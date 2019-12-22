House Judiciary Committee, Court Deadline Tomorrow – DC Appellate Case For Mueller Grand Jury Evidence…

REMINDER: The House Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Jerry Nadler has been seeking: (1) Mueller grand jury material; (2) a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn; and less importantly (3) Trump financial and tax records. Each of these issues is currently being argued in appellate courts (6e and McGahn) and the supreme court (financials/taxes). There are court deadlines for #1 and #2 tomorrow.
It does not seem accidental the hastily defined two articles of impeachment mirror the arguments needed in two lower court cases brought by the House Judiciary Committee. [Go DEEP HERE]
It is likely both articles of impeachment, “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction“, are designed to support pending HJC court cases seeking: (1) former White House Counsel Don McGahn testimony; and (2) grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation.
Because the full House did not originally vote to authorize articles of impeachment the House Judiciary Committee never gained ‘judicial enforcement authority‘. The absence of judicial enforcement authority was evident in the lack of enforcement authority in House subpoenas.
The House could not hold anyone in contempt of congress for not appearing because they did not carry recognized judicial enforcement authority. Additionally downstream consequences from that original flaw have surfaced in cases working through courts.
There is an argument to be made the rushed House articles are a means to an end. That is – a way for House lawyers to argue in court all of the constitutionally contended material is required as evidence for pending judicial proceedings, a trial in the Senate.
This would explain why all the prior evidence debated for inclusion and legal additions to “articles of impeachment” were dropped. Instead the House focused only on quickly framing two articles that can facilitate pending court cases.
If accurate, that perspective means the grand jury material is the unspoken goal and impeachment is simply the enhanced means to obtain it.
The 6(e) material relates to evidence gathered by the Mueller team for grand jury proceedings in their two-year effort to construct a case against President Trump.
Remember, the Mueller evidence was gathered during a counterintelligence investigation, which means all things Trump -including his family and business interests- were subject to unbridled surveillance for two years; and a host of intelligence gathering going back in time indefinitely. A goldmine of political opposition research.
Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president. This material would also be fuel for a year of leaks to DC media who could exploit rumor, supposition, and drops of information that Andrew Weissmann and team left to be discovered.
We know from the alignment of interests it is likely Jerry Nadler and his legal Lawfare contractors are well aware of exactly what Weissmann and Co. created for them to discover. The problem for the House team(s) is they need legal authority to obtain it and then utilize it to frame and attack President Trump.
With the impeachment articles now approved – the DC Appeals Court is asking Nadler’s team if the purpose of their lawsuit is now moot. Essentially the court believes the prior lawsuit was based on gathering evidence for the impeachment articles:
If my suspicions are correct [SEE HERE] then Jerry Nadler will respond to the court by saying the HJC needs the 6(e) material to support the obstruction article in a Senate Trial. Per the court deadline, we will know by Monday December 23rd. The obstruction article will then become disposable; it will have fulfilled its purpose.
The original lower court ruling approved the HJC request but limited the scope of the material to only that which Mueller included in his final report. So it’s not accidental that Nadler’s crew shaped an “obstruction” article considering two-thirds of Mueller’s report was structured around… wait for it…. yep, obstruction.
Conveniently a pending Senate Trial against President Trump for obstruction paves the way for the DC appeals court to rule in favor of the HJC need for supportive evidence.
While twisted, this approach screams Lawfare…. that is, to make an indictment and then go fishing for the evidence to support that indictment. Evidence that, not accidentally, carries more political usefulness than the indictment it is intended to support.
Also, it is worth remembering HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Mary McCord as part of his contracted team effort. McCord was the DOJ-NatSec Division head who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House to confront Don McGhan about Lt. Gen. Flynn.
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
“That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added. (link)
My suspicion is the articles of impeachment are a means to an end, and not the end itself.
Defeating and destroying President Trump is the goal, by any means necessary.
This severe type of goal is not guaranteed by relying on a republican Senate to remove him. More extreme Lawfare measures are needed…
God forgive I HATE these people.
Then may God forgive many of us, NJF. You are in good company.
Our President will win in 2020. Dems are trying to weaken him because there canidates suck. Our President beat the Whole Republican party canidates and the ran Clinton and for others and he still won.
Yes, and the more they debate, the more they suck. This last debate was the least watched so far of any of their debates! It is literally a clown show…….wine caves….lol
Maybe it’s ok because they HATE us and have no qualms about ruining our lives for their own power.
To back up my point, in case anyone doesn’t know what happened the other night at the Willard Hotel…..
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/17/man-arrested-following-alleged-weekend-attack-on-trump-supporters-at-d-c-hotel/
So off to SCOTUS we go
Looks like the fruit of a poison tree ..But that makes no differences to crooked judges or politicians
“HJC needs the 6(e) material to support the obstruction article in a Senate Trial.”
