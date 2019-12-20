President Trump Tweet Signals Ongoing Hostage Negotiations…

An interesting tweet from President Trump today with a clearly coded message to North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. Within the message President Trump notes an ongoing dialogue with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping about Kim’s status.
The hostage negotiations happening against the backdrop of a negotiated ransom, the U.S-China “phase-one” trade agreement:
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will make good on a pledge to purchase more than $40 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products under the recently agreed Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries, China’s top agriculture consultancy said on Friday.
Chinese purchases of agricultural goods are expected to increase to $40 billion to $50 billion annually over the next two years under the deal aimed at resolving the long-running trade war between the world’s top two economies, according to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
The deal has yet to be signed, fuelling scepticism over whether China will be able to import such a large amount of U.S. farm products. (read more)
Best President EVER!!!!
I am in total awe of President Trump
First time I have noted that Hong Kong is added in there. I see robust sales of Old Glory in HK.
Yes, I noticed that right off, also.
So, PDJT and Xi are in a poker game.
Xi, running out of chips (while PDJT has a mountain of chips) and not wanting to ‘tap out’ and lose all he has put in the pot, put NK in the pot.
PDJT raised, and now Xi has to put HK in the pot, as well.
After Xi is forced to put Taiwan in, as well, THEN PDJT will “call”, and lay down his Royal Flush, to Xi’s pair of twos.
And as sure as truth is a force of nature, we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Personally, I am going to stay buckled in for this ride, it’s going to get even wilder at some point, maybe even real soon…
Because TRUMP.
Complicated AND confusing.
Don’t touch her! She has Pelosi…
A common disease that affects liberal and progressive democrats and causes socialists to convert genders to opposite poles… You don’t want to be anywhere close to this…
Need Global expansion for Asia…North Korea is prime real estate if private property and intellectual property is protected!!
So XI gets a better trade deal than he would otherwise get if he lets Kim give up his nuclear weapons for his and North Korea’s own good. Trump, Kim and XI all get the Nobel Peace Prize (at least if it means anything anymore) for saving millions of lives and the Democrat Party, which might as well be an invention of Hitler, screams “Quid Pro Quo!!!! Peach 45!”.
One slight quibble, if I may. The nukes are China’s, not Kim’s. China just has them parked in Nork. Kim is China’s puppet. A hostage. So, China takes its nukes out of Nork in exchange for the round-one trade deal which China desperately needs. But China lets Kim look like the loser in the deal for having to give up “his” nukes, and China looks like good influential panda for persuading crazy Kim to give up “his” nukes.
It would appear that the only loser in all of it is Kim, except that he has a new godfather in President Donald J Trump who has already made it clear to China in an earlier hidden message tweet that Kim is to remain safe and alive. The message of those missiles sent into the Syrian airfield was not lost on anyone, including the Chinese. No threats. No warning.
An interesting dance, one that must be played out in the background, which is where it has remained because of media cluelessness due to its focus on muh Russia and impeachment. Thank you, Madam Speaker, for the necessary cover.
trapper,
An excellent, concise summary. And, after China moves their nukes back to China, in say,…early October PDJT invites Kim to the White House, for big macs and to sign an agreement formally ending the Korean war.
Its symbolic, yet extremely momentus.
An “October surprise” the Dems can do NOTHING about.
I’m guessin,…
Yes but gives the destruction of crops by summer floods and early freezes, where do we get twice as much groceries to sell to China?
They need pork. They need corn. They need soybeans. There’s plenty to go around, and lots in silos waiting for good prices. Never under estimate US farmer, but do distrust the media.
A2 says:
December 20, 2019 at 10:19 pm
Trump to sign new North Korea sanctions into law on Friday
New, expanded sanctions on DPRK are included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act
https://www.nknews.org/2019/12/trump-to-sign-new-north-korea-sanctions-into-law-on-friday/
Japan deploys 2 Aegis destroyers as North Korean ICBM test looms
As Pyongyang’s deadline nears for US nuclear talks, Tokyo steps up monitoring
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Japan-deploys-2-Aegis-destroyers-as-North-Korean-ICBM-test-looms
USAF E-8C 96-0042 RONIN34 on task over the Korean Peninsula at 31,000 feet and Last night RC-135S Cobra Ball 62-4128 arrived into Kadena AB, Okinawa with RC-135S 61-2662 already deployed there. No signs of 61-2662 heading back to Offutt any time soon.
