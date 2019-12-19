New York Times Report: John Durham Seeking CIA Director Brennan Communications….

…and CTH has a pretty good idea exactly what “communications” Durham is looking for. It sounds like U.S. Attorney Durham is looking for what Comey outlined in the “crown material” discussion. First, the article from the New York Times (emphasis mine):
WASHINGTON — The federal prosecutor scrutinizing the Russia investigation has begun examining the role of the former C.I.A. director John O. Brennan in how the intelligence community assessed Russia’s 2016 election interference, according to three people briefed on the inquiry.
John H. Durham, the United States attorney leading the investigation, has requested Mr. Brennan’s emails, call logs and other documents from the C.I.A., according to a person briefed on his inquiry. He wants to learn what Mr. Brennan told other officials, including the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, about his and the C.I.A.’s views of a notorious dossier of assertions about Russia and Trump associates. (more)
U.S. Attorney John Durham appears to be looking for a very specific email written by John Brennan to James Comey. Because Comey wrote another email saying: ..”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.”
Do you remember the “crown material“?
The Christopher Steele dossier was called “Crown Material” by FBI agents within the small group during their 2016 political surveillance operation. The “Crown” description reflects the unofficial British intelligence aspect to the dossier as provided by Steele.
In May 2019 former House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy stated there are emails from former FBI Director James Comey that outline instructions from CIA Director John Brennan to include the “Crown Material” within the highly political Intelligence Community Assessment.
Specifically outlined by Gowdy, the wording of the Comey email is reported to say:
…”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.”
However, on May 23rd, 2017, in testimony -under oath- to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) John Brennan stated [@01:54:28]:
GOWDY: Director Brennan, do you know who commissioned the Steele dossier?
BRENNAN: I don’t.
GOWDY: Do you know if the bureau [FBI] ever relied on the Steele dossier as part of any court filing, applications?
BRENNAN: I have no awareness.
GOWDY: Did the CIA rely on it?
BRENNAN: No.
GOWDY: Why not?
BRENNAN: Because we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done. Uh … it was not.
.
Video of the exchange [prompted 01:54:28 just hit play]
.
As Victor Davis Hanson wrote at the time:
[…] James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey are now all accusing one another of being culpable for inserting the unverified dossier, the font of the effort to destroy Trump, into a presidential intelligence assessment—as if suddenly and mysteriously the prior seeding of the Steele dossier is now seen as a bad thing. And how did the dossier transmogrify from being passed around the Obama Administration as a supposedly top-secret and devastating condemnation of candidate and then president-elect Trump to a rank embarrassment of ridiculous stories and fibs?
Given the narratives of the last three years, and the protestations that the dossier was accurate or at least was not proven to be unproven, why are these former officials arguing at all? Did not implanting the dossier into the presidential briefing give it the necessary imprimatur that allowed the serial leaks to the press at least to be passed on to the public and thereby apprise the people of the existential danger that they faced? (read more)
Fox News Maria Bartiromo has more knowledge of the details within the 2016 political surveillance scandal than any other MSM host. Bartiromo has followed the events very closely and now she is the go-to person for those who are trying to bring the truth behind the scandal to light.
On the morning of May 20th, 2019, on her Fox Business Network show Ms. Bartiromo outlined the current issues between Comey and Brennan. WATCH:
.
It certainly looks like former CIA Director John Brennan has exposed himself to perjury. However, beyond that and even more disturbing, what does this say about the political intents of a weaponized intelligence apparatus?
CTH has previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking.
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. While the majority of content was from the CIA, some of the content within the ICA was written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok who held a unique “insurance policy” interest in how the report could be utilized in 2017. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
(JUNE 2019 – New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.
Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]
Stay safe Mr. Durham.
May you have Godspeed to your work and swift justice in our land.
Whoooooooo-doggies!!!!!!
😆 Big shot Brennen now it’s his turn !
“😆 Big shot Brennen now it’s his turn !”
In the barrel? LOL (Old joke, hope some get it!) 😉
https://www.google.com/search?q=lyrics+you+had+to+be+a+big+shot&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari
Nothing will come of this. The United States government is so far out on a limb that it’s too dangerous to pull it back. Admitting Russia did not hack will be such an embarrassment to our institutions, that it will never be admitted as they will never recover.
Barr is trying to balance this with holding people accountable. While we criticize Barr, it is an extremely difficult position to be in.
Troll boy alert
Ray, (agreed) whenever I see or hear “hold accountable”, I think “useless liar or scammer”. Add the word “balance” to an ethics issue, and I file it under “unreliable BS”.
