Senator Lindsey Graham: “I just met with the President, he is mad as hell and demanding his day in court”…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News after a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office. Senator Graham states President Trump is “mad as hell” and “demanding his day in court” in the Senate.
That day in court is something ol’ Lyndsey doesn’t want any part of! Too much baggage to carry!
Tough guy Graham doesn’t want the corruption he shared with no name to come to light, and it sure isn’t just Ukraine. What is Lyndsey’s net worth these days?
What was all the meddling in the ME with the likes of bag daddy about, eh?
Maybe it will anyway & why shouldn’t it?
UkranianAir Frequent Flyer Miles.
It’s not hard to understand why pelosi doesn’t want to proceed.
Yep, her punk kid was apparently on-the-take also. Multiple D.C. r*ts should go to jail for bribery.
Pelosi is waiting for tbe Lawfare Group. Lawfare Group is waiting for the cases, in or at the Supreme Court to be ruled on.
sundance wrote an extensive article on this just yesterday, I urge treepers to go back and read it for education purposes
Impeachment is an effort to avoid prosecution for herself and her family members. You see, Pelosi is going to be or is being investigated for her corruption. This is her way of avoiding jail time.
I don’t know how Trump does it: nonstop attacks from Democrats and their media. I know he can handle things well, but when he talked last night about the attacks on his family, that was really hard to hear. I have come to the conclusion that the Democrat Party is completely evil. i guess it is just easier to get things done for them because the believe the ends justify the means, and others are trying to do things the right way, but it is now war.
The political Left is a totalitarian theocracy, and they have no moral besides power for its own sake.
It’s gone beyond party rivalry.
I find it so breath catching!
Lindsey has waffles for feet.
He has raisins for plums.
Well, I sure won’t be craving waffle’s anytime soon now… L 😀 L
Cracked me right up ! LOL
Mitch: “It’s beyond me how the speaker and Democratic leader in the Senate think withholding the articles of impeachment and not sending them over gives them leverage, Frankly, I’m not anxious to have the trial. If she thinks her case is so weak she doesn’t want to send it over, throw me into that briar patch.”
Mitch is essentially conceding that he can’t have the trial without Nanzi’s permission. Oh, HELL, No. What if she wants to wait until the President is re-elected to send them over? Is that the plan, Mitch?
He later gave a good speech, but he didn’t say he would conduct a trial with or without permission from the criminal scum from the House.
He said: “The Senate’s duty is clear. When the time comes, we must fulfill it.” But his previous remarks indicated that Pelosi gets to decide when that time will be.
If McConnell truly appreciates history like he claims, he must recognize the historical nature of the Obama/Clinton Crime Syndicate using the entire government to frame this president, of which this crooked impeachment coup is merely a continuation, and put down this seditious crime wave hard and fast,
Now you KNOW there is DefCon5-level horse-trading going on as we speak – I TRUST NONE OF THEM–I hoe POTUS doesn’t either-who can blame him for wanting to be VINDICATED by these vile, amoral THINGS-?
McTurkey is Tom Donohues fetch boy, and is block7ng The Wall. PDJT should work to remove him as ML.
I think you mean “The Obama / Clinton / Bush Crime Syndicate.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Officially the bush/clinton/bush/soetoro crime syndicate at that. No one understood why I call bathhouse bari bush 4, but they do now.
Sick years of our lives that we can’t get back.
Basically, what you’re saying is, once again, Mitch McConnell brought a rubber knife to Pelosi’s gunfight! Lawfare wins again. LOL
Only President For Life Of The United States of America Donald J Trump could be impeached Wednesday, and the have his signature trade legislation passed on Thursday by the same body which impeached him. It is the most incredible thing you could ever imagine in politics.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah, it’s amazing alright.
And raise millions in campaign contributions!
And managed to offend Libs and RINOs alike with his sarcasm.
All in all a Winning day!
Read that Trump isn’t impeached if Pelousy does officially send articles of impeachment to Senate .What if McConnell doesn’t accept them ? We can play games too .
Blow that ‘dog whistle’ a little louder Lindsey, I don’t think your friends in Ukraine cold hear it …
They will keep the Articles open, keep investigating using there new born reversal of executive privilege to gain more witnesses and docs to find some abuse of power. A fillin the blank Article and since it already passed the House, all Pelosi has to do is appoint a manager and deliver the Articles, now with specific “crimes” to the Senate.
But there it is… “witnesses will be denied because most sinators want to get this over with.
Sticking with his plan to cover his @$$.
“SINators” – nice!
If I were President Trump I would let Mitch know that I will be calling whatever witnesses I want. They either testify in court or I will let the American people know all about your corruption. And then have his witnesses testify as to all the Democrats corruption. Oh, and Mitch. The trial starts Monday, with or without the house managers being present.
I wish Graham wouldn’t try to tell the President what he can or cannot say. President Trump has first amendment protected rights just like the rest of us. That he may be right about both McCain and Dingle is a bonus.
Graham can’t help it, he feels that he is far above President Trump because “swamp seniority” that will last far past the Trump Presidency. It’s getting pretty tough to watch and listen to the swamp rat at all.
Shirley the thief will continue to support other Federal thieves no matter what. Dingell rendered Detroit and Michigan to a ravaged waste land and became rich in the endeavor.
Ms. Shirley has been to Ukraine and untold other U.S. international locales of military engagement and reaped his gains from the spoils of war funding.
Investigate them for possible charges of domestic terrorism, because that’s what this resembles. Title VIII of the Patriot Act completely redefined the term domestic terrorism.
The definition encompasses activities that are “dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State” and are intended to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population,” “influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion….”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2331
If you can’t take a f+ck, joke em!
“I’m not going to allow it to be dismissed”
They are going to vote to impeach President Trump
Then they are going to say “ oopsie, we thought all the RINOs were in support of the President”
Ask forgiveness instead of permission kind of scam they are planning.
There is absolutely NO REASON not to just dismiss this sham and move on.
They have an ulterior motive.
Breaking: Lawfare honcho says “mistakes were made”.
Translation: “We dont know for sure yet how much you smelly Walmart people know, but we will admit some mistakes were made, maybe some even partially by us. Jesus, you stink.”
Professor Feldman (Trump hater) has an interesting take on the impeachment or lack thereof.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/house-senate-impeachment-impasse-would-mean-trump-wasnt-impeached-all-harvard-law-prof
Regarding the Dingell flap….guess Lindsey has forgotten about Dingell tweeting for candidate Trump to “take 2 running jumps and go to hell”. Dinesh tweeted about it and Rush recalled it today. And I guess Lindsey is ok with people stabbing you in the back like D. Dingell did.
Not to mention Graham defending McCain…🙄
Lindsey is so conflicted and his name must be in the dictionary beside ‘mental whiplash’.😏
If I were President Trump I’d be mad as hell too , yet the Dems are mad as hell because President Trump made comments about Dingles dead hubby , if somebody said to me what President said about her hubby looking up , I’d laugh my ass off and say “ yah probably “ 😎🎄🇺🇸 People have no sense of humor these day’s ..
Best response to the post so far
“Lindsey has raisins for plums.”
Democommunist election interference
2016 Russia, Russia
2018 Herr Mueller Time
2020 Nanny State Pelosi’s Schiffshow
