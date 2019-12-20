President Trump Tweet Signals Ongoing Hostage Negotiations…

An interesting tweet from President Trump today with a clearly coded message to North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. Within the message President Trump notes an ongoing dialogue with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping about Kim’s status.

The hostage negotiations happening against the backdrop of a negotiated ransom, the U.S-China “phase-one” trade agreement:

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will make good on a pledge to purchase more than $40 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products under the recently agreed Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries, China’s top agriculture consultancy said on Friday.

Chinese purchases of agricultural goods are expected to increase to $40 billion to $50 billion annually over the next two years under the deal aimed at resolving the long-running trade war between the world’s top two economies, according to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. The deal has yet to be signed, fuelling scepticism over whether China will be able to import such a large amount of U.S. farm products. (read more)

….

“Complicated business folks,… complicated business”…