This is not an ethics issue, this is a criminal issue. Perhaps you trust the plan, I do not.
I am not a troll. I am explaining the political dynamic. Believe me, all involved should be indicted and if convicted, executed for this treasonous conduct.
But none of this is happening.
IO, I hope you are so wrong. But I wouldn’t be surprised if you are not. Actions, not words, are what count.
Rome was not built in a day….draining the swamp will take a while. Remember there are some very powerful and clever snakes and other vile creatures residing in the swamp. And…there are $ trillions at stake.
So, Sundance, are you really POTUS #45?
Enquiring minds want to know.
💁🏻♀️Where did you hear that? I’ve been a member here for many years not a chance. 🤦🏻♀️
Crown material. The Sovereign wearing that crown would not take lightly the coup once it was revealed. Old supposition rises about the Queen siding with Trump and relegating her grandson’s wedding to a non-state event while he war his military colors was a no brainer. It was the Monday AFTER this wedding that Trump labled it Spygate.
He is the son of a former subject. She is rumored to have stopped a coup cold in her own reign (orchestrated by Mount Batten).
The GCHQ head’s problem of supporting a known pedo priest would have been the catalyst (as in what else have you been up to) to get this situation out of the hands of GCHQ and into the PM (May’s) hands and then the Queen.
They redact Steele’s exact job description and in his Kramer depo against BF by unredacted cyber expert: Steele notes that the Crown employer gives him certain limitations on what he can say about his personnel file.
Lastly there is the monker given to Halper called the Walrus. Comey mentions two code names. Obviously it’s Halper and Misfud. Joseph – the Carpenter
Walrus and the Carpenter : Lewis Carroll poem about a lure.
UK much, has it to say to Durham, it does.
The members of the coup…
Where is Hillary’s face? Is she not part of this cabal?
I also forgot OBAMA
Signed off the Visa’s for the 9/11 bombers whilst heading CIA Saudi too.
Tick Tock lol….it’s coming. Perhaps the hardest part is nailing a snail like Comey or Brennan and wanting it to stop with those guys. I have a feeling both will want to roll on higher ups (HRC & O); see Clapper CNN. It’s difficult to arrest either (H or O) in a political sense. In other words It would be much easier to nail Biden over Ukraine if he were not a Pres candidate 2020. That may even be why he ran in the first place. Just a thought.
This whole mess is always exposing the same names without going to any big named masterminds. If it is allowed to be completely exposed it will be much deeper than Comey, Clinton’s, etc. As an example think body bags and those that are filling them. IMHO, if they can safely attempt to poison the Ukraine investigator, put money man Epstein in a bag without a peep, Las Vegas. You have to be some kind of double stupid to think Clinton’s, Brennan, Vindman, Shifty, even puppet Obama, MSM’sLcatra among others have not already had their final suit altered. I would think there will be several peons that will never reach retirement. The Gang of Eight, Foreign Government Heads, CoC, DOJ, NSA. The names to date that are not in print. The rich, Soros types are not going peacefully if ever and all those currently named in the news are expendable, they should be very worried.
These puppet clowns carrying the water, Pelosi, Schumer, Holder, Podesta, Lynch etc are frankly just to stupid and mentality deficient for this type of planning, coordination, to do such a task. There is not one thing these actors have tried that has been successful and in my mind proving they are just to dumb to dream up this coup.
As is written, late spring or early summer! Waiting.
So, with the NYT reporting this…what are they trying to get out in front of?
The article questions whether the president is using the doj for political retaliation as if they don’t know this investigation has been ongoing for months. That will be the spin and a simple answer to the question of why the democrats hurried an illegitimate impeachment through the house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they’re just playing us. “Yeah, throw the rubes a little taste of red meat now, and then they won’t kick when we slip the dates for Durham’s “report” again, like maybe from next summer until after the elections.”
Well it looks like Barr and Durham aren’t fooling around and certainly know what they are doing. So, if Durham has the Comey emails to Brennan, which we know he does, then he already has Brennan’s side of the email chain to Comey!
It is starting to look like Corney and his co-conspirators are ready to harvest.
Go Durham Go!
Up against the wall, Brennan!
Merry Christmas 🎄 Mohammed Brennan. May you receive lots of coal in your stocking.
Guantanamo awaits your arrival you piece of unadulterated 💩
Operators are standing by at Gitmo International Airport to welcome new arrivals.
😂😂😂
We’ve been let down by this stuff so many times before.
Not buying it.
It’s the nyt ….Don’t get your hopes up. They used to be a newspaper, now they are dem whores.
And don’t forget……….
