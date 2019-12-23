Doug Collins Discusses Possibility of Representing President Trump in Senate Impeachment…

House Leader Kevin McCarthy stated yesterday he would recommend John Ratcliffe, Jim Jordan and Doug Collins as House members who would represent the interests of President Trump if any Senate impeachment trial was to begin. All three are exceptional legal orators who have displayed their skills during the House hearings.
Today Representative Doug Collins discussed the possibility:
These are the Real Warriors of Trump.
Indeed they are.
Doesn’t the President get to have his personal lawyers to be able to ask questions too? Not that there is anything wrong with these 3
If only we could all go.
Any/all of those three (Ratcliffe, Jordan, Collins) will be excellent. Now let’s see if Ms Linsey calls the witnesses she’s promised.
I hope no trial, those sob rinos will vote to convict and all the PDJT tweets in protest are on vain. Turtle will promise PDJT he has the votes to acquit, then become brutus. Cheshire cat pence and haley wait on the side.
I am a teeny bit concerned that Mitch McConnell seems to be backing off from his statements last week, in which he basically said that the “case” the House voted on was so pathetically and obviously an illegal hit job that he wasn’t going to waste the time of the Senate trying to adjudicate it. Now, he and Miss Lindsey are talking trial, witnesses, etc…what has changed over the weekend? Too much winning against China and the Turtle is seeing his income from that source drying up?
Collins is a lawyer, a baptist preacher from Georgia and a LtCol in the Army chaplain corps.
He’s got it.
I’m going to need subtitles for Doug…..just sayin’!😂
I love the fact that Jim Jordan isn’t even an attorney and yet he is even better than those who are! How many attorney’s gave their time for Jim to do the questioning of the “witnesses” for the faux impeachment hearings.
