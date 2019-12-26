Gohmert: Trump Presidency Exposed Scope of Deep State Corruption and Influence…

Tammy Bruce is filling in for Sean Hannity. Refreshing. Congressman Louie Gohmert discusses the status of the political impeachment effort and Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to send the articles to the Senate. Ms. Bruce notes the DC reaction to an outsider administration was predictable; President Trump is adverse to their self-interests.
The greatest gift of Trump is that he gets leftists to show their butts. Hat tip to Bongino and I would extend that to the entire administrative state. Even looking at the ridiculous impeachment sham hearings, most of it was based on policy differences, not legality.
The biggest policy difference being.. who controls foreign policy ..the State Dept or president Trump. In other words.. who determines the amount of foreign aid and who receives it,..And of course how much is laundered and wind it’s way back to corrupted congressmen….
Add to that the amount paid to Soros NGO’s.
As of 2012 The UN boasted 193 members, and the U.S. provided economic assistance to 184 of them, or 96% of the countries in the world.
Now that we have seen the corruption of a US vice president in Ukraine, the question has to be asked as to how much of the foreign aid to the other 183 countries finds its way back to the DC swamp year after year? Are we seeing just the tip of an iceberg? We even give aid to China using money that we borrow from them with interest.
The link below is to an old article from 2012. It is virtually impossible to find a full current list of countries receiving US aid by doing a search on the internet. Try it yourself and see.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/othercomments/2014/10/15/u-s-gives-financial-aid-to-96-of-all-countries/#54fed7a5ccb9
Sundance,
Is there a balance sheet that totals every dime in all taxes taken in from the entire fifty states, and a corresponding list of every dime spent, anywhere, by the US and state governments. Anything… some massive balance sheet, or spread sheet…. Start with a basic one, big blocks, then refine to line item details.
God bless the USA.
The curious struggle between the Executive and Judicial branches is curious to watch. Too many challenges going before SCOTUS.
It’s not even policy differences. It’s the power for one side to set policy and the power to totally control everything else.
IMHO I have concluded that the Dems know they can’t beat Trump and are throwing the 2020 election to POTUS and the house back to the Republicans. The uniparty has concluded socialism is a bigger threat to the new world order than Trump. Nancy is purging the left wing in 2020. Same thing the Republicans did to the teaparty. The Dems want the globalist neocon warmongers back. The Bernie AOC crap is getting out of hand. They want to get back to starting a few wars to blow up all the tanks and planes Trump is buying. War is good business for everyone. The left is getting too powerful. So Nancy concocted an impeachment scam that would give Trump and the Republicans a boost and take out the left wing nuts. The Dems will be back in business in 2024. Once you see the strings…. The uniparty doesn’t just hate us, they hate the left too. This Kabuki theater gives us the illusion of choice.
Maybe that’s exactly what Nasty Pelosi think’s she’s doing…
Either way, it isn’t going to be what happens.
Period. That isn’t what President Trump has in store for the globalist SCUM.
Rona McDaniel Romney will make sure that the Republicans who win in 2020 are Rino’s. They will be globalist neocon warmongers who will be from the Paul Ryan wing. Choice is an illusion. They are all selected not elected…
That’s an interesting theory that I have not heard before.
Such a fitting picture!
My exact thought, barnabus. 👍
Great to expose it. Better to kill it.
Our good President Trump is exposing it but it is up to us to kill it with the ballot box. Vote like your Children and Grandchildren’s lives depended on it because it does.
I think it’s more apropos to say that Pres Trump has provoked the Administrative State left in place by Obama’s Shadow Government to break cover. He has outwitted every adversary, and every gambit the wise heads in all three branches of government and the Enemedia could think to throw at him. We’ve arrived at the tipping point. They’ve shot their wad. Pres Trump will write their epitaph.
And their epitaph will be … … … Here lie the sons of a thousand fathers, all bastards like them.
It was always a thousand Camel drivers, in my days as a British soldier in the Middle East.
I see seven Lions. Who are they ? Are they suppose to be with DJT or against him?
Think Daniel in the lion’s den. They could not devour Daniel because he was God’s prophet under His protection. We are witnessing a modern day version of the exact same thing. Whole lotta symbolism to be had in this picture.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The picture is a re-imaging of Briton Rivière’s painting of Daniel in the Lion’s Den –
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting. I didn’t know that. I just knew it was an obvious allusion to Daniel in the Lions’ Den. Glad I got it right! Thanks for pointing that out; I appreciate it.
I figured that’s what most would see, but I see the lions as being good lions and on the side of their leader lion. So I guess I would see them as Gohmert, Jordan, Nunes, Getz, etc. Could also be Barr and Durham, but on those two, we shall see.
That’s why I said a lot of symbolism. There is always more than one way to look at things symbolically. The lions den is obvious at first glance. But lions are also a symbol of royalty and power, so I wouldn’t disagree that it could be a good thing as well.
