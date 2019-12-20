President Trump Speech and Signing of 2020 NDAA Initiating Spaceforce – 7:30pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump will deliver remarks at Joint Base Andrews and sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Included in the bill are twelve weeks of paid parental leave, initiation funds for the United States Space Force and Southern border wall funding. President Trump will then fly to Florida for the holidays.
Anticipated start time 7:30pm ET.
Blast off!
Not sure if I should admit this or not, but… the first couple times I heard Trump mention a “Space Force” I thought he was joking. Seriously. 😉
I took him seriously, but thought that the “Space Force” was already initiated.
As in fifty years ago.
The government never announces anything they don’t already have in place. As in the
“space race” of the late 1950s which had been worked on since the last ’30’s by the NAZIs and we brought them into the U.S. through Operation Paperclip after WWII so they could finish their experiments under American control. Unfortunately, the U.S. divided up those scientists with the U.S.S.R. (and others), so the Soviets won the competition with Sputnik
At least this “operation” now is a legitimate agency, so perhaps we can find out how much of the Dark Budget it has been spending.
We Gotta Have it.
MAGA Space Force KAG
And hidden ‘Freebies’ for Liberians I read!
always the case for a “Bipartisan bill”.
Convince us this isn’t a BULLSEYE on everything LIBERIAN.
When I first heard of Space Force, images of Moonraker popped into my head. While that may be a worthy goal, eventually, I don’t think it’s something we need to be doing right now. Then I heard the President explain it in a speech. Now it makes much more sense. I’m cool with it.
There is much more in the bill. Here is the summary.i have previously posted the items pertaining to PRC, NK and Asia.
National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020
This bill authorizes FY2020 appropriations and sets forth policies for Department of Defense (DOD) programs and activities, including military personnel strengths. It does not provide budget authority, which is provided in subsequent appropriations legislation.
The bill authorizes appropriations to DOD for
Procurement, including aircraft, weapons and tracked combat vehicles, shipbuilding and conversion, missiles, and space procurement;
Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation;
Operation and Maintenance;
Working Capital Funds;
Chemical Agents and Munitions Destruction;
Drug Interdiction and Counter-Drug Activities;
the Defense Inspector General;
the Defense Health Program;
the Armed Forces Retirement Home;
Overseas Contingency Operations; and
Military Construction.
The bill authorizes the FY2020 personnel strengths for active duty and reserve forces and sets forth policies regarding
military personnel;
acquisition policy and management;
international programs;
National Guard and Reserve Forces facilities;
compensation and other personnel benefits;
health care;
DOD organization and management;
civilian personnel matters;
matters relating to foreign nations; and
strategic programs, cyber, and intelligence matters.
The bill authorizes appropriations for base realignment and closure activities, and maritime matters.
The bill also authorizes appropriations and sets forth policies for Department of Energy national security programs, including the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.
The bill sets forth policies for
North Korea nuclear sanctions,
paid family leave for federal personnel,
limiting the use of criminal history in federal hiring and contracting,
defense equipment sales to foreign countries or international organizations,
matters relating to Burma,
Saudi Arabia human rights and accountability,
measures to combat illicit trafficking that finances Al-Shabaab,
sanctions with respect to foreign traffickers of illicit synthetic opioids, and
a Cable Security Fleet to meet national security requirements.
You may read the text here.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/2500/text
Cable Security Fleet
… to lay new undersea intercontinental cable?
… without Huawei technology?
… and ZERO China access?
Drug Interdiction and Counter-Drug Activities
And
Military Construction.
= More Military funding for BORDER WALL
=====
Watch for our EPA & Interior Department to kick in … watch for it …
… Environmental Funding for our GREEN BORDER WALL!
IIRC our Interior Secretary made the case yesterday with an assessment that
• The Invasion of Illegals had devastated the delicate border ecosystem
BUT THEN
• There’s been a YUGE resurgence in “fauna” wherever new WALL is BUILT
I’d like to know more about the paid parental leave. I’m not necessarily against it, I’d just like more details.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet it’s like the state provided PFL- the most you can qualify for(based on your most recent pay stubs) is $900 bi-weekly (this was back in 2014 when I had my baby so the numbers may have changed) and it lasts 8 weeks after your 4 weeks of disability runs out.
More details like: It’s so middle and upper class Americans (White) have more babies instead of having to import criminals and welfare recipients from the Third World!
https://scontent.fmem1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/12802851_1312457835437705_5180893366790513553_n.jpg?_nc_cat=108&_nc_oc=AQkzVflm51BUBdK78rZSJHehWblvZ9v5XxERWwJr0cqZIl0d0QyMSYFoUxiG2Rp9lwU&_nc_ht=scontent.fmem1-2.fna&oh=80f331f948e2b06d67f20ab69ca0e8df&oe=5E6C7F0E
How do I paste photos in a post? (instead of using a long link, as I did below)
link must be bare url and end in an image file dot jpg or png ect. AND if it is a blocked no hotlink allowed image you will need to save it and reupload to a free image host
I stole the image from you and posted it below
You can use a site like IMGUR. (I use it) It’s free. You can upload your images to albums you create, then copy the direct link of the image and paste it into your message…
Link to IMGUR: https://imgur.com/
Note the difference between a ‘pretender’ and a true ‘mover & shaker’:
Obama gave us the ‘cash for clunkers’ program. TRUMP gives us the U.S. SPACE FORCE! 🙂
How much was allocated for a Southern Border Barrier?
Washington Examiner says that it’s 1.3 billion
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/congress/house-democrats-revolt-over-wall-and-defense-funding-ahead-of-vote-on-massive-spending-bill
Classic rock and a matched pair of F-22’s !!
DJ from AF or new SF ??
MAGA hot!!
Or F-35’s ??
