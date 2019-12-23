More MAGAnomic Super-Winning: Saturday Sales $34.4 BILLION, Biggest Shopping Day in U.S. Retail History…

Jumping Ju-Ju Bones, Santa cancelled the recession!!
According to the latest data stats from last weekend, Saturday holiday shopping in the U.S. was more than $34.4 billion in sales. That’s the largest single day in the history of U.S. retail sales. Higher wages, record employment, low inflation, consumer confidence and economic security means more disposable income… boy howdy, these numbers are huge.
Keep in mind U.S. retail sales account for two-thirds of U.S. GDP growth. Wow:
(MSM-Bloomberg) Holiday shopping set records over the weekend, with Super Saturday sales reaching $34.4 billion, the biggest single day in U.S. retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners.
“Paced by the ‘Big Four’ mega-retailers — Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target — Super Saturday was boosted by the best traffic our team has seen in years,” said Craig Johnson, president of the retail research firm.
Job growth and fatter wallets, along with stronger household finances, have put consumers in a buying mood this season, Johnson said. And more of them are shopping online. As retailers offer improved web platforms, online spending so far this season has accounted for 58% of sales growth from a year earlier, he said.
Super Saturday’s results topped Black Friday’s $31.2 billion in sales by 10%. The next biggest shopping days were Dec. 14, with $28.1 billion, and Cyber Monday, with $19.1 billion. (more)
I’m not crying, you’re crying!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impeachment has taken it’s toll on retail sails and financial markets…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clearly! ;>))
LikeLiked by 1 person
$9200 of that is mine.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks Porkchop… for pulling me up🙄 went to Costco for 3 items and walked out with 6 items and under 100 Bucks. Never happens🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure the left will be telling us that it’s because of the obama policies.
Magic wand syndrome.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would have expected a statement to that effect a year ago, and you may still be right. These days, if Pelosi deigns to offer an explanation, I have no expectation that we’ll hear anything as coherent as, “This is because of Obama’s economic policies.”
What the democrats have produced in reduction of thought to a series of non-sequiturs in just the last three years is…baffling, to say the least. If the bar gets set any lower, it’ll be in the sewers and well on its way to China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who’s Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it amazing what happens when the State begins to get its hand out of our pockets.
You want a permanent gangbusters economy,15% flat personal tax and no deductions will guarantee it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, this just cannot be. The holiday shopping season was shortened by less days to shop due to a later Thanksgiving. All my highly-paid news readers said so.
Now, where is my recession ? Looking, looking, looking…
Merry Christmas !
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 20 people
Love it Sundance ! Cute! 😂
LikeLike
Love 💕 our President!! He is AWESOME!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Definitely awesome, he’s the awsomest I’ve ever seen, and the onlyest politician that I trust.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Copy that mopar. Merry Christmas! 🎄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merry Christmas right back at ya.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙏 ty
LikeLike
Most AWSOMEST President…
🇺🇸🇺🇸 EVAH 🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Funny, I ran out Saturday to visit an actual store and get an article of clothing for a gift.
I almost never venture out this close to Christmas anymore, but I was part of something big.
Just like I was in 2016.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That works out to roughly $115 spent by every man, woman, and child in the U.S.
($34.4 billion divided by 330 million as the rough numbers I used)
If you were home watching the bowl games, someone else spent about $230. And if your family of 4 is done with Christmas shopping and stayed home to decorate the tree, then someone was shelling out $575.
And porkchopsandwiches (commenting above) covered for a lot of stay-at-homes :o)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
The consumer will carry this economy to expansion in 2020. It’s not a surprise given everything working in the consumers favor. Low (stable) gas prices, low inflation, low taxes (Trump tax cuts), low interest rates and low unemployment. Higher wages, higher median income, higher stock market and real estate values. You will never have so many factors all working together in the positive direction for consumers as it is now. It’s unprecedented. And it’s bound to continue because Trump has been a phenomenal maestro of the economy!
The cuts in regulations and taxes spurred employment, lowered energy costs, and raised the stock market as businesses repatriated trillions from overseas. The deregulation of energy in the US has reduced US imports to nearly zero
Trump’s trade policies, forced competing export driven economies such as Japan, Europe and China to devalue their currencies by driving their interest rates into negative territory which forced the Fed to halt their normalization process of raising interest rates when unemployment is low. The domestic supply of goods increased as they became more competitive leading to low inflation. The stronger dollar (as a result of currency manipulation) put a lid on commodity prices and imports for US consumers, mitigating the effects of the tariffs on the economy. The tariffs have initiated the revitalization of dying industries such as steel and aluminum and the de-globalization process has led to a glut of job opportunities that have forced wages to climb.