This is 24/7 coverage folks.
U.S. redesignates N. Korea as violator of religious freedom
‘ WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) — The United States has redesignated North Korea as a violator of religious freedom, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, continuing a designation Pyongyang earned in 2001.
North Korea is among nine Countries of Particular Concern for engaging in or tolerating “systematic, ongoing, (and) egregious violations of religious freedom,” Pompeo said in a statement.
The designations were made Wednesday in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, and subject the nations to further action by the U.S., including economic sanctions.
“These designations underscore the United States’ commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief,” Pompeo said. “We believe that everyone, everywhere, at all times, should have the right to live according to the dictates of their conscience. We will continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.”
The eight other countries are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.’
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20191221000500325
A2 – As always, your insight and diligence is appreciated, it always adds to the discourse and is enlightening. Thx!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are welcome. I hope the information is useful.
As China is ‘also’on the list, and if trapper (above) is correct that Norks are hostage to China, isn’t this just really affirming that,Chinas atroscious record on religious freedom, extends to its vassal state of Nork?
Let’s hope they keep these ag purchase commitments. They have a history of not doing so.
I love how POTUS seems to always drop a typo into his tweets to keep the ‘tards busy on twitter! How long until “purchaes” is trending?? 😏
LikeLiked by 3 people
They need pork. They need corn. They need soybeans. There’s plenty to go around, and lots in silos waiting for good prices. Never under estimate US farmer, but do distrust the media.
Trade war: China’s trade ministry fails to mention phase one deal as a priority for 2020
Despite the US publishing significant details on its trade deal with China, Beijing maintains silence on the facts
Former Chinese official said that US statements showed ‘impatient’ approach of Donald Trump and that some ‘technical problems’ remain to be ironed out
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3042657/trade-war-chinas-trade-ministry-fails-mention-phase-one-deal
🇨🇳 🇺🇸 #China’s Xi Plans to Skip #Davos, Deflating Hopes for #Trump Summit – Bloomberg
*Beijing still plans to send its top trade negotiator Vice Premier Liu He to Washington to sign the phase-one deal in early January.
China to Waive Tariffs on Some U.S. Chemical Products – Statement
*China will keep reviewing applications for tariff exemptions and announce lists of exemptions on second batch of trade war tariffs
http://www.mof.gov.cn/zhengwuxinxi/zhengcefabu/201912/t20191219_3444518.htm
They have all said the details will be available after the deal is signed. What is interesting is that the PRC has not lowered tariffs on US Ag but is issuing exemptions or waivers. This will affect the ‘private’s’ sector as an incentive to find other suppliers, and means also that the SOEs will be the conduit for USPurchases. Using ‘waivers’ means they can flip back to the status quo ante trade war if , as they put it, ‘serious differences with the US escalate.
Biegun heading back to U.S. as state of stalled talks with North Korea unclear
Top U.S. negotiator, in his new role as Deputy Secretary of State, met second Chinese vice FM on Friday
‘ The top U.S. State Department negotiator in talks with North Korea departed China late Friday local time and is heading back to the U.S. after failing to win an audience with his DPRK counterparts this week, according to South Korean media who confirmed his flight reservation.’
https://www.nknews.org/2019/12/biegun-heading-back-to-u-s-as-state-of-stalled-talks-with-north-korea-unclear/?t=1576852497811
The upcoming party plenum: what policies Kim Jong Un may reverse, and announce
Recent events and state media signaling suggest the reversal of agreements made with the U.S. and South Korea in 2018
‘ The events of the past two weeks, coupled with state media signaling over the past few months, indicate that North Korea will roll out hard-line policies at the upcoming plenum that will likely include reversals of Kim Jong Un’s decisions in 2018.’
https://www.nknews.org/pro/upcoming-party-plenum-what-kim-jong-un-may-reverse-and-announce/?t=1576852497811
I was beginning to wonder if Kim had been dropped as unnecessary/a bad investment.
Yes indeed–it does sound like Trump is poking NK for a response. Will be interesting to see how fast he reacts. Great catch Sundance!
Trade war: China won’t rush into agriculture purchases under ‘phase one’ deal, US government adviser says
China has pledged to buy at least US$80 billion in US agricultural products in the next two years, according to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer
Tom Kehoe, an adviser to the US Department of Agriculture and the US Trade Representative, says the purchases will be decided by market prices
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3042576/trade-war-china-wont-rush-agriculture-purchases-under-phase
U.S. military chief says ‘we are prepared for whatever’ from N. Korea
‘ WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) — The United States is “prepared for whatever” when it comes to a possible long-range missile launch from North Korea in the coming weeks, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
Gen. Mark Milley made the comment during a press briefing at the Pentagon as tensions have risen over North Korea’s threats to resume long-range missile tests unless the U.S. offers concessions before the year-end.
