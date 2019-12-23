Doug Collins Discusses Possibility of Representing President Trump in Senate Impeachment…

House Leader Kevin McCarthy stated yesterday he would recommend John Ratcliffe, Jim Jordan and Doug Collins as House members who would represent the interests of President Trump if any Senate impeachment trial was to begin.  All three are exceptional legal orators who have displayed their skills during the House hearings.

Today Representative Doug Collins discussed the possibility:

11 Responses to Doug Collins Discusses Possibility of Representing President Trump in Senate Impeachment…

  2. Tazok says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    These are the Real Warriors of Trump.

  3. booger71 says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Doesn’t the President get to have his personal lawyers to be able to ask questions too? Not that there is anything wrong with these 3

  4. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    If only we could all go.

  5. wilderness3300 says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    Any/all of those three (Ratcliffe, Jordan, Collins) will be excellent. Now let’s see if Ms Linsey calls the witnesses she’s promised.

  6. Roger Duroid says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    I hope no trial, those sob rinos will vote to convict and all the PDJT tweets in protest are on vain. Turtle will promise PDJT he has the votes to acquit, then become brutus. Cheshire cat pence and haley wait on the side.

  7. vikingmom says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    I am a teeny bit concerned that Mitch McConnell seems to be backing off from his statements last week, in which he basically said that the “case” the House voted on was so pathetically and obviously an illegal hit job that he wasn’t going to waste the time of the Senate trying to adjudicate it. Now, he and Miss Lindsey are talking trial, witnesses, etc…what has changed over the weekend? Too much winning against China and the Turtle is seeing his income from that source drying up?

  8. stg58animalmother says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Collins is a lawyer, a baptist preacher from Georgia and a LtCol in the Army chaplain corps.

    He’s got it.

  9. susandyer1962 says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    I’m going to need subtitles for Doug…..just sayin’!😂

  10. Your Royal Highness says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    I love the fact that Jim Jordan isn’t even an attorney and yet he is even better than those who are! How many attorney’s gave their time for Jim to do the questioning of the “witnesses” for the faux impeachment hearings.

