Jobless Claims Drop – Labor Market Remains Very Strong….

The Dept. of Labor reveals [DATA HERE] initial claims for unemployment fell again last week, creating the following Reuters headline: “The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell last week in a sign of ongoing labor market strength.” Another strong labor report, followed by another media report outlining how the results beat all economic analyst expectations; a consistent theme throughout 2019.
White House – DRIVING A RECORD-SETTING ECONOMY: The booming economy and strong labor market allow Americans of all backgrounds to find work and succeed.
♦ The current labor market revival is not a continuation of past trends, but instead a direct result of President Trump’s pro-growth policies.
- Since President Trump was elected, more than 7 million jobs have been added to our economy – surpassing the Congressional Budget Office’s predictions by 5 million jobs.
- This year, the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, its lowest level in 50 years.
- Unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma have all reached record lows under President Trump.
- The President’s policies are bringing people off the sidelines and into the labor force.
- The prime age labor force has grown by 2.1 million under President Trump.
- The surge in labor demand has resulted in 7 million job openings, which outnumber job seekers by more than 1 million.
- Before President Trump took office, there had never been more recorded job openings than unemployed workers.
♦ LOWERING INEQUALITY: President Trump’s policies are helping forgotten Americans across the country prosper, driving down income inequality.
- Annual nominal wages grew by 3 percent in 2019 for the first time in a decade.
- Nominal wage growth has now been at or above 3 percent for 16 straight months.
- Wage growth for many previously forgotten groups is now higher than wage growth for more advantaged groups.
- This is the case for lower-income workers compared to higher-income workers, workers compared to managers, and African Americans compared to white Americans.
- These income gains mark a fundamental change compared to before President Trump’s inauguration, contributing to reduced income inequality.
- When measured as the share of income earned by the top 20 percent, income inequality fell in 2018 by the largest amount in over a decade.
- The Gini coefficient, an overall measure of inequality in the population, also fell in 2018.
At 3.7 percent, November year-over-year wage growth for production and nonsupervisory workers was near a post-recession high achieved last month and again exceeded overall year-over-year wage growth.
From the start of the current expansion to the end of 2016, average wage growth for production and nonsupervisory workers lagged that of managers, the bottom 10 percent of wage earners lagged that of the top 10 percent, those without a college degree lagged that of college graduates, and African Americans lagged that of white Americans.
However, since President Trump took office, each of these trends has been reversed, contributing to lower income inequality.
♦ LIFTING UP AMERICANS: The booming economy is lifting millions of Americans out of poverty and providing all people with the opportunity for a brighter future.
- In 2018 alone, nearly 1.4 million Americans were lifted out of poverty.
- The poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached historic lows in 2018.
- Over 600,000 children being raised by single mothers were lifted out of poverty in 2018.
- The number of people claiming unemployment insurance as a share of the population is the lowest on record.
- Nearly 7 million fewer people are on food stamps than at the time of the 2016 election.
- 380,000 fewer people are on Social Security Disability insurance than before the 2016 election.
Americans in economically-distressed communities are benefiting from increased investment thanks to the Opportunity Zones included in President Trump’s historic tax reform.
As further evidence of how much the labor market has improved under President Trump, other data released by BLS show that the number of people who experienced unemployment last year declined by 2.4 million compared to 2016. This number should decline again in 2019 because, under the Trump Administration, the number of people claiming unemployment insurance as a share of the population is the lowest on record since the data began in 1967.
Godbless President Trump. Thank you for your tireless great work for our country. I love winning!
President Trump has the magic wand!!!
The President has a great love for the United State of America.