POTUS WANTS TO KNOW EVERYTHING!
a very valuable article! thank you.
We’ve already been told by CTH that Barr is a fraud. What’t the point of posting this?
Pertinent news perchance? As the facts on the ground change…
The way these tidbits are being rolled out is genius. Impeccable timing. None of this is anything but intentional and designed to put pressure on certain bad actors. IMO. 😉🇺🇸
A number of interesting Pentagon resignations also being reported by The Hill.
We’re witnessing massive and significant events, but added perspective will come with the passage of time. Really incredible developments swirling around daily, and hoooooboy, what a ride!
Link, please.
Would they be by chance 44 appointees?
Yes…look at what is called the declination of events (the way dialogue builds in a movie scene) each side trying to one up each other…amazing how it’s built up to this crises point… and from my perseverance, it looks like Trump’s stealthily cruising along…with Nancy and the crew completely gassed now and sucking wind (Nadler, probably literally)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well put, Brutalus. What an incredibly magnificent time to be alive. As a Trumpian. 👍🇺🇸
Please sing it with me ‘ Oh, All I want for Christmas is this ALL wrapped up, all wrapped up, oh it ALL wrapped up, Oh ALL I want for Xmas is it all WRAPED up…. May justice come soon! I have anticipated Friday being the DAY for the past three years – SOOOOO maybe tomorrow? 🙏
So are the “crown materials” the Steele information, or is it the GCHQ information (whose seal is coincidentally a crown) that Robert Hannegan dropped off, which presumedly they gathered at Brennan’s request?
Given the makeup of leadership in the U.K. during this time, their desire to maintain good relations with the Obama Administration, five eyes status and the relative youth of former British Intelligence agent Christopher Steele (whom all have accepted as being just a legitimate British Trump hater and nothing else) why are we so sure he was acting independently from officialdom?
The simplest way to nuke everything is for Durham to prove the Russian Collusion was a fraud, a frame job and a coup from day 1.
If he can prove this then the Mueller report would be a fraud as well.
If the Mueller report is a fraud then then Crossfire Hurricane was a fraud
And then everything collected by Mueller and the Grand Jury is then considered………….
Fruit of the Poisonous Tree
And if that is the case, then Pelosi and Lawfare aren’t going to get dick from their impeachment 2.0 scheme.
Gave Over and Barr and the boys can move on to Ukraine and money laundering.
Something tells me this is going to be way bigger than just those issues. There appears to be too much freaking out to merely involve currently reported malfeasance.
And then Trump pardons everyone Mueller f**ked.
Great clip to learn how to tell someone is lying.
Zero Hedge has a good article about the claims that Russia hacked the elections.
Hope there is some truth to it.
I read it yesterday. (I do not read comments…the comments are horrible)
Tell me it didn’t take Durham a year to get here … or was he tying up lower level players & facts first?
Or is this leak months old?
My thoughts exactly. It could just as well read “Durham has decided to request documents which may help his investigation”. Does this mean he is just getting started?
My sense of Brennan is that he unfortunately has done many very bad deeds in his life, and the power of CIA Director should never have been in his hands. I really don’t think trying to over throw President Trump is the worst thing he did. I always think he betrayed the seal team on the helicopter in Afghanistan .
Two words: Michael Hastings
Brennan was the perfect fit for what Obama wanted done. Just by his demeanor, you can tell that he’s morally bankrupt. And a sociopath. Obama knew no bounds. A match made in heaven.
Why would the NY Times report that?
The NYTimes probably knows there are very bad things that will be coming out and they want to cushion the blow.
Sometimes they screw up and report the news.
There have been few leaks all this time with regard to Durham’s investigation. Suddenly, as soon as the CIA is scrutinized there are multiple source leaks. Strange?
I take it Brennan still has his security clearance…..I wonder, are his pals at work.
I agree. I am surprised there is a leak at all. The activities of the Durham investigation have been held pretty “close to the vest” up till now. Curious…
I see Brennan in the picture with his two fingers up and I swear he’s showing us his devil’s horns… Freudian slip.
NYT? Considering the source I’ll curb my enthusiasm.
Keep praying, tho.
Not counting eggs before they’re hatched. If true, this is a good sign that there might be eggs.
His name was Seth Rich…
“Nancy, I remember your Gom Jabbar , now you remember mine”
“Go to that place where you dare not look and you’ll find me there staring back at you”
“I can kill with a word”
“(Trump) no longer needs a weirding module…”
“…..the spice MUST FLOW…..”
Look, Barr has already stated that Durham will file a report by Summer 2020.
Repeat: A report!
A report is not indictments!
The verdict is already in!