If 6e material is sealed and supposedly unknown to Nadler, how can he argue that the information it contains help his case in a Senate trial?
And why would he need it since they voted in the house that they had enough evidence to impeach on that charge?
Why did they rush the impeachment vote? It makes no sense to their case.
I really don’t have a clue on that – you’re right, it doesn’t make sense.
Because Weissmann told him what was in the materials.
And whatever it is doesn’t have anything to do with obstruction or mueller would have put it in his report. Must be unrelated dirt that they are after.
You’re right Sundance the democrats have ” One Goal” to destroy President Trump. Unfortunately for the democrats , We the People with brains are GREAT Goalies!
The thing is though, the Mueller case revolved around charges for “Obstruction of Justice,” which is a cognizable crime.
The second Article of Impeachment is about “Obstruction of Congress” — which isn’t a crime and isn’t the same thing as “Obstruction of Justice.”
That doesn’t meant that HJC won’t try to use the two Articles of Impeachment to bolster their case for the grand jury materials. But it conflates two separate investigations (neither of which granted the House judicial authority) and seems overly reliant on the use of the talismanic word “Obstruction” rather than genuine legal or factual underpinnings.
Very possible that a court would see through this charade.
….and Roberts is owned, aka compromised. This can only get worse and I fear it will become violent.
This is why the left take it to us.
They know conservatives live in fear.
I don’t live in fear but, we conservatives are most definitely silenced.
Courts cannot interfere in an impeachment. The House has concluded it’s constitutionally mandated portion of the impeachment minus sending the articles to the Senate. Any cases that have not been taken up by the SC surely will be if the appeals court decides to wade in on a concluded House impeachment. Mitch McConnell should recall every Senator on December 26th to call the dims bluff and proceed from there. The only thing the appeals court can do at this point is say that those cases are indeed moot.
It is just amazing, is it not? The House, BY IMPEACHING, is saying that they have entered into evidence all that they need to make their case, and yet, they do not want to enter all that evidence since they ‘know there is more . . .
Doesn’t the House lose standing now that they proved they didn’t need the GJ material to impeach? Wouldn’t it now be up to the Senate to request it, if needed?
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Chuckie Schumer is waving around new “evidence” that Trump had a quid pro quo from newly released email where the President says he wants to withhold aid to Ukraine until they do something about their corruption… Which of course he already said
It is amazing how far the left is willing to go in their quest to oust Trump. Scorched earth. I fear what they may attempt next when their current endeavors fail.
Funny that Schmuckie considers fighting corruption synonymous with going after Democrats.
Seems to be a pretty weak argument.
Obstruction of Congress is not even a crime.
How can a judge grant discovery for a non-crime?
So if McConnell quickly dispatches of shampeachment before these court cases are resolved, wouldn’t that make moot the arguement Nadler has of needing these grand jury materials for a Senate trial that is already done with? My non lawyer brain would think so.
Every point that Nadler makes is moot yet, the democrats have the support of the media to push Nadler’s deceit. Dog and Pony Show for the Ballot Box.
Yeah, so then they just impeach a second time on slightly different but substantively the same grounds and we’re off to the races again.
A reasoned judge would take a jaundiced view of releasing GJ material in light of I.G. report and Durham investigations. I suspect trump team will point out the obvious issues surrounding the 6e materials:
HJC has completed its “investigation” – moot
No standing- if senate wants the materials they can subpoena
Fruit of poisonous tree issues – I.G. report
Not related to legit house legislative purposes
Subject to ongoing investigations – Durham
Precedent to refrain from disclosing 6e
Probability of abuse – on going issue of leaks by Democrats in house
Scooger
Saw this comment elsewhere yesterday…
The House is waiting, according to the lawfareblog’s plan, for a Court decision to come down on the 23rd granting the House the Special Counsel Grand Jury Records and the NSA Electronic eavesdropping records of the Trump Campaign, Transition Team and first years of the Trump Presidency.
The Court held that the House had no business seeing the Grand Jury records since Weissman filed no charges based on the Special Counsel Grand Jury Testimony and they had no business seeing the NSA data base records, but the House will now argue that since they have the articles of impeachment they now have the right to see everything to find a crime to charge President DJT with. Even if they can find no crime every injurious detail re President DJT will end up getting leaked to the media during the campaign.
bitterlyclinging
Paging Ristvan 😉
Understood – I don’t see HJC new argument that articles of impeachment overcome the fatal flaws in their arguments. The issues remain – I would be further reluctant to grant 6e material given Pelosi refusal to transfer to the senate. Until the senate takes up – the issue is not ripe.
LikeLike
I think that our President Trump and his team have a lot to work with in their own bag of tricks. POTUS exudes confidence wherever he appears- “funny I don’t feel impeached”- and is shoving it right back up their collective a$$$.