They are exposed to the light. They are like vampires, it keeps them back. That same light, otoh, invigorates Trump. Hyenas would have been better metaphors and more appropriate for the swamp toads.
I look forward to the future with Trump in power. Pelosi hangs by a thread of relevancy in mind and power. When evil is vanquished the people will prosper in this nation like never before.
Remember Pelosi parading around the gavel after Obama care was rammed down our throats? This is exactly the same with impeachment. She is a poster child for governments abuse of power i so look forward to her downfall.
I much prefer caught vs exposed and in the end when PT said……
I caught them, I caught them all
I hope he did not mean…..
I expose them, I exposed them all
With the gavel
Read your Bible.
Thrown in with the lions and he comes out un touched the next morning
Daniel 6 is an especially good read when you think of the people who plotted against him as a bunch of Deep Staters.
4 The administrators and satraps, therefore, kept trying to find a charge against Daniel regarding the kingdom. But they could find no charge or corruption, for he was trustworthy, and no negligence or corruption was found in him.
Sound familiar?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+6&version=HCSB
I love that picture.
President Trump has definitely been in the lions den.
He has survived against all the odds, thank God!
I actually enjoyed watching Hanity for a change!
Interesting that Greg Jarret, in one of his comments back to Bruce, mocked Pelosi about possibly hoping for some new evidence against President Trump to “magically fall out of the sky.”
Yet neither Jarret nor Bruce noted the strategy of Pelosi & Lawfare trying to get (via the courts) the 6e material from Mueller’s investigation in order to juice up more Articles of Impeachment.
They will never get the 6e. Any decision will be appealed and tied up for another year at least. DC circuit oral argument is Jan 3 2020. More motions and filings. Then appeals to supreme Court. Dems screwed up this impeachment so if they keep the house in 2020 and win this one, they will impeach in 2021. If they lose the house it goes away.
I’ve never believed McConnell to be looking out for the best interests of this country…but why would he be building such a huge wall of constitutionalism with these judicial appointments to stand against him “and for us” …if he intended to be on the wrong side of history? And that’s exactly what he’s been doing.
Like Justice Roberts, they could all eventually be compromised. In other words…NOT Daniel.
I don’t believe that WSB. I’ve been studying this very closely. He’s getting many Scalia types confirmed. Like no other GOP President ever has.
True, but we had such high hopes for Jusrice Roberts. It is obvious that he was also compromised.
There is no guarentee that these people pushed through by McConnell will be able to withstand this horrible pressure that President Trump has withstood.
Safety in numbers?
Let’s hope! And please excuse the typo…Justice Roberts.
@ Payday
I wondered the same. McConnell is confirming judges who will rule on law and not ideaology (hopefully).
That goes against the other garbage he does.
Pelosi wanting fairness after she single handily stripped all of the fairness out of the impeachment process is an unsurprising page out of the lefts play book of hypocrisy. For Pelosi and the leftist elites, the mantra is always what’s good for me is not good for the and our corrupt media supports and implements this liberty stealing assault on our rights in all things and time and time again. The media is indeed their most powerful tool and will eventually completely subvert the rule of law thereby thrusting this great republic into darkness and chaos. The media in its current form IS the enemy of the people and basically, evil incarnate.
Tammy did a great job.
Imagine what could come out if the 9pm show on FOX didnt usually have a narcissistic blowhard doing the interviews with guests but had an intelligent conservative professional doing the questioning?
Yeah, let’s trash the President’s friend and staunch supporter. It’s not like we have many in the media who vigorously support and defend the President. But you do you.
One comment Tammy made tonight hit the Deep State nail right on the head. The Deep State, the UniParty, the Globalist “establishment” and the allied business elites that run a good portion of American politics have, for decades, depended on secrecy. Trump is so reviled by them because, not only is he not a member of their very private club, but he has also jerked the veil of secrecy away forcing them—for the first time in recent history—to operate out in the open.
The Deep State has always been able to conduct its business in the background, counting on being backed up by the political establishment. For decades, this allowed all manner of illegalities to be carried out against the American people. The bureaucracies (remember how True The Vote was harassed by Lois Lerner and multiple seemingly unconnected agencies?) could lie to us about what they were actually doing all the while knowing that they could act with impunity because their was not actual accountability for their wrong actions. But, as Tammy pointed out in DJT they have found a commander-in-chief who is more loyal to the American people than he is to them. And, now that he is forcing them to operate in the full view of the American people, he has the Deep State in a very visible panic because now—for perhaps the first time in recent history—there’s no place to hide. That sound you hear off in the distance is the sound of the Deep State icons falling to the ground.
Technology has allowed the curtain to be pulled back exposing the true workings of the corruption. MSM is irrelevant.
This is tearing our country apart. I am feeling very dejected.