1. bloomberg= xi prisoners /slave labor, one child/no guns;no large drinks, my way or highway: reporters getting paycheck “no stories of me of democrats & get rid of pregnancy/ again one child policy &banned the letter “N” for mocking him as winnie the pooh , xi -president for life / mike “extends mayoral terms”….mike – xi not that bad/ bloomberg allowed to do money trades in china………LETS ALL VOTE FOR MIKE BLOOMBERG TO BE “OUR” DICTATOR AND WE WONT HAVE TO FIGHT CHINA BECAUSE WE’LL HAVE OUR OWN. 2. RUDY’S PHONE WAS NOT “BUTT-DIALED” , IT WAS HIJACKED AND USED AS A SPYING TOOL AND KEY TO HELP INFILTRATE PRESIDENTS TRUMPS CIRCLE OF CLOSE SUPPORTERS AND DEFENDERS [PRO-NEWS FOLKS TOO…TO FIND OUT WHAT THEY KNOW]. 3. AOC CALLS FOR A REVOLUTION……LET THAT SINK IN, FOLKS….HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Everyone of us should be celebrating the accomplishments of our President. What a wonderful time to be alive. Best President in my 66 years. Not even close.
I will be the best jobs President ever.
~Donald J Trump
I will be the best jobs President God have ever created
– Donald J Trump
(There Fix it for you LOL)
When?
Trump’s fault.
Heh heh. The numbers are astonishing and President Trump gets all the blame!!
He built that 👍
What!? Poor levels of (according to Nancy Pelosi’s excuse during Obama’s Presidency) “funemployment”?
Terrific recap, Sundance!
Truly a Snowflake Smelter.
More investment will be flowing in to the economy with the closing of trade deals with China (Phase 1), Korea and Japan (Phase 1) and of course, the centerpiece agreement USMCA.
To come will be trade deals with US-UK, and the two will be able to combine to pressure the EU into a deal that benefits both. US-Japan Phase 2 will likely be done soon after and then we look to the alternative markets to China, in India and Brazil.
We have a tremendous economic maestro in the White House. The job gains will continue. When the trade deals come in, the job numbers will be even better and dare I say approach levels this country have not seen since WW2 if that’s possible (everyone was employed!).
This will be a big boon to our economy and will change so many people’s lives as they will finally have jobs that they can support their families on whether they are working with their hands or working with their minds. It will be a great time from entrepreneurs and big business will have new markets to sell their goods in which will in turn lead to a higher stock market when they bring that cash back to the USA.
Truly magnificent stuff here and come Sept 2020, everyone will realize Trump will have the election in the bag. The only question will be how many more states will he win on top of 2016 and whether he will be able to win the popular vote, which I am sure he will in 2020. MAGA!!
Strength to Strength!
In the picture Obuma looks all numbs out. Poor fellow!
He will look far better to me once he is behind bars or swinging by the neck.
“The power which a multiple millionaire, who may be my neighbour and perhaps my employer, has over me is very much less than that which the smallest functionaire possesses who wields the coercive power of the state, and on whose discretion it depends whether and how I am to be allowed to live or to work.” ― Friedrich Hayek, The Road to Serfdom
The magic wand is held by the invisible hand
THIS is what winning looks like.
THIS is why I remain optimistic.
The swamp can’t beat this, the MSM can’t beat this, the Dems can’t beat this,…
WE are WINNING!
Given the spectacle of European financial collapse — and very possibly the end of the Euro — owing to the inevitable failure of the very type of welfare state that president Obama and the Democratic Party advocate, Donald J Trump, 45th President of the United States has led us to new highs in prosperity for all Americans, not just the Elites.
So, what stocks and what sectors does SD recommend for 2020! Come on SunDance you’ve been holding back on that prognosis! Apple? The oil stocks like ExxonMobil or Royal Dutch Shell? What about the S&P 500 ETF like SPY?
Look at petroleum. It is undervalued because the usual suspects think it will go away and be replaced by magically produced electricity. Also they are predicting the end of the internal combustion engine any day now.
The numbers are stunning. I expected his policies would get results, just not this much this fast.
The 2020 election is essentially 10 months away. Phase 1 China trade will be in place. USMCA will be in place. Wall will be in place. Paris Accord will be gone. NoKo did deliver a Christmas present—nothing happened. Spygate indictments with maybe even some plea deals will be public.
All that plus these numbers say the election will be a historic landslide for PDJT, plus regain the House and pick up some Senate seats on his coattails. That is a job for us Deplorables, helped by Dems self-destructing in TDS shampeachment. 29 mostly freshmen House Dems in Trump won districts committed seppuku with their impeachment votes last week. Only two didn’t, and one of those promptly switched parties.