Next year these trends continue, but now we get the USMCA implemented. This is the centerpiece of Trump’s trade policies. Business investment will begin to be put to work in the US to boost productivity rather than be parked in financial investments. The investments in productivity will lead to higher wages while keeping inflation at bay (now would be best time for an infrastructure program along with immigration reform). Increase productivity is what makes a recovery, an expansion in an economy. Also, with trade tensions settling down because of USMCA, you will see the global economy recover in 2020 and with that more demand for US goods in compliance with the new trade deals that Trump has inked (USMCA, KORUS, Japan 1) and will ink (UK, Japan 2, EU?, China 2?, India?, Brazil?).
In the Obama years, we were in perpetual recovery. Now with the consumer in the best environment they have been in many decades, we are turning the corner into a genuine economic expansion that will separate the US from the rest of the world in the next decade. Look for 3% plus growth in the next 2 years or three ahead and more great things to come! By 2030, there will be no one close to us economically so long as we elect our great maestro Donald J. Trump in 2020, MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump’s INFLATION-SUPPRESSORS will be the Golden Goose for his final 5 years:
• Energy … Rock N Roll mode
• Ag-Food … China-funded Launch Pad
• Petrochemicals … Fueled by surplus Energy
• Housing … Fed took their foot off the Brake in 2019
• Prescription Drugs … Starting Gun fired in 2019
• Healthcare … Competition Surging in 2020
• Education … Apprenticeships and Re-Skilling ignite College Competition in 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Fed’s gonna have to KEEP CUTTING RATES and KEEP ADDING QE, because those Trump Inflation-Suppressors will be firing on all cylinders for YEARS!
RE Sundance’s link below:
Consumer inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserve’s preferred price gauge, was 1.5% in November compared with 12 months ago. That’s still well below the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target, and it helps validate the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates low with little fear of igniting inflation.
The Fed has highlighted below-target inflation as a reason it could cut its benchmark short-term rate three times this year to aid an economy that was being slowed by uncertainties from the U.S.-China trade war and a global slump. The central bank has signaled that it expects to keep rates unchanged through 2020.
LikeLike
Making Christmas Great Again…
.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOMBSHELL !!!
This is a bit off topic but someone sent me a picture on Facebook today. My first thought was that it had to have been photoshopped so I sent the link to a professional graphic artist friend of mine who works on photoshop every day.
I was quite stunned when she told me that she had opened the image to a pixel level and in her opinion it was most probably a real picture. She said that although it was possible that it could have been made in photoshop that someone would have had to have put in a heck of a lot of work to do so. Take a look and let me know what you think.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t wait to hear the excited squeals of delight on NPR News tomorrow morning!
Yeah, after a couple years of reading about the Big Ugly, I kind of started getting off on crushed expectations.
LikeLike
When will the corporate imbeciles realize catering to the left won’t bring them sales success?
Sales success comes from everyday Americans having extra money in their pockets, and that extra money comes from a booming economy, an economy only a common sense, non-politically correct America First agenda can produce
LikeLiked by 3 people
This does not surprise me at all. Varney keeps stating that the brick and mortar stores are not doing well and it is all online shopping that is booming. I don’t know about you, but in my area, the stores are packed and a lot of Christmas items are gone and that was by the second week in December. We went out today to do food shopping for Christmas dinner and it was hopping. There were no parking spots. On top of that, we had to go to 6 different food stores to find the items that we needed because the stores were sold out! I haven’t seen it like this in years. It is great to see.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very close to Walmart and Bass Pro and…. PACKED
LikeLiked by 1 person
My experience as well, WTP – 100%.
After running a few errands today, and in the words of Tom Hanks in “Money Pit”: “let’s not go there again…”
LikeLike
MERRY CHRISTMAS to each and every on of my Deplorable Sisters and Brothers…..
President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump… and you too Barron !
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JESUS !
LikeLiked by 6 people
My family went whole hog. Two motorcycles. Two pistols. And two AR 15. Just to tick off the climate change libs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Won’t you be my Neighbors ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahaha…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
7 Million now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t blink …
7.4 Million …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wife and I went to “up-scale” mall this PM. The parking areas were >80 filled and religious! Christmas music was playing outside. The two stores we went in were crowded and people were in line checking out with purchases. Economy doing well!
LikeLiked by 3 people
People love to spend them crumbs
LikeLiked by 3 people
Merry Christmas.
Let’s put him there and keep him there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only in San FranShiffCo 🙄
LikeLike
Oh Mr. President, I am STILL not tired of winning yet!
Merry Christmas
MAGA/KAG
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the stock market up so much, it is a lot easier to get carried away using credit cards.
LikeLike
reading this historic news and Ingram came on…her producers must read here. The opening segment was on McGahn testimony. Quote: “Are they trying to revive Mueller report?”
LikeLike