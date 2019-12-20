President Trump Speech and Signing of 2020 NDAA Initiating Spaceforce – 7:30pm ET Livestream…

Posted on December 20, 2019 by

Tonight President Trump will deliver remarks at Joint Base Andrews and sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.  Included in the bill are twelve weeks of paid parental leave, initiation funds for the United States Space Force and Southern border wall funding. President Trump will then fly to Florida for the holidays.

Anticipated start time 7:30pm ET.

WH Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Budget, Celebrations, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

58 Responses to President Trump Speech and Signing of 2020 NDAA Initiating Spaceforce – 7:30pm ET Livestream…

  2. jello333 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Not sure if I should admit this or not, but… the first couple times I heard Trump mention a “Space Force” I thought he was joking. Seriously. 😉

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      December 20, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      I took him seriously, but thought that the “Space Force” was already initiated.

      Like

      Reply
      • rashomon says:
        December 20, 2019 at 8:45 pm

        As in fifty years ago.

        The government never announces anything they don’t already have in place. As in the
        “space race” of the late 1950s which had been worked on since the last ’30’s by the NAZIs and we brought them into the U.S. through Operation Paperclip after WWII so they could finish their experiments under American control. Unfortunately, the U.S. divided up those scientists with the U.S.S.R. (and others), so the Soviets won the competition with Sputnik

        At least this “operation” now is a legitimate agency, so perhaps we can find out how much of the Dark Budget it has been spending.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:39 pm

      We Gotta Have it.
      MAGA Space Force KAG

      Like

      Reply
  3. Michael Kunz says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    And hidden ‘Freebies’ for Liberians I read!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Pammipoo says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    When I first heard of Space Force, images of Moonraker popped into my head. While that may be a worthy goal, eventually, I don’t think it’s something we need to be doing right now. Then I heard the President explain it in a speech. Now it makes much more sense. I’m cool with it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. A2 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    There is much more in the bill. Here is the summary.i have previously posted the items pertaining to PRC, NK and Asia.

    National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020

    This bill authorizes FY2020 appropriations and sets forth policies for Department of Defense (DOD) programs and activities, including military personnel strengths. It does not provide budget authority, which is provided in subsequent appropriations legislation.

    The bill authorizes appropriations to DOD for

    Procurement, including aircraft, weapons and tracked combat vehicles, shipbuilding and conversion, missiles, and space procurement;
    Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation;
    Operation and Maintenance;
    Working Capital Funds;
    Chemical Agents and Munitions Destruction;
    Drug Interdiction and Counter-Drug Activities;
    the Defense Inspector General;
    the Defense Health Program;
    the Armed Forces Retirement Home;
    Overseas Contingency Operations; and
    Military Construction.
    The bill authorizes the FY2020 personnel strengths for active duty and reserve forces and sets forth policies regarding

    military personnel;
    acquisition policy and management;
    international programs;
    National Guard and Reserve Forces facilities;
    compensation and other personnel benefits;
    health care;
    DOD organization and management;
    civilian personnel matters;
    matters relating to foreign nations; and
    strategic programs, cyber, and intelligence matters.
    The bill authorizes appropriations for base realignment and closure activities, and maritime matters.

    The bill also authorizes appropriations and sets forth policies for Department of Energy national security programs, including the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.

    The bill sets forth policies for

    North Korea nuclear sanctions,
    paid family leave for federal personnel,
    limiting the use of criminal history in federal hiring and contracting,
    defense equipment sales to foreign countries or international organizations,
    matters relating to Burma,
    Saudi Arabia human rights and accountability,
    measures to combat illicit trafficking that finances Al-Shabaab,
    sanctions with respect to foreign traffickers of illicit synthetic opioids, and
    a Cable Security Fleet to meet national security requirements.

    You may read the text here.

    https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/2500/text

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Cable Security Fleet
      … to lay new undersea intercontinental cable?
      … without Huawei technology?
      … and ZERO China access?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      Drug Interdiction and Counter-Drug Activities
      And
      Military Construction.
      = More Military funding for BORDER WALL
      =====
      Watch for our EPA & Interior Department to kick in … watch for it …
      … Environmental Funding for our GREEN BORDER WALL!

      IIRC our Interior Secretary made the case yesterday with an assessment that
      • The Invasion of Illegals had devastated the delicate border ecosystem
      BUT THEN
      • There’s been a YUGE resurgence in “fauna” wherever new WALL is BUILT

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. The Demon Slick says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    I’d like to know more about the paid parental leave. I’m not necessarily against it, I’d just like more details.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Tiffthis says:
      December 20, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      I bet it’s like the state provided PFL- the most you can qualify for(based on your most recent pay stubs) is $900 bi-weekly (this was back in 2014 when I had my baby so the numbers may have changed) and it lasts 8 weeks after your 4 weeks of disability runs out.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      More details like: It’s so middle and upper class Americans (White) have more babies instead of having to import criminals and welfare recipients from the Third World!

      Like

      Reply
  8. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    How much was allocated for a Southern Border Barrier?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. fred5678 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Classic rock and a matched pair of F-22’s !!

    DJ from AF or new SF ??

    MAGA hot!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Mary says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    The NDAA, the 2020 Pentagon spending bill contains a camouflaged provision allowing any U.S. president to amnesty millions of illegal immigrants — regardless of the shock to Americans’ wages, workplaces, and communities, says a former immigration judge. “It takes a little bit of digging (or wading) to get to Title X, Subtitle H, section 1099C on page 1,061 of NDAA 2020, which is captioned ‘Parole in Place for Members of the Armed Forces,’” says Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies. The critical language is hidden in the short section which apparently provides a modest immigration reward to foreign service members, saying: (b) Sense Of Congress.—It is the sense of Congress that—

    (1) parole in place reinforces family unity;

    (2) disruption to servicemembers must be minimized, in order to faithfully execute their objectives;

    (3) separation of military families must be prevented;

    (6) Congress reaffirms parole in place authority for the Secretary of Homeland Security.