There are more people reading Sundance’s work than we might imagine.
#MAGA2020&FOREVER
This is true!
Fruit of the poisonous tree is an evidentiary rule only pertaining to court proceedings and has no force or effect as to oppo research or public dissemination. Mueller, Weismann and the Dems are evil incarnate and will subvert and exploit all governmental, legal and court processes to political weapons. Coincidently sounds like the definition of lawfare.
Talmudic Bolsheviks chewing through the very fabric and spirit of our system of government like its an endless calisthenic.
This whole witch-hunt turns on Sins of Omission. As Turley has said, had you bored into the sinews of any Administration you would discover this level of ‘impeachable offenses’. Human endeavor even at its best is shot through with contradictions and miscues. No endeavor could possibly withstand this level of committed nihilism and destruction. A little Christianity helps here: We’re all sinners. The question becomes one of degree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do wonder how much coverage of the impeachment charade can be generated without noticing who is doing the shampeachment.
Invalid Mueller Report can only produce invalid GJ. Discipline Mueller and the GJ report can’t be used. Or not?
The danger of faulty legal rulings regarding Nancy’s Articles is real. I use the term faulty because, owing to judicial activism, it would be constitutionally perverse to base any finding or order on these articles because, to do so, would mean that any issue involving said order that might arise during the impeachment proceeding would be subject to judicial review and would throw the entire impeachment matter into the purview of the courts where it is EXPRESSLY FORBIDDEN!.
What the House Ds are gambling on now is that the courts won’t nullify their impeachmentgate since there is no treason, bribery, or any alleged crimes in their Articles.
That could happen, and if the courts do their job according to the Constitution, that will happen. Case Dismissed.
Given the moral turpitude from the likes of Judge Emmet Sullivan of late, whose actions against Flynn may be racist, prejudiced, and bigoted, and the health-challenged and Lazy Rosemary Coillyer, who knows what these judicial clowns hearing the House’s case just might do.
Civil War breaks out in societies when their institutions break down, and when law become a partisan weapon, which we all see occurring all over the place in this day and age.
If the judicial system can’t or won’t or has forgotten how to apply laws in accordance with the Constitution, it is the duty of the people to overthrow them, plain and simple. That’s just how it is — in the United States of America.
In Congress, July 4, 1776.
The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript
The “cart before the horse” analogy needs a rewrite for these idiots. They went and bought a cart having no horse at all, and now they want the courts to pull it along…
Seems to me if McConnell held the trial now rather than waiting for Pelosi’s articles and once the trial is over acquitting the President all the Democrats requests of the Courts for more materials would be moot? I guess this would be too simple or unconstitutional to work?
Question…
Assuming these court cases end up in the Supreme Court, what keeps the Senate from dismissing the House’s Impeachment articles prior to the Court’s rulings, which would then arguably be moot?
Wouldn’t this situation then devolve into an argument between the two houses of the legislative branch of our Govt, without any prior legal precedent?
I do not think Nadler will succeed on the 6e Mueller material concerning Russia. But this is the DC swamp, so maybe the fix is in.
First, as the court suggests, with articles now passed by the House the material is moot for house impeachment.
Second, the abuse article concerns Ukraine, while Mueller was investigating Russia collusion. His 6e material by definition is NOT relevant to the Senate trial on that article. And by definition not for the obstruction of Congress article related to it.
Third, Mueller found there was no collusion. The absolute norm is 6e material is NOT disclosed concerning ‘innocent’ witnesses. That includes anything related to PDJT and his campaign.
1. What does Mueller’s investigation have to do with the Ukraine call?
2. Wouldn’t the fisa abuse invalidate any of the Mueller investigation’s testimony?
3. Why would they ever think McGahn would ever have to testify? It seems the law clearly supports that privilege.
EX POST FACTO! concepts of law hundreds of years old made to protect citizens from government tyranny!!
They never cease their evil machinations. With God on our side however, they amount to nothing.
It’s no coincidence that Jeff Flake penned a Wapo op ed that his senate ‘collegues’ are on trial in impeachment and is lobbying for them to remove POTUS.
This second effort at 6E material is aimed to end GOP support for POTUS by the margin needed to accompany Romney to Removal
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/jeff-flake-the-president-is-on-trial-so-are-my-senate-republican-colleagues/2019/12/20/5446c930-236b-11ea-86f3-3b5019d451db_story.html
What I don’t understand is why would ‘impeachment’ give the house access to materials they normally can’t get – depriving the president or any citizen of their constitutional rights?
Can the house by a simple majority vote grant themselves more power than delegated in the constitution?
The White House needs to add to their argument that:
Since the IG report has come out, we now know that the material contained in the grand jury the Mueller investigation was obtained based on fraudulent probable cause and falsified testimony. Therefore all grand jury material should be sealed and voided due to it’s fraudulent and illegitimate origin.
