into the shadows with all his corrupt loot.
That’s alright
When God subpoenas Quid Pro Joe, it’s non negotiable.
Quid Pro Joe will challenge God to push-ups followed by a winner-take-all arm wrestling bout.
Come on, man! Subpoenas are for the peasant class. If anyone tries to deliver a subpoena to me, I’ll just fire a shotgun through the door at ’em. And if there’s anything left of them, I’ll meet them in back of school. And that’s no malarkey.
– Hunter’s Dad
LOL!
Awwhh Man, Come on Joe, Corn Pop is waiting for Pop Corn time!
and don’t forget his other fall back.riff……this is not a joke!!!!
I want to see this pompous, arrogant, brain addled fool removed from any consideration as a candidate. He should not have ever been close to the Presidency in any capacity, he should have instead been in jail for a long time, now more than ever.
Biden is evil…and he’s schizophrenic.
And to think old dopey joe was a heartbeat from being president.
We dodged a bullet, folks.
Biden obviously did enough damage as VP.
GB Bari: “When God subpoenas Quid Pro Joe, […]”
Like. Nobody gets a pass on the Final Judgement.
This, IMHO, is exactly why a quick dismissal of the articles of shampeachment is the best course of action. Every person we want to subpeona and put on trial (Pencil Neck, the Biden’s, Brennan, etc.) will go full drama (with full media coordination) and resist the subpeonas while claiming martyr status.
Give them no such platform. Let Durham and Barr take down the coup plotters.
Quite a box, you’re in there, Joe.
So if Pres Trump defies a congressional subpoena its “obstruction of Congress”. However, if Biden defies a senate subpoena its “specious” and he has every right to defy it. Biden is the very embodiment of every crooked politician who ever betrayed the American people and undermined our American Republic.
I think this all should be handled over a game of Poker in the Senate Chamber. Roberts can wear the visor and arm band. All cards dealt by a five deck feeder by a blond from Las Vegas…or Atlantic City?
This is how pathetic this coup has become.
It is just one long continuation of the totally corrupt Obama administration. They answered to no one for anything ever.
All I can say of these Miscreants is in a song….
“Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Promises to Obstruct Justice to
Prove His ‘Resistance’ Bona FidesKeep From Being Eaten Alive On The Stand…”
“Joe Biden replied he would defy any judicial subpoena.”
*****
Not clear to me how Senate a subpoena issued as part of an impeachment trial would be enforced as the proceedings are not judicial. Best I can tell from reading:
PROCEDURE AND GUIDELINES FOR
IMPEACHMENT TRIALS IN THE
UNITED STATES SENATE
“The Senate discussed on an earlier occasion how the
Sergeant at Arms might enforce its subpena. In 1868 during the
trial of Andrew Johnson, there was a discussion of the power of
the Sergeant at Arms to summon a posse comitatus 247 and
finally the following wording was adopted regarding the powers
of the Sergeant at Arms:
—————————————————————————
247 March 2, 1868, 40-2, Congressional Globe, pp. 1526-33.
—————————————————————————
. . . And the Sergeant at Arms, under the direction
of the Senate, may employ such aid and assistance as
may be necessary to enforce, execute, and carry into
effect the lawful orders, mandates, writs, and precepts
of the Senate.248
*****
“may employ such aid and assistance”..would that be Capitol Police, FBI, Federal Marshall Service?
I doubt there are any serious plans to call Joe to testify, but ain’t it nice how the democrat impeachment debacle has highlighted their favored candidate’s criminality . . . . . so simple, even independent voters can understand it.
Nice work Nancy!
POTUS said from the get-go that they would be very sorry they opened the can of worms called Ukraine. 😉
It’s called shoring up the base.
Two things:
1.) “Testifying before the Senate on the matter would take attention away from Trump and the allegations against him, Biden said.”
