Gohmert: Trump Presidency Exposed Scope of Deep State Corruption and Influence…

Tammy Bruce is filling in for Sean Hannity. Refreshing. Congressman Louie Gohmert discusses the status of the political impeachment effort and Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to send the articles to the Senate. Ms. Bruce notes the DC reaction to an outsider administration was predictable; President Trump is adverse to their self-interests.