“We are prepared for whatever,” Milley said, refusing to discuss intelligence related to indications of an imminent launch.
“In the public sphere, though, North Korea has indicated a variety of things, and I think you’re aware of all of those,” he added.
North Korea has ratcheted up its rhetoric in recent weeks as a self-imposed year-end deadline for nuclear negotiations with the U.S. draws near.
Pyongyang has warned Washington of an unwanted “Christmas gift” unless the latter takes steps to salvage the negotiations that have faltered since a February summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.
Two presumed engine tests at the Sohae satellite launch site have added to concerns the North is preparing to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would end the moratorium it declared on nuclear and long-range missile tests in the wake of diplomatic engagement with the U.S. last year.
Speaking alongside Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed hope the North Koreans will return to the negotiating table.
“Clearly, we think that the political solution is the best way forward to denuclearize the peninsula and to address North Korea’s programs,” he said. “I have two functions here, as I’ve said before: one is to ensure that we are in a high state of readiness, prepared to fight and win tonight if need be, and I’m confident in that. And secondly, to enable our diplomats. So, I remain hopeful that we could again get the process started again and remain on the diplomatic path.”
Asked if the U.S. has increased its readiness level, Milley said simply that it has always remained very high on the Korean Peninsula.
“We stay shoulder to shoulder with our ROK, our Republic of Korea, counterparts militarily, and there’s a close bond also with the military of Japan,” he said. “The tripartite alliance, if you will, between Japan, the United States and Republic of Korea is rock solid and I think it’s prepared to defend the interests of the United States, Japan and South Korea at a moment’s notice, and it has been for quite some time. It is today.”
U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Charles Brown said earlier this week that he expects the “Christmas gift” to be the launch of “some type of long-range ballistic missile” and warned of all military options in response.
Trump said Monday he would be disappointed if something was “in the works” in North Korea, adding, “And if it is, we’ll take care of it.”
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20191221000252325?section=nk/nk
China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report
‘WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) — China and Russia on Monday proposed a draft United Nations resolution that would give North Korea some relief from sanctions, including exempting inter-Korean rail and road projects from the restrictions, according to Reuters.
The text seen by the news agency also seeks to lift sanctions affecting North Korean exports of statues, seafood and textiles. It also calls for lifting a ban on North Koreans working abroad and the termination of a requirement to repatriate all North Korean workers by Dec. 22.
The proposal comes less than a week after the United States convened the U.N. Security Council to discuss North Korea’s recent missile launches and possible future provocation.
At that meeting, China and Russia’s envoys to the U.N. called for exploring ways to ease sanctions on North Korea to facilitate diplomatic efforts for denuclearization.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft, however, urged the North to refrain from provocations and warned that if events prove otherwise, the Council must prepare to “act accordingly.”
She also said any discussion of a “new road map” or Security Council resolution must reflect the “reality” that North Korea has continued to develop and test its banned weapons programs and refused to engage in sustained dialogue over the past year and a half.
Asked about the proposal, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said it is premature to consider offering sanctions relief.
“(North Korea) is threatening to conduct an escalated provocation, refusing to meet to discuss denuclearization, and continuing to maintain and advance its prohibited weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs,” the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.
Reuters said it was not clear when or if the draft resolution could be put to a vote by the 15-member Security Council. The U.S., China and Russia are permanent, veto-wielding members, along with France and Britain.’
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20191217000452325
👇
What is important here is that tomorrow all NK slave workers must return home from Russia And China, per their signing on the the sanctions regime. Russia is circumventing this by issuing significant numbers of ‘tourist’ and ‘student’ visas to get around it.
It’s a shame that many people are still afflicted with TDS.
They can’t share in feelings of “too much winning!”
I’m so proud of our President!
Merry Christmas Democrats!
I hope Hanukkah Harry leaves lots of coal in your stockings come Christmas morning!
Does Xi trade soybeans and corn to Kim for the nukes. (Xi saves the world from nuclear war).. Kim feeds his people and makes them fat and happy… The country father/mother feeding his children. Taking care of his family…