    The last line will be cited as legal authority for a future President to offer the “parole in place” to as many migrants as he might wish to provide, said Andrew: Expect section 1099C(b)(1) and (6) of NDAA 2020 to be used by a future president to grant future amnesties. DACA and DAPA rested on the slim reed of “prosecutorial discretion”. The next administrative action to grant status to those who entered illegally, on the other hand, will set firmly on the rock of Congress’s “reaffirmation of parole in place authority for the Secretary of Homeland Security.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Brenda says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      Send that to whitehouse.gov email to make sure potus is aware of it. I did. Ask him to fix it.

      Like

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:46 pm

      “It is the sense of Congress that …” looks like a “here’s what we think” charade that doesn’t pass as a legal authority or requirement.

      “Future President” is why they’re desperate to remove President Trump.

      The NDAA expires in 2020.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Tiffthis says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    They are making a tv show here in Hollywood called “space force” hope Trump gets royalties 🤣🤣💯

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. tuskyou says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    “My husband, President Donald Trump” Can you imagine saying that or how it feels to say that?!? I love Melania’s voice. I swoon whenever she does something like this.

    Like

    Reply
  13. MNBV says:
    December 20, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Now let’s start closing down the hundreds of large and small legacy bases overseas, because this Space operation is necessary and printing dollars is not the way to pay for it.

    Like

    Reply
  14. kittytrump84 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Fearless. We really are watching one of the most amazing men of all time.

    Like

    Reply
  15. tuskyou says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    POTUS just said “space is the newest war fighting domain”. If you’ve never heard this song check it out esp the opening line.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Adios Traidora says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Normies ……..In space no one can hear you ribbit

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. jmgreenwell says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    That was an awesome ceremony. God bless our President!

    Like

    Reply
  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Diamond & Silk on Lou Dobbs
    … Dropped the BOMB of a Campaign Motto:

    Vote RED … Remove Every Demo☭rat

    [off topic but powerful & timely]

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. theresanne says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Is there a reason the personnel behind the President seem so stiff and unresponsive?

    Like

    Reply
    • hillariousclinton says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      They are until it was over then they showed how they felt about their CIC.

      Like

      Reply
      • theresanne says:
        December 20, 2019 at 8:30 pm

        Great! I’ll look forward to that. President Trump and First Lady Melania are such warm, loving people, they light up the room when they enter. Good to see Ivanka there too. Our military is so blessed to have a First Family that loves and respects them so much.

        Like

        Reply
    • digitaldoofus says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      Perhaps tubes of maize inserted within their alimentary canals?
      (“corncobs up ass”, for those of you not accustomed to beaurocrat-speak)

      Like

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      December 20, 2019 at 8:56 pm

      I kind of thought they were given a stern talking to about not showing any displays of emotion while behind the POTUS…look like serious professionals, etc…didn’t want any embarrassing displays for the media to make a big deal about. After the signing etc, when POTUS shaking hands, they finally smiled and loosened up. What would you expect after the attacks on the guys at the Navy/Army football team…the media is vicious.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Justin Green says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Trump created space force in the event that Cher decides to return to Earth after following through on her promise to “leave the planet” after Trump’s 2016 victory. Earth should spare no expense to make sure this danger is kept at bay.

    Like

    Reply
  22. rashomon says:
    December 20, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    So…is there any reason this lawsuit was filed yesterday in the middle of impeachment proceedings and Space Force planning?

    Google, Facebook, Neuralink Sued for Weaponized AI Tech Transfer, Complicity to Genocide in China and Endangering Humanity with Misuse of AI
    By The AI Organization, December 19, 2019

    https://theaiorganization.com/google-facebook-neuralink-sued-for-weaponized-ai-tech-transfer-complicity-to-genocide-in-china-and-endangering-humanity-with-misuse-of-ai/

    And does this lawsuit have anything to do with PDJT’s “Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption”?

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/

    Never a dull moment.

    Like

    Reply
  23. jbowen82 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    OK, this is not a trivial issue. The Space Force has to have Navy/Coast Guard ranks, not Army/Air Force/Marine ranks. Otherwise there will never be a Captain Kirk — he’ll be Colonel Kirk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. rashomon says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Catherine Austin-Fitts now on YT with Dark Journalist. Go to the beginning.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Mike in a Truck says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Wish I was 40 years younger I’d enlist in that space force.Always wanted to get my hands on one of those proton torpedo blasters.Ah…I can just see it. Up there in low earth orbit in the gunners hatch training my weapon on Bejing. Feels like…Victory.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Tom22ndState says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Where’d Joint Base Andrews find the lifeless platoon that sat behind POTUS? I’ve seen more animation in corpses.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Mac says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    The “Space Force” is a fiction. Essentially, it is the US Air Force Space Command, or part of it. It consists of potentially 200 people who are mainly responsible for maintenance, control and security of US military satellites. And, it is part of the USAF and answers to the USAF Command. Like the USMC, the “Space Force” only exists as part of a branch of the military, of which there are only three official branches of the US military; the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

    Maybe, someday there will be a real space force. If we actually establish a real human presence outside the Earth’s atmosphere, with real space craft, then there will be a need for an independent military force in space. But right now, there is no need for one.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s