This is entirely consistent with Quid Pro Joe’s rather lame and obvious deflection strategy over the past couple of months. When confronted by a reporter (typically Fox’s Peter Doocy) about Hunter’s corrupt overseas escapades, Quid Pro Joe would IMMEDIATELY get all Defensive-Angry (typically accompanied by rather aggressive and disrespectful Boney Finger Pointing) and fire off a series of absurdly desperate deflections… “You should look at TRUMP! TRUMP’s the one breaking the law! TRUMP is a threat to this country with his corruption! TRUMP!!! TRUMP!!! TRUMP!!!”. I mean, he doesn’t even try to artfully deflect the question… he just goes right into Unhinged Panic Mode.
2.) “Not even that “thug” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has accused Biden of doing anything but his job, the former vice president said.”
Uh… not true, Quid Pro Joe. Rudy has specifically called out Biden’s “40 years of corruption” in at least a couple of interviews that I’ve seen. Rudy is specifically worked up about the… uh… “alleged” Biden-Ukraine, Biden-China corruption, amongst other things. So I don’t know what the Hell Old Man Joe is talking about. *confused emoji*
Joe follows the “Go Big or Go Home” approach to lying
The other thing I noticed is how he says Trump takes attention off himself his entire career.
Uh, Trumps entire career was to BRING attention to himself. You know, like naming hotels and buildings, and golf courses after his own name.
A totally false statement by Old Joe. The opposite of reality. Yet the media will cover for him.
So former VP Biden is so sure of himself that he didn’t do anything wrong in the capacity as VP that he won’t testify to the fact…
The logical contradication is embedded right there in his positive false assertion. Proving once again these people believe the lies they tell themselves.
Go Rudy Go…
If Joe won’t stand behind his implacable pronouncments then just how true can they be.
You(Rudy) may have to resort to presenting the case to a sock puppet stand in. Maybe that is too harsh, maybe Gumby is a better rubber stamp stand in. There you might just find the right play dough character to stretch into ridiculousness.
My bad, Saturday Night Live would never allow a Giuliani vs Gumby stetch to present the debate. Not withstanding that a former Mayor of NYC would be making comic gold out of all things dear to the City…
Maybe if your people can get in touch with Joe’s people at the PR level, you might prevail that Joe stands a better chance of favorable light on the National Stage in the hands of sketch artists then any amount of DC paid PR flimflamming…
Remember these are the people that sold the market hype of a barnstorming campaigning totally disregarding the visual image of barnstorming being cultural discontented from the actual imagine of crashing into barns in the minds of midwesterners.
Here is the latest news flash, the latest corruption/collusion in meeting their next boat payment schedule, “Joe is too main stream to the corruption to discern that PR firms hoodwinked him out of untold thousands of dollars in consultant fees to foster onto his campaign an image of crashing into barns as a turning point campaign message.”
Yup, Go Joe Go…
Well Creepy’s clearly terrified they’ll find him in contempt of the Senate.
He clearly fears the subsequent stinging memo……..
Joe’s not afraid of “letting Donald Trump off the hook” but he IS afraid of being questioned under oath with regards to his OWN actions in Ukraine
👇👇👇
Great thread by DawsonSField
Executive Privilege & Obstruction of Congress.
The Dems impeached President Trump for asserting executive privilege against requests by Congress for records & advice provided on foreign policy & budgeting issues.
Lets look at 14 examples President Clinton was not impeached for!
Click on the link to read:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1207706838826962946.html
All Joe has to say Is his on camera admission was before he decided to run for president and when he was activing practicing on camera to do stand up comedy instead. He is in fact hilarious to watch. Ignoring a congressional subpoena is performance art.
You know you are a bad candidate when even Mr Corrupt himself Obama refuses to endorse you.
And also when he does endorse you.
Ha!
Biden is guilty of –what President Trump has been falsely accused of– quid pro quo.
He not only bragged about his threat; his extortion. He included Obama in his brazen admission.
Biden is guilty of –what President Trump has been falsely accused of– obstruction of congress.
>Both said to the cameras; and recorded.
“This is a big f n deal”
If he doesn’t want to testify, that means he’s guilty, right?
Please pray for our brothers and sisters in VA who are facing an unprecedented assault on their God-given natural rights.