Pray that any serious air combat waits for the F35 replacement in 25 years.
F22 is a great aircraft but 187 F22s won’t cut it numbers wise. Production line has shutdown.
The NDAA, the 2020 Pentagon spending bill contains a camouflaged provision allowing any U.S. president to amnesty millions of illegal immigrants — regardless of the shock to Americans’ wages, workplaces, and communities, says a former immigration judge. “It takes a little bit of digging (or wading) to get to Title X, Subtitle H, section 1099C on page 1,061 of NDAA 2020, which is captioned ‘Parole in Place for Members of the Armed Forces,’” says Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies. The critical language is hidden in the short section which apparently provides a modest immigration reward to foreign service members, saying: (b) Sense Of Congress.—It is the sense of Congress that—
(1) parole in place reinforces family unity;
(2) disruption to servicemembers must be minimized, in order to faithfully execute their objectives;
(3) separation of military families must be prevented;
(6) Congress reaffirms parole in place authority for the Secretary of Homeland Security.
The last line will be cited as legal authority for a future President to offer the “parole in place” to as many migrants as he might wish to provide, said Andrew: Expect section 1099C(b)(1) and (6) of NDAA 2020 to be used by a future president to grant future amnesties. DACA and DAPA rested on the slim reed of “prosecutorial discretion”. The next administrative action to grant status to those who entered illegally, on the other hand, will set firmly on the rock of Congress’s “reaffirmation of parole in place authority for the Secretary of Homeland Security.”
Send that to whitehouse.gov email to make sure potus is aware of it. I did. Ask him to fix it.
“It is the sense of Congress that …” looks like a “here’s what we think” charade that doesn’t pass as a legal authority or requirement.
“Future President” is why they’re desperate to remove President Trump.
The NDAA expires in 2020.
They are making a tv show here in Hollywood called “space force” hope Trump gets royalties 🤣🤣💯
“My husband, President Donald Trump” Can you imagine saying that or how it feels to say that?!? I love Melania’s voice. I swoon whenever she does something like this.
Now let’s start closing down the hundreds of large and small legacy bases overseas, because this Space operation is necessary and printing dollars is not the way to pay for it.
The host countries will be funding those bases.
Nah, they’ll be “contributing”….an entirely different concept.
Fearless. We really are watching one of the most amazing men of all time.
POTUS just said “space is the newest war fighting domain”. If you’ve never heard this song check it out esp the opening line.
Dominance In Space
Adios Traidora…thanks for posting my image of the ‘Trump-shuttle’ — but can you tell me briefly how to post photos on here without assistance? 🙂
UPDATE: I read your instructions…thanks!
Normies ……..In space no one can hear you ribbit
That was an awesome ceremony. God bless our President!
Diamond & Silk on Lou Dobbs
… Dropped the BOMB of a Campaign Motto:
Vote RED … Remove Every Demo☭rat
[off topic but powerful & timely]
or:
Remove
Evil
Democrats
(redundant, I know…)
Is there a reason the personnel behind the President seem so stiff and unresponsive?
They are until it was over then they showed how they felt about their CIC.
Great! I’ll look forward to that. President Trump and First Lady Melania are such warm, loving people, they light up the room when they enter. Good to see Ivanka there too. Our military is so blessed to have a First Family that loves and respects them so much.
Perhaps tubes of maize inserted within their alimentary canals?
(“corncobs up ass”, for those of you not accustomed to beaurocrat-speak)
I kind of thought they were given a stern talking to about not showing any displays of emotion while behind the POTUS…look like serious professionals, etc…didn’t want any embarrassing displays for the media to make a big deal about. After the signing etc, when POTUS shaking hands, they finally smiled and loosened up. What would you expect after the attacks on the guys at the Navy/Army football team…the media is vicious.
Trump created space force in the event that Cher decides to return to Earth after following through on her promise to “leave the planet” after Trump’s 2016 victory. Earth should spare no expense to make sure this danger is kept at bay.
So…is there any reason this lawsuit was filed yesterday in the middle of impeachment proceedings and Space Force planning?
Google, Facebook, Neuralink Sued for Weaponized AI Tech Transfer, Complicity to Genocide in China and Endangering Humanity with Misuse of AI
By The AI Organization, December 19, 2019
https://theaiorganization.com/google-facebook-neuralink-sued-for-weaponized-ai-tech-transfer-complicity-to-genocide-in-china-and-endangering-humanity-with-misuse-of-ai/
And does this lawsuit have anything to do with PDJT’s “Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption”?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Never a dull moment.
OK, this is not a trivial issue. The Space Force has to have Navy/Coast Guard ranks, not Army/Air Force/Marine ranks. Otherwise there will never be a Captain Kirk — he’ll be Colonel Kirk.
Catherine Austin-Fitts now on YT with Dark Journalist. Go to the beginning.
Wish I was 40 years younger I’d enlist in that space force.Always wanted to get my hands on one of those proton torpedo blasters.Ah…I can just see it. Up there in low earth orbit in the gunners hatch training my weapon on Bejing. Feels like…Victory.
Where’d Joint Base Andrews find the lifeless platoon that sat behind POTUS? I’ve seen more animation in corpses.
The “Space Force” is a fiction. Essentially, it is the US Air Force Space Command, or part of it. It consists of potentially 200 people who are mainly responsible for maintenance, control and security of US military satellites. And, it is part of the USAF and answers to the USAF Command. Like the USMC, the “Space Force” only exists as part of a branch of the military, of which there are only three official branches of the US military; the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.
Maybe, someday there will be a real space force. If we actually establish a real human presence outside the Earth’s atmosphere, with real space craft, then there will be a need for an independent military force in space. But right now, there is no need for one.
Space Force fixes JFK’s NASA mistake! The future is Space Force!!
