President Trump Speech and Signing of 2020 NDAA Initiating Spaceforce – 7:30pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump will deliver remarks at Joint Base Andrews and sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Included in the bill are twelve weeks of paid parental leave, initiation funds for the United States Space Force and Southern border wall funding. President Trump will then fly to Florida for the holidays.

Anticipated start time 7:30pm ET.