Then In the next four years PDJT can finish what he started. Immigration reform. Health care reform. Infrastructure. NoKo. Iran. Probably another SCOTUS justice. And most important, put into position a worthy successor team for the 2024 election. IMO that is not Pence. Too nice a guy.
Hopefully more than one Scotus Pick. The Dems want to add more justices, Trump should do a pre-emptive strike and add 4 more.
I suspect more that one; quite possibly 4.
Check out the ages – https://www.thegreenpapers.com/Hx/SupremeCourt.html
I think Justice Thomas has hinted at retirement. So Ginsgurg (86 retire/die), Thomas (71 retire), Breyer (85 retire), and Sotomayer (65 years old, diabetic) are all in play.
“IMO that is not Pence” – okay Ristvan, I’m on board with that statement!
Poaching is a more common occurrence now. More and more employees are being directly asked if they’re happy where they’re at. This job market creates true upward mobility as people, especially lower paid individuals, feel free to shop their skills and talents to other potential employers. Any employer who is not seeking additional ways to keep their employees happy is likely to lose a lot of them.
This wouldn’t have happened without President Obama and his policies. This is not sarcasm. Think about it. And be thankful Donald J Trump ran to win an election, not a popularity contest.
Meanwhile our Socialist Democrat politicians have no problem with the capitalism that benefits themselves. Many of them are multimillionaires condemning millionaires and billionaires from the comfort and financial luxury of their gated mansions, while promising policies that will deny capitalism for the rest of us.
Build the wall – deport illegals all (and I mean something like 20,000,000 of them) and many things will get even better. Well from a Main Street perspective as opposed to a NYC, Chicago and LA perspective. The price of getting your lawn mowed may go up a bit.
We are seeing the good economy at our department. I work at a 500-600 sworn PD. We were one of the higher paid departments in our state. Now, we are losing people consistently to other departments for similar money. Its a wage race, and all of the employees are benefiting.
People are able to change and find a department that fit their talents better. The onky negative is that, as of now, there’s not a top paying department to jump on. Just because a department has the higher wages this year, doesn’t mean they’ll even be competitive next year.
It’s a great job seekers market!!
When Obama nearly completed the flushing of the middle class (skilled labor) down the drain, he created the so-called wage gap as he statistically eliminated entire data set of wages.
President Trump is actually reintroducing those data points to the economic data.
S&P 5003,239.91+0.51%
Dow Jones28,621.39+0.37%
FTSE 1007,632.24+0.11%
Nikkei 22523,924.92–
Expert!!
“When President Trump was elected, Paul Krugman wrote, “[I]f the question is when the markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.”
https://thefederalist.com/2019/12/26/paul-krugman-said-markets-would-never-recover-from-trump-the-dow-is-up-10000-points-since-2016/
Even though Donald John Trump has put millions of people back to work, the first quarter that features a net increase of 25 unemployment applications nationwide will be pounced on. This is most certainly true.
Having a sizable base of citizens (and non-citizen illegals) willing to be deceived is discouraging in the long haul.
I wonder how many of them are beginning to figure anything out. I don’t spend much time on wondering, but I do wonder if all of POTUS’ enemies are brain dead, or if it just seems beneficial to them in the short term to look like they are.
Maybe it is a combination of both🤗
Sounds like an impeachable offense to me
You have to be one dumb, demented soul not to be a supporter of Trump even if you are on welfare. Because of Trumps economic policies for all Americans, the opportunity to get off welfare and become a part of the American dream has never been greater. People will naturally become more conservative once they have something to conserve.
President Trump is doing a great job,all Obama ever did was eat hotdogs,and smile while he tried to destroy America!
Well Mike, he did play golf especially during crucial times.
Less money out of the country..more money in. Simple, logical, and straightforward. America first.
Got job if you want it.(!) Huge news.
Remember to please not vote for lawyers in 2024. I want someone with executive leadership and business experience. I doubt we’ll get another DJT (maybe Don Jr?), but please no lawyers!
